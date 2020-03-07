Davis Cup 2020: I risultati completi del Day 2 per la Qualificazione alle Finals di Madrid (Live)

Queste le partite in programma da oggi fino a sabato per l’accesso alle fasi finali della Davis Cup 2020 in programma nel prossimo mese di Novembre a Madrid.

(1) Croazia c. India 2-0

Ungheria c. (2) Belgio 1-1

Colombia c. (3) Argentina 1-1

(4) Stati Uniti c. Uzbekistan 2-0

(5) Australia c. Brasile 3-1

(6) Italia c. Corea 2-0

(7) Germania c. Bielorussia 1-1

(8) Kazakhstan c. Olanda 2-1

Slovacchia c. (9) Repubblica Ceca 0-2

(10) Austria c. Uruguay 1-1

(11) Giappone c. Ecuador 0-3

(12) Svezia c. Cile 1-1

Davis Cup – Turno di Qualificazione – Day 1

🇰🇿 Kazakhstan v Netherlands 🇳🇱

Mikhail Kukushkin v Robin Haase



ITF Qualifiers M. Kukushkin M. Kukushkin 4 7 3 R. Haase R. Haase 6 6 6 Vincitore: R. Haase Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 3-6 R. Haase 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 3-6 M. Kukushkin 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-4 → 3-5 R. Haase 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 3-4 M. Kukushkin 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 R. Haase 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 M. Kukushkin 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 1-2 → 2-2 R. Haase 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 M. Kukushkin 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 R. Haase 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 ace 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* 2-0* 3*-0 3*-1 4-1* 4-2* 5*-2 6*-2 6-6 → 7-6 R. Haase 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 6-5 → 6-6 M. Kukushkin 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 5-5 → 6-5 R. Haase 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 5-5 M. Kukushkin 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 4-4 → 5-4 R. Haase 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 M. Kukushkin 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 R. Haase 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 M. Kukushkin 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-1 → 3-2 R. Haase 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-0 → 3-1 M. Kukushkin 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-0 → 3-0 R. Haase 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 15-40 1-0 → 2-0 M. Kukushkin 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 R. Haase 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 40-30 4-5 → 4-6 M. Kukushkin 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 4-4 → 4-5 R. Haase 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace ace 4-3 → 4-4 M. Kukushkin 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 4-2 → 4-3 R. Haase 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-2 → 4-2 M. Kukushkin 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 R. Haase 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 ace 2-1 → 2-2 M. Kukushkin 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 R. Haase 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 M. Kukushkin 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

Alexander Bublik v Tallon Griekspoor



ITF Qualifiers A. Bublik A. Bublik 7 7 T. Griekspoor T. Griekspoor 6 6 Vincitore: A. Bublik Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0-0* 1*-0 2*-0 3-0* 3-1* 3*-2 4*-2 ace 5-2* ace 5-3* 6*-3 df 6*-4 6-6 → 7-6 A. Bublik 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-6 → 6-6 T. Griekspoor 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 5-6 A. Bublik 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 4-5 → 5-5 T. Griekspoor 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 ace A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 4-5 A. Bublik 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 df 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 T. Griekspoor 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 3-4 A. Bublik 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 ace df 3-2 → 3-3 T. Griekspoor 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-1 → 3-2 A. Bublik 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 2-1 → 3-1 T. Griekspoor 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-0 → 2-1 A. Bublik 1-0 → 2-0 T. Griekspoor 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0*-0 0-1* 1-1* 2*-1 3*-1 4-1* 4-2* 5*-2 5*-3 df 5-4* 6-4* 6-6 → 7-6 T. Griekspoor 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 6-5 → 6-6 A. Bublik 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 5-5 → 6-5 T. Griekspoor 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 5-5 A. Bublik 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 5-4 T. Griekspoor 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 A. Bublik 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 3-3 → 4-3 T. Griekspoor 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 3-2 → 3-3 A. Bublik 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 T. Griekspoor 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A df 40-40 A-40 40-40 df 40-A 1-2 → 2-2 A. Bublik 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-2 → 1-2 T. Griekspoor 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-1 → 0-2 A. Bublik 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 0-1

Andrey Golubev/Alexander Nedovyesov v Wesley Koolhof/Jean-Julien Rojer



Davis Cup Golubev / Nedovyesov Golubev / Nedovyesov 6 6 Haase / Rojer Haase / Rojer 3 3 Vincitori: Golubev-Nedovyesov Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3

Bublik v Haase



ITF Qualifiers A. Bublik • A. Bublik 30 7 1 R. Haase R. Haase 15 6 0 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 A. Bublik 15-0 15-15 30-15 1-0 R. Haase 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* 1-1* 2*-1 3*-1 4-1* 4-2* 4*-3 4*-4 5-4* 6-4* 6-6 → 7-6 R. Haase 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 6-5 → 6-6 A. Bublik 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 R. Haase 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 ace 40-15 5-4 → 5-5 A. Bublik 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 5-4 R. Haase 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 4-3 → 4-4 A. Bublik 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 R. Haase 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 A. Bublik 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 R. Haase 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 A. Bublik 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 1-1 → 2-1 R. Haase 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 A. Bublik 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-0 → 1-0

Kukushkin v Griekspoor



🇦🇺 Australia v Brazil 🇧🇷

Jordan Thompson v Thiago Monteiro



ITF Qualifiers J. Thompson J. Thompson 6 6 T. Monteiro T. Monteiro 3 4 Vincitore: J. Thompson Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 T. Monteiro 2-0 J. Thompson 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 1-0 → 2-0 T. Monteiro 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 J. Thompson 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 6-3 T. Monteiro 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-3 → 5-3 J. Thompson 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 Risultato 0-0

John Millman v Thiago Seyboth Wild



ITF Qualifiers J. Millman J. Millman 4 7 6 T. Seyboth Wild T. Seyboth Wild 6 6 2 Vincitore: J. Millman Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-2 J. Millman 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-2 → 6-2 T. Seyboth Wild 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 df 40-A 4-2 → 5-2 J. Millman 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 T. Seyboth Wild 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-2 → 3-2 J. Millman 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 T. Seyboth Wild 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 J. Millman 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 T. Seyboth Wild 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* 2-0* 3*-0 4*-0 5-0* 6-0* 6-6 → 7-6 T. Seyboth Wild 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 6-5 → 6-6 J. Millman 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 T. Seyboth Wild 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 4-5 → 5-5 J. Millman 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 3-5 → 4-5 T. Seyboth Wild 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 3-4 → 3-5 J. Millman 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-4 → 3-4 T. Seyboth Wild 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 2-3 → 2-4 J. Millman 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 2-3 T. Seyboth Wild 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 J. Millman 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 T. Seyboth Wild 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 1-0 → 1-1 J. Millman 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 T. Seyboth Wild 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 4-6 J. Millman 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 40-30 ace 3-5 → 4-5 T. Seyboth Wild 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-5 → 3-5 J. Millman 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-5 → 2-5 T. Seyboth Wild 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 1-4 → 1-5 J. Millman 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 0-4 → 1-4 T. Seyboth Wild 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 0-3 → 0-4 J. Millman 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-2 → 0-3 T. Seyboth Wild 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 0-1 → 0-2 J. Millman 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 0-0 → 0-1

James Duckworth/John Peers v Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves/Marcelo Demoliner



ITF Qualifiers J. Duckworth / J. Peers J. Duckworth / J. Peers 7 5 6 M. Demoliner / F. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves M. Demoliner / F. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves 5 7 7 Vincitore: M. Demoliner / F. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0*-0 0-1* 0-2* 0*-3 1*-3 2-3* 2-4* 2*-5 2*-6 3-6* 4-6* 5*-6 6*-6 6-7* 6-6 → 6-7 M. Demoliner / F. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 6-5 → 6-6 J. Duckworth / J. Peers 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 6-5 M. Demoliner / F. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 J. Duckworth / J. Peers 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 4-4 → 5-4 M. Demoliner / F. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 4-4 J. Duckworth / J. Peers 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 4-2 → 4-3 M. Demoliner / F. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-2 → 4-2 J. Duckworth / J. Peers 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 M. Demoliner / F. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 J. Duckworth / J. Peers 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 M. Demoliner / F. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 J. Duckworth / J. Peers 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 5-7 M. Demoliner / F. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-6 → 5-7 J. Duckworth / J. Peers 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 5-5 → 5-6 M. Demoliner / F. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 5-4 → 5-5 J. Duckworth / J. Peers 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 ace 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 5-4 M. Demoliner / F. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 J. Duckworth / J. Peers 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 M. Demoliner / F. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 2-3 → 3-3 J. Duckworth / J. Peers 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 1-3 → 2-3 M. Demoliner / F. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 1-2 → 1-3 J. Duckworth / J. Peers 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 1-2 M. Demoliner / F. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 df A-40 1-0 → 1-1 J. Duckworth / J. Peers 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-5 M. Demoliner / F. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 6-5 → 7-5 J. Duckworth / J. Peers 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 6-5 M. Demoliner / F. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-5 → 5-5 J. Duckworth / J. Peers 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 4-5 M. Demoliner / F. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 3-5 J. Duckworth / J. Peers 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 3-3 → 3-4 M. Demoliner / F. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 J. Duckworth / J. Peers 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 M. Demoliner / F. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 J. Duckworth / J. Peers 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 M. Demoliner / F. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 J. Duckworth / J. Peers 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

Millman v Monteiro



ITF Qualifiers J. Millman J. Millman 6 7 7 T. Monteiro T. Monteiro 7 6 6 Vincitore: J. Millman Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* ace 1-1* 2*-1 2*-2 3-2* ace 3-3* ace 4*-3 5*-3 6-3* 6-6 → 7-6 T. Monteiro 15-0 30-0 40-0 6-5 → 6-6 J. Millman 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 6-5 T. Monteiro 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 5-4 → 5-5 J. Millman 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 5-4 T. Monteiro 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 4-3 → 4-4 J. Millman 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 4-3 T. Monteiro 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 ace 3-2 → 3-3 J. Millman 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 T. Monteiro 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 J. Millman 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 T. Monteiro 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 J. Millman 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0-0* 1*-0 2*-0 3-0* 4-0* 4*-1 4*-2 4-3* 5-3* 6*-3 6-6 → 7-6 J. Millman 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 5-6 → 6-6 T. Monteiro 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 5-5 → 5-6 J. Millman 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 4-5 → 5-5 T. Monteiro 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 4-4 → 4-5 J. Millman 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 3-4 → 4-4 T. Monteiro 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 ace 3-3 → 3-4 J. Millman 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 T. Monteiro 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 2-2 → 2-3 J. Millman 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 1-2 → 2-2 T. Monteiro 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 J. Millman 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 df 0-1 → 1-1 T. Monteiro 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* 1-1* 1*-2 ace 1*-3 2-3* 2-4* 3*-4 3*-5 4-5* ace 5-5* 5*-6 6*-6 6-7* 6-6 → 6-7 T. Monteiro 15-0 30-0 40-0 6-5 → 6-6 J. Millman 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 6-5 T. Monteiro 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 5-5 J. Millman 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 5-4 T. Monteiro 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-4 → 4-4 J. Millman 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 3-3 → 3-4 T. Monteiro 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 3-2 → 3-3 J. Millman 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 T. Monteiro 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 2-1 → 2-2 J. Millman 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 T. Monteiro 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A df 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 J. Millman 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

Thompson v Seyboth Wild



🇯🇵 Japan v Ecuador 🇪🇨

Go Soeda v Emilio Gomez



ITF Qualifiers G. Soeda G. Soeda 5 6 E. Gomez E. Gomez 7 7 Vincitore: E. Gomez Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0*-0 0-1* 0-2* 0*-3 1*-3 1-4* 1-5* 1*-6 2*-6 3-6* ace 6-6 → 6-7 E. Gomez 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 6-5 → 6-6 G. Soeda 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 6-5 E. Gomez 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 5-5 G. Soeda 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 5-4 E. Gomez 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 4-3 → 4-4 G. Soeda 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 E. Gomez 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 G. Soeda 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 E. Gomez 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A df 1-2 → 2-2 G. Soeda 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-1 → 1-2 E. Gomez 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 0-1 → 1-1 G. Soeda 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 5-7 E. Gomez 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 5-6 → 5-7 G. Soeda 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 5-5 → 5-6 E. Gomez 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 df A-40 5-4 → 5-5 G. Soeda 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 E. Gomez 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 3-4 → 4-4 G. Soeda 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-4 → 3-4 E. Gomez 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 2-4 G. Soeda 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 2-3 E. Gomez 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 G. Soeda 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 1-2 E. Gomez 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 df 40-15 0-1 → 0-2 G. Soeda 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 0-1

Yasutaka Uchiyama v Roberto Quiroz



ITF Qualifiers Y. Uchiyama Y. Uchiyama 6 6 6 R. Quiroz R. Quiroz 7 2 7 Vincitore: R. Quiroz Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0-0* 1*-0 2*-0 3-0* 3-1* 3*-2 3*-3 4-3* 4-4* ace 4*-5 5*-5 6-5* 6-6* 7*-6 7*-7 8-7* 8-8* 8*-9 6-6 → 6-7 Y. Uchiyama 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-6 → 6-6 R. Quiroz 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 5-5 → 5-6 Y. Uchiyama 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 5-5 R. Quiroz 0-15 df 15-15 ace 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 4-5 Y. Uchiyama 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 4-4 R. Quiroz 15-0 ace 30-0 ace 40-0 3-3 → 3-4 Y. Uchiyama 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 R. Quiroz 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 Y. Uchiyama 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 R. Quiroz 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 Y. Uchiyama 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 R. Quiroz 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 Y. Uchiyama 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-2 → 6-2 R. Quiroz 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-2 → 5-2 Y. Uchiyama 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 3-2 → 4-2 R. Quiroz 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 3-2 Y. Uchiyama 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 ace 2-1 → 3-1 R. Quiroz 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 2-1 Y. Uchiyama 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 2-0 R. Quiroz 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0*-0 0-1* 0-2* ace 0*-3 1*-3 2-3* 2-4* ace 2*-5 3*-5 4-5* 4-6* 6-6 → 6-7 R. Quiroz 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 6-5 → 6-6 Y. Uchiyama 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 R. Quiroz 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 5-5 Y. Uchiyama 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 R. Quiroz 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 4-3 → 4-4 Y. Uchiyama 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 R. Quiroz 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 3-2 → 3-3 Y. Uchiyama 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 ace 2-2 → 3-2 R. Quiroz 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 Y. Uchiyama 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 R. Quiroz 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 Y. Uchiyama 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-0 → 1-0

Ben McLachlan/Yasutaka Uchiyama v Gonzalo Escobar/Diego Hidalgo



ITF Qualifiers B. Mclachlan / Y. Uchiyama B. Mclachlan / Y. Uchiyama 6 3 G. Escobar / D. Hidalgo G. Escobar / D. Hidalgo 7 6 Vincitore: G. Escobar / D. Hidalgo Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 G. Escobar / D. Hidalgo 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-5 → 3-6 B. Mclachlan / Y. Uchiyama 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 A-40 ace 2-5 → 3-5 G. Escobar / D. Hidalgo 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 2-4 → 2-5 B. Mclachlan / Y. Uchiyama 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-4 → 2-4 G. Escobar / D. Hidalgo 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 1-4 B. Mclachlan / Y. Uchiyama 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-3 → 1-3 G. Escobar / D. Hidalgo 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-2 → 0-3 B. Mclachlan / Y. Uchiyama 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 df 40-A 0-1 → 0-2 G. Escobar / D. Hidalgo 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* 1-1* 1*-2 2*-2 2-3* df 2-4* 2*-5 2*-6 3-6* ace 6-6 → 6-7 G. Escobar / D. Hidalgo 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 ace 6-5 → 6-6 B. Mclachlan / Y. Uchiyama 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 6-5 G. Escobar / D. Hidalgo 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 B. Mclachlan / Y. Uchiyama 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 4-4 → 5-4 G. Escobar / D. Hidalgo 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 B. Mclachlan / Y. Uchiyama 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 3-3 → 4-3 G. Escobar / D. Hidalgo 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 B. Mclachlan / Y. Uchiyama 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 ace 40-40 A-40 ace 2-2 → 3-2 G. Escobar / D. Hidalgo 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 2-1 → 2-2 B. Mclachlan / Y. Uchiyama 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 G. Escobar / D. Hidalgo 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 B. Mclachlan / Y. Uchiyama 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

Uchiyama v Gomez

Soeda v Quiroz

🇭🇺 Hungary vs Belgium 🇧🇪

Attila Balazs vs Ruben Bemelmans



ITF Qualifiers A. Balazs A. Balazs 7 6 4 R. Bemelmans R. Bemelmans 5 7 6 Vincitore: R. Bemelmans Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 4-6 A. Balazs 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 4-5 → 4-6 R. Bemelmans 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 A. Balazs 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 R. Bemelmans 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 3-4 A. Balazs 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 R. Bemelmans 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 A. Balazs 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 R. Bemelmans 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 A. Balazs 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 R. Bemelmans 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 df 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0*-0 0-1* 0-2* 0*-3 1*-3 2-3* 2-4* 2*-5 3*-5 ace 3-6* 4-6* 6-6 → 6-7 R. Bemelmans 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 6-5 → 6-6 A. Balazs 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 6-5 R. Bemelmans 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 5-4 → 5-5 A. Balazs 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 4-4 → 5-4 R. Bemelmans 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 4-3 → 4-4 A. Balazs 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 4-3 R. Bemelmans 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 A. Balazs 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 R. Bemelmans 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 A. Balazs 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 R. Bemelmans 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 1-0 → 1-1 A. Balazs 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-5 R. Bemelmans 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 30-40 6-5 → 7-5 A. Balazs 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 6-5 R. Bemelmans 0-15 0-30 15-30 ace 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 5-5 A. Balazs 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 5-4 R. Bemelmans 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 4-4 A. Balazs 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 4-2 → 4-3 R. Bemelmans 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-1 → 4-2 A. Balazs 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 df 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 4-1 R. Bemelmans 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-1 → 3-1 A. Balazs 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 40-30 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 1-1 → 2-1 R. Bemelmans 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 A. Balazs 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

Marton Fucsovics vs Kimmer Coppejans



ITF Qualifiers M. Fucsovics M. Fucsovics 6 5 6 K. Coppejans K. Coppejans 2 7 4 Vincitore: M. Fucsovics Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-4 K. Coppejans 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 5-4 → 6-4 M. Fucsovics 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 4-4 → 5-4 K. Coppejans 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 M. Fucsovics 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 K. Coppejans 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 M. Fucsovics 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 K. Coppejans 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 M. Fucsovics 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 K. Coppejans 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 M. Fucsovics 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 5-7 K. Coppejans 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-6 → 5-7 M. Fucsovics 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-5 → 5-6 K. Coppejans 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 4-5 → 5-5 M. Fucsovics 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 ace 30-30 40-30 3-5 → 4-5 K. Coppejans 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 3-5 M. Fucsovics 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-4 → 3-4 K. Coppejans 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 2-4 M. Fucsovics 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 2-3 K. Coppejans 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 M. Fucsovics 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-2 → 1-2 K. Coppejans 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 M. Fucsovics 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 K. Coppejans 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 5-2 → 6-2 M. Fucsovics 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-2 → 5-2 K. Coppejans 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 ace 30-40 3-2 → 4-2 M. Fucsovics 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 K. Coppejans 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 M. Fucsovics 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 K. Coppejans 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 1-1 M. Fucsovics 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 0-0 → 0-1

Attila Balazs/Marton Fucsovics vs Sander Gille/Joran Vliegen



Attila Balazs vs Kimmer Coppejans



Marton Fucsovics vs Ruben Bemelmans



🇦🇹 Austria vs Uruguay 🇺🇾

Dennis Novak vs Martin Cuevas



ITF Qualifiers D. Novak D. Novak 6 6 M. Cuevas M. Cuevas 2 4 Vincitore: D. Novak Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 D. Novak 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-4 → 6-4 M. Cuevas 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 5-3 → 5-4 D. Novak 15-0 15-15 15-30 40-30 ace ace 4-3 → 5-3 M. Cuevas 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 4-3 D. Novak 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 3-2 → 4-2 M. Cuevas 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-1 → 3-2 D. Novak 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 3-1 M. Cuevas 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 2-1 D. Novak 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 2-0 M. Cuevas 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 D. Novak 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-2 → 6-2 M. Cuevas 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 5-1 → 5-2 D. Novak 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-1 → 5-1 M. Cuevas 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-0 → 4-1 D. Novak 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 3-0 → 4-0 M. Cuevas 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-0 → 3-0 D. Novak 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace ace 1-0 → 2-0 M. Cuevas 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 ace 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A df 0-0 → 1-0

Jurij Rodionov vs Pablo Cuevas



ITF Qualifiers J. Rodionov J. Rodionov 7 3 6 P. Cuevas P. Cuevas 6 6 7 Vincitore: P. Cuevas Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0*-0 0-1* 1-1* 1*-2 1*-3 2-3* 2-4* 2*-5 2*-6 3-6* 4-6* 5*-6 6-6 → 6-7 P. Cuevas 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 6-5 → 6-6 J. Rodionov 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 6-5 P. Cuevas 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 5-5 J. Rodionov 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 4-4 → 5-4 P. Cuevas 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace ace 4-3 → 4-4 J. Rodionov 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 P. Cuevas 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 3-2 → 3-3 J. Rodionov 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 P. Cuevas 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 J. Rodionov 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 P. Cuevas 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 J. Rodionov 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 P. Cuevas 0-15 0-30 15-30 ace 30-30 ace 40-30 ace 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 3-6 J. Rodionov 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-5 → 3-5 P. Cuevas 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 2-4 → 2-5 J. Rodionov 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 1-4 → 2-4 P. Cuevas 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 1-4 J. Rodionov 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-3 → 1-3 P. Cuevas 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-2 → 0-3 J. Rodionov 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-1 → 0-2 P. Cuevas 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* 1-1* 2*-1 3*-1 ace 3-2* 4-2* 4*-3 4*-4 5-4* 6-4* 6*-5 6*-6 7-6* 7-7* ace 8*-7 6-6 → 7-6 P. Cuevas 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 6-5 → 6-6 J. Rodionov 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 ace 5-5 → 6-5 P. Cuevas 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 J. Rodionov 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 P. Cuevas 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 J. Rodionov 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 P. Cuevas 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 3-2 → 3-3 J. Rodionov 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 P. Cuevas 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 J. Rodionov 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 P. Cuevas 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 J. Rodionov 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

Oliver Marach/Jurgen Melzer vs Ariel Behar/Pablo Cuevas



Dennis Novak vs Pablo Cuevas



Jurij Rodionov vs Martin Cuevas



🇩🇪 Germany vs Belarus 🇧🇾

Jan-Lennard Struff vs Ilya Ivashka



ITF Qualifiers J. Struff J. Struff 6 6 I. Ivashka I. Ivashka 4 4 Vincitore: J. Struff Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 J. Struff 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 6-4 I. Ivashka 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 ace 5-3 → 5-4 J. Struff 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 ace 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 ace 4-3 → 5-3 I. Ivashka 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace ace 4-2 → 4-3 J. Struff 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace ace 3-2 → 4-2 I. Ivashka 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-1 → 3-2 J. Struff 0-15 df 15-15 ace 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 3-1 I. Ivashka 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 df 1-1 → 2-1 J. Struff 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 I. Ivashka 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 J. Struff 15-0 ace 30-0 ace 40-0 5-4 → 6-4 I. Ivashka 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-3 → 5-4 J. Struff 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 4-3 → 5-3 I. Ivashka 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 3-3 → 4-3 J. Struff 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 I. Ivashka 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 2-2 → 2-3 J. Struff 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 I. Ivashka 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 J. Struff 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 ace 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 I. Ivashka 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 ace 0-0 → 0-1

Philipp Kohlschreiber vs Egor Gerasimov



ITF Qualifiers P. Kohlschreiber P. Kohlschreiber 6 5 6 E. Gerasimov E. Gerasimov 4 7 7 Vincitore: E. Gerasimov Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0-0* 0*-1 1*-1 1-2* 1-3* 2*-3 2*-4 3-4* 3-5* 3*-6 6-6 → 6-7 P. Kohlschreiber 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-6 → 6-6 E. Gerasimov 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 5-5 → 5-6 P. Kohlschreiber 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 4-5 → 5-5 E. Gerasimov 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 4-4 → 4-5 P. Kohlschreiber 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 E. Gerasimov 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 P. Kohlschreiber 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 40-30 ace 2-3 → 3-3 E. Gerasimov 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 ace 40-40 A-40 ace 2-2 → 2-3 P. Kohlschreiber 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 E. Gerasimov 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 P. Kohlschreiber 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 E. Gerasimov 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 ace A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 5-7 P. Kohlschreiber 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 5-6 → 5-7 E. Gerasimov 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df ace 5-5 → 5-6 P. Kohlschreiber 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 5-5 E. Gerasimov 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 ace 4-4 → 4-5 P. Kohlschreiber 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 E. Gerasimov 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 3-3 → 3-4 P. Kohlschreiber 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A df 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 E. Gerasimov 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 P. Kohlschreiber 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 E. Gerasimov 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace ace 1-1 → 1-2 P. Kohlschreiber 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 E. Gerasimov 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 P. Kohlschreiber 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 6-4 E. Gerasimov 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 5-3 → 5-4 P. Kohlschreiber 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 5-3 E. Gerasimov 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 ace 4-2 → 4-3 P. Kohlschreiber 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 4-2 E. Gerasimov 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-1 → 3-2 P. Kohlschreiber 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 E. Gerasimov 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 2-1 P. Kohlschreiber 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 2-0 E. Gerasimov 0-15 0-30 15-30 ace 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0

Kevin Krawietz/Andreas Mies vs Egor Gerasimov/Andrei Vasilevski



Jan-Lennard Struff vs Egor Gerasimov



Philipp Kohlschreiber vs Ilya Ivashka



ITALIA -COREA DEL SUD

Fabio FOGNINI vs Duckhee LEE



ITF Qualifiers F. Fognini F. Fognini 6 6 D. Lee D. Lee 0 3 Vincitore: F. Fognini Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 D. Lee 0-15 0-30 15-30 ace 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 5-3 → 6-3 F. Fognini 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 5-3 D. Lee 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 4-3 F. Fognini 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 D. Lee 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-2 → 3-2 F. Fognini 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 df 15-40 30-40 ace 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 2-1 → 2-2 D. Lee 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-0 → 2-1 F. Fognini 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 2-0 D. Lee 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A df 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-0 F. Fognini 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-0 → 6-0 D. Lee 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 4-0 → 5-0 F. Fognini 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-0 → 4-0 D. Lee 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A df 2-0 → 3-0 F. Fognini 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 2-0 D. Lee 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0

Gianluca MAGER vs Ji Sung NAM



ITF Qualifiers G. Mager G. Mager 6 7 J. Nam J. Nam 3 5 Vincitore: G. Mager Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-5 J. Nam 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 6-5 → 7-5 G. Mager 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 6-5 J. Nam 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-4 → 5-5 G. Mager 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 J. Nam 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A df 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 3-4 → 4-4 G. Mager 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 40-30 2-4 → 3-4 J. Nam 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 2-4 G. Mager 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-3 → 2-3 J. Nam 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 G. Mager 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 0-2 → 1-2 J. Nam 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 G. Mager 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 ace 40-40 A-40 40-40 df A-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 J. Nam 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-3 → 6-3 G. Mager 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-3 → 5-3 J. Nam 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-2 → 4-3 G. Mager 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 J. Nam 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 3-2 G. Mager 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 3-1 J. Nam 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 30-40 1-1 → 2-1 G. Mager 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 ace 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 J. Nam 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

SONEGO/TRAVAGLIA vs NAM/SONG



Fabio FOGNINI vs Ji Sung NAM



Gianluca MAGER vs Duckhee LEE



ITF Qualifiers D. Galan Riveros D. Galan Riveros 6 6 L. Mayer L. Mayer 1 4 Vincitore: D. Galan Riveros Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 D. Galan Riveros 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-4 → 6-4 L. Mayer 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 5-3 → 5-4 D. Galan Riveros 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace ace 4-3 → 5-3 L. Mayer 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-2 → 4-3 D. Galan Riveros 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 4-1 → 4-2 L. Mayer 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 3-1 → 4-1 D. Galan Riveros 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 15-40 3-0 → 3-1 L. Mayer 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 2-0 → 3-0 D. Galan Riveros 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 2-0 L. Mayer 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 D. Galan Riveros 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-1 → 6-1 L. Mayer 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-1 → 5-1 D. Galan Riveros 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 4-1 L. Mayer 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 2-1 → 3-1 D. Galan Riveros 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-1 → 2-1 L. Mayer 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 D. Galan Riveros 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

Daniel Elahi Galan vs Leonardo Mayer

Santiago Giraldo vs Juan Ignacio Londero



ITF Qualifiers S. Giraldo S. Giraldo 7 3 2 J. Londero J. Londero 6 6 6 Vincitore: J. Londero Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 2-6 S. Giraldo 15-0 15-30 30-30 0-15 0-40 0-30 15-40 30-40 2-5 → 2-6 S. Giraldo 2-4 → 2-5 S. Giraldo 2-3 → 2-4 J. Londero 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 S. Giraldo 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 J. Londero 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 S. Giraldo 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 0-1 → 1-1 J. Londero 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 S. Giraldo 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-5 → 3-6 J. Londero 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-4 → 3-5 S. Giraldo 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 2-4 → 3-4 J. Londero 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 2-4 S. Giraldo 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 df A-40 ace 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 2-3 J. Londero 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 S. Giraldo 15-0 15-30 df 15-40 1-1 → 1-2 J. Londero 30-0 1-0 → 1-1 S. Giraldo 15-0 15-15 40-30 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0-0* 1*-0 1*-1 2-1* 2-2* 3*-2 4*-2 4-3* 5-3* df 5*-4 6-5* 7*-6 6-6 → 7-6 S. Giraldo 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-6 → 6-6 J. Londero 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-5 → 5-6 S. Giraldo 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 5-5 J. Londero 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 3-5 → 4-5 S. Giraldo 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 40-A 3-4 → 3-5 J. Londero 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 15-40 30-40 df 2-4 → 3-4 S. Giraldo 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-4 → 2-4 J. Londero 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 ace 40-30 1-3 → 1-4 S. Giraldo 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 1-2 → 1-3 J. Londero 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 S. Giraldo 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 J. Londero 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

Cabal/Farah vs Zeballos/M. Gonzalez



Daniel Elahi Galan vs Juan Ignacio Londero



Santiago Giraldo vs Leonardo Mayer



Slovakia vs Czech Republic

Jozef KOVALIK vs Jiri VESELY



ITF Qualifiers J. Kovalik J. Kovalik 3 5 J. Vesely J. Vesely 6 7 Vincitore: J. Vesely Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 5-7 J. Kovalik 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 5-6 → 5-7 J. Vesely 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 5-5 → 5-6 J. Kovalik 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 5-5 J. Vesely 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 J. Kovalik 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 4-4 J. Vesely 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 3-3 → 3-4 J. Kovalik 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 J. Vesely 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 J. Kovalik 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 1-2 → 2-2 J. Vesely 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 J. Kovalik 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 J. Vesely 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 J. Kovalik 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-5 → 3-6 J. Vesely 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 3-4 → 3-5 J. Kovalik 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-3 → 3-4 J. Vesely 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-3 → 3-3 J. Kovalik 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-3 → 2-3 J. Vesely 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 J. Kovalik 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 1-2 J. Vesely 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 ace 1-0 → 1-1 J. Kovalik 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

Andrej MARTIN vs Lukas ROSOL



ITF Qualifiers A. Martin A. Martin 4 4 L. Rosol L. Rosol 6 6 Vincitore: L. Rosol Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 A. Martin 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 4-5 → 4-6 L. Rosol 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 A. Martin 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 4-4 L. Rosol 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 A. Martin 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 3-2 → 3-3 L. Rosol 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-1 → 3-2 A. Martin 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 L. Rosol 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 2-1 A. Martin 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 2-0 L. Rosol 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 A. Martin 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-5 → 4-6 L. Rosol 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 A. Martin 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace ace 3-4 → 4-4 L. Rosol 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 3-3 → 3-4 A. Martin 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 L. Rosol 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 A. Martin 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 L. Rosol 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 A. Martin 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 L. Rosol 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

POLASEK/ZELENAY vs FOREJTEK/KOLAR



Andrej MARTIN vs Jiri VESELY



Jozef KOVALIK vs Lukas ROSOL



Sweden vs Chile

Mikael YMER vs Marcelo Tomas BARRIOS VERA



ITF Qualifiers M. Ymer M. Ymer 6 6 M. Barrios Vera M. Barrios Vera 2 3 Vincitore: M. Ymer Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 M. Ymer 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 40-30 5-3 → 6-3 M. Barrios Vera 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 5-2 → 5-3 M. Ymer 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 4-2 → 5-2 M. Barrios Vera 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-1 → 4-2 M. Ymer 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 3-1 → 4-1 M. Barrios Vera 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 3-0 → 3-1 M. Ymer 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 3-0 M. Barrios Vera 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 M. Ymer 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 M. Barrios Vera 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-2 → 6-2 M. Ymer 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 40-40 ace A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 ace 4-2 → 5-2 M. Barrios Vera 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-1 → 4-2 M. Ymer 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 4-1 M. Barrios Vera 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-1 → 3-1 M. Ymer 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 40-A df 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 M. Barrios Vera 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 M. Ymer 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

Elias YMER vs Alejandro TABILO



ITF Qualifiers E. Ymer E. Ymer 4 3 A. Tabilo A. Tabilo 6 6 Vincitore: A. Tabilo Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 A. Tabilo 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 3-6 E. Ymer 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 3-4 → 3-5 A. Tabilo 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 3-4 E. Ymer 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 40-30 ace 2-3 → 3-3 A. Tabilo 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 2-2 → 2-3 E. Ymer 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 ace ace 1-2 → 2-2 A. Tabilo 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 E. Ymer 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 A. Tabilo 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 E. Ymer 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 ace 4-5 → 4-6 A. Tabilo 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 4-5 E. Ymer 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 4-4 A. Tabilo 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 3-3 → 3-4 E. Ymer 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 A. Tabilo 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 E. Ymer 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 A. Tabilo 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 ace 1-1 → 1-2 E. Ymer 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 A. Tabilo 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

ERIKSSON/LINDSTEDT vs BARRIOS VERA/TABILO



Mikael YMER vs Alejandro TABILO



Elias YMER vs Marcelo Tomas BARRIOS VERA



Croatia vs India

Borna GOJO vs Prajnesh GUNNESWARAN



ITF Qualifiers B. Gojo B. Gojo 3 6 6 P. Gunneswaran P. Gunneswaran 6 4 2 Vincitore: B. Gojo Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-2 B. Gojo 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 df A-40 5-2 → 6-2 P. Gunneswaran 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 4-2 → 5-2 B. Gojo 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-1 → 4-2 P. Gunneswaran 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 ace 40-A 3-1 → 4-1 B. Gojo 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 P. Gunneswaran 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 2-1 B. Gojo 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 P. Gunneswaran 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 B. Gojo 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 5-4 → 6-4 P. Gunneswaran 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 5-3 → 5-4 B. Gojo 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 4-3 → 5-3 P. Gunneswaran 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 4-3 B. Gojo 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 P. Gunneswaran 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 3-2 B. Gojo 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 ace 2-1 → 3-1 P. Gunneswaran 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-0 → 2-1 B. Gojo 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 2-0 P. Gunneswaran 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 B. Gojo 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-5 → 3-6 P. Gunneswaran 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 3-5 B. Gojo 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 40-A 3-3 → 3-4 P. Gunneswaran 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 B. Gojo 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 P. Gunneswaran 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 B. Gojo 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 P. Gunneswaran 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 B. Gojo 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 ace 30-40 40-40 ace A-40 0-0 → 1-0

Marin CILIC vs Ramkumar RAMANATHAN



ITF Qualifiers M. Cilic M. Cilic 7 7 R. Ramanathan R. Ramanathan 6 6 Vincitore: M. Cilic Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0-0* 0*-1 0*-2 1-2* ace 2-2* 2*-3 3*-3 4-3* ace 4-4* 5*-4 5*-5 6-5* ace 6-6* 6*-7 7*-7 8-7* ace 8-8* 9*-8 6-6 → 7-6 M. Cilic 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 df ace 5-6 → 6-6 R. Ramanathan 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-5 → 5-6 M. Cilic 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 4-5 → 5-5 R. Ramanathan 0-15 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 ace A-40 4-4 → 4-5 M. Cilic 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 3-4 → 4-4 R. Ramanathan 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 3-3 → 3-4 M. Cilic 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 R. Ramanathan 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 M. Cilic 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 R. Ramanathan 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 M. Cilic 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 0-1 → 1-1 R. Ramanathan 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* 1-1* 1*-2 2*-2 3-2* ace 3-3* 3*-4 4*-4 4-5* 5-5* 5*-6 6*-6 7-6* 7-7* 8*-7 8*-8 9-8* 6-6 → 7-6 R. Ramanathan 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 6-5 → 6-6 M. Cilic 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 5-5 → 6-5 R. Ramanathan 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-4 → 5-5 M. Cilic 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 40-30 ace 4-4 → 5-4 R. Ramanathan 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 M. Cilic 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 3-3 → 4-3 R. Ramanathan 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 M. Cilic 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 R. Ramanathan 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 M. Cilic 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 1-1 → 2-1 R. Ramanathan 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 1-0 → 1-1 M. Cilic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

PAVIC/SKUGOR vs BOPANNA/PAES



Marin CILIC vs Prajnesh GUNNESWARAN



Borna GOJO vs Ramkumar RAMANATHAN



USA vs UZBEKISTAN

Reilly OPELKA vs Denis ISTOMIN



ITF Qualifiers R. Opelka R. Opelka 6 7 D. Istomin D. Istomin 2 5 Vincitore: R. Opelka Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-5 R. Opelka 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 6-5 → 7-5 D. Istomin 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-5 → 6-5 R. Opelka 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 5-5 D. Istomin 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 4-5 R. Opelka 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 D. Istomin 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 3-4 R. Opelka 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 D. Istomin 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 R. Opelka 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 1-2 → 2-2 D. Istomin 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 R. Opelka 0-15 0-30 15-30 ace 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 D. Istomin 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 R. Opelka 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 5-2 → 6-2 D. Istomin 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 4-2 → 5-2 R. Opelka 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 3-2 → 4-2 D. Istomin 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 3-2 R. Opelka 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 1-2 → 2-2 D. Istomin 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 R. Opelka 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 D. Istomin 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

Taylor FRITZ vs Sanjar FAYZIEV



ITF Qualifiers T. Fritz T. Fritz 6 6 S. Fayziev S. Fayziev 1 2 Vincitore: T. Fritz Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 T. Fritz 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 5-2 → 6-2 S. Fayziev 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 4-2 → 5-2 T. Fritz 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 4-2 S. Fayziev 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 3-2 T. Fritz 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 S. Fayziev 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 1-1 → 1-2 T. Fritz 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace ace 0-1 → 1-1 S. Fayziev 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 T. Fritz 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 5-1 → 6-1 S. Fayziev 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-0 → 5-1 T. Fritz 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 A-40 4-0 → 5-0 S. Fayziev 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 ace 40-40 40-A df 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A df 3-0 → 4-0 T. Fritz 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 2-0 → 3-0 S. Fayziev 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-0 → 2-0 T. Fritz 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df ace 0-0 → 1-0

BRYAN/BRYAN vs FAYZIEV/ISTOMIN



Taylor FRITZ vs Denis ISTOMIN



Reilly OPELKA vs Sanjar FAYZIEV



