Australian Open: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2 Qualificazioni (LIVE)

Risultati dagli Australian Open
Australian Open – 1° Turno Qualificazioni
Doha – Court A – Ora italiana: 08:30 (locale: 10:30)
M. Mmoh vs (24) D. Petrovic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
(4) D. Kudla vs E. Benchetrit
Il match deve ancora iniziare
(1) G. Barrere vs Z. Kolar
Il match deve ancora iniziare
(3) A. Karatsev vs B. Nakashima
Il match deve ancora iniziare
(6) T. Seyboth Wild vs R. Haase
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Doha – Court B – Ora italiana: 08:30 (locale: 10:30)
E. Gulbis vs (32) B. Rola
Il match deve ancora iniziare
(14) J. Kovalik vs B. Tomic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M. Viola vs (18) N. Milojevic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
R. Molleker vs P. Polansky
Il match deve ancora iniziare
G. Moroni vs (WC) M. Zverev
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Doha – Court 1 – Ora italiana: 08:30 (locale: 10:30)
(7) D. Dzumhur vs E. Gomez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
(16) G. Soeda vs M. Cressy
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M. Janvier vs L. Rosol
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M. Krueger vs E. Couacaud
Il match deve ancora iniziare
B. Bonzi vs Q. Halys
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Doha – Court 2 – Ora italiana: 08:30 (locale: 10:30)
J. Lenz vs R. Olivo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
(2) H. Dellien vs A. Tabilo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
(WC) D. Sweeny vs M. Copil
Il match deve ancora iniziare
L. Broady vs C. Lestienne
Il match deve ancora iniziare
C. Ilkel vs (26) P. Gojowczyk
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Doha – Court 3 – Ora italiana: 08:30 (locale: 10:30)
A. Harris vs R. Bemelmans
Il match deve ancora iniziare
T. Ito vs Y. Maden
Il match deve ancora iniziare
(12) P. Gunneswaran vs B. Schnur
Il match deve ancora iniziare
A. Muller vs (17) F. Gaio
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Doha – Court 4 – Ora italiana: 08:30 (locale: 10:30)
G. Andreozzi vs (WC) T. Schoolkate
Il match deve ancora iniziare
(WC) J. Smith vs (25) P. Lorenzi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
L. Lacko vs F. Ferreira Silva
Il match deve ancora iniziare
H. Gaston vs M. Purcell
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Doha – Court 6 – Ora italiana: 08:30 (locale: 10:30)
M. Bourgue vs E. Escobedo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Z. Li vs T. Kwiatkowski
Il match deve ancora iniziare
(WC) H. Bourchier vs T. Griekspoor
Il match deve ancora iniziare
R. Safiullin vs (20) O. Otte
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Dubai – Court 1 – Ora italiana: 07:00 (locale: 10:00)
(16) M. Sherif vs A. Omae
GS Australian Open
M. Sherif [16]
40
6
4
A. Omae•
40
0
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Omae
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
M. Sherif
A-40
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Omae
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-0 → 6-0
A. Omae
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
(14) M. Gasparyan vs M. Di Giuseppe
Il match deve ancora iniziare
(WC) A. Myers vs (25) E. Bouchard
Il match deve ancora iniziare
(5) K. Kawa vs W. Osuigwe
Il match deve ancora iniziare
(8) S. Voegele vs K. Gerlach
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Dubai – Court 2 – Ora italiana: 07:00 (locale: 10:00)
(1) K. Juvan vs (WC) S. Sanders
GS Australian Open
K. Juvan [1]•
0
7
0
S. Sanders
0
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
3*-2
3*-3
4-3*
4-4*
5*-4
6*-4
6-6 → 7-6
S. Sanders
15-40
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
S. Sanders
0-40
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
S. Sanders
40-A
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
K. Juvan
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
K. Juvan
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 1-1
(3) G. Minnen vs (WC) A. Bozovic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
(11) T. Martincova vs T. Mrdeza
Il match deve ancora iniziare
(WC) C. Kempenaers-Pocz vs (24) V. Tomova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
R. Hogenkamp vs (23) V. Golubic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Dubai – Court 3 – Ora italiana: 07:00 (locale: 10:00)
G. Min vs H. Dart
GS Australian Open
G. Min
15
7
0
H. Dart•
15
5
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
H. Dart
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 6-5
G. Min
30-40
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
4-5 → 5-5
H. Dart
40-30
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
4-4 → 4-5
G. Min
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-3 → 4-4
H. Dart
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
G. Min
40-15
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
H. Dart
0-40
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
1-1 → 2-1
(WC) I. Popovic vs (30) L. Tsurenko
Il match deve ancora iniziare
L. Salden vs (WC) O. Gadecki
Il match deve ancora iniziare
(WC) S. Mendez vs M. Benoit
Il match deve ancora iniziare
X. Wang vs K. Rakhimova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Dubai – Court 4 – Ora italiana: 07:00 (locale: 10:00)
E. Gorgodze vs J. Fett
GS Australian Open
E. Gorgodze
0
3
0
J. Fett•
15
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Fett
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-5 → 3-5
E. Gorgodze
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 2-5
J. Fett
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
E. Gorgodze
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
J. Fett
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 1-1
E. Gorgodze
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
G. Gatto-Monticone vs V. Ivakhnenko
Il match deve ancora iniziare
L. Arruabarrena vs (22) M. Buzarnescu
Il match deve ancora iniziare
R. Marino vs J. Cristian
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M. Hibi vs X. You
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Dubai – Court 5 – Ora italiana: 07:00 (locale: 10:00)
A. Kalinina vs P. Ozgen
GS Australian Open
A. Kalinina
6
6
P. Ozgen
1
1
Vincitore: A. Kalinina
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Kalinina
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Ozgen
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
4-1 → 5-1
A. Kalinina
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
P. Ozgen
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 3-1
P. Ozgen
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
V. Savinykh vs (29) N. Vikhlyantseva
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M. Zanevska vs L. Paar
Il match deve ancora iniziare
(12) C. McNally vs D. Snigur
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Dubai – Court 6 – Ora italiana: 07:00 (locale: 10:00)
F. Jones vs (28) M. Niculescu
GS Australian Open
F. Jones•
30
6
1
M. Niculescu [28]
40
3
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Jones
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
M. Niculescu
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Jones
40-0
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
F. Jones
40-30
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
3-3 → 4-3
M. Niculescu
0-40
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-3 → 3-3
F. Jones
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
M. Niculescu
40-30
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
F. Jones
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
K. Thandi vs M. Bolkvadze
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Y. Yuan vs M. Chwalinska
Il match deve ancora iniziare
H. Tan vs A. Kiick
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Dubai – Court 7 – Ora italiana: 07:00 (locale: 10:00)
K. Nara vs L. Pattinama Kerkhove
GS Australian Open
K. Nara
0
4
2
L. Pattinama Kerkhove•
40
6
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. Nara
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
L. Pattinama Kerkhove
15-40
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Pattinama Kerkhove
30-40
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
K. Nara
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
L. Pattinama Kerkhove
0-40
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
L. Pattinama Kerkhove
40-30
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-3 → 2-4
K. Nara
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
L. Pattinama Kerkhove
15-40
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 2-2
L. Pattinama Kerkhove
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
V. Cepede Royg vs A. Muhammad
Il match deve ancora iniziare
C. Liu vs I. De Vroome
Il match deve ancora iniziare
G. Ce vs (18) E. Cocciaretto
Il match deve ancora iniziare
