Thiem’s Seven: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3. Matteo Berrettini nell’ultima sfida del Girone
Questi i risultati con il live dettaglio della terza giornata del Thiem’s Seven che inizierà nella giornata di oggi a partire dalle ore 13.
ESIBIZIONE – UOMINI: Thiem’s Seven (Austria), terra battuta
13:00 Bautista R. – Novak D.
14:30 Rublev A. – Ruud C.
16:00 Thiem D. – Struff J-L.
20:15 Berrettini M. – Khachanov K.
Gruppo A
Dominic Thiem 2V. 0S. (4-0)
Andrey Rublev 1V. 1S. (2-3)
Jan Lennard Struff 1V. 1S. (3-2)
Casper Ruud 0V. 2S. (0-4)
Gruppo B
Matteo Berrettini 2V. 0S. (4-0)
Roberto Bautista Agut 1V. 1S. (2-2)
Karen Khachanov 0V. 2S. (0-4)
Dennis Novak 1V. 1S. (2-2)
