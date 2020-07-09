Thiem's Seven Copertina, Generica

Thiem’s Seven: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3. Matteo Berrettini nell’ultima sfida del Girone

09/07/2020 07:43 Nessun commento
Matteo Berrettini ITA, 1996.04.12 - Copyright : Ultimate Tennis Showdown - https://watch.utslive.tv
Questi i risultati con il live dettaglio della terza giornata del Thiem’s Seven che inizierà nella giornata di oggi a partire dalle ore 13.

AUT ESIBIZIONE – UOMINI: Thiem’s Seven (Austria), terra battuta
13:00 Bautista R. ESP – Novak D. AUT

Il match deve ancora iniziare

14:30 Rublev A. RUS – Ruud C. NOR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

16:00 Thiem D. AUT – Struff J-L. DEU

Il match deve ancora iniziare

20:15 Berrettini M. ITA – Khachanov K. RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Gruppo A
Dominic Thiem AUT 2V. 0S. (4-0)
Andrey Rublev RUS 1V. 1S. (2-3)
Jan Lennard Struff DEU 1V. 1S. (3-2)
Casper Ruud NOR 0V. 2S. (0-4)

Gruppo B
Matteo Berrettini ITA 2V. 0S. (4-0)
Roberto Bautista Agut ESP 1V. 1S. (2-2)
Karen Khachanov RUS 0V. 2S. (0-4)
Dennis Novak AUT 1V. 1S. (2-2)

