US Open 2020 - Day 1 ATP, Copertina, WTA

Us Open: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1 (LIVE). Ok Karolina Pliskova e Kvitova. Bene Tsitsipas e Shapovalov

31/08/2020 22:30
Risultati dagli Us Open
Risultati dagli Us Open

È iniziato senza problemi il cammino agli US Open femminili di Karolina Pliskova (WTA 3), testa di serie numero uno del torneo statunitense viste le assenze, tra le tante, delle prime due del ranking mondiale, Ashleigh Barty e Simona Halep. La ceca al primo turno ha sconfitto facilmente per 6-4 6-0 l’ucraina Anhelina Kalinina (145). Tutto tranquillo anche per l’altra ceca, Petra Kvitova (12), vittoriosa per 6-3 6-2 sulla rumena Irina-Camelia Begu (73), e per la tedesca Angelique Kerber (23), che ha superato con un doppio 6-4 l’australiana Ajla Tomljanovic (59).

Il tennista greco Stefanos Tsitsipas ha battuto lo spagnolo Albert Ramos-Vinolas, in tre set, 6-2, 6-1 6-1 ed è al secondo turno degli US Open.
Stefanos Tsitsipas affronterà al secondo turno il vincitore della partita tra l’americano Maxime Cressy e lo slovacco Jozef Kovalik.

Sempre nel secondo turno del Grand Slam americano c’è il canadese Denis Shapovalov che ha battuto il giovane americano Sebastin Korda, in quattro set, per il 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 e 6-2 al termine di quasi tre ore di gioco.
Con questa vittoria, Denis Shapovalov inizia nel migliore dei modi la sua partecipazione agli US Open e attende ora l’avversario che uscirà dal duello tra il thailandese Thai Son Kwiatkowvski e Kwon Soonwoo.

USA US Open Grand Slam | Cemento | $50.656.000 – 1° Turno

Arthur Ashe Stadium – Ore: 18:00
Ka. Pliskova CZE vs A. Kalinina UKR

Slam Us Open
Ka. Pliskova [1]
6
6
A. Kalinina
4
0
Vincitore: Ka. Pliskova
Mostra dettagli

K. Anderson RSA vs A. Zverev GER

Slam Us Open
K. Anderson
6
7
3
5
A. Zverev [5]
7
5
6
7
Vincitore: A. Zverev
Mostra dettagli

Arthur Ashe Stadium – Ore: 01:00
N. Djokovic SRB vs D. Dzumhur BIH

Il match deve ancora iniziare

N. Osaka JPN vs M. Doi JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Louis Armstrong Stadium – Ore: 17:00
A. Kerber GER vs A. Tomljanovic AUS

Slam Us Open
A. Kerber [17]
6
6
A. Tomljanovic
4
4
Vincitore: A. Kerber
Mostra dettagli

D. Shapovalov CAN vs S. Korda USA

Slam Us Open
D. Shapovalov [12]
6
4
6
6
S. Korda
4
6
3
2
Vincitore: D. Shapovalov
Mostra dettagli

C. Gauff USA vs A. Sevastova LAT

Slam Us Open
C. Gauff
3
7
4
A. Sevastova [31]
6
5
6
Vincitore: A. Sevastova
Mostra dettagli

S. Johnson USA vs J. Isner USA

Slam Us Open
S. Johnson
0
0
J. Isner [16]
0
0
Riscaldamento
Mostra dettagli

T. Maria GER vs A. Riske USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 17 – Ore: 17:00
K. Mladenovic FRA vs H. Baptiste USA

Slam Us Open
K. Mladenovic [30]
7
6
H. Baptiste
5
2
Vincitore: K. Mladenovic
Mostra dettagli

I. Begu ROU vs P. Kvitova CZE

Slam Us Open
I. Begu
3
2
P. Kvitova [6]
6
6
Vincitore: P. Kvitova
Mostra dettagli

S. Tsitsipas GRE vs A. Ramos-Vinolas ESP

Slam Us Open
S. Tsitsipas [4]
6
6
6
A. Ramos-Vinolas
2
1
1
Vincitore: S. Tsitsipas
Mostra dettagli

D. Collins USA vs A. Kontaveit EST

Slam Us Open
D. Collins
7
2
2
A. Kontaveit [14]
5
6
6
Vincitore: A. Kontaveit
Mostra dettagli

R. Opelka USA vs D. Goffin BEL

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 5 – Ore: 17:00
D. Schwartzman ARG vs C. Norrie GBR

Slam Us Open
D. Schwartzman [9]
6
6
2
1
5
C. Norrie
3
4
6
6
7
Vincitore: C. Norrie
Mostra dettagli

D. Koepfer GER vs T. Fritz USA

Slam Us Open
D. Koepfer
7
3
2
4
T. Fritz [19]
6
6
6
6
Vincitore: T. Fritz
Mostra dettagli

K. Edmund GBR vs A. Bublik KAZ

Slam Us Open
K. Edmund
15
1
A. Bublik
30
0
Mostra dettagli

R. Montgomery USA vs Y. Putintseva KAZ

Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Bouzkova CZE vs J. Pegula USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 11 – Ore: 17:00
P. Andujar ESP vs B. Coric CRO

Slam Us Open
P. Andujar
5
3
1
B. Coric [27]
7
6
6
Vincitore: B. Coric
Mostra dettagli

P. Carreno Busta ESP vs Y. Uchiyama JPN

Slam Us Open
P. Carreno Busta [20]
4
6
1
6
6
Y. Uchiyama
6
3
6
3
3
Vincitore: P. Carreno Busta
Mostra dettagli

T. Martincova CZE vs P. Martic CRO

Slam Us Open
T. Martincova
40
7
0
P. Martic [8]
40
5
0
Mostra dettagli

U. Blanch USA vs C. Garin CHI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. Blinkova RUS vs J. Brady USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 4 – Ore: 17:00
F. Di Lorenzo USA vs A. Sasnovich BLR

Slam Us Open
F. Di Lorenzo
6
6
0
A. Sasnovich
2
7
6
Vincitore: A. Sasnovich
Mostra dettagli

A. Mannarino FRA vs L. Sonego ITA

Slam Us Open
A. Mannarino [32]
6
6
2
6
L. Sonego
1
4
6
3
Vincitore: A. Mannarino
Mostra dettagli

M. Linette POL vs M. Inglis AUS

Slam Us Open
M. Linette [24]
15
6
4
5
M. Inglis
0
1
6
4
Mostra dettagli

M. Brengle USA vs L. Tsurenko UKR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

P. Martinez ESP vs J. Struff GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 6 – Ore: 17:00
S. Travaglia ITA vs J. Thompson AUS

Slam Us Open
S. Travaglia
3
4
6
2
J. Thompson
6
6
4
6
Vincitore: J. Thompson
Mostra dettagli

P. Gojowczyk GER vs H. Hurkacz POL

Slam Us Open
P. Gojowczyk
3
4
4
H. Hurkacz [24]
6
6
6
Vincitore: H. Hurkacz
Mostra dettagli

K. Kozlova UKR vs W. Osuigwe USA

Slam Us Open
K. Kozlova
6
7
W. Osuigwe
3
5
Vincitore: K. Kozlova
Mostra dettagli

V. Golubic SUI vs V. Lapko BLR

Slam Us Open
V. Golubic
0
6
0
V. Lapko
0
1
0
Mostra dettagli

I. Khromacheva RUS vs S. Rogers USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 7 – Ore: 17:00
M. Vondrousova CZE vs G. Minnen BEL

Slam Us Open
M. Vondrousova [12]
6
6
G. Minnen
1
4
Vincitore: M. Vondrousova
Mostra dettagli

J. Paolini ITA vs C. Garcia FRA

Slam Us Open
J. Paolini
3
2
C. Garcia
6
6
Vincitore: C. Garcia
Mostra dettagli

M. Safwat EGY vs G. Simon FRA

Slam Us Open
M. Safwat
1
4
4
G. Simon
6
6
6
Vincitore: G. Simon
Mostra dettagli

M. Giron USA vs M. Polmans AUS

Slam Us Open
M. Giron
15
6
6
2
M. Polmans
30
4
7
1
Mostra dettagli

R. Peterson SWE vs K. Flipkens BEL

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 8 – Ore: 17:00
A. Davidovich Fokina ESP vs D. Novak AUT

Slam Us Open
A. Davidovich Fokina
3
6
6
1
6
D. Novak
6
4
3
6
0
Vincitore: A. Davidovich Fokina
Mostra dettagli

P. Lorenzi ITA vs B. Nakashima USA

Slam Us Open
P. Lorenzi
3
2
6
B. Nakashima
6
6
7
Vincitore: B. Nakashima
Mostra dettagli

U. Arconada USA vs K. Juvan SLO

Slam Us Open
U. Arconada
40
4
5
K. Juvan
30
6
5
Mostra dettagli

A. Sharma AUS vs D. Yastremska UKR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

J. Sousa POR vs M. Mmoh USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 9 – Ore: 17:00
J. Londero ARG vs E. Donskoy RUS

Slam Us Open
J. Londero
6
6
7
E. Donskoy
3
3
5
Vincitore: J. Londero
Mostra dettagli

C. Dolehide USA vs A. Friedsam GER

Slam Us Open
C. Dolehide
2
2
A. Friedsam
6
6
Vincitore: A. Friedsam
Mostra dettagli

M. Cressy USA vs J. Kovalik SVK

Slam Us Open
M. Cressy
6
2
6
6
J. Kovalik
1
6
4
4
Vincitore: M. Cressy
Mostra dettagli

F. Gaio ITA vs R. Berankis LTU

Slam Us Open
F. Gaio
15
6
1
R. Berankis
15
7
0
Mostra dettagli

E. Rybakina KAZ vs K. Zavatska UKR

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 12 – Ore: 17:00
D. Lajovic SRB vs E. Gerasimov BLR

Slam Us Open
D. Lajovic [18]
1
6
4
4
E. Gerasimov
6
4
6
6
Vincitore: E. Gerasimov
Mostra dettagli

J. Sock USA vs P. Cuevas URU

Slam Us Open
J. Sock
3
6
6
4
7
P. Cuevas
6
4
2
6
6
Vincitore: J. Sock
Mostra dettagli

K. Bondarenko UKR vs A. Kiick USA

Slam Us Open
K. Bondarenko
A
3
6
2
A. Kiick
40
6
3
0
Mostra dettagli

F. Krajinovic SRB vs M. Ymer SWE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. Li USA vs A. Rus NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 14 – Ore: 17:00
J. Jung TPE vs F. Coria ARG

Slam Us Open
J. Jung
0
6
6
4
1
0
F. Coria
0
2
4
6
6
2
Vincitore: F. Coria
Mostra dettagli

M. Krueger USA vs P. Sousa POR

Slam Us Open
M. Krueger
3
6
7
6
P. Sousa
6
2
5
3
Vincitore: M. Krueger
Mostra dettagli

T. Kwiatkowski USA vs S. Kwon KOR

Slam Us Open
T. Kwiatkowski
0
6
5
S. Kwon
0
3
4
Mostra dettagli

C. Bellis USA vs T. Korpatsch GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

C. Giorgi ITA vs A. Van Uytvanck BEL

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 15 – Ore: 17:00
V. Gracheva RUS vs P. Badosa ESP

Slam Us Open
V. Gracheva
6
7
P. Badosa
4
5
Vincitore: V. Gracheva
Mostra dettagli

D. Kovinic MNE vs L. Cabrera AUS

Slam Us Open
D. Kovinic
6
3
6
L. Cabrera
4
6
2
Vincitore: D. Kovinic
Mostra dettagli

M. Kostyuk UKR vs D. Kasatkina RUS

Slam Us Open
M. Kostyuk
6
6
D. Kasatkina
1
2
Vincitore: M. Kostyuk
Mostra dettagli

A. Balazs HUN vs M. Kukushkin KAZ

Slam Us Open
A. Balazs
15
4
5
1
M. Kukushkin
15
6
7
1
Mostra dettagli

L. Harris RSA vs M. Cecchinato ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

51 commenti.

Gaz (Guest) 31-08-2020 23:32

Piacere rivedere la presenza di Gianni da Firenze,anche se sotto forma di pollice verso,uno dei condottieri della ciurma anti-halep.
Il motto?
“A casa l’odiosa sopravalutata romena”dopo ogni suo sconfitta, che da da li’a breve avrebbe ribadito la sua grandezza vincendo 2 slam.

 51
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: il capitano
andybrazil 31-08-2020 23:25

@ Halep_forever (#2583461)

Infatti sta per iniziare una nuova carriera su tik tok, il tennis non fa per lei

 50
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
cataflic (Guest) 31-08-2020 23:20

Cressy beniamino del tennis che non c'è più 😆

 49
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Tomax (Guest) 31-08-2020 23:02

Dopo oggi attenzione a zverev

 48
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Gaz (Guest) 31-08-2020 22:57

Gauff non puo farmi saltare la bolla iniziata bene con kostyuk,Sevastova la tennista piu'in crisi del circuito(tra l'altro terraiola) contro l'astro nascente attesa ad un gran risultato qui'in casa.

 47
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Gaz (Guest) 31-08-2020 22:33

Ovviamente in campo femminile tutti gli appassionati(eccetto me e pochi altri),aspettano il match di Giorgi,essendo programmato come ultimo match di giornata tutti i match maschili finiranno in 5 set quelli femminili in 3 set ,e’la legge di Murphy.
Per questo se mi interessa particolarmente un match programmato per ultimo gioco tutti over i match precedenti,in questo caso la malasorte azionata dai miei quattrini fa’ da antidoto perfetto contro la legge di Murphy e tutti i match finiscono prima.

 46
Replica | Quota | -1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
-1: Gianni da Firenze
andybrazil 31-08-2020 22:30

Avevano tolto il montepremi del primo turno, per scarso impegno, alla tatishvili durante il roland garros. E veniva da un lungo stop per infortunio. Adesso voglio vedere come si comporteranno dopo la pagliacciata di kasatkina. Con tutte le tenniste forti che hanno dato forfait, vedere kasatkina insultare lo sport professionistico in questo modo è indecente

 45
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Luca Napoli 31-08-2020 22:26

Scritto da Shapovalov
Diokovic triterà tutti, non c è nessuno che possa vincergli 3 set, se qualcuno è in forma forse riesce a strappargliene uno.. Solo un ottimo Nadal poteva fermarlo e così il 18simo slam al 99,99%""è già in bacheca!!

Su una superfice cosi rapida, Nadal non lo fermava mai

Su una superfice cosi rapida, Nadal non lo fermava mai

 44
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Halep_forever 31-08-2020 22:19

Non riesco a spiegarmi la regressione della Kasatkina, è diventato l'ombra di se stessa. (ormai solo a fare i Tiktok è brava)

 43
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Thetis. 31-08-2020 22:19

spulciando su twitter molti vedendo una foto di Tatjana Maria senza un filo di pancia a New York ipotizzano che abbia avuto un aborto 🙁 …ecco perchè gioca, se fosse stata realmente al sesto mese di certo si sarebbe cancellata

 42
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Orso (Guest) 31-08-2020 22:09

Ma è possibile che una giovane che appena un paio di anni addietro sembrava in una ascesa irrefrenabile oggi giochi peggio della mia portiera? e ha pure un signor coach, incredibile… ovviamente parlo della Kasatkina…

 41
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Alecon (Guest) 31-08-2020 22:08

Sonego troppo deficitario al servizio oggi e senza questo colpo non può fare molta strada.

 40
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
andybrazil 31-08-2020 21:56

Quando dicevo che se mai le fosse andata bene la kasatkina a rebbe potuto aspirare ad essere l erede della Errani e il solito quaquaraqua rispondeva che Errani poteva solo sognarsi il dritto della russa. Bene, ecco qui i risultati. Kasatkina presa a pallante, manco riesce più a servire. Sta ricalcando le partite della Errani con la differenza che Errani queste prestazioni imbarazzanti le esibisce a fine carriera, per la russa se a 23 anni è ridotta così forse meglio che si porti avanti, e ho visto lo sta facendo, intraprendendo la carriera di pagliaccia su tik tok

 39
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
DYLAN1998 31-08-2020 21:54

E quindi "El Peque" manca due MP e perde al quinto. Prima grande uscita.

 38
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
gene61 31-08-2020 21:51

Scritto da frafra
@ gene61 (#2583341)
Hai un codice sconto?

No quando ho fatto l’abbonamento erano in offerta a 24 euro
Oggi se non sbaglio dono a 49 euro/anno che non è male comunque

 37
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
gene61 31-08-2020 21:49

Scritto da Fabblack
@ gene61 (#2583341)
Io sono anni che ce l’ho, ma da un po non riesco ad averlo sulla smart tv, se non tramite screen mirroring dallo smartphone.
Come fai?

Mi sono iscritto a giugno e ho installato l’app Eurosport Player sullo Smart TV, tablet e sullo smartphone.

Se non ti funziona più prova a disinstallare l’app e a reinstallarla nuovamente

 36
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
rovescioadunamano (Guest) 31-08-2020 21:44

@ Shapovalov (#2583400)

Avrei usato termini più tecnici per dirlo ma hai ragione al 100%. Anche se mi sarebbe piaciuto vedere un Djokovic Murray al primo turno dopo le fatiche di Cincinnati. Ma non è stato così. Sinceramente credo non perda neanche un set.

 35
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Shapovalov (Guest) 31-08-2020 21:25

Diokovic triterà tutti, non c è nessuno che possa vincergli 3 set, se qualcuno è in forma forse riesce a strappargliene uno.. Solo un ottimo Nadal poteva fermarlo e così il 18simo slam al 99,99%""è già in bacheca!!

 34
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Sottile 31-08-2020 21:10

Scritto da gene61

Scritto da Sandor<br

Veramente se hai l’app di Eurosport puoi vedere 13 campi a scelta
Copertura completa al 100% in identità!!!
Io ho smesso di vedere Travaglia e sono passato a vedere qualche scambio della Paolini per passare a Sonego in diretta!!!

Ti sei spaccato la vita amico, tennis spettacolo, meglio della storia delle finali tra Federer e Nadal

 33
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: gene61
Sottile 31-08-2020 21:08

)

 32
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Sottile 31-08-2020 20:58

Scritto da Luca Napoli
Il motivo del mancato gioco dei pronostici?

Si saranno rotti le palle….Ma secondo me stanno sbagliando 😡

 31
Replica | Quota | 2
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: gene61, Luca Napoli
Italo (Guest) 31-08-2020 20:58

@ Lo Scriba (#2583310)

Avrei visto più volentieri shapovalov korda..che tra l'altro è equilibrata

 30
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
frafra (Guest) 31-08-2020 20:54

@ gene61 (#2583341)

Hai un codice sconto?

 29
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Fabblack 31-08-2020 20:52

@ gene61 (#2583341)

Io sono anni che ce l'ho, ma da un po non riesco ad averlo sulla smart tv, se non tramite screen mirroring dallo smartphone.
Come fai?
Come fai?

 28
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Mf (Guest) 31-08-2020 20:49

Scritto da gene61
Con Eurosport, installando Eurosport Player sulla smart tv
Mi sono visto il torneo esibizione Thiem’s (terra rossa in austria),  gli Ultimate Show Down e il doppio torneo di Berlino (erba e cemento).
Ora copertura completa degli Us Open (tutte le partite in diretta a scelta!!)
Ho fatto l’abbonamento annuale scontato a 24 euro
Lo consiglio

Pubblicità occulta proprio 🙂

 27
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: gene61
gene61 31-08-2020 20:30

Con Eurosport, installando Eurosport Player sulla smart tv

Mi sono visto il torneo esibizione Thiem’s (terra rossa in austria),  gli Ultimate Show Down e il doppio torneo di Berlino (erba e cemento).

Ora copertura completa degli Us Open (tutte le partite in diretta a scelta!!)

Ho fatto l’abbonamento annuale scontato a 24 euro

Lo consiglio

 26
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Ueda
-1: Giuli
gene61 31-08-2020 20:19

Scritto da Lo Scriba

Scritto da Sandor
Solita programmazione delle prime giornate da parte di Eurosport,con 2 canali danno sempre le partite senza storia.

Mi sembra una critica non giustificata. Su Eurosport 2 fanno vedere gli italiani (e mi sembra una cosa positiva) e sull’uno in questo momento c’è Zverev vs Anderson che sulla carta è una bella partita.

Con Eurosport Player le danno tutte in diretta
Sei tu che decidi cosa vedere
🙂 🙂

 25
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Ueda
SlamdogMillionaire (Guest) 31-08-2020 20:17

Scritto da Isa
Avevo scommesso Travaglia perdente in 3!!!! Chi se lo aspettava che vincesse un set!!!

Mai sottovalutare Travaglione

 24
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Luis (Guest) 31-08-2020 20:13

@ Fantumazz (#2583268)

Dopo un solo match?

 23
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
nicknole1964 (Guest) 31-08-2020 20:08

@ il capitano (#2583121)

Sì ma, se il Santone va troppo "piano piano", arriva a cinquant'anni.

 22
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
nicknole1964 (Guest) 31-08-2020 20:06

@ Spider 99 (#2583291)

Purtroppo hai ragione, potrebbe succedere.

 21
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Stefan Navratil (Guest) 31-08-2020 20:05

Petra vince ma non convince, o ha un nuovo trucco stile emo (occhiaie nerissime) o è stravolta dopo una partita vinta 63 62, in queste condizioni fisiche dove vuole andare? Deve ricominciare a mangiare polenta e metter su un po' di massa!

 20
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Lo Scriba (Guest) 31-08-2020 20:04

Scritto da Sandor
Solita programmazione delle prime giornate da parte di Eurosport,con 2 canali danno sempre le partite senza storia.

Mi sembra una critica non giustificata. Su Eurosport 2 fanno vedere gli italiani (e mi sembra una cosa positiva) e sull'uno in questo momento c'è Zverev vs Anderson che sulla carta è una bella partita.

 19
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Isa (Guest) 31-08-2020 19:55

Avevo scommesso Travaglia perdente in 3!!!! Chi se lo aspettava che vincesse un set!!!

 18
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
gene61 31-08-2020 19:54

Scritto da Sandor
Solita programmazione delle prime giornate da parte di Eurosport,con 2 canali danno sempre le partite senza storia.

Veramente se hai l’app di Eurosport puoi vedere 13 campi a scelta
Copertura completa al 100% in identità!!!
Io ho smesso di vedere Travaglia e sono passato a vedere qualche scambio della Paolini per passare a Sonego in diretta!!!

🙂 🙂

 17
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
DYLAN1998 31-08-2020 19:53

Molto vicino al quinto Schwartzman. Inmaginavo Norrie avrebbe potuto creargli problemi, non credevo così tanti.

 16
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Spider 99 (Guest) 31-08-2020 19:52

Scritto da fernando
Questo torneo è Djokovic vs Djokovic.

Non è detto, la logica direbbe questo ma il tennis non è una scienza esatta. Nole a New York spesso ha deluso le aspettative, chissà che non perda anche quest'anno .

 15
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Gaz (Guest) 31-08-2020 19:52

Per la Garcia una delle tenniste piu’in crisi e’ stato un sorteggio dolce-amaro.
Paolini prima ma poi Pliskova.
Ricordiamo che non e’prova del 9 ora affrontare Pliskova,ma lo sarebbe stato al contrario una prova del 9 perfetta,cioe’affrontare una Paolini dopo aver battuto Pliskova.
Perche’vedo che ogni tanto la gente non ha ancora chiaro il significato.

 14
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Tiger (Guest) 31-08-2020 19:45

Scritto da Luca Napoli
Il motivo del mancato gioco dei pronostici?

Non lo hanno fatto neanche nell'ultimo Australian Open, avevano iniziato La Live Virtual Tennis Cup, ma hanno interrotto anche quella di punto in bianco, boh.

 13
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: sonia609
Fantumazz 31-08-2020 19:18

Pliskova in formato Slam. Che sia la volta buona?

 12
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Sandor (Guest) 31-08-2020 19:14

Solita programmazione delle prime giornate da parte di Eurosport,con 2 canali danno sempre le partite senza storia.

 11
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: sonia609
Fantumazz 31-08-2020 18:44

Una buona Kerber, di lotta e di governo

 10
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
robibini (Guest) 31-08-2020 17:48

Anche nel secondo ha già preso un break, ormai la fine e' vicina

 9
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
robibini (Guest) 31-08-2020 17:43

Intanto Travaglia come pronosticato e' già sotto di un set, il vs. score non e' molto aggiornato

 8
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
DYLAN1998

Scritto da fernando
@ il capitano (#2583121)
Sarebbe tempo perso per loro. Djokovic è in grado di vincere questo torneo anche giocando al 50% delle sue possibilità

Djokovic favoritissimo.
Ma ci sono dei tennisti che, se in forma(questo va sottolineato), possono battere un Nole anche al 90%. Non dico 100% perché Nole al 100% credo non possa essere battuto da nessuno.
Su tutti, tre (in ordine di classifica): Thiem-Medvedev-Bautista. Ma sono tutti dall’altra parte del tabellone.

 7
Replica | Quota | 2
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: sonia609, gene61
fernando (Guest) 31-08-2020 16:38

@ il capitano (#2583121)

Sarebbe tempo perso per loro. Djokovic è in grado di vincere questo torneo anche giocando al 50% delle sue possibilità

 6
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
fernando (Guest) 31-08-2020 16:35

Questo torneo è Djokovic vs Djokovic.

 5
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: gene61
Hoila Sinner 31-08-2020 15:52

Scritto da Luca Martin
Si comincia, nel vuoto, con assenze gravi, ma si comincia.
Mi unisco all’urlo immaginario degli americani che gridano: U.S.A! U.S.A! U.S.A!

Io mi unisco all’urlo immaginario degli italo-americani che gridano: Pec-ca-to-re! Pec-ca-to-re! Pec-ca-to-re!

E non stanno neanche facendo un gioco di parole!

 4
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Fantumazz
il capitano 31-08-2020 15:48

Come sempre al primo turno saltano anche dei top player, speriamo non subito altrimenti finiamo già di litigare. Invito i pasdaran del Santone svizzero e del Torero Camomillo di spegnere moccoli, candele e ceri pasquali. La “vendetta” è un piatto che va servito piano piano. Buon slam a tutti.

 3
Replica | Quota | 2
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Michibe71, sonia609
Luca Martin (Guest) 31-08-2020 15:46

Si comincia, nel vuoto, con assenze gravi, ma si comincia.
Mi unisco all’urlo immaginario degli americani che gridano: U.S.A! U.S.A! U.S.A!

 2
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: il capitano
Luca Napoli 31-08-2020 14:30

Il motivo del mancato gioco dei pronostici?

 1
Replica | Quota | 4
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: il capitano, Lollo99, sonia609, Sottile