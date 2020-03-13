I messaggi social dei protagonisti, tra appelli alla responsabilità e critiche

Con il circuito fermo per affrontare l’emergenza del Covid-19, è interessante riportare alcune reazioni dei protagonisti. Molti ancora non hanno parlato, pubblicato foto o pareri sulla situazione che stanno vivendo; altri invece hanno voluto salutare i propri fan o raccontato la propria esperienza, incluso qualcuno che non ha risparmiato critiche ad ATP, WTA, al sistema, o ai paesi in cui si trovano per la difficoltà di rientrare a casa, alle compagnie aeree (Robin Haase) e via dicendo. Li riportiamo così come li abbiamo trovati, senza filtri o traduzioni, presi dai profili twitter o social dei protagonisti.

Dominic Thiem

Unfortunately we have to wrap up and leave without playing a tournament here in the states! I’m very sorry for all the fans and people who worked hard the entire year to make these tournaments special and unique.

At the moment we have to accept the decision and do our best to keep everybody healthy and safe! I’m already looking forward to hit some balls again and will keep all of you updated as soon as I get some news!

Ashleigh Barty

Gutted to be leaving Indian Wells and the US early but staying safe and healthy always comes first. Thanks to all the fans for your support, hope to be back out there soon!

Belinda Bencic

@WTA sending players home ASAP but then not releasing official information wich is clear for two days already that tour is cancelled for at least 6 weeks including charleston… how could we go back to europe and return for charleston anyway??

John Millman

Looking for work…

Tsitsipas ha diffuso in video, in greco, ma il senso delle sue parole è:

“Non prendetelo alla leggera. Il coronavirus colpisce tutti noi e tutti dobbiamo fare il possibile per ridurne la diffusione. Proteggiti, ma proteggi anche i più vulnerabili con il tuo comportamento”.

Alison Riske

off season 2020 starting a bit prematurely

Diego Schwartzman

Sin tenis por al menos 6 semanas. Creo que es la mejor decisión de

@atptour sin pensar en el día a día. Cuidar a la población hoy tiene que ser lo principal antes que cualquier deporte. Cuidemonos, escuchemos a los que saben y seamos responsables.

Karen Khachanov

Practice makes perfect👊🏻 Be positive no matter what🙏🏻

Borna Coric

Accept the things you can’t change. Take care and stay safe (and hydrated)

Garbine Muguruza

Toca parar y esperar. Cuidaros y cuidad a los de vuestro alrededor. Manteneros a salvo.

It is time to stop and wait. Take care of yourself and others around you, and be safe.

Pablo Andujar

El #COVID19 nos está afectando a todos. Como deportista y ciudadano, me preocupa la situación actual. Pero confío en la capacidad y competencia de los profesionales que nos ayudarán a volver a la normalidad. Mientras tanto, prudencia y precaución. Si podéis: #YoMeQuedoEnCasa

Noah Robin ha criticato l’ATP per la mancanza di informazione e per come alcuni colleghi, invece, siano stati informati già in modo preventivo di que che sarebbe accaduto (il riferimento a Djokovic e la sua partenza dagli USA non sembra casuale)

Being in the dark is common in this world. Let’s keep telling a select few what’s happening while the rest just guess.

Tennys Sandgren

I’m sure everyone would like to know if one corona case in the surrounding area is the new tournament ending standard. If so, cya in 2021

Robin Haase

I know everyone is having issues but how can @lufthansa not react on 6 different phone numbers and other messages… flight is cancelle. We have to find out online and can not find any information. Any suggestions?

