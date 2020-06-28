Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2020: I risultati della Sesta giornata. Berrettini sfida Thiem
Questi i risultati della sesta giornata del torneo di esibizione Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2020 che inizierà oggi alle ore 16.
Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2020 (France) – 28 Giugno – Cemento
TODAY, 16:00 – Moutet – Gasquet 0-0 2.76 1.42
TODAY, 17:30 – Berrettini – Thiem 2-2 2.39 1.54
TODAY, 18:30 – Brown – Goffin 3-0 4.63 1.18
TODAY, 21:00 – Paire – Lopez 1-3 2.10 1.69
TODAY, 22:15 – Tsitsipas – Popyrin 0-0 1.24 3.88
La classifica dopo 5° Giornate
Wayyy too close for comfort 😳
Takeaways from Day 5: @AlexeiPopyrin99 steals David Goffin's top 4 spot while @moutet99 and @ThiemDomi have *almost* made up for their delayed start…
With 4 matches remaining, who makes the semis?#UTShowdown pic.twitter.com/5P87KmW1EL
— UTS | Ultimate Tennis Showdown (@UTShowdown) June 27, 2020
Date
1 ° Giornata (13 giugno)
2 ° Giornata (14 giugno)
3 ° Giornata (20 giugno)
4 ° Giornata (21 giugno)
5 ° Giornata (27 giugno)
6 ° Giornata (28 giugno)
7 ° Giornata (4 luglio)
8 ° Giornata (5 luglio)
9 ° giorno (11 luglio)
semifinali e finali (12 luglio)
