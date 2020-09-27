ATP 500 Amburgo 500 | Terra | e1.729.095 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
ATP San Pietroburgo, Colonia e Sardegna: Entry list Md e Qualificazioni
27/09/2020 00:03 1 commento
ATP San Pietroburgo e Sardegna: Entry list Md e Qualificazioni. Wild card per il main draw a Sinner nel torneo di San Pietroburgo.
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Sardinia (ATP) Inizio torneo: 12/10/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 26/09/2020 23:39
Main Draw (cut off: 82 - Data entry list: 27/09/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 15. Schwartzman
- 21. Garin
- 25. Lajovic
- 32. Basilashvili
- 34. Ruud
- 37. Pella
- 44. Ramos-Vinolas
- 47. Sonego
- 51. Andujar
- 59. Paul
- 62. Cuevas
- 66. Tiafoe
- 67. Londero
- 69. Moutet
- 71. Djere
- 72. Vesely
- 74. Sousa
- 78. Delbonis
- 82. Kohlschreiber
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Balazs (83)
- 2. Travaglia (84)
- 3. Mager (85)
- 4. Caruso (87)
- 5. Monteiro (88)
- 6. Novak (90)
- 7. Seppi (96)
- 8. Majchrzak (98)
- 9. Carballes Bae (99)
- 10. Hanfmann (101)
- 11. Martin (102)
- 12. Dellien (103)
- 13. Coria (104)
- 14. Seyboth Wild (106)
- 15. Popyrin (107)
- 16. Munar (108)
- 17. O'Connell (111)
- 18. Sousa (112)
- 19. Cecchinato (113)
- 20. Dzumhur (114)
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Sardinia Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 10/10/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 26/09/2020 23:46
Main Draw (cut off: 121 - Data entry list: 27/09/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 84. Caruso
- 88. Mager
- 89. Monteiro
- 97. Seppi
- 98. Coria
- 99. Majchrzak
- 101. Martin
- 103. Hanfmann
- 104. Dellien
- 107. Seyboth Wild
- 108. Popyrin
- 110. Cecchinato
- 117. Daniel
- 121. Soeda
-
Alternates
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)St Petersburg (ATP) Inizio torneo: 12/10/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 26/09/2020 23:46
Main Draw (cut off: 49 - Data entry list: 27/09/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 5. Medvedev
- 6. Tsitsipas
- 8. Berrettini
- 11. Goffin
- 12. Rublev
- 14. Shapovalov
- 14. Anderson
- 16. Khachanov
- 17. Wawrinka
- 18. Carreno Busta
- 19. Raonic
- 22. Dimitrov
- 26. Coric
- 28. Fritz
- 33. Evans
- 35. Nishikori
- 36. Opelka
- 38. Mannarino
- 39. Kecmanovic
- 42. Humbert
- 46. Querrey
- 48. Gasquet
- 49. Sandgren
-
Alternates
- 1. Bublik (56)
- 2. Lopez (57)
- 3. Norrie (68)
- 4. Pospisil (73)
- 5. Albot (76)
- 6. Ymer (77)
- 7. Kwon (79)
- 8. Gerasimov (80)
- 9. Sinner (81)
- 10. McDonald (83)
- 11. Kukushkin (86)
- 12. Caruso (87)
- 13. Duckworth (89)
- 14. Novak (90)
- 15. Ruusuvuori (91)
- 16. Uchiyama (92)
- 17. Giron (93)
- 18. Sugita (94)
- 19. Harris (95)
- 20. Seppi (96)
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)St Petersburg Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 10/10/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 26/09/2020 23:46
Main Draw (cut off: 130 - Data entry list: 27/09/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 56. Bublik
- 57. Lopez
- 71. Norrie
- 74. Sinner
- 76. Pospisil
- 83. McDonald
- 87. Kukushkin
- 90. Duckworth
- 114. Dzumhur
- 116. Karatsev
- 119. Donskoy
- 120. Wolf
- 130. Kuznetsov
-
-
Alternates
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Cologne (ATP) Inizio torneo: 12/10/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 26/09/2020 23:41
Main Draw (cut off: 65 - Data entry list: 27/09/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 7. Zverev
- 9. Monfils
- 10. Bautista Agut
- 20. Auger-Aliassime
- 24. Paire
- 29. Krajinovic
- 30. Struff
- 31. Hurkacz
- 40. Cilic
- 43. Millman
- 45. Edmund
- 50. Nishioka
- 53. Thompson
- 54. Simon
- 55. Bedene
- 58. Verdasco
- 61. Fucsovics
- 64. Johnson
- 65. Berankis
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Norrie (68)
- 2. Davidovich Fo (70)
- 3. Herbert (75)
- 4. Albot (76)
- 5. Ymer (77)
- 6. Kwon (79)
- 7. Gerasimov (80)
- 8. McDonald (83)
- 9. Travaglia (84)
- 10. Duckworth (89)
- 11. Novak (90)
- 12. Ruusuvuori (91)
- 13. Uchiyama (92)
- 14. Giron (93)
- 15. Sugita (94)
- 16. Harris (95)
- 17. Seppi (96)
- 18. Koepfer (97)
- 19. Majchrzak (98)
- 20. Carballes Bae (99)
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Cologne Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 10/10/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 26/09/2020 23:56
Main Draw (cut off: 106 - Data entry list: 27/09/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 66. Koepfer
- 69. Davidovich Fokina
- 78. Herbert
- 79. Albot
- 82. Kwon
- 83. Gerasimov
- 91. Novak
- 92. Ruusuvuori
- 93. Sugita
- 94. Uchiyama
- 95. Giron
- 96. Harris
- 102. Barrere
- 106. Gombos
-
Alternates
