Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2020: La classifica dopo 5 giornate. Matteo Berrettini è in testa

Questa la classifica dopo 5° Giornate del torneo di esibizione Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2020.

Matteo Berrettini è in testa con 4 vittorie e una sola sconfitta.

A 4 partite dalla fine, chi saranno i quattro semifinalisti?

Wayyy too close for comfort 😳

Takeaways from Day 5: @AlexeiPopyrin99 steals David Goffin's top 4 spot while @moutet99 and @ThiemDomi have *almost* made up for their delayed start…

With 4 matches remaining, who makes the semis?#UTShowdown pic.twitter.com/5P87KmW1EL

