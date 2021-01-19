Challenger Istanbul 125 | Cemento | e132.280 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Challenger Quimper 2 e Antalya 2: Entry list. Al via almeno 9 azzurri tra quali e Md
Settimana – 01-07 Febbraio 2021
QUIMPER II , France (IH) /80 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q.
ANTALYA II , Turkey (CL) /80 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Quimper (ATP) Inizio torneo: 01/02/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 19/01/2021 11:06
Main Draw (cut off: 184 - Data entry list: 19/01/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 53. Davidovich Fokina
- 71. Pouille
- 110. Barrere
- 114. Kudla
- 119. Korda
- 121. Hoang
- 132. Jung
- 134. Soeda
- 136. Gaio
- 143. Rodionov
- 146. Gojowczyk
- 147. Huesler
- 150. Zapata Miralles
- 159. Ofner
- 161. Gaston
- 164. Bonzi
- 170. Nakashima
- 171. Maden
- 173. Fabbiano
- 178. Rinderknech
- 180. Marcora
- 183. Istomin
- 184. Horansky
-
Alternates
- 1. Gulbis (185)
- 2. Marterer (185)
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Quimper Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 31/01/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 19/01/2021 11:06
Main Draw (cut off: 220 - Data entry list: 19/01/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 185. Gulbis
- 187. Broady
- 189. Ito
- 190. Krueger
- 196. Rosol
- 200. Lacko
- 209. Marterer
- 211. Couacaud
- 214. Bourgue
- 215. Marchenko
- 216. Copil
- 219. Ilkel
- 220. Viola
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Bemelmans (225)
- 2. Cid Subervi (231)
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Antalya (ATP) Inizio torneo: 01/02/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 19/01/2021 07:54
Main Draw (cut off: 166 - Data entry list: 19/01/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 92. Sousa
- 109. Munar
- 111. Dellien
- 115. Galan
- 117. Seyboth Wild
- 125. Bagnis
- 128. Gunneswaran
- 129. Musetti
- 130. Altmaier
- 131. Kovalik
- 135. Mayer
- 139. Cerundolo
- 142. Taberner
- 144. Petrovic
- 145. Lorenzi
- 151. Giustino
- 153. Safwat
- 155. Griekspoor
- 158. Varillas
- 160. Gomez
- 162. Giannessi
- 165. Popko
- 166. Andreozzi
-
Alternates
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Antalya Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 30/01/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 19/01/2021 07:43
Main Draw (cut off: 230 - Data entry list: 19/01/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 167. Tabilo
- 179. Domingues
- 188. Ramanathan
- 193. Menezes
- 199. Escobedo
- 205. Ficovich
- 212. Olivo
- 218. Molleker
- 221. Benchetrit
- 224. Kolar
- 227. Lestienne
- 229. Moroni
- 230. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves
-
-
Alternates
