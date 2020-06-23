Esibizione Copertina, Generica

Battle of the Brits 2020: LIVE i risultati della prima giornata. In campo Andy Murray

Andy Murray ex n.1 del mondo
Questi i risultati con il dettaglio dell’esibizione Battle Of Brits 2020 che vede impegnati i migliori giocatori britannici.
Al via anche Andy Murray.

GBR Battle of the Brits 2020
TODAY, 15:30 – Edmund – Ward 0-1 1.13 5.38

Battle of the Brits
Edmund K.
Ward J.
TODAY, 17:00 – Evans – Clarke 0-0 1.24 3.85

Battle of the Brits
Evans D.
Clarke J.
TODAY, 18:30 – Murray – Broady 1-0 1.45 2.63

Battle of the Brits
Murray A.
Broady L.
