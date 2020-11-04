ATP Masters 1000 Paris 1000 | Indoor | e3.901.015 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Challenger Bratislava, Cary: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni
04/11/2020 07:50 Nessun commento
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Bratislava (ATP) Inizio torneo: 08/11/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 04/11/2020 07:46
Main Draw (cut off: 163 - Data entry list: 04/11/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 84. Ymer
- 92. Martinez
- 98. Uchiyama
- 100. Ruusuvuori
- 103. Seppi
- 104. Gombos
- 105. Majchrzak
- 114. Dzumhur
- 122. Wolf
- 123. Musetti
- 132. Laaksonen
- 133. Gaio
- 134. Hoang
- 135. Milojevic
- 137. Petrovic
- 138. Korda
- 141. Otte
- 145. Giustino
- 146. Griekspoor
- 150. Rola
- 151. Rodionov
- 155. Taberner
- 163. Maden
-
Alternates
- 1. Cressy (164)
- 2. Diez (169)
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Bratislava Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 06/11/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 04/11/2020 07:24
Main Draw (cut off: 213 - Data entry list: 04/11/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 169. Diez
- 171. Rinderknech
- 174. Van de Zandschulp
- 178. Horansky
- 182. Safiullin
- 189. Clarke
- 191. Bonzi
- 192. Stakhovsky
- 200. Broady
- 202. Schnur
- 206. Janvier
- 209. Halys
- 213. Machac
-
-
Alternates
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Cary (ATP) Inizio torneo: 08/11/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 04/11/2020 07:47
Main Draw (cut off: 246 - Data entry list: 04/11/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 78. Monteiro
- 94. Giron
- 120. Kudla
- 130. Nagal
- 131. Galan
- 144. Klahn
- 149. Safwat
- 152. Gunneswaran
- 167. Mmoh
- 173. Popko
- 190. Cerundolo
- 193. Krueger
- 194. Torpegaard
- 197. Ymer
- 203. Nakashima
- 205. Kwiatkowski
- 207. Ramanathan
- 211. Polansky
- 222. Cid Subervi
- 223. McDonald
- 236. Blanch
- 240. Rubin
- 243. Moriya
- 245. Gojo
- 246. Eubanks
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Etcheverry (250)
- 2. Sock (251)
- 3. Wu (255)
- 4. Fratangelo (259)
-
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Cary Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 06/11/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 04/11/2020 07:47
Main Draw (cut off: 294 - Data entry list: 04/11/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 212. Olivo
- 251. Sock
- 255. Wu
- 262. Clezar
- 270. Fratangelo
- 271. Gabashvili
- 278. Blancaneaux
- 281. Oliveira
- 287. Tseng
- 290. Aragone
- 291. Quiroz
- 292. Serdarusic
- 294. Mukund
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Bellucci (296)
- 2. King (298)
- 3. Ritschard (301)
