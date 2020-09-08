Italiani in Campo Copertina

Italiani in campo (ATP-WTA-Challenger: 09 Settembre 2020. Riprende la rubrica di Live Tennis

08/09/2020 23:14 1 commento
Jannik Sinner ITA, 2001.08.16
Jannik Sinner ITA, 2001.08.16

AUT ATP Kitzbuhel – Terra
1T Sinner ITA – Kohlschreiber GER (1-0) ore 12:30
1T Fognini/Lindstedt ITA SWE – Bambridge/McLachlan GBR JPN (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 10:30


FRA Challenger Aix en Provence – Terra
1T Bolelli/Gonzalez ITA ARG – Lawson/Reese USA USA (0-0) ore 10:00


CZE Challenger Prostejov – Terra
2T Andujar ESP – Giustino ITA (1-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 11:00
2T Travaglia ITA – Popko KAZ (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 11:00

TAG:

1 commento

nicola.pupi 09-09-2020 00:02

Ottimo

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!