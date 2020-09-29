Roland Garros 2020 ATP, Copertina, WTA

Roland Garros: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3 (LIVE)

29/09/2020 09:34 20 commenti
Risultati dal Roland Garros
Risultati dal Roland Garros

FRA Roland Garros – 1° Turno

Court Philippe-Chatrier – Ore: 11:00
Mayar Sherif EGY vs Karolina Pliskova CZE

GS Roland Garros
Mayar Sherif
0
7
2
4
Karolina Pliskova [2]
0
6
6
5
Laura Siegemund GER vs Kristina Mladenovic FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Novak Djokovic SRB vs Mikael Ymer SWE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Denis Shapovalov CAN vs Gilles Simon FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court Suzanne-Lenglen – Ore: 11:00
Vasek Pospisil CAN vs Matteo Berrettini ITA

GS Roland Garros
Vasek Pospisil
3
1
3
Matteo Berrettini [7]
6
6
6
Vincitore: Matteo Berrettini
Liudmila Samsonova RUS vs Sofia Kenin USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jaume Munar ESP vs Stefanos Tsitsipas GRE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Aryna Sabalenka BLR vs Jessica Pegula USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court Simonne-Mathieu – Ore: 11:00
Jennifer Brady USA vs Clara Tauson DEN

GS Roland Garros
Jennifer Brady [21]
0
4
6
5
Clara Tauson
0
6
3
4
Sam Querrey USA vs Andrey Rublev RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Roberto Bautista agut ESP vs Richard Gasquet FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Pauline Parmentier FRA vs Veronika Kudermetova RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 14 – Ore: 11:00
Ugo Humbert FRA vs Marc Polmans AUS

GS Roland Garros
Ugo Humbert
0
2
2
6
0
Marc Polmans
0
6
6
3
0
Fiona Ferro FRA vs Heather Watson GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Sloane Stephens USA vs Vitalia Diatchenko RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Gregoire Barrere FRA vs Grigor Dimitrov BUL

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 7 – Ore: 11:00
Timea Babos HUN vs Ana Bogdan ROU

GS Roland Garros
Timea Babos
4
2
Ana Bogdan
6
6
Vincitore: Ana Bogdan
Elena Rybakina KAZ vs Sorana Cirstea ROU

GS Roland Garros
Elena Rybakina [14]
0
6
0
Sorana Cirstea
0
0
0
Quentin Halys FRA vs Marcos Giron USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Daria Kasatkina RUS vs Harmony Tan FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 2 – Ore: 11:00
Hugo Nys MON / Andres Molteni ARG vs Joran Vliegen BEL / Sander Gille BEL

GS Roland Garros
Hugo Nys / Andres Molteni
4
6
6
Joran Vliegen / Sander Gille
6
3
3
Vincitore: Hugo NysAndres Molteni
Antoine Hoang FRA / Benjamin Bonzi FRA vs Oliver Marach AUT / Raven Klaasen RSA

GS Roland Garros
Antoine Hoang / Benjamin Bonzi
0
1
Oliver Marach / Raven Klaasen [10]
0
0
Neal Skupski GBR / Jamie Murray GBR vs Jiri Vesely CZE / Juan Ignacio Londero ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Tennys Sandgren USA / Mackenzie Mcdonald USA vs Cameron Norrie GBR / Marton Fucsovics HUN

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 3 – Ore: 11:00
Igor Zelenay SVK / Artem Sitak NZL vs Diego Schwartzman ARG / Federico Coria ARG

GS Roland Garros
Igor Zelenay / Artem Sitak
40
6
6
2
Diego Schwartzman / Federico Coria
0
7
3
3
Tim Puetz GER / Frederik Nielsen DEN vs Stefano Travaglia ITA / Lorenzo Sonego ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Andreas Mies GER / Kevin Krawietz GER vs Mikhail Kukushkin KAZ / Alexander Bublik KAZ

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Ben Mclachlan JPN / Luke Bambridge GBR vs Nikola Mektic CRO / Wesley Koolhof NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 4 – Ore: 11:00
Monica Niculescu ROU vs Danielle Collins USA

GS Roland Garros
Monica Niculescu
6
2
1
Danielle Collins
2
6
6
Vincitore: Danielle Collins
Donna Vekic CRO vs Irina Bara ROU

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Kateryna Kozlova UKR vs Paula Badosa ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Andrej Martin SVK vs Joao Sousa POR

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 5 – Ore: 11:00
Cristian Garin CHI vs Philipp Kohlschreiber GER

GS Roland Garros
Cristian Garin [20]
40
6
4
5
Philipp Kohlschreiber
30
4
6
0
Zarina Diyas KAZ vs Ons Jabeur TUN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Julia Goerges GER vs Alison Riske USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

John Millman AUS / James Duckworth AUS vs Fabrice Martin FRA / Jeremy Chardy FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 9 – Ore: 11:00
Jelena Ostapenko LAT vs Madison Brengle USA

GS Roland Garros
Jelena Ostapenko
6
6
Madison Brengle
2
1
Vincitore: Jelena Ostapenko
Dusan Lajovic SRB vs Gianluca Mager ITA

GS Roland Garros
Dusan Lajovic [22]
15
6
1
Gianluca Mager
0
4
2
Henri Laaksonen SUI vs Pablo Cuevas URU

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Hubert Hurkacz POL / Daniel Evans GBR vs Matwe Middelkoop NED / Marcelo Demoliner BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 10 – Ore: 11:00
Lloyd Harris RSA vs Alexei Popyrin AUS

GS Roland Garros
Lloyd Harris
6
6
7
Alexei Popyrin
4
4
6
Vincitore: Lloyd Harris
Nicolas Mahut FRA / Pierre-Hugues Herbert FRA vs Luke Saville AUS / Max Purcell AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Steve Johnson USA vs Roberto Carballes baena ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Franko Skugor CRO / Austin Krajicek USA vs Divij Sharan IND / Soonwoo Kwon KOR

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 11 – Ore: 11:00
Maximo Gonzalez ARG / Simone Bolelli ITA vs Ken Skupski GBR / Santiago Gonzalez MEX

GS Roland Garros
Maximo Gonzalez / Simone Bolelli
30
2
6
5
Ken Skupski / Santiago Gonzalez
30
6
2
5
Hugo Dellien BOL vs Ricardas Berankis LTU

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Gonzalo Escobar ECU / Ariel Behar URU vs Tommy Paul USA / Nicholas Monroe USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Benoit Paire FRA / Adrian Mannarino FRA vs Jackson Withrow USA / Frances Tiafoe USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 12 – Ore: 11:00
Alison Van uytvanck BEL vs Rebecca Peterson SWE

GS Roland Garros
Alison Van uytvanck
2
6
6
Rebecca Peterson
6
3
1
Vincitore: Alison Van uytvanck
Laslo Djere SRB vs Kevin Anderson RSA

GS Roland Garros
Laslo Djere
0
1
Kevin Anderson
0
0
Thiago Monteiro BRA vs Nikoloz Basilashvili GEO

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Albano Olivetti FRA / Enzo Couacaud FRA vs Edouard Roger-vasselin FRA / Jurgen Melzer AUT

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 13 – Ore: 11:00
Nao Hibino JPN vs Marta Kostyuk UKR

GS Roland Garros
Nao Hibino
6
6
Marta Kostyuk
4
0
Vincitore: Nao Hibino
Harold Mayot FRA vs Alejandro Davidovich fokina ESP

GS Roland Garros
Harold Mayot
2
6
Alejandro Davidovich fokina
4*
6
Yasutaka Uchiyama JPN vs Attila Balazs HUN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Petra Martic CRO vs Misaki Doi JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

20 commenti.

pablox (Guest) 29-09-2020 12:28

Aggiungo alla lista di adolescenti inspiegabilmente “osannate” l Tauson che effettivamente ha vinto il primo set con la Brady recente semifinalista a New York.
Poi perderà e sentiremo dire che è un bluff 😆

 20
pablox (Guest) 29-09-2020 12:26

@ Gaz (#2612689)

Niculescu credo sia addiritura favorita. Spero anch’io nella Cirstea ma noni pare proprio semplice.
La Kenin secondo me vince, e forse anche netto, come succede sempre agli squadroni dopo le batoste.

 19
pablox (Guest) 29-09-2020 12:24

Scritto da alex83
Intanto la tanta acclamata e osannata Kostyuk umiliata dalla Hibino!

ha 18 anni. perdere un match non significa nulla a quella età
caso mai andrebbe ricordato che la su avversaria ha perso nelle quali di Roma dalla nostra Delai, che viene continuamente sbeffeggiata per motivi oscuri da taluni personaggi del forum.

 18
Antonio (Guest) 29-09-2020 12:14

Ma la Brady non era una da top10?

 17
Brisbane (Guest) 29-09-2020 12:14

Hibino batte Kostyuk 6-4 6-0. Se è la stessa che a Roma ha perso contro Delai, allora possiamo ben sperare…

 16
kimroger 29-09-2020 12:13

Ma Humbert che sta perdendo pesantemente da Polmans che penso sia un lucky loser?

 15
antonio (Guest) 29-09-2020 12:11

certo che i francesi stanno proprio alla frutta..
dopo il ko di monfils anche l’unico prospetto decente, humbert sta crollando contro un lucky loser.
pensare che 10-15 anni fa eravamo messi peggio di loro

 14
sonia609 29-09-2020 12:09

Avevo lasciato la Pliskova 6 3 e adesso vedo che ha perso il set…

 13
Giuli 29-09-2020 12:07

Qualcuno ha scritto che la LL Sherif era stata “sfortunata” a dover incontrare la Pliskova! :mrgreen: 😀 😛

 12
alex83 29-09-2020 12:02

Intanto la tanta acclamata e osannata Kostyuk umiliata dalla Hibino!

 11
Gaz (Guest) 29-09-2020 11:46

@ Giangi (#2612685)

La francia ha varie giovani da mettere in luce e loro non stanno tradendo.
Ho gia’accennato a Parry e ancor di piu’Burel,ma ci sono altre.
Mi limito ora perche’ogni volta che nomino una juniores poi mi viene automaticamente affibiata come una che considero futura numero 1.

 10
Antonio (Guest) 29-09-2020 11:35

Oggi programma veramente povero a parte Nole e il nostro Berrettini e se vogliamo Mager gli altri match hanno poco appeal. Potrebbe benissimo piovere non sarebbe un dispiacere a differenza di ieri

 9
Markux se mi (Guest) 29-09-2020 11:32

Su terra Pospisil è un pesce fuor d’acqua. Un sorteggio così è come fare BINGO. Non scherziamo.

 8
PaneCiok (Guest) 29-09-2020 11:28

Credo che Pliskova dovrà gestire attentamente la Sherif che è già ben rodata

 7
gene61 29-09-2020 11:18

Vai Matteo

 6
Poldi (Guest) 29-09-2020 10:45

Oggi perdono entrambi gli azzurri

 5
Gaz (Guest) 29-09-2020 10:32

Giornata che potrebbe essere di stampo romeno.
Da Puntare su Niculescu e Cirstea.
La prima rodata e dal tennis particolare potrebbe dare fastidio ad Una Collins che un po’si e’persa e che non e’una tennista per queste superfici nella quale ci vorrebbero terraiole navigate che anche in condizione estreme riescono comunque a far valere in qualche modo la loro predisposizione alla terra.
Rybakina come Svitolina,si e’allenata un giorno in piu’ma il match vero e’un’alta cosa rispetto all’allenamento e Cirstea non e’Gracheva, e se vogliamo Rybakina non e’Svitolina come esperienza che puo’vincere anche giocando male.
E poi ci sarebbe da Vedere Kenin in una fase transitoria culminata con un traumatico doppio 6-0 a Roma con Azarenka.
Delicato per lei mentalmente il primo match in un momento di confidenza molto basso,Samsonova anche lei ha perso un po’di slancio ma rimane comunque una delle giovani in ascesa e chissa’che non ne approfitti giocando magari anche un gran match,battere una recente campionessa slam e’sempre glorioso.
3 match dove la sfavorita se la puo’giocare.

 4
Elio 29-09-2020 10:30

Ha vinto la Burel vs Rus.

 3
Giangi (Guest) 29-09-2020 10:26

La Burel (19 anni francese – ex n1 juniores) meritava di vincere in due set , vinceva al primo 5-2 ma poi complice un comprensibile braccino aveva perso il set al tie break. È stata comunque brava a non arrendersi e a vincere alla fine pur se stremata con tanto di pianto liberatorio finale.
Gioca bene
Buon dritto e buoni recuperi, ma deve lavorare tanto sul servizio, piazzato ma lento.

Mi ha invece entusiasmato la sua connazionale Diane Parry (18 anni appena compiuti anche lei ex n1 juniores) Gran gioco, tanti punti di dritto, sevizio e a rete. Ottimo rovescio ad una mano, coperto e in slice.
Lei ha perso, ma con una Hercog stranamente vogliosa e centrata fin dall’inizio e che ha dovuto metterci tanto impegno per vincere.
Segnatevi il nome “Diane Parry” è potenzialmente fortissima. Poi sappiamo tutti come sia difficile e complicato il passaggio da juniores a professionisti. Comunque è già 299 a 18 anni.
Strano che Gaz non ce ne avesse parlato. Le giovani promesse straniere ce le pubblicizza sempre.

 2
Giangi (Guest) 29-09-2020 10:06

La partita fra Rus e Burel è finita ieri sera . Ha vinto la Burel 6-3 al terzo.

 1
