Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2020: I risultati della Sesta giornata. Berrettini sfida Thiem

28/06/2020 12:16 Nessun commento
Matteo Berrettini ITA, 1996.04.12
Questi i risultati della sesta giornata del torneo di esibizione Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2020 che inizierà oggi alle ore 16.

Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2020 (France) – 28 Giugno – Cemento
TODAY, 16:00 – Moutet FRA – Gasquet FRA 0-0 2.76 1.42

TODAY, 17:30 – Berrettini ITA – Thiem AUT 2-2 2.39 1.54

TODAY, 18:30 – Brown DEU – Goffin BEL 3-0 4.63 1.18

TODAY, 21:00 – Paire FRA – Lopez ESP 1-3 2.10 1.69

TODAY, 22:15 – Tsitsipas GRE – Popyrin KAZ 0-0 1.24 3.88

La classifica dopo 5° Giornate

Date
1 ° Giornata (13 giugno)
2 ° Giornata (14 giugno)
3 ° Giornata (20 giugno)
4 ° Giornata (21 giugno)
5 ° Giornata (27 giugno)
6 ° Giornata (28 giugno)
7 ° Giornata (4 luglio)
8 ° Giornata (5 luglio)
9 ° giorno (11 luglio)
semifinali e finali (12 luglio)

