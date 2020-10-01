Ranking ATP LIVE ATP, Copertina

Ranking ATP Live: Al momento best ranking per Lorenzo Sonego, Jannik Sinner e Stefano Travaglia

01/10/2020 07:42 2 commenti
Lorenzo Sonego ITA, 1995.05.11 -Foto Marta Magni
Legend - Ultimo aggiornamento: 01-10-20 08:06

N.B. La presente classifica è aggiornata in tempo reale con i punti conquistati nei tornei dello Slam, ATP, WTA, Challenger e ITF (maschili e femminili). I punti dei tornei ITF Future maschili e quelli femminili con un montepremi inferiore a 50.000$ sono computati dall'ATP e WTA con una settimana di ritardo. La presente classifica rispecchia questa particolarità, aggiungendo così i punti ITF acquisiti nei tornei della scorsa settimana e non nei tornei della settimana in corso, come avviene per tutti gli altri.

Pos LIVE
Posizione attuale, differenza
-
Nome giocatore
Nazione
Punti LIVE
Punti attuali
Punti in entrata
Nome torneo
Punti in uscita
Nome torneo
1
1, 0
Best: 1
Novak Djokovic
SRB, 1987.05.22
11260
11260
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros
-
2
2, 0
Best: 1
Rafael Nadal
ESP, 1986.06.03
9850
9850
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-
3
3, 0
Best: 3
Dominic Thiem
AUT, 1993.09.03
9125
9125
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-
4
4, 0
Best: 1
Roger Federer
SUI, 1981.08.08
6630
6630
-
-
5
5, 0
Best: 4
Daniil Medvedev
RUS, 1996.02.11
5890
5890
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
6
6, 0
Best: 5
Stefanos Tsitsipas
GRE, 1998.08.12
5385
5385
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros
-
7
7, 0
Best: 3
Alexander Zverev
GER, 1997.04.20
4650
4650
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-
8
8, 0
Best: 8
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 1996.04.12
3030
3030
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
9
9, 0
Best: 6
Gael Monfils
FRA, 1986.09.01
2860
2860
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
10
11, +1
Best: 10
Denis Shapovalov
CAN, 1999.04.15
2695
2660
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
11
10, -1
Best: 9
Roberto Bautista Agut
ESP, 1988.04.14
2665
2665
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros
-
12
12, 0
Best: 12
Andrey Rublev
RUS, 1997.10.20
2659
2614
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros
-0 (-)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
13
13, 0
Best: 7
David Goffin
BEL, 1990.12.07
2555
2555
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
14
14, 0
Best: 11
Diego Schwartzman
ARG, 1992.08.16
2550
2505
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
15
15, 0
Best: 9
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 1987.05.24
2400
2400
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
16
16, 0
Best: 8
Karen Khachanov
RUS, 1996.05.21
2200
2200
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros
-
17
17, 0
Best: 3
Stan Wawrinka
SUI, 1985.03.28
2185
2185
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-
18
18, 0
Best: 10
Pablo Carreno Busta
ESP, 1991.07.12
2130
2130
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros
-
19
19, 0
Best: 18
Cristian Garin
CHI, 1996.05.30
2090
2090
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
20
20, 0
Best: 3
Grigor Dimitrov
BUL, 1991.05.16
2055
2055
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros
-
21
21, 0
Best: 3
Milos Raonic
CAN, 1990.12.27
2040
2040
-
-
22
22, 0
Best: 17
Felix Auger-Aliassime
CAN, 2000.08.08
1986
1976
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-0 (-)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
23
23, 0
Best: 8
John Isner
USA, 1985.04.26
1850
1805
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-0 (-)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
24
24, 0
Best: 23
Dusan Lajovic
SRB, 1990.06.30
1785
1785
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros
-
25
25, 0
Best: 25
Casper Ruud
NOR, 1998.12.22
1739
1739
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
26
26, 0
Best: 18
Benoit Paire
FRA, 1989.05.08
1738
1738
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
27
27, 0
Best: 12
Borna Coric
CRO, 1996.11.14
1670
1670
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
28
30, +2
Best: 24
Taylor Fritz
USA, 1997.10.28
1670
1625
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
29
28, -1
Best: 18
Alex de Minaur
AUS, 1999.02.17
1665
1665
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
30
29, -1
Best: 26
Filip Krajinovic
SRB, 1992.02.27
1628
1628
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
31
31, 0
Best: 28
Hubert Hurkacz
POL, 1997.02.11
1468
1468
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
32
32, 0
Best: 29
Jan-Lennard Struff
GER, 1990.04.25
1450
1450
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros
-
33
33, 0
Best: 16
Nikoloz Basilashvili
GEO, 1992.02.23
1395
1395
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
34
34, 0
Best: 28
Daniel Evans
GBR, 1990.05.23
1384
1384
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
35
35, 0
Best: 4
Kei Nishikori
JPN, 1989.12.29
1345
1345
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
36
36, 0
Best: 31
Reilly Opelka
USA, 1997.08.28
1312
1312
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
37
37, 0
Best: 20
Guido Pella
ARG, 1990.05.17
1310
1310
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
38
38, 0
Best: 38
Ugo Humbert
FRA, 1998.06.26
1286
1286
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
39
39, 0
Best: 22
Adrian Mannarino
FRA, 1988.06.29
1271
1271
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
40
40, 0
Best: 3
Marin Cilic
CRO, 1988.09.28
1270
1270
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
41
41, 0
Best: 39
Miomir Kecmanovic
SRB, 1999.08.31
1258
1258
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
42
42, 0
Best: 13
Nick Kyrgios
AUS, 1995.04.27
1170
1170
-
-
43
43, 0
Best: 33
John Millman
AUS, 1989.06.14
1166
1166
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
44
44, 0
Best: 17
Albert Ramos-Vinolas
ESP, 1988.01.17
1165
1130
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
BEST RANKING
45
46, +1
Best: 46
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 1995.05.11
1155
1075
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
46
45, -1
Best: 14
Kyle Edmund
GBR, 1995.01.08
1085
1085
-
-
47
47, 0
Best: 41
Tennys Sandgren
USA, 1991.07.22
1078
1068
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros
-35 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
48
48, 0
Best: 11
Sam Querrey
USA, 1987.10.07
1065
1055
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-0 (-)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
49
49, 0
Best: 47
Alexander Bublik
KAZ, 1997.06.17
1045
1045
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
50
50, 0
Best: 7
Richard Gasquet
FRA, 1986.06.18
1030
1030
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
51
51, 0
Best: 32
Pablo Andujar
ESP, 1986.01.23
1024
1024
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
52
52, 0
Best: 48
Yoshihito Nishioka
JPN, 1995.09.27
1017
1017
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
53
53, 0
Best: 5
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
FRA, 1985.04.17
1005
1005
-
-
54
54, 0
Best: 6
Gilles Simon
FRA, 1984.12.27
1005
1005
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
55
56, +1
Best: 43
Aljaz Bedene
SLO, 1989.07.18
1000
965
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
BEST RANKING
56
58, +2
Best: 57
Tommy Paul
USA, 1997.05.17
994
949
+45 (Secondo turno (WC))
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-0 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
57
55, -2
Best: 43
Jordan Thompson
AUS, 1994.04.20
984
984
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
58
57, -1
Best: 12
Feliciano Lopez
ESP, 1981.09.20
953
953
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
59
59, 0
Best: 7
Fernando Verdasco
ESP, 1983.11.15
945
945
-
-
BEST RANKING
60
61, +1
Best: 61
Dominik Koepfer
GER, 1994.04.29
921
886
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R16)
Monterrey CH (01-04-2019)
61
63, +2
Best: 31
Marton Fucsovics
HUN, 1992.02.08
912
877
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
62
60, -2
Best: 19
Pablo Cuevas
URU, 1986.01.01
907
907
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros
-
63
66, +3
Best: 50
Ricardas Berankis
LTU, 1990.06.21
889
854
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
64
62, -2
Best: 10
Lucas Pouille
FRA, 1994.02.23
880
880
-
-
65
68, +3
Best: 35
Jiri Vesely
CZE, 1993.07.10
875
840
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
66
64, -2
Best: 21
Steve Johnson
USA, 1989.12.24
870
870
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
BEST RANKING
67
75, +8
Best: 68
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 2001.08.16
866
788
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-12 (R32)
Lyon (20-05-2019)
68
65, -3
Best: 25
Jeremy Chardy
FRA, 1987.02.12
860
860
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
BEST RANKING
69
74, +5
Best: 73
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 1991.12.28
849
794
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-35 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
70
70, 0
Best: 69
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
ESP, 1999.06.05
848
829
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros
-26 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
71
67, -4
Best: 29
Frances Tiafoe
USA, 1998.01.20
845
845
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
72
69, -3
Best: 50
Juan Ignacio Londero
ARG, 1993.08.15
832
832
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
73
71, -2
Best: 69
Corentin Moutet
FRA, 1999.04.19
818
818
+0 (Primo turno (WC))
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
74
72, -2
Best: 41
Cameron Norrie
GBR, 1995.08.23
807
807
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
75
73, -2
Best: 27
Laslo Djere
SRB, 1995.06.02
797
797
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
76
76, 0
Best: 25
Vasek Pospisil
CAN, 1990.06.23
787
777
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Calgary CH (24-02-2020)
77
77, 0
Best: 28
Joao Sousa
POR, 1989.03.30
776
776
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
78
78, 0
Best: 36
Pierre-Hugues Herbert
FRA, 1991.03.18
775
775
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
79
79, 0
Best: 39
Radu Albot
MDA, 1989.11.11
772
772
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
80
80, 0
Best: 67
Mikael Ymer
SWE, 1998.09.09
763
763
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
81
87, +6
Best: 76
Attila Balazs
HUN, 1988.09.27
762
722
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros
-5 (R32)
Heilbronn CH (13-05-2019)
82
84, +2
Best: 74
Thiago Monteiro
BRA, 1994.05.31
759
749
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros
-35 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
83
81, -2
Best: 33
Federico Delbonis
ARG, 1990.10.05
758
758
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
84
83, -1
Best: 65
Egor Gerasimov
BLR, 1992.11.11
755
750
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-5 (R32)
Phoenix CH (11-03-2019)
BEST RANKING
85
99, +14
Best: 98
Federico Coria
ARG, 1992.03.09
753
671
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-8 (R16)
Noumea CH (06-01-2020)
86
82, -4
Best: 69
Soonwoo Kwon
KOR, 1997.12.02
752
752
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
87
88, +1
Best: 39
Mikhail Kukushkin
KAZ, 1987.12.26
751
716
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
88
85, -3
Best: 84
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 1992.12.15
742
742
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
89
86, -3
Best: 16
Philipp Kohlschreiber
GER, 1983.10.16
729
729
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
BEST RANKING
90
96, +6
Best: 93
Marcos Giron
USA, 1993.07.24
721
684
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros
-8 (R16)
Tiburon CH (23-09-2019)
91
89, -2
Best: 77
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 1994.12.01
715
713
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
Australian Open Q (13-01-2020)
92
90, -2
Best: 72
Lloyd Harris
RSA, 1997.02.24
701
701
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
93
91, -2
Best: 71
James Duckworth
AUS, 1992.01.21
701
699
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
ATP Masters 1000 Rome Q (14-09-2020)
94
92, -2
Best: 85
Dennis Novak
AUT, 1993.08.28
700
698
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-8 (R16)
Poznan CH (03-06-2019)
95
95, 0
Best: 78
Yasutaka Uchiyama
JPN, 1992.08.05
695
685
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Delray Beach (17-02-2020)
BEST RANKING
96
105, +9
Best: 105
Pedro Martinez
ESP, 1997.04.26
690
610
+115 (Terzo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros
-35 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
97
93, -4
Best: 91
Emil Ruusuvuori
FIN, 1999.04.02
689
686
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Tampere CH (22-07-2019)
98
94, -4
Best: 36
Yuichi Sugita
JPN, 1988.09.18
689
686
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Gwangju CH (13-05-2019)
99
102, +3
Best: 93
Andrej Martin
SVK, 1989.09.20
686
649
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros
-8 (Q2)
Australian Open Q (13-01-2020)
100
97, -3
Best: 97
Yannick Hanfmann
GER, 1991.11.13
682
682
-
-
101
98, -3
Best: 18
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 1984.02.21
679
679
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
102
106, +4
Best: 80
Norbert Gombos
SVK, 1990.08.13
670
587
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-7 (R16)
Helsinki CH (11-11-2019)
103
110, +7
Best: 16
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 1992.09.30
656
551
+115 (Terzo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
104
100, -4
Best: 83
Kamil Majchrzak
POL, 1996.01.13
652
650
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-8 (R16)
Braunschweig CH (08-07-2019)
105
101, -4
Best: 72
Roberto Carballes Baena
ESP, 1993.03.23
649
649
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
106
103, -3
Best: 80
Gregoire Barrere
FRA, 1994.02.16
647
647
+0 (Primo turno (WC))
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
107
104, -3
Best: 72
Hugo Dellien
BOL, 1993.06.16
638
638
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
108
107, -1
Best: 106
Thiago Seyboth Wild
BRA, 2000.03.10
586
586
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (First Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Biella (Eliminato)
-
109
108, -1
Best: 87
Alexei Popyrin
AUS, 1999.08.05
576
576
+0 (Primo turno (WC))
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
110
109, -1
Best: 52
Jaume Munar
ESP, 1997.05.05
563
563
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
111
111, 0
Best: 1
Andy Murray
GBR, 1987.05.15
557
547
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
112
118, +6
Best: 5
Kevin Anderson
RSA, 1986.05.18
555
510
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros
-0 (-)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
BEST RANKING
113
122, +9
Best: 119
Marc Polmans
AUS, 1997.05.02
539
485
+61 (Secondo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros
-7 (R16)
Tallahassee CH (22-04-2019)
114
112, -2
Best: 111
Christopher O'Connell
AUS, 1994.06.03
536
536
+7 (Second Round), +0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Biella , Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-
115
113, -2
Best: 99
Pedro Sousa
POR, 1988.05.27
536
528
+15 (Quarterfinals), +0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Split, Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Punta del Este CH (27-01-2020)
116
116, 0
Best: 116
Aslan Karatsev
RUS, 1993.09.04
534
519
+16 (Qual. Turno decisivo)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-1 (R16)
M25 Kazan (11-03-2019)
117
114, -3
Best: 23
Damir Dzumhur
BIH, 1992.05.20
524
524
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Split Q (Eliminato)
-
118
115, -3
Best: 53
Denis Kudla
USA, 1992.08.17
521
521
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-
119
117, -2
Best: 64
Taro Daniel
JPN, 1993.01.27
511
511
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-
120
119, -1
Best: 65
Evgeny Donskoy
RUS, 1990.05.09
505
505
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-
121
121, 0
Best: 47
Go Soeda
JPN, 1984.09.05
493
490
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-5 (R32)
Shenzhen CH (11-03-2019)
122
120, -2
Best: 120
J.J. Wolf
USA, 1998.12.21
492
492
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-
123
123, 0
Best: 21
Leonardo Mayer
ARG, 1987.05.15
482
482
+16 (Qual. Turno decisivo)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-
124
125, +1
Best: 114
Jason Jung
TPE, 1989.06.15
482
464
+26 (Primo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-8 (R16)
Dallas CH (03-02-2020)
125
124, -1
Best: 80
Jozef Kovalik
SVK, 1992.11.04
479
479
+7 (Second Round), +0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Split, Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-
126
126, 0
Best: 98
Antoine Hoang
FRA, 1995.11.04
462
462
+0 (Primo turno (WC))
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
BEST RANKING
127
144, +17
Best: 137
Nikola Milojevic
SRB, 1995.06.19
462
392
+70 (Secondo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros
-0 (R32)
Bengaluru CH (10-02-2020)
128
127, -1
Best: 122
Sumit Nagal
IND, 1997.08.16
458
458
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (First Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Biella (Eliminato)
-
129
128, -1
Best: 39
Peter Gojowczyk
GER, 1989.07.15
454
454
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-
130
129, -1
Best: 55
Facundo Bagnis
ARG, 1990.02.27
453
453
+8 (Qual 2 turno), +7 (Second Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Biella
-
131
130, -1
Best: 33
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 1981.12.15
447
447
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (First Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Biella (Eliminato)
-
132
131, -1
Best: 14
Ivo Karlovic
CRO, 1979.02.28
444
444
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-
133
132, -1
Best: 124
Federico Gaio
ITA, 1992.03.05
444
444
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (First Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Biella (Eliminato)
-
134
133, -1
Best: 71
Cedrik-Marcel Stebe
GER, 1990.10.09
441
441
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-
135
134, -1
Best: 63
Bradley Klahn
USA, 1990.08.20
436
436
+7 (Second Round), +0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Split, Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-
136
135, -1
Best: 93
Henri Laaksonen
SUI, 1992.03.31
435
435
+35 (Primo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
BEST RANKING
137
153, +16
Best: 140
Daniel Elahi Galan
COL, 1996.06.18
435
379
+61 (Secondo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros
-5 (R32)
Monterrey CH (01-04-2019)
138
157, +19
Best: 127
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 1991.09.10
426
363
+70 (Secondo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Burnie CH (27-01-2020)
139
136, -3
Best: 80
Ilya Ivashka
BLR, 1994.02.24
425
425
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-
140
137, -3
Best: 129
Oscar Otte
GER, 1993.07.16
423
423
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-
141
138, -3
Best: 138
Lorenzo Musetti
ITA, 2002.03.03
416
416
-
-
142
139, -3
Best: 138
Tallon Griekspoor
NED, 1996.07.02
416
416
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-
143
140, -3
Best: 3
Juan Martin del Potro
ARG, 1988.09.23
415
415
-
-
144
141, -3
Best: 130
Mohamed Safwat
EGY, 1990.09.19
410
410
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-
BEST RANKING
145
170, +25
Best: 166
Jurij Rodionov
AUT, 1999.05.16
408
338
+70 (Secondo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Cordenons CH (31-08-2020)
146
142, -4
Best: 75
Prajnesh Gunneswaran
IND, 1989.11.12
406
405
+8 (Qual 2 turno), +0 (First Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Biella (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Liuzhou CH (21-10-2019)
147
143, -4
Best: 135
Juan Pablo Varillas
PER, 1995.10.06
403
403
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (First Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Biella (Eliminato)
-
148
148, 0
Best: 78
Blaz Rola
SLO, 1990.10.05
395
387
+15 (Quarterfinals), +0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Biella , Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Braga CH (06-05-2019)
149
156, +7
Best: 143
Emilio Gomez
ECU, 1991.11.28
393
365
+35 (Primo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Columbus CH (24-02-2020)
150
149, -1
Best: 148
Carlos Taberner
ESP, 1997.08.08
392
387
+8 (Qual 2 turno), +7 (Second Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Split (Eliminato)
-5 (R32), -5 (R32)
Braunschweig CH (08-07-2019) , Mouilleron le Captif CH (07-10-2019)
2 commenti

simposio (Guest) 01-10-2020 07:58

Uh Seppi è uscito dai 100. Credo per la prima volta dal 2005.

Dopo 15 anni esce dai 100.

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Forza Karolina 01-10-2020 07:56

Oh cavoli! E adesso chi glielo dice a quelli che accusano Sonego di non meritare la classifica attuale???

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!