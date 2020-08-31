WTA 125 Praga Copertina, WTA

WTA 125 Praga: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3. In campo 5 azzurre (LIVE)

31/08/2020 08:04 Nessun commento
Elisabetta Cocciaretto ITA, 25.01.2001
CZE WTA 125 Praga – 1°-2° Turno – Terra

Sparta Centre Court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Sabine Lisicki GER vs Stephanie Wagner GER

WTA Prague 125K
Sabine Lisicki
0
6
3
Stephanie Wagner
0
4
1
2. Miriam Kolodziejova CZE vs Yuki Naito JPN

3. Anastasia Detiuc CZE / Johana Markova CZE vs Amina Anshba RUS / Ekaterina Yashina RUS

4. [24] Anna Karolina Schmiedlova SVK vs Alexandra Cadantu ROU

Sparta Court 10 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [1] Monica Niculescu ROU vs Andrea Lazaro Garcia ESP

WTA Prague 125K
Monica Niculescu [1]
15
4
1
Andrea Lazaro Garcia
30
6
1
2. [9] Magdalena Frech POL vs Kyoka Okamura JPN (non prima ore: 11:00)

WTA Prague 125K
Magdalena Frech [9]
0
3
1
Kyoka Okamura
0
6
1
Match sospeso - OscuritÃ 
3. Daniela Seguel CHI vs [2] Elisabetta Cocciaretto ITA

4. Georgina Garcia Perez ESP vs [19] Olga Danilovic SRB

Sparta Court 8 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Francesca Jones GBR vs [32] Rebecca Sramkova SVK

WTA Prague 125K
Francesca Jones
30
6
0
Rebecca Sramkova [32]
40
2
1
Palla break
2. [13] Ankita Raina IND vs Marina Melnikova RUS (non prima ore: 11:00)

WTA Prague 125K
Ankita Raina [13]
0
1
Marina Melnikova
0
5
Match sospeso - OscuritÃ 
3. Laura Ioana Paar ROU vs [18] Kristina Kucova SVK

4. Anna Danilina KAZ vs Pemra Ozgen TUR

Sparta Court A – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Harmony Tan FRA vs Chihiro Muramatsu JPN

WTA Prague 125K
Harmony Tan
0
5
Chihiro Muramatsu
0
4
2. [30] Renata Zarazua MEX vs Reka-Luca Jani HUN

3. [29] Bibiane Schoofs NED vs Katharina Gerlach GER

4. Lara Salden BEL vs Richel Hogenkamp NED

I.CLTK Court 1 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [4] Leonie Kung SUI vs Ana Sofia Sánchez MEX

2. [7] Martina Trevisan ITA vs Diane Parry FRA (non prima ore: 11:00)

WTA Prague 125K
Martina Trevisan [7]
0
2
2
Diane Parry
0
6
2
Match sospeso - OscuritÃ 
3. Tena Lukas CRO vs [8] Giulia Gatto-Monticone ITA

4. Ulrikke Eikeri NOR / Catherine Harrison USA vs [7] Lidziya Marozava BLR / Andreea Mitu ROU

5. Ekaterine Gorgodze GEO / Sofia Shapatava GEO vs Sarah Beth Grey GBR / Eden Silva GBR

I.CLTK Court 2 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Ivana Jorovic SRB vs [16] Elena-Gabriela Ruse ROU

WTA Prague 125K
Ivana Jorovic
0
6
0
Elena-Gabriela Ruse [16]
0
3
1
2. Valentini Grammatikopoulou GRE vs Nuria Parrizas Diaz ESP (non prima ore: 11:00)

WTA Prague 125K
Valentini Grammatikopoulou
0
6
3
Nuria Parrizas Diaz
0
4
1
Match sospeso - OscuritÃ 
3. [10] Irina Bara ROU vs Seone Mendez AUS

4. Anna Bondar HUN / Tereza Mihalikova SVK vs Ingrid Neel USA / Erin Routliffe NZL

I.CLTK Court 3 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Jessica Pieri ITA vs Daria Lopatetska UKR

WTA Prague 125K
Jessica Pieri
15
3
1
Daria Lopatetska
0
6
2
2. Elizabeth Halbauer USA vs Kathinka Von Deichmann LIE (non prima ore: 11:00)

WTA Prague 125K
Elizabeth Halbauer
0
1
6
5
Kathinka Von Deichmann
0
6
2
6
Match sospeso - OscuritÃ 
3. Victoria Kan RUS vs Marie Benoit BEL

4. [26] Mariam Bolkvadze GEO vs Maja Chwalinska POL

I.CLTK Court 4 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [17] Mayar Sherif EGY vs Dalma Galfi HUN

WTA Prague 125K
Mayar Sherif [17]
A
5
Dalma Galfi
40
5
Palla break
2. Elitsa Kostova BUL vs [31] Martina di Giuseppe ITA (non prima ore: 11:00)

WTA Prague 125K
Elitsa Kostova
0
5
0
Martina Di Giuseppe [31]
0
7
0
Match sospeso - OscuritÃ 
3. [27] Cagla Buyukakcay TUR vs Gabriela Ce BRA

4. [5] Dalila Jakupovic SLO / Valeria Savinykh RUS vs Jana Cepelova SVK / Sara Errani ITA

