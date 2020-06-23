Dal prossimo 03 Agosto 2020 | Per emergenza Coronavirus | ATP-WTA-Challenger livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Battle of the Brits 2020: LIVE i risultati della prima giornata. In campo Andy Murray
23/06/2020 12:43 Nessun commento
Questi i risultati con il dettaglio dell’esibizione Battle Of Brits 2020 che vede impegnati i migliori giocatori britannici.
Al via anche Andy Murray.
Battle of the Brits 2020
TODAY, 15:30 – Edmund – Ward 0-1 1.13 5.38
Battle of the Brits
Edmund K.
Ward J.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
TODAY, 17:00 – Evans – Clarke 0-0 1.24 3.85
Battle of the Brits
Evans D.
Clarke J.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
TODAY, 18:30 – Murray – Broady 1-0 1.45 2.63
Battle of the Brits
Murray A.
Broady L.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
