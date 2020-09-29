Roland Garros: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3 (LIVE)

Risultati dal Roland Garros
Roland Garros – 1° Turno
Court Philippe-Chatrier – Ore: 11:00
Mayar Sherif vs Karolina Pliskova
GS Roland Garros
Mayar Sherif
0
7
2
4
Karolina Pliskova [2]•
0
6
6
5
3-3 → 3-4
Laura Siegemund vs Kristina Mladenovic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Novak Djokovic vs Mikael Ymer
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Denis Shapovalov vs Gilles Simon
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court Suzanne-Lenglen – Ore: 11:00
Vasek Pospisil vs Matteo Berrettini
GS Roland Garros
Vasek Pospisil
3
1
3
Matteo Berrettini [7]
6
6
6
Vincitore: Matteo Berrettini
Liudmila Samsonova vs Sofia Kenin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Jaume Munar vs Stefanos Tsitsipas
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Pegula
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court Simonne-Mathieu – Ore: 11:00
Jennifer Brady vs Clara Tauson
GS Roland Garros
Jennifer Brady [21]
0
4
6
5
Clara Tauson•
0
6
3
4
Sam Querrey vs Andrey Rublev
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Roberto Bautista agut vs Richard Gasquet
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Pauline Parmentier vs Veronika Kudermetova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 14 – Ore: 11:00
Ugo Humbert vs Marc Polmans
GS Roland Garros
Ugo Humbert
0
2
2
6
0
Marc Polmans•
0
6
6
3
0
Fiona Ferro vs Heather Watson
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Sloane Stephens vs Vitalia Diatchenko
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Gregoire Barrere vs Grigor Dimitrov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 7 – Ore: 11:00
Timea Babos vs Ana Bogdan
GS Roland Garros
Timea Babos
4
2
Ana Bogdan
6
6
Vincitore: Ana Bogdan
Elena Rybakina vs Sorana Cirstea
GS Roland Garros
Elena Rybakina [14]•
0
6
0
Sorana Cirstea
0
0
0
Quentin Halys vs Marcos Giron
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Daria Kasatkina vs Harmony Tan
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – Ore: 11:00
Hugo Nys / Andres Molteni vs Joran Vliegen / Sander Gille
GS Roland Garros
Hugo Nys / Andres Molteni
4
6
6
Joran Vliegen / Sander Gille
6
3
3
Vincitore: Hugo NysAndres Molteni
Antoine Hoang / Benjamin Bonzi vs Oliver Marach / Raven Klaasen
GS Roland Garros
Antoine Hoang / Benjamin Bonzi
0
1
Oliver Marach / Raven Klaasen [10]•
0
0
Neal Skupski / Jamie Murray vs Jiri Vesely / Juan Ignacio Londero
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Tennys Sandgren / Mackenzie Mcdonald vs Cameron Norrie / Marton Fucsovics
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 3 – Ore: 11:00
Igor Zelenay / Artem Sitak vs Diego Schwartzman / Federico Coria
GS Roland Garros
Igor Zelenay / Artem Sitak•
40
6
6
2
Diego Schwartzman / Federico Coria
0
7
3
3
Tim Puetz / Frederik Nielsen vs Stefano Travaglia / Lorenzo Sonego
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Andreas Mies / Kevin Krawietz vs Mikhail Kukushkin / Alexander Bublik
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Ben Mclachlan / Luke Bambridge vs Nikola Mektic / Wesley Koolhof
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 4 – Ore: 11:00
Monica Niculescu vs Danielle Collins
GS Roland Garros
Monica Niculescu
6
2
1
Danielle Collins
2
6
6
Vincitore: Danielle Collins
Donna Vekic vs Irina Bara
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Kateryna Kozlova vs Paula Badosa
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Andrej Martin vs Joao Sousa
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 5 – Ore: 11:00
Cristian Garin vs Philipp Kohlschreiber
GS Roland Garros
Cristian Garin [20]
40
6
4
5
Philipp Kohlschreiber•
30
4
6
0
Zarina Diyas vs Ons Jabeur
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Julia Goerges vs Alison Riske
Il match deve ancora iniziare
John Millman / James Duckworth vs Fabrice Martin / Jeremy Chardy
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 9 – Ore: 11:00
Jelena Ostapenko vs Madison Brengle
GS Roland Garros
Jelena Ostapenko
6
6
Madison Brengle
2
1
Vincitore: Jelena Ostapenko
Dusan Lajovic vs Gianluca Mager
GS Roland Garros
Dusan Lajovic [22]•
15
6
1
Gianluca Mager
0
4
2
Henri Laaksonen vs Pablo Cuevas
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Hubert Hurkacz / Daniel Evans vs Matwe Middelkoop / Marcelo Demoliner
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 10 – Ore: 11:00
Lloyd Harris vs Alexei Popyrin
GS Roland Garros
Lloyd Harris
6
6
7
Alexei Popyrin
4
4
6
Vincitore: Lloyd Harris
Nicolas Mahut / Pierre-Hugues Herbert vs Luke Saville / Max Purcell
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Steve Johnson vs Roberto Carballes baena
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Franko Skugor / Austin Krajicek vs Divij Sharan / Soonwoo Kwon
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 11 – Ore: 11:00
Maximo Gonzalez / Simone Bolelli vs Ken Skupski / Santiago Gonzalez
GS Roland Garros
Maximo Gonzalez / Simone Bolelli
30
2
6
5
Ken Skupski / Santiago Gonzalez•
30
6
2
5
Hugo Dellien vs Ricardas Berankis
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Gonzalo Escobar / Ariel Behar vs Tommy Paul / Nicholas Monroe
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Benoit Paire / Adrian Mannarino vs Jackson Withrow / Frances Tiafoe
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 12 – Ore: 11:00
Alison Van uytvanck vs Rebecca Peterson
GS Roland Garros
Alison Van uytvanck
2
6
6
Rebecca Peterson
6
3
1
Vincitore: Alison Van uytvanck
Laslo Djere vs Kevin Anderson
GS Roland Garros
Laslo Djere•
0
1
Kevin Anderson
0
0
Thiago Monteiro vs Nikoloz Basilashvili
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Albano Olivetti / Enzo Couacaud vs Edouard Roger-vasselin / Jurgen Melzer
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 13 – Ore: 11:00
Nao Hibino vs Marta Kostyuk
GS Roland Garros
Nao Hibino
6
6
Marta Kostyuk
4
0
Vincitore: Nao Hibino
Harold Mayot vs Alejandro Davidovich fokina
GS Roland Garros
Harold Mayot
2
6
Alejandro Davidovich fokina
4*
6
Yasutaka Uchiyama vs Attila Balazs
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Petra Martic vs Misaki Doi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Aggiungo alla lista di adolescenti inspiegabilmente “osannate” l Tauson che effettivamente ha vinto il primo set con la Brady recente semifinalista a New York.
Poi perderà e sentiremo dire che è un bluff 😆
@ Gaz (#2612689)
Niculescu credo sia addiritura favorita. Spero anch’io nella Cirstea ma noni pare proprio semplice.
La Kenin secondo me vince, e forse anche netto, come succede sempre agli squadroni dopo le batoste.
ha 18 anni. perdere un match non significa nulla a quella età
caso mai andrebbe ricordato che la su avversaria ha perso nelle quali di Roma dalla nostra Delai, che viene continuamente sbeffeggiata per motivi oscuri da taluni personaggi del forum.
Ma la Brady non era una da top10?
Hibino batte Kostyuk 6-4 6-0. Se è la stessa che a Roma ha perso contro Delai, allora possiamo ben sperare…
Ma Humbert che sta perdendo pesantemente da Polmans che penso sia un lucky loser?
certo che i francesi stanno proprio alla frutta..
dopo il ko di monfils anche l’unico prospetto decente, humbert sta crollando contro un lucky loser.
pensare che 10-15 anni fa eravamo messi peggio di loro
Avevo lasciato la Pliskova 6 3 e adesso vedo che ha perso il set…
Qualcuno ha scritto che la LL Sherif era stata “sfortunata” a dover incontrare la Pliskova! 😀 😛
Intanto la tanta acclamata e osannata Kostyuk umiliata dalla Hibino!
@ Giangi (#2612685)
La francia ha varie giovani da mettere in luce e loro non stanno tradendo.
Ho gia’accennato a Parry e ancor di piu’Burel,ma ci sono altre.
Mi limito ora perche’ogni volta che nomino una juniores poi mi viene automaticamente affibiata come una che considero futura numero 1.
Oggi programma veramente povero a parte Nole e il nostro Berrettini e se vogliamo Mager gli altri match hanno poco appeal. Potrebbe benissimo piovere non sarebbe un dispiacere a differenza di ieri
Su terra Pospisil è un pesce fuor d’acqua. Un sorteggio così è come fare BINGO. Non scherziamo.
Credo che Pliskova dovrà gestire attentamente la Sherif che è già ben rodata
Vai Matteo
Oggi perdono entrambi gli azzurri
Giornata che potrebbe essere di stampo romeno.
Da Puntare su Niculescu e Cirstea.
La prima rodata e dal tennis particolare potrebbe dare fastidio ad Una Collins che un po’si e’persa e che non e’una tennista per queste superfici nella quale ci vorrebbero terraiole navigate che anche in condizione estreme riescono comunque a far valere in qualche modo la loro predisposizione alla terra.
Rybakina come Svitolina,si e’allenata un giorno in piu’ma il match vero e’un’alta cosa rispetto all’allenamento e Cirstea non e’Gracheva, e se vogliamo Rybakina non e’Svitolina come esperienza che puo’vincere anche giocando male.
E poi ci sarebbe da Vedere Kenin in una fase transitoria culminata con un traumatico doppio 6-0 a Roma con Azarenka.
Delicato per lei mentalmente il primo match in un momento di confidenza molto basso,Samsonova anche lei ha perso un po’di slancio ma rimane comunque una delle giovani in ascesa e chissa’che non ne approfitti giocando magari anche un gran match,battere una recente campionessa slam e’sempre glorioso.
3 match dove la sfavorita se la puo’giocare.
Ha vinto la Burel vs Rus.
La Burel (19 anni francese – ex n1 juniores) meritava di vincere in due set , vinceva al primo 5-2 ma poi complice un comprensibile braccino aveva perso il set al tie break. È stata comunque brava a non arrendersi e a vincere alla fine pur se stremata con tanto di pianto liberatorio finale.
Gioca bene
Buon dritto e buoni recuperi, ma deve lavorare tanto sul servizio, piazzato ma lento.
Mi ha invece entusiasmato la sua connazionale Diane Parry (18 anni appena compiuti anche lei ex n1 juniores) Gran gioco, tanti punti di dritto, sevizio e a rete. Ottimo rovescio ad una mano, coperto e in slice.
Lei ha perso, ma con una Hercog stranamente vogliosa e centrata fin dall’inizio e che ha dovuto metterci tanto impegno per vincere.
Segnatevi il nome “Diane Parry” è potenzialmente fortissima. Poi sappiamo tutti come sia difficile e complicato il passaggio da juniores a professionisti. Comunque è già 299 a 18 anni.
Strano che Gaz non ce ne avesse parlato. Le giovani promesse straniere ce le pubblicizza sempre.
La partita fra Rus e Burel è finita ieri sera . Ha vinto la Burel 6-3 al terzo.