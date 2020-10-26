ATP Cologne 2 250 | Indoor | e325.610 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Classifica ATP Italiani: Best ranking per Jannik Sinner
26/10/2020 07:11 3 commenti
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (26-10-2020)
10
Best: 8
--
0
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
3075
Punti
21
Tornei
16
Best: 9
--
0
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
2400
Punti
25
Tornei
42
Best: 42
--
0
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
1253
Punti
31
Tornei
43
Best: 43
▲
3
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
1214
Punti
30
Tornei
73
Best: 70
--
0
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
849
Punti
35
Tornei
77
Best: 16
--
0
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
811
Punti
36
Tornei
79
Best: 77
--
0
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
802
Punti
35
Tornei
96
Best: 77
--
0
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
717
Punti
32
Tornei
103
Best: 18
--
0
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
679
Punti
30
Tornei
124
Best: 123
▼
-1
Lorenzo Musetti
ITA, 03-03-2002
507
Punti
38
Tornei
136
Best: 124
▼
-3
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
466
Punti
39
Tornei
141
Best: 33
▼
-1
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
450
Punti
37
Tornei
146
Best: 127
▼
-1
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
426
Punti
38
Tornei
163
Best: 84
▼
-3
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
386
Punti
27
Tornei
165
Best: 70
▼
-3
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
379
Punti
23
Tornei
181
Best: 150
▼
-2
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
344
Punti
34
Tornei
227
Best: 209
▼
-1
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
250
Punti
32
Tornei
232
Best: 118
▼
-1
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
245
Punti
34
Tornei
237
Best: 144
▼
-2
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
225
Punti
32
Tornei
270
Best: 152
▼
-1
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
189
Punti
23
Tornei
274
Best: 274
--
0
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
186
Punti
35
Tornei
284
Best: 277
▼
-1
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
173
Punti
41
Tornei
292
Best: 153
▼
-3
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
164
Punti
34
Tornei
306
Best: 278
--
0
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
142
Punti
27
Tornei
317
Best: 316
--
0
Giulio Zeppieri
ITA, 07-12-2001
135
Punti
27
Tornei
320
Best: 309
--
0
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
133
Punti
34
Tornei
360
Best: 259
▼
-1
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
113
Punti
36
Tornei
390
Best: 270
▼
-1
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
100
Punti
36
Tornei
409
Best: 142
--
0
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 01-02-1996
92
Punti
25
Tornei
422
Best: 355
▼
-1
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
86
Punti
44
Tornei
425
Best: 375
▼
-1
Liam Caruana
ITA, 22-01-1998
85
Punti
22
Tornei
428
Best: 393
▼
-2
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
85
Punti
31
Tornei
432
Best: 404
▼
-1
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
84
Punti
35
Tornei
486
Best: 389
▼
-2
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
69
Punti
30
Tornei
495
Best: 36
▼
-1
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 08-10-1985
65
Punti
4
Tornei
507
Best: 100
▼
-1
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
62
Punti
18
Tornei
516
Best: 469
▼
-1
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
61
Punti
29
Tornei
539
Best: 355
▲
3
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
55
Punti
30
Tornei
543
Best: 497
▼
-2
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
54
Punti
29
Tornei
582
Best: 301
▼
-1
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
45
Punti
20
Tornei
607
Best: 607
▲
5
Daniele Capecchi
ITA, 11-10-1995
40
Punti
21
Tornei
615
Best: 282
▼
-2
Erik Crepaldi
ITA, 04-05-1990
39
Punti
27
Tornei
622
Best: 609
▼
-2
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
38
Punti
29
Tornei
629
Best: 354
▼
-2
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
36
Punti
19
Tornei
639
Best: 569
▼
-2
Emiliano Maggioli
ITA, 30-04-2001
35
Punti
22
Tornei
643
Best: 489
▼
-2
Davide Galoppini
ITA, 24-10-1994
35
Punti
31
Tornei
658
Best: 377
▼
-1
Franco Agamenone
ITA, 15-04-1993
32
Punti
11
Tornei
673
Best: 462
--
0
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
31
Punti
18
Tornei
689
Best: 633
▼
-2
Giorgio Ricca
ITA, 27-02-1995
30
Punti
22
Tornei
700
Best: 564
▼
-2
Simone Roncalli
ITA, 08-05-1996
29
Punti
28
Tornei
737
Best: 397
▼
-3
Alessandro Petrone
ITA, 23-12-1990
25
Punti
31
Tornei
743
Best: 723
▼
-2
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
24
Punti
16
Tornei
747
Best: 704
▼
-2
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
24
Punti
21
Tornei
753
Best: 686
▼
-1
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
24
Punti
26
Tornei
755
Best: 455
▼
-1
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
24
Punti
28
Tornei
768
Best: 568
--
0
Nicolo Turchetti
ITA, 29-05-1996
23
Punti
29
Tornei
772
Best: 522
--
0
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
22
Punti
14
Tornei
794
Best: 159
▼
-1
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
20
Punti
4
Tornei
797
Best: 796
▼
-1
Luca Potenza
ITA, 28-07-2000
20
Punti
12
Tornei
806
Best: 628
▼
-1
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
20
Punti
20
Tornei
821
Best: 793
--
0
Gabriele Maria Noce
ITA, 29-10-1995
19
Punti
20
Tornei
829
Best: 799
--
0
Alessandro Ingarao
ITA, 02-08-1999
18
Punti
19
Tornei
831
Best: 817
--
0
Stefano Battaglino
ITA, 17-06-1998
18
Punti
20
Tornei
835
Best: 715
--
0
Luca Prevosto
ITA, 09-09-1998
18
Punti
28
Tornei
840
Best: 375
--
0
Lorenzo Frigerio
ITA, 17-02-1989
17
Punti
11
Tornei
872
Best: 866
--
0
Matteo Gigante
ITA, 04-01-2002
15
Punti
4
Tornei
875
Best: 327
--
0
Omar Giacalone
ITA, 11-01-1992
15
Punti
7
Tornei
886
Best: 870
--
0
Federico Arnaboldi
ITA, 18-06-2000
15
Punti
17
Tornei
901
Best: 465
--
0
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
14
Punti
13
Tornei
903
Best: 879
--
0
Giacomo Dambrosi
ITA, 20-08-2001
14
Punti
17
Tornei
919
Best: 906
▼
-2
Luca Nardi
ITA, 06-08-2003
13
Punti
8
Tornei
929
Best: 894
▼
-1
Marco Brugnerotto
ITA, 08-05-1996
13
Punti
15
Tornei
942
Best: 904
▼
-2
Flavio Cobolli
ITA, 06-05-2002
12
Punti
4
Tornei
966
Best: 883
--
0
Samuele Ramazzotti
ITA, 27-02-1999
11
Punti
6
Tornei
967
Best: 933
--
0
Andrea Bolla
ITA, 28-10-1998
11
Punti
7
Tornei
968
Best: 968
--
0
Francesco Passaro
ITA, 01-01-1900
11
Punti
9
Tornei
975
Best: 942
--
0
Luca Tomasetto
ITA, 31-03-1996
11
Punti
13
Tornei
990
Best: 981
--
0
Luciano Darderi
ITA, 14-02-2002
10
Punti
4
Tornei
1009
Best: 983
--
0
Andrea Picchione
ITA, 01-01-1900
10
Punti
15
Tornei
1018
Best: 976
--
0
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
10
Punti
18
Tornei
1038
Best: 1030
--
0
Matteo Arnaldi
ITA, 22-02-2001
9
Punti
15
Tornei
1044
Best: 1026
--
0
Mattia Frinzi
ITA, 31-08-1999
9
Punti
18
Tornei
1074
Best: 1074
--
0
Mattia Bellucci
ITA, 01-06-2001
8
Punti
14
Tornei
1083
Best: 1052
--
0
Manfred Fellin
ITA, 24-02-1997
8
Punti
20
Tornei
1112
Best: 1087
--
0
Filippo Moroni
ITA, 01-02-2001
7
Punti
9
Tornei
1120
Best: 1097
--
0
Edoardo Lavagno
ITA, 27-07-1998
7
Punti
11
Tornei
1125
Best: 394
--
0
Adelchi Virgili
ITA, 10-03-1990
7
Punti
15
Tornei
1172
Best: 1172
--
0
Giovanni Calvano
ITA, 29-01-1998
6
Punti
10
Tornei
1195
Best: 1168
▼
-1
Gregorio Lulli
ITA, 26-04-1997
5
Punti
4
Tornei
1214
Best: 1187
▼
-1
Marco Mosciatti
ITA, 16-07-1997
5
Punti
8
Tornei
1231
Best: 763
▼
-1
Domenico Cutuli
ITA, 16-05-1996
5
Punti
12
Tornei
1232
Best: 1198
▼
-1
Alessandro Coppini
ITA, 01-05-1998
5
Punti
14
Tornei
1302
Best: 1223
▼
-1
Nicolas Bianchi
ITA, 10-11-1996
4
Punti
12
Tornei
1382
Best: 299
▼
-2
Walter Trusendi
ITA, 03-01-1985
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1386
Best: 1148
▼
-2
Lorenzo Brunetti
ITA, 27-06-1995
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1393
Best: 1393
▼
-2
Gian Marco Ortenzi
ITA, 03-02-2000
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1399
Best: 1399
▼
-2
Mauro De Maio
ITA, 06-11-2001
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1399
Best: 1399
▼
-2
Alessandro Procopio
ITA, 11-03-1998
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1433
Best: 873
▼
-2
Alessandro Ceppellini
ITA, 07-10-1996
3
Punti
11
Tornei
1441
Best: 445
▼
-2
Dante Gennaro
ITA, 14-05-1993
3
Punti
13
Tornei
1450
Best: 1415
▼
-2
Gianluca Beghi
ITA, 16-07-1991
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1465
Best: 943
▼
-1
Davide Pontoglio
ITA, 02-07-1992
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1494
Best: 1342
▼
-1
Davide Albertoni
ITA, 01-02-1996
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1506
Best: 1506
▼
-1
Pasquale De Giorgio
ITA, 27-04-1999
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1506
Best: 292
▼
-1
Edoardo Eremin
ITA, 05-10-1993
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1506
Best: 1028
▼
-1
Giovanni Rizzuti
ITA, 13-05-1995
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1534
Best: 1380
▼
-1
Niccolo Inserra
ITA, 20-07-1999
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1534
Best: 1495
▼
-1
Giuseppe La Vela
ITA, 16-10-2000
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1563
Best: 1460
▼
-1
Federico Campana
ITA, 13-04-1998
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1563
Best: 1563
▼
-1
Marco Furlanetto
ITA, 02-03-2001
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1565
Best: 1552
▼
-1
Francesco Maestrelli
ITA, 21-12-2002
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1574
Best: 1574
▼
-1
Andrea Borroni
ITA, 09-06-1995
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1574
Best: 1220
▼
-1
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 04-01-1998
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1574
Best: 1387
▼
-1
Paolo Dagnino
ITA, 27-10-1997
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1574
Best: 1530
▼
-1
Riccardo Di Nocera
ITA, 11-05-2000
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1574
Best: 1574
▼
-1
Davide Tortora
ITA, 22-09-2000
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1590
Best: 1519
▼
-1
Leonardo Taddia
ITA, 29-01-2000
2
Punti
8
Tornei
1600
Best: 1600
--
0
Stefano Baldoni
ITA, 26-08-1997
2
Punti
9
Tornei
1611
Best: 1610
▲
1
Gianmarco Ferrari
ITA, 04-10-2000
2
Punti
10
Tornei
1628
Best: 1580
▼
-1
Alberto Cammarata
ITA, 08-04-1993
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1628
Best: 1579
▼
-1
Luigi Castelletti
ITA, 15-08-2002
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1628
Best: 1579
▼
-1
Biagio Gramaticopolo
ITA, 01-04-2002
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1628
Best: 300
▼
-1
Claudio Grassi
ITA, 25-07-1985
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1628
Best: 1579
▼
-1
Alessandro Pecci
ITA, 23-03-2001
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1711
Best: 1662
▼
-1
Simone Cacciapuoti
ITA, 27-08-2000
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1711
Best: 1662
▼
-1
Leonardo Catani
ITA, 25-06-1999
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1711
Best: 1119
▼
-1
Tomas Gerini
ITA, 20-07-1995
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1711
Best: 1336
▼
-1
Fausto Tabacco
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1788
Best: 1747
▼
-1
Gianluca Acquaroli
ITA, 27-10-1994
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1788
Best: 1788
▼
-1
Alessandro Dragoni
ITA, 0
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1788
Best: 1788
▼
-1
Andrea Gola
ITA, 31-08-2001
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1861
Best: 384
▲
1
Claudio Fortuna
ITA, 19-04-1990
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1861
Best: 1861
▲
1
Edoardo Graziani
ITA, 26-02-2000
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1861
Best: 1861
▲
1
Patric Prinoth
ITA, 31-08-1996
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1907
Best: 1851
▼
-1
Horst Rieder
ITA, 14-04-1997
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1907
Best: 1907
▼
-1
Lorenzo Rottoli
ITA, 19-02-2002
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1939
Best: 1167
▼
-1
Andrea Bessire
ITA, 25-04-1999
1
Punti
6
Tornei
1939
Best: 1939
▼
-1
Lorenzo Vatteroni
ITA, 27-09-2000
1
Punti
6
Tornei
1958
Best: 1184
▼
-1
Francesco Bessire
ITA, 21-02-1994
1
Punti
7
Tornei
1969
Best: 1909
▼
-1
Gabriele Bosio
ITA, 25-11-2000
1
Punti
8
Tornei
1974
Best: 1051
▼
-1
Georg Winkler
ITA, 17-01-1997
1
Punti
9
Tornei
1984
Best: 1292
--
0
Moritz Trocker
ITA, 22-04-2000
1
Punti
13
Tornei
TAG: Italiani, Jannik Sinner
3 commenti
Passaro sembra uno di quegli easter egg che mettono nei videogiochi, altrimenti non si capisce come mai l’anomalia. E ha giocato pure 9 tornei, questo highlander.
Passaro n.968 a 120 anni! Quello è un talento poco precoce, ma un grande talento altro che Sinner … 🙂
Fosse stata una stagione regolare avrebbe chiuso l’anno in top 20