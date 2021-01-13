Australian Open: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Turno Decisivo di Qualificazione (LIVE)

Risultati dagli Australian Open
Australian Open – TD Qualificazioni
Dubai – Court 1 – Ora italiana: 07:00 (locale: 10:00)
(3) G. Minnen vs V. Lepchenko
GS Australian Open
G. Minnen [3]
15
6
0
V. Lepchenko•
0
2
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Minnen
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
V. Lepchenko
30-40
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Minnen
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-2 → 6-2
G. Minnen
40-15
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
G. Minnen
15-40
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
1-2 → 2-2
V. Lepchenko
40-A
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 1-2
G. Minnen
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
C. Paquet vs Y. Yuan
Il match deve ancora iniziare
W. Osuigwe vs (22) M. Buzarnescu (Ora italiana: 10:00 (locale: 20:00))
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Dubai – Court 2 – Ora italiana: 07:00 (locale: 10:00)
(7) T. Babos vs (20) A. Schmiedlova
GS Australian Open
T. Babos [7]
30
6
0
A. Schmiedlova [20]•
30
2
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Schmiedlova
40-A
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Babos
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 6-2
A. Schmiedlova
0-40
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-1 → 5-2
T. Babos
A-40
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-0 → 4-0
A. Schmiedlova
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 3-0
T. Babos
A-40
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
A. Schmiedlova
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
H. Tan vs (18) E. Cocciaretto
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M. Hibi vs K. Rakhimova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Dubai – Court 3 – Ora italiana: 07:00 (locale: 10:00)
(1) K. Juvan vs R. Sramkova
GS Australian Open
K. Juvan [1]•
0
6
5
R. Sramkova
0
1
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Sramkova
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-2 → 5-2
R. Sramkova
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
K. Juvan
15-40
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
K. Juvan
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Sramkova
30-40
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
4-1 → 5-1
K. Juvan
40-A
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
R. Sramkova
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 3-1
K. Juvan
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
(WC) A. Konjuh vs (17) S. Errani
Il match deve ancora iniziare
(13) Y. Bonaventure vs V. Savinykh
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Dubai – Court 5 – Ora italiana: 07:00 (locale: 10:00)
(14) M. Gasparyan vs (21) T. Pironkova
GS Australian Open
M. Gasparyan [14]•
40
3
2
T. Pironkova [21]
A
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Gasparyan
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
M. Gasparyan
40-A
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Pironkova
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
M. Gasparyan
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-4 → 3-5
T. Pironkova
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
T. Pironkova
0-40
0-15
0-30
15-40
30-40
1-3 → 2-3
M. Gasparyan
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
T. Pironkova
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
J. Lu vs F. Jones
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Dubai – Court 6 – Ora italiana: 07:00 (locale: 10:00)
C. Burel vs M. Osorio Serrano
GS Australian Open
C. Burel
15
6
2
M. Osorio Serrano•
30
4
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Burel
40-30
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
1-0 → 2-0
M. Osorio Serrano
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Osorio Serrano
5-3 → 5-4
M. Osorio Serrano
4-2 → 5-2
C. Burel
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
M. Osorio Serrano
3-1 → 3-2
M. Osorio Serrano
2-0 → 2-1
C. Burel
40-30
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
1-0 → 2-0
M. Osorio Serrano
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
(15) L. Samsonova vs (30) L. Tsurenko
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M. Zanevska vs R. Marino
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Dubai – Court 7 – Ora italiana: 07:00 (locale: 10:00)
A. Raina vs O. Danilovic
GS Australian Open
A. Raina
40
2
1
O. Danilovic•
40
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
O. Danilovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A. Raina
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
O. Danilovic
A-40
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 2-6
A. Raina
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 2-5
O. Danilovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
A. Raina
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
A. Raina
30-40
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
0-2 → 0-3
O. Danilovic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
A. Raina
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
(16) M. Sherif vs A. Krunic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Doha – Court A – Ora italiana: 08:30 (locale: 10:30)
T. Wu vs M. Vilella Martinez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
B. Van de Zandschulp vs M. Bourgue
Il match deve ancora iniziare
(1) G. Barrere vs F. Ferreira Silva
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Doha – Court B – Ora italiana: 08:30 (locale: 10:30)
(15) H. Laaksonen vs B. Gojo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
(2) H. Dellien vs (21) C. Alcaraz
Il match deve ancora iniziare
R. Haase vs Q. Halys
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Doha – Court 1 – Ora italiana: 08:30 (locale: 10:30)
(WC) D. Sweeny vs S. Stakhovsky
Il match deve ancora iniziare
A. Rinderknech vs M. Mmoh
Il match deve ancora iniziare
(3) A. Karatsev vs A. Muller
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Doha – Court 2 – Ora italiana: 08:30 (locale: 10:30)
(11) C. Stebe vs V. Troicki
Il match deve ancora iniziare
C. Lestienne vs R. Safiullin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
B. Tomic vs (WC) J. Smith
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Doha – Court 3 – Ora italiana: 08:30 (locale: 10:30)
(5) T. Daniel vs E. Ymer
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M. Cressy vs D. Brown
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Doha – Court 4 – Ora italiana: 08:30 (locale: 10:30)
(7) D. Dzumhur vs K. Coppejans
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M. Torpegaard vs T. Machac
Il match deve ancora iniziare
1 commento
Io a parte fare il tifo per gli italiani fin da piccolo ho fatto tifo per gli svedesi dai tempi di enqvist edberg Larsson perciò spero che ymer si qualifichi