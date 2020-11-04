La situazione aggiornata Challenger, Copertina, Entry List

Challenger Bratislava, Cary: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni

04/11/2020 07:50 Nessun commento
Lorenzo Musetti ITA, 2002.03.03 - Foto Marta Magni
Lorenzo Musetti ITA, 2002.03.03 - Foto Marta Magni

Bratislava (ATP) Inizio torneo: 08/11/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 04/11/2020 07:46

Main Draw (cut off: 163 - Data entry list: 04/11/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 84. Ymer
  • 92. Martinez
  • 98. Uchiyama
  • 100. Ruusuvuori
  • 103. Seppi
  • 104. Gombos
  • 105. Majchrzak
  • 114. Dzumhur
  • 122. Wolf
  • 123. Musetti
  • 132. Laaksonen
  • 133. Gaio
  • 134. Hoang
  • 135. Milojevic
  • 137. Petrovic
  • 138. Korda
  • 141. Otte
  • 145. Giustino
  • 146. Griekspoor
  • 150. Rola
  • 151. Rodionov
  • 155. Taberner
  • 163. Maden
Alternates

  • 1. Cressy (164)
  • 2. Diez (169)
Bratislava Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 06/11/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 04/11/2020 07:24

Main Draw (cut off: 213 - Data entry list: 04/11/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 169. Diez
  • 171. Rinderknech
  • 174. Van de Zandschulp
  • 178. Horansky
  • 182. Safiullin
  • 189. Clarke
  • 191. Bonzi
  • 192. Stakhovsky
  • 200. Broady
  • 202. Schnur
  • 206. Janvier
  • 209. Halys
  • 213. Machac
Alternates

    Cary (ATP) Inizio torneo: 08/11/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 04/11/2020 07:47

    Main Draw (cut off: 246 - Data entry list: 04/11/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

    • 78. Monteiro
    • 94. Giron
    • 120. Kudla
    • 130. Nagal
    • 131. Galan
    • 144. Klahn
    • 149. Safwat
    • 152. Gunneswaran
    • 167. Mmoh
    • 173. Popko
    • 190. Cerundolo
    • 193. Krueger
    • 194. Torpegaard
    • 197. Ymer
    • 203. Nakashima
    • 205. Kwiatkowski
    • 207. Ramanathan
    • 211. Polansky
    • 222. Cid Subervi
    • 223. McDonald
    • 236. Blanch
    • 240. Rubin
    • 243. Moriya
    • 245. Gojo
    • 246. Eubanks
    Alternates

    • 1. Etcheverry (250)
    • 2. Sock (251)
    • 3. Wu (255)
    • 4. Fratangelo (259)
    Cary Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 06/11/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 04/11/2020 07:47

    Main Draw (cut off: 294 - Data entry list: 04/11/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

    • 212. Olivo
    • 251. Sock
    • 255. Wu
    • 262. Clezar
    • 270. Fratangelo
    • 271. Gabashvili
    • 278. Blancaneaux
    • 281. Oliveira
    • 287. Tseng
    • 290. Aragone
    • 291. Quiroz
    • 292. Serdarusic
    • 294. Mukund
    Alternates

    • 1. Bellucci (296)
    • 2. King (298)
    • 3. Ritschard (301)

