Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2020 Copertina, Generica

Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2020: La classifica dopo 5 giornate. Matteo Berrettini è in testa

28/06/2020 09:25 1 commento
Matteo Berrettini ITA, 1996.04.12
Matteo Berrettini ITA, 1996.04.12

Questa la classifica dopo 5° Giornate del torneo di esibizione Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2020.

Matteo Berrettini è in testa con 4 vittorie e una sola sconfitta.
A 4 partite dalla fine, chi saranno i quattro semifinalisti?

TAG: ,

1 commento

Ugus (Guest) 28-06-2020 12:37

Sono contento per Matteo, ma la formula lascia molto a desiderare, spero tanto che non si usi più!

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!