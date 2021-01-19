Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina, Entry List

Challenger Quimper 2 e Antalya 2: Entry list. Al via almeno 9 azzurri tra quali e Md

19/01/2021 11:05 Nessun commento
Thomas Fabbiano ITA, 1989.05.26
Thomas Fabbiano ITA, 1989.05.26

Settimana – 01-07 Febbraio 2021
QUIMPER II FRA, France (IH) /80 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q.
ANTALYA II TUR, Turkey (CL) /80 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q

(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)
Quimper (ATP) Inizio torneo: 01/02/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 19/01/2021 11:06

Main Draw (cut off: 184 - Data entry list: 19/01/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 53. Davidovich Fokina
  • 71. Pouille
  • 110. Barrere
  • 114. Kudla
  • 119. Korda
  • 121. Hoang
  • 132. Jung
  • 134. Soeda
  • 136. Gaio
  • 143. Rodionov
  • 146. Gojowczyk
  • 147. Huesler
  • 150. Zapata Miralles
  • 159. Ofner
  • 161. Gaston
  • 164. Bonzi
  • 170. Nakashima
  • 171. Maden
  • 173. Fabbiano
  • 178. Rinderknech
  • 180. Marcora
  • 183. Istomin
  • 184. Horansky
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Gulbis (185)
  • 2. Marterer (185)
  •  

(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)
Quimper Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 31/01/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 19/01/2021 11:06

Main Draw (cut off: 220 - Data entry list: 19/01/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 185. Gulbis
  • 187. Broady
  • 189. Ito
  • 190. Krueger
  • 196. Rosol
  • 200. Lacko
  • 209. Marterer
  • 211. Couacaud
  • 214. Bourgue
  • 215. Marchenko
  • 216. Copil
  • 219. Ilkel
  • 220. Viola
  •  
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Bemelmans (225)
  • 2. Cid Subervi (231)
  •  

(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)
Antalya (ATP) Inizio torneo: 01/02/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 19/01/2021 07:54

Main Draw (cut off: 166 - Data entry list: 19/01/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 92. Sousa
  • 109. Munar
  • 111. Dellien
  • 115. Galan
  • 117. Seyboth Wild
  • 125. Bagnis
  • 128. Gunneswaran
  • 129. Musetti
  • 130. Altmaier
  • 131. Kovalik
  • 135. Mayer
  • 139. Cerundolo
  • 142. Taberner
  • 144. Petrovic
  • 145. Lorenzi
  • 151. Giustino
  • 153. Safwat
  • 155. Griekspoor
  • 158. Varillas
  • 160. Gomez
  • 162. Giannessi
  • 165. Popko
  • 166. Andreozzi
  •  

Alternates


    (Clicca per vedere l'entry list)
    Antalya Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 30/01/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 19/01/2021 07:43

    Main Draw (cut off: 230 - Data entry list: 19/01/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

    • 167. Tabilo
    • 179. Domingues
    • 188. Ramanathan
    • 193. Menezes
    • 199. Escobedo
    • 205. Ficovich
    • 212. Olivo
    • 218. Molleker
    • 221. Benchetrit
    • 224. Kolar
    • 227. Lestienne
    • 229. Moroni
    • 230. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves
    •  
    •  

    Alternates

      TAG: , , ,