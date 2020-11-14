Il torneo di Ortisei Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Ortisei: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Primo Turno di Qualificazione. In campo diversi azzurri (LIVEVIDEO

14/11/2020 08:58 3 commenti
Francesco Forti nella foto
Francesco Forti nella foto

ITA Challenger Ortisei CH | Indoor | e44.820 – 1° Turno Quali

Center Court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [1] Alexey Vatutin RUS vs [WC] Matteo Arnaldi ITA

CH Ortisei
Alexey Vatutin [1]
0
4
Matteo Arnaldi
0
4
Mostra dettagli

2. [2] Mischa Zverev GER vs [WC] Francesco Forti ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Altug Celikbilek TUR vs [5] Andrea Arnaboldi ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [WC] Erwin Trobinger ITA vs [6] Andrea Pellegrino ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Johannes Haerteis GER vs [7] Viktor Galovic CRO

CH Ortisei
Johannes Haerteis
30
4
0
Viktor Galovic [7]
0
6
0
Ace - n.7 per J. H
Mostra dettagli

2. [4] Pavel Kotov RUS vs Alessandro Bega ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Michael Geerts BEL vs [8] Michael Vrbensky CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [3] Evgeny Karlovskiy RUS vs Sandro Ehrat SUI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG: ,

3 commenti

L’Italiano vero (Guest) 14-11-2020 10:20

Scusate ma che senso ha mettere WC italiane contro le prime teste di serie…

 3
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Perugino doc (Guest) 14-11-2020 09:21

Ma non è zona rossa?

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
07Ancy 14-11-2020 09:06

Forza Forti che sei forte.

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!