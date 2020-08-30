Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Praga 2 e Ostrava: LIVE i risultati della Finale e Turno Decisivo di Qualificazione

Malek Jaziri nella foto
CZE Challenger Prague II CH | Terra | e137.560 – Finale

COURT 6 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Aslan Karatsev RUS vs Tallon Griekspoor NED
CH Prague 2
Aslan Karatsev
6
7
Tallon Griekspoor
4
6
Vincitore: A. KARATSEV
CZE Challenger Ostrava – Terra – 1° Turno Qualificazione

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [4] Mats Moraing GER vs [6] Malek Jaziri TUN

CH Ostrava
Mats Moraing [4]
3
6
6
Malek Jaziri [6]
6
3
3
Vincitore: M. MORAING
2. Marc-Andrea Huesler SUI vs [8] Borna Gojo CRO

CH Ostrava
Marc-Andrea Huesler
7
7
Borna Gojo [8]
5
6
Vincitore: M. HUESLER
3. [2] Zdenek Kolar CZE vs [WC] Michael Vrbensky CZE (non prima ore: 14:30)

CH Ostrava
Zdenek Kolar [2]
0
3
Michael Vrbensky
0
4
Court 3 – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. Vit Kopriva CZE vs [7] Matthias Bachinger GER

CH Ostrava
Vit Kopriva
1
7
6
Matthias Bachinger [7]
6
6
2
Vincitore: V. KOPRIVA
