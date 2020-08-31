Us Open: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1 (LIVE). Ok Karolina Pliskova e Kvitova. Bene Tsitsipas e Shapovalov

È iniziato senza problemi il cammino agli US Open femminili di Karolina Pliskova (WTA 3), testa di serie numero uno del torneo statunitense viste le assenze, tra le tante, delle prime due del ranking mondiale, Ashleigh Barty e Simona Halep. La ceca al primo turno ha sconfitto facilmente per 6-4 6-0 l’ucraina Anhelina Kalinina (145). Tutto tranquillo anche per l’altra ceca, Petra Kvitova (12), vittoriosa per 6-3 6-2 sulla rumena Irina-Camelia Begu (73), e per la tedesca Angelique Kerber (23), che ha superato con un doppio 6-4 l’australiana Ajla Tomljanovic (59).

Il tennista greco Stefanos Tsitsipas ha battuto lo spagnolo Albert Ramos-Vinolas, in tre set, 6-2, 6-1 6-1 ed è al secondo turno degli US Open.

Stefanos Tsitsipas affronterà al secondo turno il vincitore della partita tra l’americano Maxime Cressy e lo slovacco Jozef Kovalik.

Sempre nel secondo turno del Grand Slam americano c’è il canadese Denis Shapovalov che ha battuto il giovane americano Sebastin Korda, in quattro set, per il 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 e 6-2 al termine di quasi tre ore di gioco.

Con questa vittoria, Denis Shapovalov inizia nel migliore dei modi la sua partecipazione agli US Open e attende ora l’avversario che uscirà dal duello tra il thailandese Thai Son Kwiatkowvski e Kwon Soonwoo.

US Open Grand Slam | Cemento | $50.656.000 – 1° Turno

Arthur Ashe Stadium – Ore: 18:00

Ka. Pliskova vs A. Kalinina



Slam Us Open Ka. Pliskova [1] Ka. Pliskova [1] 6 6 A. Kalinina A. Kalinina 4 0 Vincitore: Ka. Pliskova Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-0 A. Kalinina 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 5-0 → 6-0 Ka. Pliskova 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 4-0 → 5-0 A. Kalinina 0-15 30-40 3-0 → 4-0 Ka. Pliskova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-0 → 3-0 A. Kalinina 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 Ka. Pliskova 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 40-0 ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 A. Kalinina 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-4 → 6-4 Ka. Pliskova 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 df 30-40 ace 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 5-4 A. Kalinina 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 Ka. Pliskova 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 4-2 → 4-3 A. Kalinina 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-1 → 4-2 Ka. Pliskova 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 4-1 A. Kalinina 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 2-1 → 3-1 Ka. Pliskova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 A. Kalinina 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 0-1 → 1-1 Ka. Pliskova 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 ace 40-A df 40-40 ace 40-A df 0-0 → 0-1

K. Anderson vs A. Zverev



Slam Us Open K. Anderson K. Anderson 6 7 3 5 A. Zverev [5] A. Zverev [5] 7 5 6 7 Vincitore: A. Zverev Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 5-7 A. Zverev 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-6 → 5-7 K. Anderson 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 5-5 → 5-6 A. Zverev 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 5-4 → 5-5 K. Anderson 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 5-4 A. Zverev 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 ace 4-3 → 4-4 K. Anderson 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 A. Zverev 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace ace 3-2 → 3-3 K. Anderson 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace ace 2-2 → 3-2 A. Zverev 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 K. Anderson 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 1-1 → 2-1 A. Zverev 40-15 ace 1-0 → 1-1 K. Anderson 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 3-6 A. Zverev 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-5 → 3-6 K. Anderson 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 2-5 → 3-5 A. Zverev 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-4 → 2-5 K. Anderson 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 1-4 → 2-4 A. Zverev 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 40-30 1-3 → 1-4 K. Anderson 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 1-3 A. Zverev 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 ace 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 K. Anderson 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 A. Zverev 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-5 K. Anderson 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 6-5 → 7-5 A. Zverev 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 5-5 → 6-5 K. Anderson 15-0 4-5 → 5-5 A. Zverev 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 ace 4-4 → 4-5 K. Anderson 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 3-4 → 4-4 A. Zverev 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 K. Anderson 15-0 ace 30-0 ace 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 A. Zverev 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 K. Anderson 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 A. Zverev 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-1 → 1-2 K. Anderson 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 ace 0-1 → 1-1 A. Zverev 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0*-0 0-1* 0-2* 0*-3 1*-3 1-4* 1-5* ace 1*-6 2*-6 df 6-6 → 6-7 A. Zverev 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 6-5 → 6-6 K. Anderson 15-0 ace 30-0 ace 40-0 5-5 → 6-5 A. Zverev 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 4-5 → 5-5 K. Anderson 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 3-5 → 4-5 A. Zverev 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 3-4 → 3-5 K. Anderson 40-0 ace 2-4 → 3-4 A. Zverev 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 ace A-40 2-3 → 2-4 K. Anderson 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 df 2-2 → 2-3 A. Zverev 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 K. Anderson 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 A. Zverev 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 df 40-30 ace 1-0 → 1-1 K. Anderson 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

Arthur Ashe Stadium – Ore: 01:00

N. Djokovic vs D. Dzumhur



N. Osaka vs M. Doi



Louis Armstrong Stadium – Ore: 17:00

A. Kerber vs A. Tomljanovic



Slam Us Open A. Kerber [17] A. Kerber [17] 6 6 A. Tomljanovic A. Tomljanovic 4 4 Vincitore: A. Kerber Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 A. Kerber 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-4 → 6-4 A. Tomljanovic 0-15 0-30 15-30 40-30 5-3 → 5-4 A. Kerber 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 5-2 → 5-3 A. Tomljanovic 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-2 → 5-2 A. Kerber 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 3-2 → 4-2 A. Tomljanovic 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-2 → 3-2 A. Kerber 0-15 0-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 A. Tomljanovic 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 A. Kerber 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 A. Tomljanovic 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 A. Kerber 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 6-4 A. Tomljanovic 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 4-4 → 5-4 A. Kerber 2-3 A. Tomljanovic 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 A. Kerber 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-1 → 2-2 A. Tomljanovic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df 40-A 1-1 → 2-1 A. Kerber 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 1-0 → 1-1 A. Tomljanovic 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0

D. Shapovalov vs S. Korda



Slam Us Open D. Shapovalov [12] D. Shapovalov [12] 6 4 6 6 S. Korda S. Korda 4 6 3 2 Vincitore: D. Shapovalov Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 6-2 D. Shapovalov 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 5-2 → 6-2 S. Korda 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-1 → 5-2 D. Shapovalov 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-1 → 5-1 S. Korda 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 3-1 → 4-1 D. Shapovalov 15-0 30-0 ace 2-1 → 3-1 S. Korda 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 2-1 D. Shapovalov 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 40-30 df 1-0 → 2-0 S. Korda 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-3 D. Shapovalov 15-0 15-15 40-30 5-3 → 6-3 S. Korda 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-2 → 5-3 D. Shapovalov 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 4-2 → 5-2 S. Korda 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 3-2 → 4-2 D. Shapovalov 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 40-30 ace 2-2 → 3-2 S. Korda 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 D. Shapovalov 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 1-1 → 2-1 S. Korda 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 D. Shapovalov 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 S. Korda 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 4-5 → 4-6 D. Shapovalov 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 15-40 30-40 ace 4-4 → 4-5 S. Korda 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 D. Shapovalov 15-0 15-15 15-30 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 S. Korda 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 D. Shapovalov 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 S. Korda 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 D. Shapovalov 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 S. Korda 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 D. Shapovalov 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 S. Korda 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 5-4 → 6-4 D. Shapovalov 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 S. Korda 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 df A-40 4-3 → 4-4 D. Shapovalov 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 S. Korda 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 df 3-2 → 3-3 D. Shapovalov 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 S. Korda 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 D. Shapovalov 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 S. Korda 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 D. Shapovalov 0-15 df 15-15 ace 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

C. Gauff vs A. Sevastova



Slam Us Open C. Gauff C. Gauff 3 7 4 A. Sevastova [31] A. Sevastova [31] 6 5 6 Vincitore: A. Sevastova Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 4-6 C. Gauff 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 4-5 → 4-6 A. Sevastova 30-0 40-0 40-15 ace 4-4 → 4-5 C. Gauff 40-0 3-4 → 4-4 A. Sevastova 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 ace 3-3 → 3-4 C. Gauff 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 A. Sevastova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 C. Gauff 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-2 → 2-2 A. Sevastova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 C. Gauff 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 A. Sevastova 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-5 C. Gauff 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 6-5 → 7-5 A. Sevastova 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 5-5 → 6-5 C. Gauff 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 5-4 → 5-5 A. Sevastova 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 4-4 → 5-4 C. Gauff 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 A. Sevastova 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 2-4 → 3-4 C. Gauff 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 2-3 → 2-4 A. Sevastova 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 C. Gauff 0-15 df 0-30 df 15-30 15-40 30-40 ace 40-40 40-A df 2-1 → 2-2 A. Sevastova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-0 → 2-1 C. Gauff 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 2-0 A. Sevastova 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 C. Gauff 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 3-5 → 3-6 A. Sevastova 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-4 → 3-5 C. Gauff 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-4 → 3-4 A. Sevastova 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 2-3 → 2-4 C. Gauff 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A df 2-2 → 2-3 A. Sevastova 15-0 15-15 30-15 15-15 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 C. Gauff 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 40-30 40-40 df A-40 1-1 → 2-1 A. Sevastova 0-15 0-30 15-30 ace 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 1-1 C. Gauff 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 0-0 → 0-1

S. Johnson vs J. Isner



Slam Us Open S. Johnson S. Johnson 0 0 J. Isner [16] • J. Isner [16] 0 0 Riscaldamento Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 J. Isner 0-0

T. Maria vs A. Riske



Court 17 – Ore: 17:00

K. Mladenovic vs H. Baptiste



Slam Us Open K. Mladenovic [30] K. Mladenovic [30] 7 6 H. Baptiste H. Baptiste 5 2 Vincitore: K. Mladenovic Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 K. Mladenovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-2 → 6-2 H. Baptiste 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 15-40 df 4-2 → 5-2 K. Mladenovic 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 40-40 40-A df 4-1 → 4-2 H. Baptiste 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-1 → 4-1 K. Mladenovic 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace ace 2-1 → 3-1 H. Baptiste 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-1 → 2-1 K. Mladenovic 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 H. Baptiste 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-5 K. Mladenovic 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 6-5 → 7-5 H. Baptiste 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 5-5 → 6-5 K. Mladenovic 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 df 5-4 → 5-5 H. Baptiste 0-15 3-3 K. Mladenovic 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A df 40-40 40-A df 3-2 → 3-3 H. Baptiste 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 2-2 → 3-2 K. Mladenovic 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 H. Baptiste 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 0-2 → 1-2 K. Mladenovic 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 0-2 H. Baptiste 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

I. Begu vs P. Kvitova



Slam Us Open I. Begu I. Begu 3 2 P. Kvitova [6] P. Kvitova [6] 6 6 Vincitore: P. Kvitova Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 P. Kvitova 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 2-5 → 2-6 I. Begu 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-5 → 2-5 P. Kvitova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-4 → 1-5 I. Begu 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-3 → 1-4 P. Kvitova 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 1-3 I. Begu 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 15-40 1-1 → 1-2 P. Kvitova 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 I. Begu 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 P. Kvitova 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 3-6 I. Begu 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 3-4 → 3-5 P. Kvitova 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 I. Begu 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 P. Kvitova 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-3 → 2-3 I. Begu 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 30-40 1-2 → 1-3 P. Kvitova 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 I. Begu 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 P. Kvitova 15-0 30-0 40-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

S. Tsitsipas vs A. Ramos-Vinolas



Slam Us Open S. Tsitsipas [4] S. Tsitsipas [4] 6 6 6 A. Ramos-Vinolas A. Ramos-Vinolas 2 1 1 Vincitore: S. Tsitsipas Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-1 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 5-1 → 6-1 S. Tsitsipas 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-1 → 5-1 A. Ramos-Vinolas 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 30-40 3-1 → 4-1 S. Tsitsipas 15-0 ace 30-0 ace 30-15 df 40-15 ace 2-1 → 3-1 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 1-1 → 2-1 S. Tsitsipas 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 40-30 ace 0-1 → 1-1 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-1 S. Tsitsipas 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 5-1 → 6-1 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 40-A df 4-1 → 5-1 S. Tsitsipas 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 4-1 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 df 2-1 → 3-1 S. Tsitsipas 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 S. Tsitsipas 30-15 ace 40-30 df 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 30-30 30-40 5-2 → 6-2 S. Tsitsipas 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 5-2 A. Ramos-Vinolas 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-1 → 4-2 S. Tsitsipas 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 ace 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 4-1 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A df 2-1 → 3-1 S. Tsitsipas 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 S. Tsitsipas 15-0 15-15 40-15 ace 0-0 → 1-0

D. Collins vs A. Kontaveit



Slam Us Open D. Collins D. Collins 7 2 2 A. Kontaveit [14] A. Kontaveit [14] 5 6 6 Vincitore: A. Kontaveit Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 2-6 A. Kontaveit 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-5 → 2-6 D. Collins 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-5 → 2-5 A. Kontaveit 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-4 → 1-5 D. Collins 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 1-3 → 1-4 A. Kontaveit 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 D. Collins 0-15 0-30 15-30 40-30 ace ace 0-2 → 1-2 A. Kontaveit 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 D. Collins 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 A. Kontaveit 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 2-5 → 2-6 D. Collins 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 30-40 2-4 → 2-5 A. Kontaveit 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 D. Collins 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 1-3 → 2-3 A. Kontaveit 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 1-2 → 1-3 D. Collins 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 0-2 → 1-2 A. Kontaveit 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 0-2 D. Collins 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-5 A. Kontaveit 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A df 6-5 → 7-5 D. Collins 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 5-5 → 6-5 A. Kontaveit 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 D. Collins 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 15-40 5-3 → 5-4 A. Kontaveit 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-2 → 5-3 D. Collins 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-2 → 5-2 A. Kontaveit 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-1 → 4-2 D. Collins 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 3-1 → 4-1 A. Kontaveit 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 ace 2-1 → 3-1 D. Collins 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 A. Kontaveit 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 D. Collins 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 0-0 → 1-0

R. Opelka vs D. Goffin



Court 5 – Ore: 17:00

D. Schwartzman vs C. Norrie



Slam Us Open D. Schwartzman [9] D. Schwartzman [9] 6 6 2 1 5 C. Norrie C. Norrie 3 4 6 6 7 Vincitore: C. Norrie Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 5 Risultato 5-7 D. Schwartzman 0-15 0-30 30-40 5-6 → 5-7 C. Norrie 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 5-5 → 5-6 D. Schwartzman 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 5-4 → 5-5 C. Norrie 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 5-4 D. Schwartzman 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 C. Norrie 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 3-3 → 4-3 D. Schwartzman 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-2 → 3-3 C. Norrie 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 2-2 → 3-2 D. Schwartzman 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 C. Norrie 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 A-40 ace 1-1 → 1-2 D. Schwartzman 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A df 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A df 1-0 → 1-1 C. Norrie 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 df ace 40-A df 40-40 ace 40-A df 40-40 ace 40-A df 40-40 ace 40-A df 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 1-6 D. Schwartzman 15-0 30-0 30-30 df 40-40 df 40-A df 1-5 → 1-6 C. Norrie 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 40-40 ace A-40 1-4 → 1-5 D. Schwartzman 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-3 → 1-4 C. Norrie 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 D. Schwartzman 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-1 → 1-2 C. Norrie 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 1-0 → 1-1 D. Schwartzman 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 2-6 C. Norrie 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-5 → 2-6 D. Schwartzman 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-4 → 2-5 C. Norrie 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 2-3 → 2-4 D. Schwartzman 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 2-2 → 2-3 C. Norrie 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 ace 2-1 → 2-2 D. Schwartzman 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 C. Norrie 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 D. Schwartzman 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 C. Norrie 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 5-4 → 6-4 D. Schwartzman 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 4-4 → 5-4 C. Norrie 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 D. Schwartzman 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 C. Norrie 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 D. Schwartzman 15-0 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 C. Norrie 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 D. Schwartzman 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 2-0 → 2-1 C. Norrie 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 df A-40 ace 40-40 df 40-A df 1-0 → 2-0 D. Schwartzman 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 C. Norrie 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 5-3 → 6-3 D. Schwartzman 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 5-3 D. Schwartzman 0-15 0-30 15-30 3-2 C. Norrie 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 3-2 D. Schwartzman 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-1 → 2-2 C. Norrie 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-1 → 2-1 D. Schwartzman 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 C. Norrie 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

D. Koepfer vs T. Fritz



Slam Us Open D. Koepfer D. Koepfer 7 3 2 4 T. Fritz [19] T. Fritz [19] 6 6 6 6 Vincitore: T. Fritz Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 4-6 D. Koepfer 0-15 0-30 4-5 → 4-6 T. Fritz 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 ace 3-5 → 4-5 D. Koepfer 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 30-40 df df 3-4 → 3-5 T. Fritz 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 ace 3-3 → 3-4 D. Koepfer 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 T. Fritz 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 D. Koepfer 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 1-2 → 2-2 T. Fritz 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 D. Koepfer 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 T. Fritz 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 2-6 D. Koepfer 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-5 → 2-6 T. Fritz 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-4 → 2-5 D. Koepfer 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 df 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 2-3 → 2-4 T. Fritz 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 2-2 → 2-3 D. Koepfer 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 T. Fritz 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 D. Koepfer 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 T. Fritz 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 df 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 D. Koepfer 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 3-5 → 3-6 T. Fritz 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 3-4 → 3-5 D. Koepfer 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-3 → 3-4 T. Fritz 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 D. Koepfer 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 T. Fritz 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 D. Koepfer 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 df ace 1-1 → 2-1 T. Fritz 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 ace 1-0 → 1-1 D. Koepfer 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0*-1 1*-1 2-1* 3-1* 3*-2 4*-2 4-3* 4-4* ace 4*-5 5*-5 6-5* 6-6* 6*-7 7*-7 8-7* 6-6 → 7-6 D. Koepfer 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 5-6 → 6-6 T. Fritz 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 5-5 → 5-6 D. Koepfer 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 4-5 → 5-5 T. Fritz 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 4-4 → 4-5 D. Koepfer 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 4-3 → 4-4 T. Fritz 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace ace 4-2 → 4-3 D. Koepfer 0-15 0-30 15-30 ace 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 4-2 T. Fritz 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-2 → 3-2 D. Koepfer 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 T. Fritz 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 D. Koepfer 15-0 40-0 40-15 df 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 T. Fritz 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

K. Edmund vs A. Bublik



Slam Us Open K. Edmund K. Edmund 15 1 A. Bublik • A. Bublik 30 0 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 A. Bublik 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 1-0 K. Edmund 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

R. Montgomery vs Y. Putintseva



M. Bouzkova vs J. Pegula



Court 11 – Ore: 17:00

P. Andujar vs B. Coric



Slam Us Open P. Andujar P. Andujar 5 3 1 B. Coric [27] B. Coric [27] 7 6 6 Vincitore: B. Coric Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 1-6 B. Coric 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-5 → 1-6 P. Andujar 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 1-4 → 1-5 B. Coric 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 1-3 → 1-4 P. Andujar 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-3 → 1-3 B. Coric 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 0-3 P. Andujar 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 0-1 → 0-2 B. Coric 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 P. Andujar 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 30-40 3-5 → 3-6 B. Coric 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 ace 30-30 40-30 3-4 → 3-5 P. Andujar 15-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 3-4 B. Coric 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 2-3 → 2-4 P. Andujar 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-3 → 2-3 B. Coric 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 1-3 P. Andujar 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 df 1-1 → 1-2 B. Coric 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 P. Andujar 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 5-7 B. Coric 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 5-6 → 5-7 P. Andujar 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 5-5 → 5-6 B. Coric 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 5-4 → 5-5 P. Andujar 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 5-4 B. Coric 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 P. Andujar 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 B. Coric 30-30 30-40 2-3 → 3-3 B. Coric 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 2-1 P. Andujar 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 B. Coric 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 ace 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 P. Andujar 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0

P. Carreno Busta vs Y. Uchiyama



Slam Us Open P. Carreno Busta [20] P. Carreno Busta [20] 4 6 1 6 6 Y. Uchiyama Y. Uchiyama 6 3 6 3 3 Vincitore: P. Carreno Busta Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 5 Risultato 6-3 Y. Uchiyama 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 A-40 40-40 40-A 5-3 → 6-3 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 5-3 Y. Uchiyama 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-2 → 4-3 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 4-2 Y. Uchiyama 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 3-2 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 Y. Uchiyama 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-0 → 2-1 P. Carreno Busta 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 ace 15-40 df 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 2-0 Y. Uchiyama 0-15 0-30 15-30 ace 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 6-3 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 ace 5-3 → 6-3 Y. Uchiyama 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-2 → 5-3 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-2 → 5-2 Y. Uchiyama 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-1 → 4-2 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 4-1 Y. Uchiyama 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-0 → 3-1 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 3-0 Y. Uchiyama 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 ace 30-40 40-40 40-A df 1-0 → 2-0 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 1-6 Y. Uchiyama 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 ace 1-5 → 1-6 P. Carreno Busta 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-4 → 1-5 Y. Uchiyama 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 1-4 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-3 → 1-3 Y. Uchiyama 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 0-2 → 0-3 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 0-2 Y. Uchiyama 15-0 30-0 ace 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 P. Carreno Busta 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-3 → 6-3 Y. Uchiyama 0-15 30-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-2 → 5-3 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 5-2 Y. Uchiyama 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 4-1 → 4-2 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 4-1 Y. Uchiyama 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 ace 3-0 → 3-1 P. Carreno Busta 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 40-40 df A-40 2-0 → 3-0 Y. Uchiyama 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 ace 40-A 1-0 → 2-0 P. Carreno Busta 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 Y. Uchiyama 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 4-5 Y. Uchiyama 15-15 ace 30-15 ace 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 3-4 Y. Uchiyama 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 df 2-3 → 2-4 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 15-40 2-2 → 2-3 Y. Uchiyama 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 2-1 → 2-2 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 Y. Uchiyama 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 P. Carreno Busta 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

T. Martincova vs P. Martic



Slam Us Open T. Martincova • T. Martincova 40 7 0 P. Martic [8] P. Martic [8] 40 5 0 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 T. Martincova 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 0-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-5 P. Martic 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 40-40 40-A 6-5 → 7-5 T. Martincova 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 6-5 P. Martic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 5-4 → 5-5 T. Martincova 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-4 → 5-4 P. Martic 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 T. Martincova 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 P. Martic 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 T. Martincova 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 3-1 → 3-2 P. Martic 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-1 → 3-1 T. Martincova 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 P. Martic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 T. Martincova 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

U. Blanch vs C. Garin



A. Blinkova vs J. Brady



Court 4 – Ore: 17:00

F. Di Lorenzo vs A. Sasnovich



Slam Us Open F. Di Lorenzo F. Di Lorenzo 6 6 0 A. Sasnovich A. Sasnovich 2 7 6 Vincitore: A. Sasnovich Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 0-6 A. Sasnovich 0-15 15-15 30-15 0-5 → 0-6 F. Di Lorenzo 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 0-4 → 0-5 A. Sasnovich 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-3 → 0-4 F. Di Lorenzo 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 15-40 0-2 → 0-3 A. Sasnovich 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 F. Di Lorenzo 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0-0* 0*-1 1*-1 1-2* 1-3* 2*-3 df 2*-4 2-5* 3-5* 4*-5 5*-5 6-5* 6-6* 6*-7 6-6 → 6-7 F. Di Lorenzo 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-6 → 6-6 A. Sasnovich 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-5 → 5-6 F. Di Lorenzo 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 4-5 → 5-5 A. Sasnovich 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 4-5 F. Di Lorenzo 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 3-4 → 4-4 A. Sasnovich 0-15 15-15 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 F. Di Lorenzo 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 A. Sasnovich 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 F. Di Lorenzo 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 A. Sasnovich 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 F. Di Lorenzo 40-0 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 A. Sasnovich 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 F. Di Lorenzo 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-2 → 6-2 A. Sasnovich 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-1 → 5-2 F. Di Lorenzo 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 4-1 → 5-1 A. Sasnovich 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 3-1 → 4-1 F. Di Lorenzo 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-1 → 3-1 A. Sasnovich 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 1-1 → 2-1 F. Di Lorenzo 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 A. Sasnovich 30-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

A. Mannarino vs L. Sonego



Slam Us Open A. Mannarino [32] A. Mannarino [32] 6 6 2 6 L. Sonego L. Sonego 1 4 6 3 Vincitore: A. Mannarino Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 6-3 A. Mannarino 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-3 → 6-3 L. Sonego 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-3 → 5-3 A. Mannarino 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 30-40 4-2 → 4-3 L. Sonego 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-1 → 4-2 A. Mannarino 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 4-1 L. Sonego 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-1 → 3-1 A. Mannarino 0-15 15-15 ace 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 L. Sonego 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 0-1 → 1-1 A. Mannarino 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 2-6 L. Sonego 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 2-5 → 2-6 A. Mannarino 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-4 → 2-5 L. Sonego 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 2-3 → 2-4 A. Mannarino 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-2 → 2-3 L. Sonego 2-1 → 2-2 A. Mannarino 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 L. Sonego 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 A. Mannarino 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 L. Sonego 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 5-4 → 6-4 A. Mannarino 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 L. Sonego 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 ace A-40 4-3 → 4-4 A. Mannarino 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 4-3 L. Sonego 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 A. Mannarino 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 L. Sonego 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 A. Mannarino 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 L. Sonego 15-0 15-15 15-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 A. Mannarino 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 L. Sonego 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 5-1 → 6-1 A. Mannarino 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-1 → 5-1 L. Sonego 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 ace 3-1 → 4-1 A. Mannarino 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 3-1 L. Sonego 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 2-0 → 2-1 A. Mannarino 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 2-0 L. Sonego 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 df 0-0 → 1-0

M. Linette vs M. Inglis



Slam Us Open M. Linette [24] • M. Linette [24] 15 6 4 5 M. Inglis M. Inglis 0 1 6 4 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 M. Linette 15-0 5-4 M. Inglis 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-3 → 5-4 M. Linette 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 df 5-2 → 5-3 M. Inglis 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 40-A 4-2 → 5-2 M. Linette 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 4-2 M. Inglis 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 3-1 → 3-2 M. Linette 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 3-1 M. Inglis 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 2-1 M. Linette 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 2-0 M. Inglis 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 M. Linette 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-5 → 4-6 M. Inglis 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 M. Linette 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 3-4 → 4-4 M. Inglis 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 3-4 M. Linette 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 M. Inglis 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 M. Linette 0-15 0-30 15-30 ace 15-40 df 2-1 → 2-2 M. Inglis 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 2-1 M. Linette 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 M. Inglis 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 M. Linette 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-1 → 6-1 M. Inglis 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 4-1 → 5-1 M. Linette 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 3-1 → 4-1 M. Inglis 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-0 → 3-1 M. Linette 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 2-0 → 3-0 M. Inglis 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 15-40 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 2-0 M. Linette 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0

M. Brengle vs L. Tsurenko



P. Martinez vs J. Struff



Court 6 – Ore: 17:00

S. Travaglia vs J. Thompson



Slam Us Open S. Travaglia S. Travaglia 3 4 6 2 J. Thompson J. Thompson 6 6 4 6 Vincitore: J. Thompson Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 2-6 J. Thompson 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-5 → 2-6 S. Travaglia 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 2-4 → 2-5 J. Thompson 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 S. Travaglia 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 2-3 J. Thompson 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 S. Travaglia 0-15 15-15 ace 15-30 df 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 1-2 J. Thompson 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 S. Travaglia 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-4 J. Thompson 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-4 → 6-4 S. Travaglia 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 df 40-A 5-3 → 5-4 J. Thompson 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-A 4-3 → 5-3 S. Travaglia 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 J. Thompson 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 3-2 → 3-3 S. Travaglia 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 J. Thompson 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 S. Travaglia 40-15 15-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 S. Travaglia 2-0 J. Thompson 0-15 1-0 → 2-0 S. Travaglia 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 J. Thompson 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 S. Travaglia 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 4-5 J. Thompson 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 3-5 S. Travaglia 15-0 40-0 ace 2-4 → 3-4 J. Thompson 15-0 30-0 2-3 → 2-4 S. Travaglia 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 2-3 J. Thompson 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 1-3 S. Travaglia 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-2 → 1-2 J. Thompson 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 S. Travaglia 30-40 df 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 S. Travaglia 0-15 15-15 df 3-4 J. Thompson 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-4 → 3-4 S. Travaglia 30-0 40-0 ace 1-4 → 2-4 J. Thompson 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 1-4 S. Travaglia 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-3 → 1-3 J. Thompson 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-2 → 0-3 S. Travaglia 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 0-2 J. Thompson 15-0 30-0 ace 0-0 → 0-1

P. Gojowczyk vs H. Hurkacz



Slam Us Open P. Gojowczyk P. Gojowczyk 3 4 4 H. Hurkacz [24] H. Hurkacz [24] 6 6 6 Vincitore: H. Hurkacz Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 4-6 H. Hurkacz 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 4-5 → 4-6 P. Gojowczyk 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 4-4 → 4-5 H. Hurkacz 15-0 ace 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 ace ace 4-3 → 4-4 P. Gojowczyk 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 H. Hurkacz 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 P. Gojowczyk 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 H. Hurkacz 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 P. Gojowczyk 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 H. Hurkacz 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 P. Gojowczyk 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 H. Hurkacz 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 ace 40-30 ace 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 ace 40-40 ace A-40 ace 40-40 ace A-40 ace ace 4-5 → 4-6 P. Gojowczyk 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df 40-A ace 4-4 → 4-5 H. Hurkacz 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 P. Gojowczyk 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 H. Hurkacz 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 P. Gojowczyk 0-15 0-30 15-30 ace 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 H. Hurkacz 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 P. Gojowczyk 15-0 30-0 40-15 40-30 df 1-1 → 2-1 H. Hurkacz 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 P. Gojowczyk 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 H. Hurkacz 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 3-5 → 3-6 P. Gojowczyk 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 df 15-40 ace 3-4 → 3-5 H. Hurkacz 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-4 → 3-4 P. Gojowczyk 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 1-4 → 2-4 H. Hurkacz 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-4 → 1-4 P. Gojowczyk 0-15 df 0-30 df 0-40 df 0-3 → 0-4 H. Hurkacz 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-2 → 0-3 P. Gojowczyk 15-30 30-40 0-1 → 0-2 H. Hurkacz 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

K. Kozlova vs W. Osuigwe



Slam Us Open K. Kozlova K. Kozlova 6 7 W. Osuigwe W. Osuigwe 3 5 Vincitore: K. Kozlova Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-5 W. Osuigwe 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 6-5 → 7-5 K. Kozlova 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 6-5 W. Osuigwe 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 K. Kozlova 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 5-3 → 5-4 W. Osuigwe 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 4-3 → 5-3 K. Kozlova 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 W. Osuigwe 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 K. Kozlova 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 3-1 → 3-2 W. Osuigwe 40-15 3-0 → 3-1 K. Kozlova 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 3-0 W. Osuigwe 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 1-0 → 2-0 K. Kozlova 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 W. Osuigwe 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 5-3 → 6-3 K. Kozlova 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 30-40 5-2 → 5-3 W. Osuigwe 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 5-1 → 5-2 K. Kozlova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 40-A df 40-40 A-40 ace 4-1 → 5-1 W. Osuigwe 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 3-1 → 4-1 K. Kozlova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 W. Osuigwe 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df A-40 2-0 → 2-1 K. Kozlova 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 1-0 → 2-0 W. Osuigwe 0-15 0-30 15-30 ace 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 1-0

V. Golubic vs V. Lapko



Slam Us Open V. Golubic V. Golubic 0 6 0 V. Lapko • V. Lapko 0 1 0 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 V. Lapko 0-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 V. Golubic 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 5-1 → 6-1 V. Lapko 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-0 → 5-1 V. Golubic 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 4-0 → 5-0 V. Lapko 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-0 → 4-0 V. Golubic 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 3-0 V. Lapko 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 V. Golubic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

I. Khromacheva vs S. Rogers



Court 7 – Ore: 17:00

M. Vondrousova vs G. Minnen



Slam Us Open M. Vondrousova [12] M. Vondrousova [12] 6 6 G. Minnen G. Minnen 1 4 Vincitore: M. Vondrousova Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 M. Vondrousova 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 5-4 → 6-4 G. Minnen 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 15-40 4-4 → 5-4 M. Vondrousova 0-15 15-15 ace 15-30 df 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 4-4 G. Minnen 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 M. Vondrousova 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 G. Minnen 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 G. Minnen 0-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 M. Vondrousova 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 5-1 → 6-1 G. Minnen 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 4-1 → 5-1 M. Vondrousova 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 3-1 → 4-1 G. Minnen 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-0 → 3-1 M. Vondrousova 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-0 → 3-0 G. Minnen 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-0 → 2-0 M. Vondrousova 0-15 15-15 30-15 0-0 → 1-0

J. Paolini vs C. Garcia



Slam Us Open J. Paolini J. Paolini 3 2 C. Garcia C. Garcia 6 6 Vincitore: C. Garcia Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 C. Garcia 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-5 → 2-6 J. Paolini 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-4 → 2-5 C. Garcia 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 2-3 → 2-4 J. Paolini 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 2-3 C. Garcia 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 1-2 → 2-2 J. Paolini 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-2 → 1-2 C. Garcia 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 0-2 J. Paolini 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 C. Garcia 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-5 → 3-6 J. Paolini 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 2-5 → 3-5 C. Garcia 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-4 → 2-5 J. Paolini 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 2-3 → 2-4 C. Garcia 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 J. Paolini 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 df 40-30 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 df A-40 1-2 → 2-2 C. Garcia 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 J. Paolini 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 1-1 C. Garcia 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 1-0

M. Safwat vs G. Simon



Slam Us Open M. Safwat M. Safwat 1 4 4 G. Simon G. Simon 6 6 6 Vincitore: G. Simon Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 4-6 G. Simon 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 M. Safwat 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-4 → 4-5 G. Simon 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 M. Safwat 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 G. Simon 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 3-2 → 3-3 M. Safwat 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-1 → 3-2 G. Simon 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-1 → 3-1 M. Safwat 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 G. Simon 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 M. Safwat 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 G. Simon 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 M. Safwat 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A df 4-4 → 4-5 G. Simon 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 4-3 → 4-4 M. Safwat 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 G. Simon 15-15 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 M. Safwat 15-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 G. Simon 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 M. Safwat 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 G. Simon 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 1-0 → 1-1 M. Safwat 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 1-6 G. Simon 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-5 → 1-6 M. Safwat 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 0-5 → 1-5 G. Simon 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 ace 0-4 → 0-5 M. Safwat 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-3 → 0-4 G. Simon 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 40-30 ace 0-2 → 0-3 M. Safwat 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 0-2 G. Simon 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-40 A-40 ace 0-0 → 0-1

M. Giron vs M. Polmans



Slam Us Open M. Giron M. Giron 15 6 6 2 M. Polmans • M. Polmans 30 4 7 1 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 M. Polmans 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 2-1 M. Giron 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 M. Polmans 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 M. Giron 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0-0* 0*-1 0*-2 2*-3 3*-3 4-3* 4-4* 4*-5 5*-5 5-6* 6-6 → 6-7 M. Giron 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 5-6 → 6-6 M. Polmans 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 5-6 M. Giron 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-4 → 5-5 M. Polmans 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 5-3 → 5-4 M. Giron 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 4-3 → 5-3 M. Polmans 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 ace 4-2 → 4-3 M. Giron 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 M. Polmans 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 2-2 → 3-2 M. Giron 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 M. Polmans 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 M. Giron 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 ace 0-1 → 1-1 M. Polmans 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 M. Giron 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 6-4 M. Polmans 0-15 0-30 15-30 40-40 5-3 → 5-4 M. Giron 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 M. Polmans 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-3 → 4-3 M. Giron 0-15 0-30 30-30 40-30 ace 2-3 → 3-3 M. Polmans 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 M. Giron 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 M. Polmans 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 M. Giron 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 0-1 → 1-1 M. Polmans 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df A-40 0-0 → 0-1

R. Peterson vs K. Flipkens



Court 8 – Ore: 17:00

A. Davidovich Fokina vs D. Novak



Slam Us Open A. Davidovich Fokina A. Davidovich Fokina 3 6 6 1 6 D. Novak D. Novak 6 4 3 6 0 Vincitore: A. Davidovich Fokina Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 5 Risultato 6-0 D. Novak 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-0 → 6-0 A. Davidovich Fokina 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 4-0 → 5-0 D. Novak 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 df 40-A 3-0 → 4-0 A. Davidovich Fokina 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 3-0 D. Novak 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-0 → 2-0 A. Davidovich Fokina 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 1-6 D. Novak 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-5 → 1-6 A. Davidovich Fokina 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-4 → 1-5 D. Novak 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 1-4 A. Davidovich Fokina 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-3 → 1-3 D. Novak 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 0-2 → 0-3 A. Davidovich Fokina 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 15-40 0-1 → 0-2 D. Novak 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-3 A. Davidovich Fokina 15-0 5-3 → 6-3 D. Novak 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 4-3 → 5-3 A. Davidovich Fokina 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 D. Novak 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-3 → 3-3 A. Davidovich Fokina 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-3 → 2-3 D. Novak 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 1-3 A. Davidovich Fokina 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 1-2 D. Novak 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 A. Davidovich Fokina 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 D. Novak 0-15 15-30 30-30 40-40 40-A 5-4 → 6-4 A. Davidovich Fokina 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 5-3 → 5-4 D. Novak 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 4-3 → 5-3 A. Davidovich Fokina 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 D. Novak 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 A. Davidovich Fokina 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 D. Novak 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A df 1-2 → 2-2 A. Davidovich Fokina 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 0-2 → 1-2 D. Novak 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 0-1 → 0-2 A. Davidovich Fokina 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 D. Novak 15-0 ace 2-4 A. Davidovich Fokina 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-4 → 2-4 D. Novak 30-0 40-0 ace 1-3 → 1-4 A. Davidovich Fokina 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-3 → 1-3 D. Novak 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-2 → 0-3 A. Davidovich Fokina 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 0-2 D. Novak 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 0-0 → 0-1

P. Lorenzi vs B. Nakashima



Slam Us Open P. Lorenzi P. Lorenzi 3 2 6 B. Nakashima B. Nakashima 6 6 7 Vincitore: B. Nakashima Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* 0*-0 1-0* 1-1* 1*-2 ace 1*-3 1-4* 2-4* 2*-5 2*-6 3-6* 6-6 → 6-7 B. Nakashima 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 40-30 6-5 → 6-6 P. Lorenzi 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 B. Nakashima 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 5-5 P. Lorenzi 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 4-4 → 5-4 B. Nakashima 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 4-3 → 4-4 P. Lorenzi 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 ace 3-3 → 4-3 B. Nakashima 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 P. Lorenzi 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 B. Nakashima 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 P. Lorenzi 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 B. Nakashima 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 P. Lorenzi 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 ace 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 B. Nakashima 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 40-30 ace 2-5 → 2-6 P. Lorenzi 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-5 → 2-5 B. Nakashima 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-4 → 1-5 P. Lorenzi 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-3 → 1-4 B. Nakashima 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 1-2 → 1-3 P. Lorenzi 30-15 0-2 → 1-2 B. Nakashima 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 0-2 P. Lorenzi 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 B. Nakashima 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 3-5 → 3-6 P. Lorenzi 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 df ace 3-4 → 3-5 B. Nakashima 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 3-4 P. Lorenzi 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 B. Nakashima 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 P. Lorenzi 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 1-2 → 2-2 B. Nakashima 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 P. Lorenzi 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 ace 0-1 → 1-1 B. Nakashima 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 0-0 → 0-1

U. Arconada vs K. Juvan



Slam Us Open U. Arconada U. Arconada 40 4 5 K. Juvan • K. Juvan 30 6 5 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 K. Juvan 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 5-5 U. Arconada 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 40-A 5-4 → 5-5 K. Juvan 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 5-4 U. Arconada 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 5-3 K. Juvan 30-0 30-15 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 4-3 U. Arconada 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 4-2 K. Juvan 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 3-2 U. Arconada 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 K. Juvan 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-2 → 1-2 U. Arconada 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 0-1 → 0-2 K. Juvan 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 U. Arconada 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 4-5 → 4-6 K. Juvan 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 4-5 U. Arconada 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 K. Juvan 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 2-4 → 3-4 U. Arconada 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A df 2-3 → 2-4 K. Juvan 15-0 15-15 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 U. Arconada 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 2-1 → 2-2 K. Juvan 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-1 → 2-1 U. Arconada 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 K. Juvan 15-0 30-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace ace 0-0 → 0-1

A. Sharma vs D. Yastremska



J. Sousa vs M. Mmoh



Court 9 – Ore: 17:00

J. Londero vs E. Donskoy



Slam Us Open J. Londero J. Londero 6 6 7 E. Donskoy E. Donskoy 3 3 5 Vincitore: J. Londero Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 7-5 J. Londero 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 6-5 → 7-5 E. Donskoy 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-5 → 6-5 J. Londero 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 4-5 → 5-5 E. Donskoy 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 15-40 3-5 → 4-5 J. Londero 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-4 → 3-5 E. Donskoy 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 ace 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 40-40 ace A-40 3-3 → 3-4 J. Londero 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 E. Donskoy 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 J. Londero 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 E. Donskoy 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 0-2 → 1-2 J. Londero 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-1 → 0-2 E. Donskoy 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 J. Londero 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 6-3 E. Donskoy 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 ace 5-2 → 5-3 J. Londero 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 5-2 E. Donskoy 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-2 → 4-2 J. Londero 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 E. Donskoy 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 J. Londero 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 E. Donskoy 15-0 ace 30-0 15-15 30-30 1-0 → 1-1 J. Londero 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 J. Londero 4-3 E. Donskoy 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-2 → 4-3 J. Londero 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 4-1 → 4-2 E. Donskoy 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-1 → 4-1 J. Londero 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 3-1 E. Donskoy 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 2-0 → 2-1 J. Londero 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 1-0 → 2-0 E. Donskoy 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 0-0 → 1-0

C. Dolehide vs A. Friedsam



Slam Us Open C. Dolehide C. Dolehide 2 2 A. Friedsam A. Friedsam 6 6 Vincitore: A. Friedsam Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 A. Friedsam 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-5 → 2-6 C. Dolehide 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 1-5 → 2-5 A. Friedsam 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-4 → 1-5 C. Dolehide 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 1-3 → 1-4 A. Friedsam 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 1-3 C. Dolehide 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 df ace 40-A df 40-40 ace A-40 0-2 → 1-2 A. Friedsam 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 C. Dolehide 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6 A. Friedsam 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 ace 2-5 → 2-6 C. Dolehide 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-5 → 2-5 A. Friedsam 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 ace 1-4 → 1-5 C. Dolehide 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 df 1-3 → 1-4 A. Friedsam 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 1-3 C. Dolehide 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 40-A df 40-40 40-A ace df 40-40 ace 40-A df 1-1 → 1-2 A. Friedsam 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 30-40 0-1 → 1-1 C. Dolehide 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 0-1

M. Cressy vs J. Kovalik



Slam Us Open M. Cressy M. Cressy 6 2 6 6 J. Kovalik J. Kovalik 1 6 4 4 Vincitore: M. Cressy Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 6-4 M. Cressy 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 5-4 → 6-4 J. Kovalik 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 15-40 4-4 → 5-4 M. Cressy 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 ace 40-30 df 40-40 df A-40 ace 3-4 → 4-4 J. Kovalik 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 M. Cressy 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 15-40 3-2 → 3-3 J. Kovalik 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-1 → 3-2 M. Cressy 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 2-1 → 3-1 J. Kovalik 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-0 → 2-1 M. Cressy 0-15 df 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 J. Kovalik 15-0 30-15 ace 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-4 M. Cressy 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 df A-40 5-4 → 6-4 J. Kovalik 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-3 → 5-4 M. Cressy 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 4-3 → 5-3 J. Kovalik 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 40-30 4-2 → 4-3 M. Cressy 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-30 ace 3-2 → 4-2 J. Kovalik 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-2 → 3-2 M. Cressy 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 1-2 → 2-2 J. Kovalik 30-0 40-0 ace 1-1 → 1-2 M. Cressy 0-15 df 15-15 ace 30-15 30-30 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 J. Kovalik 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 M. Cressy 15-0 30-0 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 30-40 df 2-5 → 2-6 J. Kovalik 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 2-5 M. Cressy 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-4 → 2-4 J. Kovalik 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 1-4 M. Cressy 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 ace 0-3 → 1-3 J. Kovalik 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-2 → 0-3 M. Cressy 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 df 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 0-2 J. Kovalik 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 M. Cressy 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 5-1 → 6-1 J. Kovalik 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-0 → 5-1 M. Cressy 40-0 ace 4-0 → 5-0 J. Kovalik 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-0 → 4-0 M. Cressy 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 2-0 → 3-0 J. Kovalik 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-0 → 2-0 M. Cressy 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 df ace A-40 0-0 → 1-0

F. Gaio vs R. Berankis



Slam Us Open F. Gaio F. Gaio 15 6 1 R. Berankis • R. Berankis 15 7 0 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 R. Berankis 15-0 15-15 1-0 F. Gaio 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0-0* 1*-0 1*-1 1-2* 1-3* 1*-4 2*-4 2-5* 3-5* 3*-6 6-6 → 6-7 F. Gaio 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-6 → 6-6 R. Berankis 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 5-6 F. Gaio 15-0 40-15 ace 4-5 → 5-5 R. Berankis 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 4-5 F. Gaio 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 df A-40 3-4 → 4-4 R. Berankis 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 F. Gaio 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 R. Berankis 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 F. Gaio 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 R. Berankis 0-15 df 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-2 → 1-2 F. Gaio 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 0-1 → 0-2 R. Berankis 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

E. Rybakina vs K. Zavatska



Court 12 – Ore: 17:00

D. Lajovic vs E. Gerasimov



Slam Us Open D. Lajovic [18] D. Lajovic [18] 1 6 4 4 E. Gerasimov E. Gerasimov 6 4 6 6 Vincitore: E. Gerasimov Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 4-6 E. Gerasimov 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 4-5 → 4-6 D. Lajovic 15-0 30-0 ace ace 3-5 → 4-5 E. Gerasimov 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 3-4 → 3-5 D. Lajovic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 2-4 → 3-4 E. Gerasimov 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 2-3 → 2-4 D. Lajovic 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 ace ace 1-3 → 2-3 E. Gerasimov 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 ace 1-2 → 1-3 D. Lajovic 15-0 15-40 1-1 → 1-2 E. Gerasimov 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 D. Lajovic 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 4-6 E. Gerasimov 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 4-6 D. Lajovic 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 A-40 3-5 → 4-5 E. Gerasimov 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 D. Lajovic 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 3-4 E. Gerasimov 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 ace 2-3 → 2-4 D. Lajovic 0-15 15-15 15-30 40-30 40-40 40-A df 2-2 → 2-3 E. Gerasimov 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 D. Lajovic 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 E. Gerasimov 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 D. Lajovic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 E. Gerasimov 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-4 → 6-4 D. Lajovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 E. Gerasimov 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-4 → 4-4 D. Lajovic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 3-4 E. Gerasimov 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df A-40 2-3 → 2-4 D. Lajovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-3 → 2-3 E. Gerasimov 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 D. Lajovic 0-15 0-30 0-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 1-6 E. Gerasimov 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 1-5 → 1-6 D. Lajovic 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 0-5 → 1-5 E. Gerasimov 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 0-4 → 0-5 D. Lajovic 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-3 → 0-4 E. Gerasimov 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 0-2 → 0-3 D. Lajovic 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 df 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 0-2 E. Gerasimov 30-15 ace 0-0 → 0-1

J. Sock vs P. Cuevas



Slam Us Open J. Sock J. Sock 3 6 6 4 7 P. Cuevas P. Cuevas 6 4 2 6 6 Vincitore: J. Sock Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 5 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* 2-0* 2*-1 3*-1 4-1* 4-2* 5*-2 6*-2 6-6 → 7-6 P. Cuevas 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 6-5 → 6-6 J. Sock 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 6-5 P. Cuevas 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-5 → 5-5 J. Sock 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 15-40 4-4 → 4-5 P. Cuevas 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 J. Sock 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 P. Cuevas 15-0 ace 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 J. Sock 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 P. Cuevas 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 J. Sock 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 P. Cuevas 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 J. Sock 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 4-6 P. Cuevas 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 ace A-40 4-5 → 4-6 J. Sock 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 4-5 P. Cuevas 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 40-30 ace 3-4 → 3-5 J. Sock 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-4 → 3-4 P. Cuevas 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 J. Sock 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-3 → 2-3 P. Cuevas 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 J. Sock 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 1-2 P. Cuevas 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 0-2 J. Sock 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 ace 15-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-2 P. Cuevas 30-0 ace 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 40-A 5-2 → 6-2 J. Sock 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-2 → 5-2 P. Cuevas 0-15 0-30 15-30 ace 30-30 40-30 ace ace 4-1 → 4-2 J. Sock 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-1 → 4-1 P. Cuevas 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-0 → 3-1 J. Sock 15-0 30-0 2-0 → 3-0 P. Cuevas 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-30 40-40 df 40-A 1-0 → 2-0 J. Sock 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 P. Cuevas 30-0 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 5-4 → 6-4 J. Sock 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 df A-40 4-4 → 5-4 P. Cuevas 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 J. Sock 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 3-3 → 4-3 P. Cuevas 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 3-2 → 3-3 J. Sock 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 ace 2-2 → 3-2 P. Cuevas 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 J. Sock 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 P. Cuevas 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 J. Sock 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 P. Cuevas 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 3-6 J. Sock 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 2-5 → 3-5 P. Cuevas 15-0 40-0 2-4 → 2-5 J. Sock 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 15-40 df 2-3 → 2-4 P. Cuevas 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 2-2 → 2-3 J. Sock 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace ace 1-2 → 2-2 P. Cuevas 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 J. Sock 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 P. Cuevas 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

K. Bondarenko vs A. Kiick



Slam Us Open K. Bondarenko • K. Bondarenko A 3 6 2 A. Kiick A. Kiick 40 6 3 0 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 K. Bondarenko 15-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-0 A. Kiick 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A df 1-0 → 2-0 K. Bondarenko 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 A. Kiick 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 5-3 → 6-3 K. Bondarenko 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 5-3 A. Kiick 0-15 15-40 3-3 → 4-3 K. Bondarenko 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 30-40 df 3-2 → 3-3 A. Kiick 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 3-2 K. Bondarenko 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 3-1 A. Kiick 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-1 → 2-1 K. Bondarenko 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 A. Kiick 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 K. Bondarenko 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 df 40-A df 3-5 → 3-6 A. Kiick 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 3-5 K. Bondarenko 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 3-4 A. Kiick 15-0 40-0 2-3 → 2-4 K. Bondarenko 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 1-3 → 2-3 A. Kiick 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 K. Bondarenko 15-0 40-0 ace 0-2 → 1-2 A. Kiick 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 40-30 40-40 40-A df 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 0-2 K. Bondarenko 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 30-40 ace 0-0 → 0-1

F. Krajinovic vs M. Ymer



A. Li vs A. Rus



Court 14 – Ore: 17:00

J. Jung vs F. Coria



Slam Us Open J. Jung • J. Jung 0 6 6 4 1 0 F. Coria F. Coria 0 2 4 6 6 2 Vincitore: F. Coria Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 5 J. Jung 0-2 F. Coria 15-0 40-0 0-1 → 0-2 J. Jung 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 1-6 F. Coria 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-5 → 1-6 J. Jung 0-15 15-15 30-30 30-40 1-4 → 1-5 F. Coria 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace ace 1-3 → 1-4 J. Jung 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 0-3 → 1-3 F. Coria 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 ace 0-2 → 0-3 J. Jung 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-1 → 0-2 F. Coria 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 4-6 J. Jung 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 4-5 → 4-6 F. Coria 15-0 30-0 30-15 4-4 → 4-5 J. Jung 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 4-3 → 4-4 F. Coria 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 4-2 → 4-3 J. Jung 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 30-40 4-1 → 4-2 F. Coria 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-0 → 4-1 J. Jung 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-0 → 4-0 F. Coria 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-0 → 3-0 J. Jung 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 F. Coria 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 df A-40 ace 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 df ace 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 J. Jung 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 5-4 → 6-4 F. Coria 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-3 → 5-4 J. Jung 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 5-3 F. Coria 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-2 → 4-3 J. Jung 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 4-2 F. Coria 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 J. Jung 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 F. Coria 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 J. Jung 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 ace A-40 0-1 → 1-1 F. Coria 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 J. Jung 3-2 F. Coria 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 ace 30-40 2-2 → 3-2 J. Jung 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 F. Coria 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 1-1 → 1-2 J. Jung 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 F. Coria 15-0 30-0 40-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

M. Krueger vs P. Sousa



Slam Us Open M. Krueger M. Krueger 3 6 7 6 P. Sousa P. Sousa 6 2 5 3 Vincitore: M. Krueger Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 6-3 M. Krueger 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 ace 5-3 → 6-3 P. Sousa 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 ace 5-2 → 5-3 M. Krueger 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 40-15 40-30 4-2 → 5-2 P. Sousa 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 3-2 → 4-2 M. Krueger 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 ace 2-2 → 3-2 P. Sousa 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 ace 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 M. Krueger 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 1-1 → 2-1 P. Sousa 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 M. Krueger 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 7-5 P. Sousa 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 15-40 6-5 → 7-5 M. Krueger 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 6-5 P. Sousa 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 5-5 M. Krueger 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 5-3 → 5-4 P. Sousa 15-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 4-3 → 5-3 M. Krueger 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 P. Sousa 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 2-3 → 3-3 M. Krueger 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-2 → 2-3 P. Sousa 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 2-1 → 2-2 M. Krueger 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 P. Sousa 15-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 M. Krueger 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 P. Sousa 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 5-2 → 6-2 M. Krueger 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 df 4-2 → 5-2 P. Sousa 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 4-1 → 4-2 M. Krueger 40-0 40-15 ace 3-1 → 4-1 P. Sousa 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-1 → 3-1 M. Krueger 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 P. Sousa 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 M. Krueger 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 P. Sousa 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 3-5 → 3-6 M. Krueger 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 ace 3-4 → 3-5 P. Sousa 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 M. Krueger 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 2-3 → 3-3 P. Sousa 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 2-2 → 2-3 M. Krueger 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 P. Sousa 15-0 15-15 15-30 40-30 ace 1-1 → 1-2 M. Krueger 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 P. Sousa 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-0 → 0-1

T. Kwiatkowski vs S. Kwon



Slam Us Open T. Kwiatkowski • T. Kwiatkowski 0 6 5 S. Kwon S. Kwon 0 3 4 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 T. Kwiatkowski 5-4 S. Kwon 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 4-4 → 5-4 T. Kwiatkowski 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 S. Kwon 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 3-3 → 3-4 T. Kwiatkowski 15-0 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 S. Kwon 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 T. Kwiatkowski 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 S. Kwon 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 T. Kwiatkowski 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 S. Kwon 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 T. Kwiatkowski 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 5-3 → 6-3 S. Kwon 15-0 30-0 5-2 → 5-3 T. Kwiatkowski 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 4-2 → 5-2 S. Kwon 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-1 → 4-2 T. Kwiatkowski 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 3-1 → 4-1 S. Kwon 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-0 → 3-1 T. Kwiatkowski 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 3-0 S. Kwon 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 T. Kwiatkowski 0-15 30-15 ace 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

C. Bellis vs T. Korpatsch



C. Giorgi vs A. Van Uytvanck



Court 15 – Ore: 17:00

V. Gracheva vs P. Badosa



Slam Us Open V. Gracheva V. Gracheva 6 7 P. Badosa P. Badosa 4 5 Vincitore: V. Gracheva Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-5 P. Badosa 0-15 df 0-30 df 15-30 15-40 30-40 6-5 → 7-5 V. Gracheva 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 5-5 → 6-5 P. Badosa 0-15 0-30 15-30 ace 30-30 40-30 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df 40-A 4-5 → 5-5 V. Gracheva 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 4-5 P. Badosa 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 3-5 V. Gracheva 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 3-4 P. Badosa 30-15 40-15 ace 2-3 → 2-4 V. Gracheva 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 2-3 P. Badosa 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 V. Gracheva 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 1-2 P. Badosa 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 30-40 40-40 ace A-40 1-0 → 1-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 P. Badosa 5-4 → 6-4 V. Gracheva 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 5-4 P. Badosa 15-0 ace 40-0 ace 4-3 → 4-4 V. Gracheva 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-2 → 4-3 P. Badosa 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-1 → 4-2 V. Gracheva 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 3-1 → 4-1 P. Badosa 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-1 → 3-1 V. Gracheva 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 P. Badosa 15-0 ace 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 P. Badosa 0-0 → 1-0

D. Kovinic vs L. Cabrera



Slam Us Open D. Kovinic D. Kovinic 6 3 6 L. Cabrera L. Cabrera 4 6 2 Vincitore: D. Kovinic Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-2 L. Cabrera 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-2 → 6-2 D. Kovinic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df A-40 4-2 → 5-2 L. Cabrera 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-1 → 4-2 D. Kovinic 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-0 → 4-1 L. Cabrera 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-0 → 4-0 D. Kovinic 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 3-0 L. Cabrera 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 1-0 → 2-0 D. Kovinic 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 L. Cabrera 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 3-6 D. Kovinic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 ace 2-5 → 3-5 L. Cabrera 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-5 → 2-5 D. Kovinic 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 1-4 → 1-5 L. Cabrera 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-3 → 1-4 D. Kovinic 15-0 40-15 0-3 → 1-3 L. Cabrera 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 0-2 → 0-3 D. Kovinic 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-1 → 0-2 L. Cabrera 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 D. Kovinic 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 6-4 L. Cabrera 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 5-4 D. Kovinic 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 40-30 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df 40-A df 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df 40-A df 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df A-40 4-3 → 5-3 L. Cabrera 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-3 → 4-3 D. Kovinic 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 L. Cabrera 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 D. Kovinic 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 L. Cabrera 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 D. Kovinic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 L. Cabrera 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

M. Kostyuk vs D. Kasatkina



Slam Us Open M. Kostyuk M. Kostyuk 6 6 D. Kasatkina D. Kasatkina 1 2 Vincitore: M. Kostyuk Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 M. Kostyuk 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-2 → 6-2 D. Kasatkina 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-2 → 5-2 M. Kostyuk 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A df 4-1 → 4-2 D. Kasatkina 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-1 → 4-1 M. Kostyuk 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 3-1 D. Kasatkina 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 2-1 M. Kostyuk 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 2-0 D. Kasatkina 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 M. Kostyuk 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-1 → 6-1 D. Kasatkina 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 4-1 → 5-1 M. Kostyuk 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 4-1 D. Kasatkina 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-1 → 3-1 M. Kostyuk 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 40-A df 2-0 → 2-1 D. Kasatkina 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 1-0 → 2-0 M. Kostyuk 0-15 15-15 ace 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

A. Balazs vs M. Kukushkin



Slam Us Open A. Balazs • A. Balazs 15 4 5 1 M. Kukushkin M. Kukushkin 15 6 7 1 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 A. Balazs 0-15 15-15 1-1 M. Kukushkin 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-0 → 1-1 A. Balazs 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 5-7 M. Kukushkin 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-6 → 5-7 A. Balazs 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 5-5 → 5-6 M. Kukushkin 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 5-4 → 5-5 A. Balazs 0-15 15-15 30-15 5-3 → 5-4 M. Kukushkin 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 4-3 → 5-3 A. Balazs 0-15 15-15 ace 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 M. Kukushkin 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 A. Balazs 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 M. Kukushkin 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 A. Balazs 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-1 → 2-1 M. Kukushkin 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 A. Balazs 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 M. Kukushkin 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-5 → 4-6 A. Balazs 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 ace 30-40 4-4 → 4-5 M. Kukushkin 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 A. Balazs 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 df 4-2 → 4-3 M. Kukushkin 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-1 → 4-2 A. Balazs 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 3-1 → 4-1 M. Kukushkin 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-1 → 3-1 A. Balazs 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 M. Kukushkin 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 A. Balazs 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

L. Harris vs M. Cecchinato



