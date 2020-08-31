WTA 125 Praga: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3. In campo 5 azzurre (LIVE)

Elisabetta Cocciaretto ITA, 25.01.2001
WTA 125 Praga – 1°-2° Turno – Terra
Sparta Centre Court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Sabine Lisicki vs Stephanie Wagner
WTA Prague 125K
Sabine Lisicki•
0
6
3
Stephanie Wagner
0
4
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Lisicki
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
1-1 → 2-1
S. Wagner
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
S. Lisicki
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Lisicki
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
S. Wagner
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
3-4 → 4-4
S. Lisicki
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-2 → 1-2
S. Wagner
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
S. Lisicki
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
0-0 → 0-1
2. Miriam Kolodziejova vs Yuki Naito
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Anastasia Detiuc / Johana Markova vs Amina Anshba / Ekaterina Yashina
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [24] Anna Karolina Schmiedlova vs Alexandra Cadantu
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Sparta Court 10 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [1] Monica Niculescu vs Andrea Lazaro Garcia
WTA Prague 125K
Monica Niculescu [1]•
15
4
1
Andrea Lazaro Garcia
30
6
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Lazaro Garcia
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Lazaro Garcia
4-5 → 4-6
M. Niculescu
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
A. Lazaro Garcia
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
3-4 → 3-5
A. Lazaro Garcia
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
A. Lazaro Garcia
1-2 → 2-2
M. Niculescu
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
A. Lazaro Garcia
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
M. Niculescu
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. [9] Magdalena Frech vs Kyoka Okamura (non prima ore: 11:00)
WTA Prague 125K
Magdalena Frech [9]
0
3
1
Kyoka Okamura•
0
6
1
Match sospeso - OscuritÃ
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Frech
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
K. Okamura
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Okamura
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-5 → 3-5
K. Okamura
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
0-3 → 1-3
M. Frech
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
3. Daniela Seguel vs [2] Elisabetta Cocciaretto
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Georgina Garcia Perez vs [19] Olga Danilovic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Sparta Court 8 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Francesca Jones vs [32] Rebecca Sramkova
WTA Prague 125K
Francesca Jones•
30
6
0
Rebecca Sramkova [32]
40
2
1
Palla break
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Jones
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
R. Sramkova
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Jones
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 6-2
R. Sramkova
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-1 → 5-2
R. Sramkova
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 4-1
F. Jones
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
R. Sramkova
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
F. Jones
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
2. [13] Ankita Raina vs Marina Melnikova (non prima ore: 11:00)
WTA Prague 125K
Ankita Raina [13]•
0
1
Marina Melnikova
0
5
Match sospeso - OscuritÃ
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Melnikova
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 1-5
A. Raina
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-3 → 1-4
M. Melnikova
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
M. Melnikova
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
0-1 → 1-1
3. Laura Ioana Paar vs [18] Kristina Kucova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Anna Danilina vs Pemra Ozgen
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Sparta Court A – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Harmony Tan vs Chihiro Muramatsu
WTA Prague 125K
Harmony Tan
0
5
Chihiro Muramatsu•
0
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
H. Tan
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 5-4
C. Muramatsu
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 5-3
H. Tan
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
ace
3-3 → 4-3
C. Muramatsu
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 3-3
H. Tan
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
2-2 → 2-3
C. Muramatsu
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
2. [30] Renata Zarazua vs Reka-Luca Jani
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [29] Bibiane Schoofs vs Katharina Gerlach
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Lara Salden vs Richel Hogenkamp
Il match deve ancora iniziare
I.CLTK Court 1 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [4] Leonie Kung vs Ana Sofia Sánchez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [7] Martina Trevisan vs Diane Parry (non prima ore: 11:00)
WTA Prague 125K
Martina Trevisan [7]•
0
2
2
Diane Parry
0
6
2
Match sospeso - OscuritÃ
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Parry
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
1-2 → 1-3
M. Trevisan
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Parry
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 2-6
D. Parry
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
1-4 → 1-5
D. Parry
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 0-4
D. Parry
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
M. Trevisan
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
ace
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
3. Tena Lukas vs [8] Giulia Gatto-Monticone
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Ulrikke Eikeri / Catherine Harrison vs [7] Lidziya Marozava / Andreea Mitu
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Ekaterine Gorgodze / Sofia Shapatava vs Sarah Beth Grey / Eden Silva
Il match deve ancora iniziare
I.CLTK Court 2 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Ivana Jorovic vs [16] Elena-Gabriela Ruse
WTA Prague 125K
Ivana Jorovic
0
6
0
Elena-Gabriela Ruse [16]•
0
3
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
I. Jorovic
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Ruse
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
I. Jorovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
E. Ruse
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
I. Jorovic
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
E. Ruse
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
I. Jorovic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 1-1
2. Valentini Grammatikopoulou vs Nuria Parrizas Diaz (non prima ore: 11:00)
WTA Prague 125K
Valentini Grammatikopoulou
0
6
3
Nuria Parrizas Diaz•
0
4
1
Match sospeso - OscuritÃ
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
V. Grammatikopoulou
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
N. Parrizas Diaz
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
V. Grammatikopoulou
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
N. Parrizas Diaz
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
V. Grammatikopoulou
5-4 → 6-4
N. Parrizas Diaz
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
V. Grammatikopoulou
4-3 → 5-3
N. Parrizas Diaz
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
V. Grammatikopoulou
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
N. Parrizas Diaz
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
V. Grammatikopoulou
2-1 → 3-1
N. Parrizas Diaz
2-0 → 2-1
V. Grammatikopoulou
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
N. Parrizas Diaz
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
0-0 → 1-0
3. [10] Irina Bara vs Seone Mendez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Anna Bondar / Tereza Mihalikova vs Ingrid Neel / Erin Routliffe
Il match deve ancora iniziare
I.CLTK Court 3 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Jessica Pieri vs Daria Lopatetska
WTA Prague 125K
Jessica Pieri
15
3
1
Daria Lopatetska•
0
6
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Pieri
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
J. Pieri
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Pieri
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
D. Lopatetska
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
D. Lopatetska
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
2. Elizabeth Halbauer vs Kathinka Von Deichmann (non prima ore: 11:00)
WTA Prague 125K
Elizabeth Halbauer
0
1
6
5
Kathinka Von Deichmann•
0
6
2
6
Match sospeso - OscuritÃ
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
E. Halbauer
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
5-5 → 5-6
K. Von Deichmann
4-5 → 5-5
E. Halbauer
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-4 → 4-5
K. Von Deichmann
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
E. Halbauer
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
K. Von Deichmann
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 3-3
E. Halbauer
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
K. Von Deichmann
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
df
1-2 → 2-2
E. Halbauer
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
K. Von Deichmann
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. Von Deichmann
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-2 → 6-2
E. Halbauer
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
K. Von Deichmann
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
K. Von Deichmann
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
df
2-1 → 3-1
E. Halbauer
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
K. Von Deichmann
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Von Deichmann
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
1-5 → 1-6
E. Halbauer
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
df
1-4 → 1-5
K. Von Deichmann
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
E. Halbauer
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
df
1-2 → 1-3
K. Von Deichmann
1-1 → 1-2
E. Halbauer
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
K. Von Deichmann
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
3. Victoria Kan vs Marie Benoit
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [26] Mariam Bolkvadze vs Maja Chwalinska
Il match deve ancora iniziare
I.CLTK Court 4 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [17] Mayar Sherif vs Dalma Galfi
WTA Prague 125K
Mayar Sherif [17]
A
5
Dalma Galfi•
40
5
Palla break
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Galfi
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-A
M. Sherif
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
M. Sherif
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
3-4 → 4-4
D. Galfi
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
M. Sherif
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
3-2 → 3-3
D. Galfi
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
M. Sherif
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
D. Galfi
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-2 → 1-2
M. Sherif
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
D. Galfi
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. Elitsa Kostova vs [31] Martina di Giuseppe (non prima ore: 11:00)
WTA Prague 125K
Elitsa Kostova•
0
5
0
Martina Di Giuseppe [31]
0
7
0
Match sospeso - OscuritÃ
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Di Giuseppe
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 5-7
M. Di Giuseppe
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
M. Di Giuseppe
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
M. Di Giuseppe
0-15
df
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
E. Kostova
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
M. Di Giuseppe
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
3. [27] Cagla Buyukakcay vs Gabriela Ce
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [5] Dalila Jakupovic / Valeria Savinykh vs Jana Cepelova / Sara Errani
Il match deve ancora iniziare
