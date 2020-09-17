ATP Masters 1000 Roma 1000 | Terra | e5.433.555 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
La situazione aggiornata ATP, Copertina, Entry List
ATP Amburgo: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni
17/09/2020 07:23 1 commento
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Hamburg (ATP) Inizio torneo: 21/09/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 17/09/2020 06:58
Main Draw (cut off: 31 - Data entry list: 17/09/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 5. Medvedev
- 6. Tsitsipas
- 8. Berrettini
- 9. Monfils
- 10. Goffin
- 11. Fognini
- 12. Bautista Agut
- 13. Schwartzman
- 14. Rublev
- 14. Anderson
- 17. Shapovalov
- 18. Garin
- 20. Auger-Aliassime
- 21. Isner
- 22. Paire
- 23. Lajovic
- 24. Fritz
- 25. Carreno Busta
- 26. de Minaur
- 27. Basilashvili
- 28. Evans
- 29. Hurkacz
- 31. Nishikori
Alternates
- 1. Krajinovic (32)
- 2. Coric (33)
- 3. Struff (34)*pr
- 4. Pella (35)
- 5. Ruud (36)
- 6. Mannarino (38)
- 7. Opelka (39)
- 8. Ramos-Vinolas (41)
- 9. Humbert (42)
- 10. Millman (43)
- 11. Edmund (44)
- 12. Sonego (46)
- 13. Kecmanovic (47)
- 14. Nishioka (48)
- 15. Gasquet (50)
- 16. Bublik (51)
- 17. Verdasco (52)
- 18. Andujar (53)
- 19. Simon (54)
- 20. Sandgren (55)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Hamburg Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 19/09/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 17/09/2020 07:01
Main Draw (cut off: 47 - Data entry list: 17/09/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 16. Khachanov
- 32. Coric
- 35. Opelka
- 36. Pella
- 37. Ruud
- 39. Mannarino
- 41. Ramos-Vinolas
- 42. Humbert
- 43. Millman
- 44. Edmund
- 45. Querrey
- 46. Sonego
- 47. Kecmanovic
Alternates
- 1. Sandgren (48)
- 2. Nishioka (49)
- 3. Gasquet (51)
- 4. Simon (52)*pr
- 5. Bedene (53)
- 6. Bublik (54)
- 7. Verdasco (55)
- 8. Lopez (57)
- 9. Paul (58)
- 10. Cuevas (61)
- 11. Londero (62)
- 12. Thompson (63)
- 13. Berankis (65)
- 14. Fucsovics (66)
- 15. Vesely (67)
- 16. Sousa (68)
- 17. Herbert (69)
- 18. Albot (70)
- 19. Ymer (71)
- 20. Sinner (74)
1 commento
Sonego speriamo entri altrimenti non fareinle quali ma chiederei una wc a Forlì.se berrettini fa semi a Roma ,risultato tutt’altro che impossibile,non credo vada