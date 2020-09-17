La situazione aggiornata ATP, Copertina, Entry List

ATP Amburgo: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni

17/09/2020 07:23 1 commento
Fabio Fognini classe 1987, n.12 ATP
Hamburg (ATP) Inizio torneo: 21/09/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 17/09/2020 06:58

Main Draw (cut off: 31 - Data entry list: 17/09/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 5. Medvedev
  • 6. Tsitsipas
  • 8. Berrettini
  • 9. Monfils
  • 10. Goffin
  • 11. Fognini
  • 12. Bautista Agut
  • 13. Schwartzman
  • 14. Rublev
  • 14. Anderson
  • 17. Shapovalov
  • 18. Garin
  • 20. Auger-Aliassime
  • 21. Isner
  • 22. Paire
  • 23. Lajovic
  • 24. Fritz
  • 25. Carreno Busta
  • 26. de Minaur
  • 27. Basilashvili
  • 28. Evans
  • 29. Hurkacz
  • 31. Nishikori
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Krajinovic (32)
  • 2. Coric (33)
  • 3. Struff (34)*pr
  • 4. Pella (35)
  • 5. Ruud (36)
  • 6. Mannarino (38)
  • 7. Opelka (39)
  • 8. Ramos-Vinolas (41)
  • 9. Humbert (42)
  • 10. Millman (43)
  • 11. Edmund (44)
  • 12. Sonego (46)
  • 13. Kecmanovic (47)
  • 14. Nishioka (48)
  • 15. Gasquet (50)
  • 16. Bublik (51)
  • 17. Verdasco (52)
  • 18. Andujar (53)
  • 19. Simon (54)
  • 20. Sandgren (55)
  •  

Hamburg Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 19/09/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 17/09/2020 07:01

Main Draw (cut off: 47 - Data entry list: 17/09/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 16. Khachanov
  • 32. Coric
  • 35. Opelka
  • 36. Pella
  • 37. Ruud
  • 39. Mannarino
  • 41. Ramos-Vinolas
  • 42. Humbert
  • 43. Millman
  • 44. Edmund
  • 45. Querrey
  • 46. Sonego
  • 47. Kecmanovic
  •  
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Sandgren (48)
  • 2. Nishioka (49)
  • 3. Gasquet (51)
  • 4. Simon (52)*pr
  • 5. Bedene (53)
  • 6. Bublik (54)
  • 7. Verdasco (55)
  • 8. Lopez (57)
  • 9. Paul (58)
  • 10. Cuevas (61)
  • 11. Londero (62)
  • 12. Thompson (63)
  • 13. Berankis (65)
  • 14. Fucsovics (66)
  • 15. Vesely (67)
  • 16. Sousa (68)
  • 17. Herbert (69)
  • 18. Albot (70)
  • 19. Ymer (71)
  • 20. Sinner (74)
  •  

1 commento

Tomax (Guest) 17-09-2020 07:35

Sonego speriamo entri altrimenti non fareinle quali ma chiederei una wc a Forlì.se berrettini fa semi a Roma ,risultato tutt’altro che impossibile,non credo vada

