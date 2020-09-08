Italiani in campo (ATP-WTA-Challenger: 09 Settembre 2020. Riprende la rubrica di Live Tennis

US Open Grand Slam | Cemento | 501.656.000 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Italiani in campo (ATP-WTA-Challenger: 09 Settembre 2020.
08/09/2020
ATP Kitzbuhel – Terra
1T Sinner – Kohlschreiber (1-0) ore 12:30
1T Fognini/Lindstedt – Bambridge/McLachlan (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 10:30
Challenger Aix en Provence – Terra
1T Bolelli/Gonzalez – Lawson/Reese (0-0) ore 10:00
Challenger Prostejov – Terra
2T Andujar – Giustino (1-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 11:00
2T Travaglia – Popko (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 11:00
