Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2020: I risultati della Sesta giornata. Berrettini sfida Thiem

Questi i risultati della sesta giornata del torneo di esibizione Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2020 che inizierà oggi alle ore 16.

Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2020 (France) – 28 Giugno – Cemento

TODAY, 16:00 – Moutet – Gasquet 0-0 2.76 1.42



TODAY, 17:30 – Berrettini – Thiem 2-2 2.39 1.54



TODAY, 18:30 – Brown – Goffin 3-0 4.63 1.18



TODAY, 21:00 – Paire – Lopez 1-3 2.10 1.69



TODAY, 22:15 – Tsitsipas – Popyrin 0-0 1.24 3.88



La classifica dopo 5° Giornate

Wayyy too close for comfort 😳

Takeaways from Day 5: @AlexeiPopyrin99 steals David Goffin's top 4 spot while @moutet99 and @ThiemDomi have *almost* made up for their delayed start…

With 4 matches remaining, who makes the semis?#UTShowdown pic.twitter.com/5P87KmW1EL

— UTS | Ultimate Tennis Showdown (@UTShowdown) June 27, 2020