Australian Open 2021 ATP, Copertina, WTA

Australian Open: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Turno Decisivo di Qualificazione (LIVE)

13/01/2021 05:45 1 commento
Risultati dagli Australian Open
Risultati dagli Australian Open

AUS QAT ARE Australian Open – TD Qualificazioni

Dubai – Court 1 – Ora italiana: 07:00 (locale: 10:00)
(3) G. Minnen BEL vs V. Lepchenko USA

GS Australian Open
G. Minnen [3]
15
6
0
V. Lepchenko
0
2
2
Mostra dettagli

C. Paquet FRA vs Y. Yuan CHN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

W. Osuigwe USA vs (22) M. Buzarnescu ROU (Ora italiana: 10:00 (locale: 20:00))

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Dubai – Court 2 – Ora italiana: 07:00 (locale: 10:00)
(7) T. Babos HUN vs (20) A. Schmiedlova SVK

GS Australian Open
T. Babos [7]
30
6
0
A. Schmiedlova [20]
30
2
0
Mostra dettagli

H. Tan FRA vs (18) E. Cocciaretto ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Hibi JPN vs K. Rakhimova RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Dubai – Court 3 – Ora italiana: 07:00 (locale: 10:00)
(1) K. Juvan SLO vs R. Sramkova SVK

GS Australian Open
K. Juvan [1]
0
6
5
R. Sramkova
0
1
2
Mostra dettagli

(WC) A. Konjuh CRO vs (17) S. Errani ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

(13) Y. Bonaventure BEL vs V. Savinykh RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Dubai – Court 5 – Ora italiana: 07:00 (locale: 10:00)
(14) M. Gasparyan RUS vs (21) T. Pironkova BUL

GS Australian Open
M. Gasparyan [14]
40
3
2
T. Pironkova [21]
A
6
0
Mostra dettagli

J. Lu CHN vs F. Jones GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Dubai – Court 6 – Ora italiana: 07:00 (locale: 10:00)
C. Burel FRA vs M. Osorio Serrano COL

GS Australian Open
C. Burel
15
6
2
M. Osorio Serrano
30
4
0
Mostra dettagli

(15) L. Samsonova RUS vs (30) L. Tsurenko UKR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Zanevska BEL vs R. Marino CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Dubai – Court 7 – Ora italiana: 07:00 (locale: 10:00)
A. Raina IND vs O. Danilovic SRB

GS Australian Open
A. Raina
40
2
1
O. Danilovic
40
6
0
Mostra dettagli

(16) M. Sherif EGY vs A. Krunic SRB

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Doha – Court A – Ora italiana: 08:30 (locale: 10:30)
T. Wu TPE vs M. Vilella Martinez ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

B. Van de Zandschulp NED vs M. Bourgue FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

(1) G. Barrere FRA vs F. Ferreira Silva POR

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Doha – Court B – Ora italiana: 08:30 (locale: 10:30)
(15) H. Laaksonen SUI vs B. Gojo CRO

Il match deve ancora iniziare

(2) H. Dellien BOL vs (21) C. Alcaraz ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

R. Haase NED vs Q. Halys FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Doha – Court 1 – Ora italiana: 08:30 (locale: 10:30)
(WC) D. Sweeny AUS vs S. Stakhovsky UKR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. Rinderknech FRA vs M. Mmoh USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

(3) A. Karatsev RUS vs A. Muller FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Doha – Court 2 – Ora italiana: 08:30 (locale: 10:30)
(11) C. Stebe GER vs V. Troicki SRB

Il match deve ancora iniziare

C. Lestienne FRA vs R. Safiullin RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

B. Tomic AUS vs (WC) J. Smith AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Doha – Court 3 – Ora italiana: 08:30 (locale: 10:30)
(5) T. Daniel JPN vs E. Ymer SWE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Cressy USA vs D. Brown GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Doha – Court 4 – Ora italiana: 08:30 (locale: 10:30)
(7) D. Dzumhur BIH vs K. Coppejans BEL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Torpegaard DEN vs T. Machac CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG: ,

1 commento

Paolo (Guest) 13-01-2021 07:47

Io a parte fare il tifo per gli italiani fin da piccolo ho fatto tifo per gli svedesi dai tempi di enqvist edberg Larsson perciò spero che ymer si qualifichi

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!