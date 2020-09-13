US Open 2020 ATP, Copertina

Us Open: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 14. La Finale LIVE Dominic Thiem vs Alexander Zverev

13/09/2020 15:02 2 commenti
Risultati dagli Us Open
USA US Open Grand Slam | Cemento | $50.656.000 – Finali

Arthur Ashe Stadium – Ore: 18:00
M. Buis NED / D. De Groot NED vs Y. Kamiji JPN / J. Whiley GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Ore 22
A. Zverev GER vs D. Thiem AUT

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Louis Armstrong Stadium – Ore: 18:00
S. Kunieda JPN vs A. Hewett GBR
Il match deve ancora iniziare

D. Alcott AUS vs S. Schroder NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2 commenti

Mario (Guest) 13-09-2020 15:39

Forza Sasha

 2
Lleyton (Guest) 13-09-2020 15:31

Thiem

 1
