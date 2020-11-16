ATP Finals 2020: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2 (LIVE)
ATP Nitto ATP Finals Finals | Indoor | $5.700.000 – 2° Giornata
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [4] Marcel Granollers / Horacio Zeballos vs [6] John Peers / Michael Venus
2. [1] Novak Djokovic vs [8] Diego Schwartzman (non prima ore: 15:00)
3. [1] Mate Pavic / Bruno Soares vs [7] Jurgen Melzer / Edouard Roger-Vasselin (non prima ore: 19:00)
4. [4] Daniil Medvedev vs [5] Alexander Zverev (non prima ore: 21:00)
TOKYO 1970 group
Novak Djokovic 0V 0S
Daniil Medvedev 0V 0S
Alexander Zverev 0V 0S
Diego Schwartzman 0V 0S
LONDON 2020 group
Rafael Nadal 1V 0S (2-0)
Dominic Thiem 1V 0S (2-1)
Stefanos Tsitsipas 0V 1S (1.2)
Andrey Rublev 0V 1S (0-2)
Riserve
1) Matteo Berrettini
2) Denis Shapovalov
Gruppo Bob Bryan
Mate Pavic / Bruno Soares OV OS
[4] Marcel Granollers / Horacio Zeballos OV OS
John Peers / Michael Venus OV OS
Jurgen Melzer / Edouard Roger-Vasselin OV OS
Gruppo Mike Bryan
Rajeev Ram / Joe Salisbury 1V 0S (2-1)
Kevin Krawietz / Andreas Mies 0V 1S (1-2)
Wesley Koolhof / Nikola Mektic 1V OS (2-1)
Lukasz Kubot / Marcelo Melo 0V 1S (1-2)
1 commento
Non mi entusiasmano le finals
Le vedo piu’ come un torneo-esibizione.
Purtroppo non ci sono veri tornei a breve, con il gusto di vedere nuovi giovani esibirsi, e scoprire se hanno talento, mostrandoci tennis diverso dal solito, anche se supremo dei top.