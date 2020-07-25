Dal prossimo 03 Agosto 2020 | Per emergenza Coronavirus | ATP-WTA-Challenger livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
La situazione aggiornata Altro, Copertina, Entry List, WTA
WTA Palermo: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni. Gatto Monticone e Trevisan nelle quali
25/07/2020 14:20 19 commenti
La situazione aggiornata del WTA di Palermo in programma dal prossimo 01 agosto con le qualificazioni.
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Palermo (WTA) Inizio torneo: 03/08/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 25/07/2020 12:25
Main Draw (cut off: 69 - Data entry list: 21/07/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 14. Konta
- 15. Martic
- 18. Vondrousova
- 20. Sakkari
- 22. Kontaveit
- 23. Mertens
- 24. Vekic
- 25. Yastremska
- 26. Muchova
- 27. Alexandrova
- 32. Kuznetsova
- 40. Kudermetova
- 41. Ostapenko
- 42. Mladenovic
- 43. Sevastova
- 44. Peterson
- 45. Hercog
- 49. Swiatek
- 53. Ferro
- 57. Van Uytvanck
- 61. Blinkova
- 65. Siegemund
- 66. Kasatkina
- 69. Pliskova
Alternates
- 1. Rus (70)
- 2. Zidansek (71)
- 3. Cirstea (75)
- 4. Flipkens (77)
- 5. Begu (81)
- 6. Kuzmova (82)
- 7. Sorribes Torm (83)
- 8. Tig (85)
- 9. Stojanovic (86)
- 10. Giorgi (89)
- 11. Kovinic (91)
- 12. Badosa (94)
- 13. Paolini (95)
- 14. Kozlova (98)
- 15. Babos (100)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Palermo Q (WTA) Inizio torneo: 01/08/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 25/07/2020 15:10
Main Draw (cut off: 137 - Data entry list: 21/07/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 70. Rus
- 71. Zidansek
- 75. Cirstea
- 81. Begu
- 83. Sorribes Tormo
- 85. Tig
- 86. Stojanovic
- 91. Kovinic
- 94. Badosa
- 95. Paolini
- 100. Babos
- 101. Gracheva
- 102. Bolsova
- 104. Minnen
- 106. Friedsam
- 108. Diatchenko
- 110. Gasparyan
- 116. Dodin
- 117. Samsonova
- 118. Fernandez
- 119. Sasnovich
- 121. Juvan
- 122. Bonaventure
- 125. Kawa
- 129. Vikhlyantseva
- 130. Tomova
- 133. Martincova
- 137. Haas
Alternates
- 1. Tsurenko (139)
- 2. Kostyuk (141)
- 3. Wickmayer (145)
- 4. Arruabarrena (149)
- 5. Gatto-Montico (151)
- 6. Trevisan (153)
- 7. Kung (155)
- 8. Cocciaretto (157)
- 9. Bara (159)
- 10. Cristian (162)
In attesa che si risolva, speriamo in bene, la questione Halep (ma anche Cirstea, Begu, Tig, Cristian, Bara, e le iscritte al doppio Olaru, Mitu, Dinu e Paar, ben 10 rumene complessivamente), si sono cancellate Kovinic, Babos e Kawa.
Pertanto sono già nel tabellone di qualificazione Gatto-Monticone e Trevisan, Cocciaretto vicinissima, personalmente penso quasi certa.
Anche Sara Errani è ora piuttosto vicina.
Se il tabellone di qualificazione (se non subisce troppi ridimensionamenti) resta comunque tostissimo, con la presenza per ora di Gasparyan, Gracheva, Friedsam, Sasnovich.
Singolare quando scrivete entry list aggiornata e poi non riportate le ultime cancellazioni…
OUT: Kovinic, Babos, Kawa
IN: Arruabarrena, Gatto-Monticone, Trevisan
la halep ha giocato solo un international (Adelaide) a gennaio.
quindi neanch’io non capisco perche si sia presa una Wild Card… al suo posto poteva esserci la Gatto Monticone
È un torneo premier da quest’anno.
La tds n1 non gliela toglie in ogni caso nessuno. Per quanto riguarda la WC, credo che le giocatrici top10 abbiano un limite per l’iscrizione ai tornei international… però onestamente non ricordo quale sia…
Ma perché l’atp non faceva lo stesso giocando tornei su terra oram
Perché la Halep usa una wild card? non poteva semplicemente iscriversi prendendosi oltretutto la tds n1?
Konta risulta iscritta al nuovo torneo di Lexington dal 10 agosto.
Visto che quella lista è uscita solo ora, credo si cancellerà da Palermo.
Integrazione al protocollo di sicurezza WTA del post #3
CREDENTIALS:
Each player is permitted to request accreditation for 1 PST only.
Exceptions: Players with children are permitted to bring their children and 1 person whose primary role is caregiver for those children and players under 18 years of age are permitted to bring 1 parent or legal guardian.
All tournament credential applications must be completed and submitted online (using UNO) before arrival at the tournament.
Credential distribution will be at the hotel after receiving a negative result from the PCR Test (or completion of further testing if required per return to play protocol) at the tournament.
TRANSPORTATION:
Players must only travel with members of their team – all passengers MUST sit in the back seat of any tournament vehicle.
Passengers must wash or sanitize their hands before entering and after leaving tournament transportation.
Drivers will not have any physical contact with passengers and drivers are not permitted to handle bags.
GENERAL:
Players and PST must wear a surgical mask at all times outside their hotel room (hotel, transport, site). Exception: Players during exercise, practice, competition and eating.
Players and PST must keep 6 feet/2 meters between themselves and others at all times.
Players and PST are strongly discouraged from going outside the restricted and secured tournament facilities (hotel and site) to avoid contact outside these areas and the increased risk of COVID-19 infection and spread.
Failure or refusal to follow any of the COVID-19 health and safety protocols may subject players and PST to discipline, including removal from tournament facilities, hotel, and transportation.
Further information and resources regarding the player experience, safety protocols and specific operations for Palermo will be communicated to players as available.
Credo che anche la Kuzmova abbia dato forfait.
Bello vedere il tour mondiale del tennis ripartire dall’Italia…
@Livetennis, Washington cancellato, fonte New York Times… 🙁
La moderazione giustifica i ritardi, quello che sembra strano è che l’approvazione, con successiva pubblicazione, non rispetti l’ordine cronologico con cui sono stati inviati i commenti, che comunque quando appaiono conservano il time stamp di quando sono stati inviati, non pubblicati.
Ma sicuramente c’è un valido motivo, magari un giorno lo conosceremo anche noi.
È evidente che quando ho scritto il commento precedente, agli elenchi dell’articolo non era ancora stata apportata alcuna cancellazione.
Vedo ora infatti che Gatto è già quasi dentro le quali.
Resta il mistero per il quale su questo sito, unico al mondo, spesso i commenti vengano pubblicati a distanza anche di ore da quando sono redatti.
@ LiveTennis.it Staff (#2568971)
non le vedevo nel main draw…comunque bene, grazie.
@ quoth (#2568964)
No! Wild card ad Halep, GIorgi e Paolini per il Main Draw. Un abbraccio
Kuznetsova e Stojanovic risultano già cancellate nelle liste ufficiali:
Main Draw https://www.palermoladiesopen.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/PalermoMD2020Update.pdf
Qualificazioni: https://www.palermoladiesopen.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/PalermoQ2020Update.pdf
Inoltre anche Fernandez rinuncia (a dir la verità fin dall’inizio sembrava improbabile che potesse/volesse venire dal Canada per una qualificazione)
Rilevante il protocollo di sicurezza previsto dalla WTA:
It is strongly recommended that players and PST (Player Support Team) take a PCR (nasopharyngeal swab) and Antibody Test between 5 and 7 days before traveling to the tournament. If taken, results from these tests must be provided to WTA SS&M before traveling to the tournament.
Players and PST should not travel before consulting with their personal physicians if they are experiencing symptoms &/or test positive related to COVID-19.
Players and PST must undergo COVID-19 screening and testing upon arrival at the tournament hotel. Players and PST must arrive at the tournament hotel at least 3 days before the first day they must be on site for a match at the tournament.
Players who arrive before the start of per diem (but no more than 3 days before they must be on site for a match) for required COVID-19 testing are not responsible for the cost of their own hotel nights before the start of per diem.
Testing in Palermo will commence on Tuesday 28 July and will be available daily from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm.
Access to site will only be allowed after receiving a negative result from the PCR Test at the tournament.
If a player tests positive for COVID-19 (PCR), the WTA will automatically withdraw her from the tournament, and the player will be required to isolate immediately and follow medical advice.
le WC Halep e Giorgi per il Main Draw sono sparite?
Credo cancellate Kuznetsova (con avanzamento di Rus in main draw) e Stojanovic; quindi Giorgi e Paolini “alternates” 8 e 11: mancano ancora una decina di giorni ai sorteggi e potrebbe andare a finire che qualce WC possa essere riciclatam così come Gatto ed altre potrebbero entrare nelle quali direttamente.