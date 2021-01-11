Australian Open 2021 - Qualificazioni ATP, Copertina, WTA

Australian Open: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2 Qualificazioni (LIVE)

11/01/2021 05:25 Nessun commento
Risultati dagli Australian Open
AUS QAT ARE Australian Open – 1° Turno Qualificazioni

Doha – Court A – Ora italiana: 08:30 (locale: 10:30)
M. Mmoh USA vs (24) D. Petrovic SRB

Il match deve ancora iniziare

(4) D. Kudla USA vs E. Benchetrit MAR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

(1) G. Barrere FRA vs Z. Kolar CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

(3) A. Karatsev RUS vs B. Nakashima USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

(6) T. Seyboth Wild BRA vs R. Haase NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Doha – Court B – Ora italiana: 08:30 (locale: 10:30)
E. Gulbis LAT vs (32) B. Rola SLO

Il match deve ancora iniziare

(14) J. Kovalik SVK vs B. Tomic AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Viola ITA vs (18) N. Milojevic SRB

Il match deve ancora iniziare

R. Molleker GER vs P. Polansky CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

G. Moroni ITA vs (WC) M. Zverev GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Doha – Court 1 – Ora italiana: 08:30 (locale: 10:30)
(7) D. Dzumhur BIH vs E. Gomez ECU

Il match deve ancora iniziare

(16) G. Soeda JPN vs M. Cressy USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Janvier FRA vs L. Rosol CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Krueger USA vs E. Couacaud FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

B. Bonzi FRA vs Q. Halys FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Doha – Court 2 – Ora italiana: 08:30 (locale: 10:30)
J. Lenz GER vs R. Olivo ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

(2) H. Dellien BOL vs A. Tabilo CHI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

(WC) D. Sweeny AUS vs M. Copil ROU

Il match deve ancora iniziare

L. Broady GBR vs C. Lestienne FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

C. Ilkel TUR vs (26) P. Gojowczyk GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Doha – Court 3 – Ora italiana: 08:30 (locale: 10:30)
A. Harris AUS vs R. Bemelmans BEL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

T. Ito JPN vs Y. Maden GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

(12) P. Gunneswaran IND vs B. Schnur CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. Muller FRA vs (17) F. Gaio ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Doha – Court 4 – Ora italiana: 08:30 (locale: 10:30)
G. Andreozzi ARG vs (WC) T. Schoolkate AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

(WC) J. Smith AUS vs (25) P. Lorenzi ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

L. Lacko SVK vs F. Ferreira Silva POR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

H. Gaston FRA vs M. Purcell AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Doha – Court 6 – Ora italiana: 08:30 (locale: 10:30)
M. Bourgue FRA vs E. Escobedo USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Z. Li CHN vs T. Kwiatkowski USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

(WC) H. Bourchier AUS vs T. Griekspoor NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare

R. Safiullin RUS vs (20) O. Otte GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Dubai – Court 1 – Ora italiana: 07:00 (locale: 10:00)
(16) M. Sherif EGY vs A. Omae JPN

GS Australian Open
M. Sherif [16]
40
6
4
A. Omae
40
0
1
Mostra dettagli

(14) M. Gasparyan RUS vs M. Di Giuseppe ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

(WC) A. Myers AUS vs (25) E. Bouchard CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

(5) K. Kawa POL vs W. Osuigwe USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

(8) S. Voegele SUI vs K. Gerlach GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Dubai – Court 2 – Ora italiana: 07:00 (locale: 10:00)
(1) K. Juvan SLO vs (WC) S. Sanders AUS

GS Australian Open
K. Juvan [1]
0
7
0
S. Sanders
0
6
0
Mostra dettagli

(3) G. Minnen BEL vs (WC) A. Bozovic AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

(11) T. Martincova CZE vs T. Mrdeza CRO

Il match deve ancora iniziare

(WC) C. Kempenaers-Pocz AUS vs (24) V. Tomova BUL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

R. Hogenkamp NED vs (23) V. Golubic SUI

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Dubai – Court 3 – Ora italiana: 07:00 (locale: 10:00)
G. Min USA vs H. Dart GBR

GS Australian Open
G. Min
15
7
0
H. Dart
15
5
0
Mostra dettagli

(WC) I. Popovic AUS vs (30) L. Tsurenko UKR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

L. Salden BEL vs (WC) O. Gadecki AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

(WC) S. Mendez AUS vs M. Benoit BEL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

X. Wang CHN vs K. Rakhimova RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Dubai – Court 4 – Ora italiana: 07:00 (locale: 10:00)
E. Gorgodze GEO vs J. Fett CRO

GS Australian Open
E. Gorgodze
0
3
0
J. Fett
15
6
0
Mostra dettagli

G. Gatto-Monticone ITA vs V. Ivakhnenko RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

L. Arruabarrena ESP vs (22) M. Buzarnescu ROU

Il match deve ancora iniziare

R. Marino CAN vs J. Cristian ROU

Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Hibi JPN vs X. You CHN

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Dubai – Court 5 – Ora italiana: 07:00 (locale: 10:00)
A. Kalinina UKR vs P. Ozgen TUR

GS Australian Open
A. Kalinina
6
6
P. Ozgen
1
1
Vincitore: A. Kalinina
Mostra dettagli

V. Savinykh RUS vs (29) N. Vikhlyantseva RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Zanevska BEL vs L. Paar ROU

Il match deve ancora iniziare

(12) C. McNally USA vs D. Snigur UKR

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Dubai – Court 6 – Ora italiana: 07:00 (locale: 10:00)
F. Jones GBR vs (28) M. Niculescu ROU

GS Australian Open
F. Jones
30
6
1
M. Niculescu [28]
40
3
0
Mostra dettagli

K. Thandi IND vs M. Bolkvadze GEO

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Y. Yuan CHN vs M. Chwalinska POL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

H. Tan FRA vs A. Kiick USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Dubai – Court 7 – Ora italiana: 07:00 (locale: 10:00)
K. Nara JPN vs L. Pattinama Kerkhove NED

GS Australian Open
K. Nara
0
4
2
L. Pattinama Kerkhove
40
6
1
Mostra dettagli

V. Cepede Royg PAR vs A. Muhammad USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

C. Liu USA vs I. De Vroome NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare

G. Ce BRA vs (18) E. Cocciaretto ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

