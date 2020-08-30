Challenger Praga 2 e Ostrava: LIVE i risultati della Finale e Turno Decisivo di Qualificazione

Challenger Prague II CH | Terra | e137.560 – Finale
COURT 6 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Aslan Karatsev
vs Tallon Griekspoor
CH Prague 2
Aslan Karatsev
6
7
Tallon Griekspoor
4
6
Vincitore: A. KARATSEV
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
2*-3
3*-3
4-3*
4-4*
4*-5
5*-5
6-5*
6-6*
7*-6
6-6 → 7-6
T. Griekspoor
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
A. Karatsev
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
A. Karatsev
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
3-4 → 4-4
T. Griekspoor
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
3-3 → 3-4
A. Karatsev
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-2 → 3-3
T. Griekspoor
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
T. Griekspoor
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Karatsev
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
T. Griekspoor
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
T. Griekspoor
0-15
df
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
2-0 → 2-1
A. Karatsev
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 2-0
T. Griekspoor
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Challenger Ostrava – Terra – 1° Turno Qualificazione
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [4] Mats Moraing vs [6] Malek Jaziri
CH Ostrava
Mats Moraing [4]
3
6
6
Malek Jaziri [6]
6
3
3
Vincitore: M. MORAING
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Jaziri
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-3 → 6-3
M. Jaziri
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
M. Moraing
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
2-1 → 3-1
M. Jaziri
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
M. Moraing
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
M. Jaziri
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Moraing
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
M. Jaziri
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
M. Moraing
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
4-2 → 5-2
M. Jaziri
0-15
0-30
15-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Jaziri
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
M. Moraing
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
2-5 → 3-5
M. Jaziri
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
M. Moraing
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
M. Jaziri
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
M. Moraing
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
ace
0-1 → 1-1
M. Jaziri
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. Marc-Andrea Huesler vs [8] Borna Gojo
CH Ostrava
Marc-Andrea Huesler
7
7
Borna Gojo [8]
5
6
Vincitore: M. HUESLER
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
3-0*
3-1*
4*-1
5*-1
6-1*
6-6 → 7-6
B. Gojo
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
M. Huesler
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
4-5 → 5-5
B. Gojo
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-4 → 4-5
M. Huesler
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
B. Gojo
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
3-3 → 3-4
B. Gojo
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
2-2 → 2-3
M. Huesler
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
B. Gojo
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Huesler
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 7-5
B. Gojo
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 6-5
B. Gojo
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
M. Huesler
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
4-3 → 4-4
B. Gojo
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 4-3
B. Gojo
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
2-2 → 2-3
M. Huesler
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
B. Gojo
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
B. Gojo
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
3. [2] Zdenek Kolar vs [WC] Michael Vrbensky (non prima ore: 14:30)
CH Ostrava
Zdenek Kolar [2]•
0
3
Michael Vrbensky
0
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Z. Kolar
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
M. Vrbensky
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
Z. Kolar
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
M. Vrbensky
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Court 3 – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. Vit Kopriva vs [7] Matthias Bachinger
CH Ostrava
Vit Kopriva
1
7
6
Matthias Bachinger [7]
6
6
2
Vincitore: V. KOPRIVA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Bachinger
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
4-2 → 5-2
V. Kopriva
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 3-1
M. Bachinger
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
V. Kopriva
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
3*-0
3*-1
4-1*
4-2*
4*-3
5*-3
6-3*
6-4*
6-6 → 7-6
M. Bachinger
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
V. Kopriva
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
M. Bachinger
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
M. Bachinger
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
V. Kopriva
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
V. Kopriva
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
V. Kopriva
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
M. Bachinger
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
V. Kopriva
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Bachinger
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-5 → 1-6
V. Kopriva
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-4 → 1-5
M. Bachinger
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
V. Kopriva
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
1-0 → 1-1
M. Bachinger
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
