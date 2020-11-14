Challenger Ortisei: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Primo Turno di Qualificazione. In campo diversi azzurri (LIVEVIDEO

Francesco Forti nella foto
Challenger Ortisei CH | Indoor | e44.820 – 1° Turno Quali
Center Court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [1] Alexey Vatutin vs [WC] Matteo Arnaldi
Alexey Vatutin [1]
0
4
Matteo Arnaldi•
0
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Vatutin
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
3-4 → 4-4
M. Arnaldi
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
A. Vatutin
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 3-3
M. Arnaldi
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
3-1 → 3-2
A. Vatutin
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 3-1
M. Arnaldi
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
2-0 → 2-1
A. Vatutin
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
1-0 → 2-0
M. Arnaldi
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
0-0 → 1-0
2. [2] Mischa Zverev vs [WC] Francesco Forti
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Altug Celikbilek vs [5] Andrea Arnaboldi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [WC] Erwin Trobinger vs [6] Andrea Pellegrino
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Johannes Haerteis vs [7] Viktor Galovic
Johannes Haerteis•
30
4
0
Viktor Galovic [7]
0
6
0
Ace - n.7 per J. H
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
V. Galovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
J. Haerteis
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
ace
40-15
3-5 → 4-5
J. Haerteis
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
V. Galovic
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
J. Haerteis
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
V. Galovic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
J. Haerteis
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
0-0 → 1-0
2. [4] Pavel Kotov vs Alessandro Bega
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Michael Geerts vs [8] Michael Vrbensky
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [3] Evgeny Karlovskiy vs Sandro Ehrat
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3 commenti
Scusate ma che senso ha mettere WC italiane contro le prime teste di serie…
Ma non è zona rossa?
Forza Forti che sei forte.