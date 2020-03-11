Italiani nel World Tour Copertina, Future

Italiani nel World Tour: I risultati del 11 Marzo

11/03/2020 08:12 8 commenti
Edoardo Eremin nella foto
Edoardo Eremin nella foto

EGY M15 Sharm El Sheikh – 1st Round
Francesco Vilardo ITA vs Kai Lemstra GER Non prima delle 13:30

ITF Sharm El Sheikh
F. Vilardo
0
6
6
5
K. Lemstra
0
4
7
5
Mostra dettagli

Egor Novikov RUS vs [4] Erik Crepaldi ITA 2 incontro dalle 11:00

ITF Sharm El Sheikh
E. Novikov
3
2
E. Crepaldi [4]
6
6
Vincitore: E. Crepaldi
Mostra dettagli

[1] Alessandro Bega ITA vs Marco Brugnerotto ITA Non prima delle 13:30

ITF Sharm El Sheikh
A. Bega [1]
6
6
M. Brugnerotto
2
1
Vincitore: A. Bega
Mostra dettagli

Luca Prevosto ITA vs [8] David Perez sanz ESP ore 11:00

ITF Sharm El Sheikh
L. Prevosto
6
1
2
D. Perez Sanz [8]
2
6
6
Vincitore: D. Perez Sanz
Mostra dettagli

[7] Alessandro Petrone ITA vs Dmitry Kovkin UKR Non prima delle 15:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare


TUN M15 Monastir – 1st Round
Leopold Zima GER vs Luca Giacomini ITA Non prima delle 13:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Olivier Rojas BEL vs [2] Enrico Dalla valle ITA 3 incontro dalle 09:30

ITF Monastir
O. Rojas
15
4
E. Dalla valle [2]
40
4
Mostra dettagli

Moritz Trocker ITA vs Majed Kilani TUN 2 incontro dalle 09:30

ITF Monastir
M. Trocker
3
3
M. Kilani
6
6
Vincitore: M. Kilani
Mostra dettagli


GRE M15 Heraklion – 1st Round
Pietro Marino ITA vs Lenny Hampel AUT Non prima delle 15:30

ITF Heraklion
P. Marino
15
3
1
L. Hampel
0
6
1
Mostra dettagli


POR M15 Loule – 1st Round
Simone Roncalli ITA vs Luis Faria POR ore 11:30

ITF Loule
S. Roncalli
6
6
L. Faria
2
4
Vincitore: S. Roncalli
Mostra dettagli

Matteo Arnaldi ITA vs Terence Atmane FRA Non prima delle 14:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare


CRO M15 Porec – 1st Round
Luciano Darderi ITA vs [2] Matija Pecotic CRO Non prima delle 13:00

ITF Porec
L. Darderi
15
4
M. Pecotic [2]
0
4
Mostra dettagli

Peter Fajta HUN vs [3] Andrea Pellegrino ITA ore 10:00

ITF Porec
P. Fajta
4
4
A. Pellegrino [3]
6
6
Vincitore: A. Pellegrino
Mostra dettagli

Tomislav Jotovski MKD vs Julian Ocleppo ITA ore 10:00

ITF Porec
T. Jotovski
1
4
J. Ocleppo
6
6
Vincitore: J. Ocleppo
Mostra dettagli

Edoardo Eremin ITA vs Peter Nagy HUN Non prima delle 13:00

ITF Porec
E. Eremin
0
6
2
P. Nagy
0
1
0
Vincitore: E. Eremin per ritiro
Mostra dettagli

Giovanni Fonio ITA vs Alvaro Lopez san martin ESP ore 10:00

ITF Porec
G. Fonio
40
7
1
A. Lopez San Martin
15
5
0
Vincitore: G. Fonio per ritiro
Mostra dettagli

Pietro Rondoni ITA vs TBD Non prima delle 13:00

ITF Porec
P. Rondoni
40
7
0
G. Diarra
40
6
0
Mostra dettagli

TAG: ,

8 commenti

datecci trungelliti (Guest) 11-03-2020 14:55

Il buon bega asfalta l’immenso brugnerotto.
Il buon bega re dei futures.

 8
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
luca14 (Guest) 11-03-2020 12:28

Scritto da Nystroem

Scritto da Roger Rose
Francamente in un periodo in cui bisogna sopravvivere, pensare al tennis mi resta difficile.

Pensa al curling , così ti dai il colpo di grazia.

bella questa e bello anche il nick 🙂

 7
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Nystroem (Guest) 11-03-2020 11:36

Scritto da Roger Rose
Francamente in un periodo in cui bisogna sopravvivere, pensare al tennis mi resta difficile.

Pensa al curling , così ti dai il colpo di grazia.

 6
Replica | Quota | 3
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Luca Napoli, Sottile, il capitano
Bjorn borg (Guest) 11-03-2020 11:04

Scritto da Roger Rose
Francamente in un periodo in cui bisogna sopravvivere, pensare al tennis mi resta difficile.

Tanto difficile che entri in un blog di tennis, leggi un articolo e commenti pure.

 5
Replica | Quota | 3
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Luca Napoli, il capitano, Marcus91
Cri72 (Guest) 11-03-2020 10:08

Curiosità per il match di lucky Luciano darderi reduce dai tronfi ripetuti in Sudamerica

 4
Replica | Quota | 3
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Djokernole99, il capitano, Marcus91
zedarioz 11-03-2020 09:50

Scritto da Roger Rose
Francamente in un periodo in cui bisogna sopravvivere, pensare al tennis mi resta difficile.

Ricordati che devi morire (cit.)
Comunque ti consiglio un sito di psicologi e non livetennis, per parlare delle tue difficoltà nel pensare a qualcos’altro che non sia il virus.

 3
Replica | Quota | 3
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: forerunner, Luca Napoli, il capitano, Marcus91
-1: Giuli
ibson 11-03-2020 09:19

Scritto da Roger Rose
Francamente in un periodo in cui bisogna sopravvivere, pensare al tennis mi resta difficile.

Non entrare su questo sito allora.

 2
Replica | Quota | 3
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: forerunner, Luca Napoli, il capitano, Marcus91
-1: Giuli
Roger Rose (Guest) 11-03-2020 08:53

Francamente in un periodo in cui bisogna sopravvivere, pensare al tennis mi resta difficile.

 1
Replica | Quota | -2
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Giuli
-1: forerunner, Luca Napoli, Marcus91