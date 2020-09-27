Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina, Entry List

ATP San Pietroburgo, Colonia e Sardegna: Entry list Md e Qualificazioni

27/09/2020 00:03 1 commento
Matteo Berrettini ITA, 1996.04.12
Matteo Berrettini ITA, 1996.04.12

ATP San Pietroburgo e Sardegna: Entry list Md e Qualificazioni. Wild card per il main draw a Sinner nel torneo di San Pietroburgo.

Sardinia (ATP) Inizio torneo: 12/10/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 26/09/2020 23:39

Main Draw (cut off: 82 - Data entry list: 27/09/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 15. Schwartzman
  • 21. Garin
  • 25. Lajovic
  • 32. Basilashvili
  • 34. Ruud
  • 37. Pella
  • 44. Ramos-Vinolas
  • 47. Sonego
  • 51. Andujar
  • 59. Paul
  • 62. Cuevas
  • 66. Tiafoe
  • 67. Londero
  • 69. Moutet
  • 71. Djere
  • 72. Vesely
  • 74. Sousa
  • 78. Delbonis
  • 82. Kohlschreiber
Alternates

  • 1. Balazs (83)
  • 2. Travaglia (84)
  • 3. Mager (85)
  • 4. Caruso (87)
  • 5. Monteiro (88)
  • 6. Novak (90)
  • 7. Seppi (96)
  • 8. Majchrzak (98)
  • 9. Carballes Bae (99)
  • 10. Hanfmann (101)
  • 11. Martin (102)
  • 12. Dellien (103)
  • 13. Coria (104)
  • 14. Seyboth Wild (106)
  • 15. Popyrin (107)
  • 16. Munar (108)
  • 17. O'Connell (111)
  • 18. Sousa (112)
  • 19. Cecchinato (113)
  • 20. Dzumhur (114)
Sardinia Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 10/10/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 26/09/2020 23:46

Main Draw (cut off: 121 - Data entry list: 27/09/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 84. Caruso
  • 88. Mager
  • 89. Monteiro
  • 97. Seppi
  • 98. Coria
  • 99. Majchrzak
  • 101. Martin
  • 103. Hanfmann
  • 104. Dellien
  • 107. Seyboth Wild
  • 108. Popyrin
  • 110. Cecchinato
  • 117. Daniel
  • 121. Soeda
Alternates

    St Petersburg (ATP) Inizio torneo: 12/10/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 26/09/2020 23:46

    Main Draw (cut off: 49 - Data entry list: 27/09/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

    • 5. Medvedev
    • 6. Tsitsipas
    • 8. Berrettini
    • 11. Goffin
    • 12. Rublev
    • 14. Shapovalov
    • 14. Anderson
    • 16. Khachanov
    • 17. Wawrinka
    • 18. Carreno Busta
    • 19. Raonic
    • 22. Dimitrov
    • 26. Coric
    • 28. Fritz
    • 33. Evans
    • 35. Nishikori
    • 36. Opelka
    • 38. Mannarino
    • 39. Kecmanovic
    • 42. Humbert
    • 46. Querrey
    • 48. Gasquet
    • 49. Sandgren
    Alternates

    • 1. Bublik (56)
    • 2. Lopez (57)
    • 3. Norrie (68)
    • 4. Pospisil (73)
    • 5. Albot (76)
    • 6. Ymer (77)
    • 7. Kwon (79)
    • 8. Gerasimov (80)
    • 9. Sinner (81)
    • 10. McDonald (83)
    • 11. Kukushkin (86)
    • 12. Caruso (87)
    • 13. Duckworth (89)
    • 14. Novak (90)
    • 15. Ruusuvuori (91)
    • 16. Uchiyama (92)
    • 17. Giron (93)
    • 18. Sugita (94)
    • 19. Harris (95)
    • 20. Seppi (96)
    St Petersburg Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 10/10/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 26/09/2020 23:46

    Main Draw (cut off: 130 - Data entry list: 27/09/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

    • 56. Bublik
    • 57. Lopez
    • 71. Norrie
    • 74. Sinner
    • 76. Pospisil
    • 83. McDonald
    • 87. Kukushkin
    • 90. Duckworth
    • 114. Dzumhur
    • 116. Karatsev
    • 119. Donskoy
    • 120. Wolf
    • 130. Kuznetsov
    Alternates

      Cologne (ATP) Inizio torneo: 12/10/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 26/09/2020 23:41

      Main Draw (cut off: 65 - Data entry list: 27/09/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

      • 7. Zverev
      • 9. Monfils
      • 10. Bautista Agut
      • 20. Auger-Aliassime
      • 24. Paire
      • 29. Krajinovic
      • 30. Struff
      • 31. Hurkacz
      • 40. Cilic
      • 43. Millman
      • 45. Edmund
      • 50. Nishioka
      • 53. Thompson
      • 54. Simon
      • 55. Bedene
      • 58. Verdasco
      • 61. Fucsovics
      • 64. Johnson
      • 65. Berankis
      Alternates

      • 1. Norrie (68)
      • 2. Davidovich Fo (70)
      • 3. Herbert (75)
      • 4. Albot (76)
      • 5. Ymer (77)
      • 6. Kwon (79)
      • 7. Gerasimov (80)
      • 8. McDonald (83)
      • 9. Travaglia (84)
      • 10. Duckworth (89)
      • 11. Novak (90)
      • 12. Ruusuvuori (91)
      • 13. Uchiyama (92)
      • 14. Giron (93)
      • 15. Sugita (94)
      • 16. Harris (95)
      • 17. Seppi (96)
      • 18. Koepfer (97)
      • 19. Majchrzak (98)
      • 20. Carballes Bae (99)
      Cologne Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 10/10/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 26/09/2020 23:56

      Main Draw (cut off: 106 - Data entry list: 27/09/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

      • 66. Koepfer
      • 69. Davidovich Fokina
      • 78. Herbert
      • 79. Albot
      • 82. Kwon
      • 83. Gerasimov
      • 91. Novak
      • 92. Ruusuvuori
      • 93. Sugita
      • 94. Uchiyama
      • 95. Giron
      • 96. Harris
      • 102. Barrere
      • 106. Gombos
        1 commento

        Tomax (Guest) 27-09-2020 00:05

        Perche fognini non è iscritto in sardegna?

         1
