Davis Cup 2020: I risultati completi del Day 2 per la Qualificazione alle Finals di Madrid (Live)

Risultati dalla Davis Cup
Queste le partite in programma da oggi fino a sabato per l’accesso alle fasi finali della Davis Cup 2020 in programma nel prossimo mese di Novembre a Madrid.
(1) Croazia c. India 2-0
Ungheria c. (2) Belgio 1-1
Colombia c. (3) Argentina 1-1
(4) Stati Uniti c. Uzbekistan 2-0
(5) Australia c. Brasile 3-1
(6) Italia c. Corea 2-0
(7) Germania c. Bielorussia 1-1
(8) Kazakhstan c. Olanda 2-1
Slovacchia c. (9) Repubblica Ceca 0-2
(10) Austria c. Uruguay 1-1
(11) Giappone c. Ecuador 0-3
(12) Svezia c. Cile 1-1
Davis Cup – Turno di Qualificazione – Day 1
🇰🇿 Kazakhstan v Netherlands 🇳🇱
Mikhail Kukushkin v Robin Haase
ITF Qualifiers
M. Kukushkin
4
7
3
R. Haase
6
6
6
Vincitore: R. Haase
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
R. Haase
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
M. Kukushkin
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-4 → 3-5
R. Haase
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
M. Kukushkin
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-2 → 2-2
R. Haase
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
3*-0
3*-1
4-1*
4-2*
5*-2
6*-2
6-6 → 7-6
R. Haase
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
M. Kukushkin
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-4 → 5-4
R. Haase
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
M. Kukushkin
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
R. Haase
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
3-2 → 3-3
M. Kukushkin
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-1 → 3-2
R. Haase
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Haase
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
R. Haase
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
M. Kukushkin
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
R. Haase
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
ace
2-1 → 2-2
M. Kukushkin
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
Alexander Bublik v Tallon Griekspoor
ITF Qualifiers
A. Bublik
7
7
T. Griekspoor
6
6
Vincitore: A. Bublik
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
3-0*
3-1*
3*-2
4*-2
ace
5-2*
ace
5-3*
6*-3
df
6*-4
6-6 → 7-6
A. Bublik
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
T. Griekspoor
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
A. Bublik
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
df
40-15
3-4 → 4-4
T. Griekspoor
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
A. Bublik
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
df
3-2 → 3-3
T. Griekspoor
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
A. Bublik
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 3-1
T. Griekspoor
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
1-1*
2*-1
3*-1
4-1*
4-2*
5*-2
5*-3
df
5-4*
6-4*
6-6 → 7-6
T. Griekspoor
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
6-5 → 6-6
A. Bublik
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
5-5 → 6-5
A. Bublik
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
3-3 → 4-3
T. Griekspoor
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
3-2 → 3-3
A. Bublik
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
T. Griekspoor
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
1-2 → 2-2
Andrey Golubev/Alexander Nedovyesov v Wesley Koolhof/Jean-Julien Rojer
Davis Cup
Golubev / Nedovyesov
6
6
Haase / Rojer
3
3
Vincitori: Golubev-Nedovyesov
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Bublik v Haase
ITF Qualifiers
A. Bublik•
30
7
1
R. Haase
15
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Haase
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
2*-1
3*-1
4-1*
4-2*
4*-3
4*-4
5-4*
6-4*
6-6 → 7-6
R. Haase
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
ace
40-15
5-4 → 5-5
R. Haase
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
4-3 → 4-4
A. Bublik
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
A. Bublik
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
A. Bublik
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
Kukushkin v Griekspoor
Il match deve ancora iniziare
🇦🇺 Australia v Brazil 🇧🇷
Jordan Thompson v Thiago Monteiro
ITF Qualifiers
J. Thompson
6
6
T. Monteiro
3
4
Vincitore: J. Thompson
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Thompson
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Monteiro
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 5-3
J. Thompson
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
John Millman v Thiago Seyboth Wild
ITF Qualifiers
J. Millman
4
7
6
T. Seyboth Wild
6
6
2
Vincitore: J. Millman
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
T. Seyboth Wild
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
4-2 → 5-2
T. Seyboth Wild
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
T. Seyboth Wild
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
J. Millman
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
T. Seyboth Wild
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
3*-0
4*-0
5-0*
6-0*
6-6 → 7-6
T. Seyboth Wild
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 5-5
T. Seyboth Wild
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
3-4 → 3-5
J. Millman
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
T. Seyboth Wild
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
2-3 → 2-4
J. Millman
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
T. Seyboth Wild
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
T. Seyboth Wild
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-0 → 1-1
J. Millman
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Millman
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
3-5 → 4-5
T. Seyboth Wild
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-5 → 3-5
J. Millman
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-5 → 2-5
T. Seyboth Wild
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
1-4 → 1-5
J. Millman
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 0-3
T. Seyboth Wild
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-1 → 0-2
James Duckworth/John Peers v Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves/Marcelo Demoliner
ITF Qualifiers
J. Duckworth / J. Peers
7
5
6
M. Demoliner / F. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves
5
7
7
Vincitore: M. Demoliner / F. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0-2*
0*-3
1*-3
2-3*
2-4*
2*-5
2*-6
3-6*
4-6*
5*-6
6*-6
6-7*
6-6 → 6-7
M. Demoliner / F. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 6-6
J. Duckworth / J. Peers
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
M. Demoliner / F. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
J. Duckworth / J. Peers
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
4-4 → 5-4
M. Demoliner / F. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves
4-3 → 4-4
J. Duckworth / J. Peers
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 4-3
M. Demoliner / F. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves
3-2 → 4-2
J. Duckworth / J. Peers
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
M. Demoliner / F. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
J. Duckworth / J. Peers
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
M. Demoliner / F. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves
1-0 → 1-1
J. Duckworth / J. Peers
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Demoliner / F. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves
5-6 → 5-7
J. Duckworth / J. Peers
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 5-6
M. Demoliner / F. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
5-4 → 5-5
J. Duckworth / J. Peers
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
M. Demoliner / F. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
J. Duckworth / J. Peers
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
M. Demoliner / F. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves
2-3 → 3-3
J. Duckworth / J. Peers
1-3 → 2-3
M. Demoliner / F. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-2 → 1-3
J. Duckworth / J. Peers
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
M. Demoliner / F. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
J. Duckworth / J. Peers
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Demoliner / F. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
6-5 → 7-5
J. Duckworth / J. Peers
5-5 → 6-5
M. Demoliner / F. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-5 → 5-5
J. Duckworth / J. Peers
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
M. Demoliner / F. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves
3-4 → 3-5
J. Duckworth / J. Peers
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
3-3 → 3-4
M. Demoliner / F. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves
3-2 → 3-3
J. Duckworth / J. Peers
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
M. Demoliner / F. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves
2-1 → 2-2
J. Duckworth / J. Peers
1-1 → 2-1
M. Demoliner / F. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves
1-0 → 1-1
J. Duckworth / J. Peers
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Millman v Monteiro
ITF Qualifiers
J. Millman
6
7
7
T. Monteiro
7
6
6
Vincitore: J. Millman
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
ace
1-1*
2*-1
2*-2
3-2*
ace
3-3*
ace
4*-3
5*-3
6-3*
6-6 → 7-6
T. Monteiro
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
5-4 → 5-5
T. Monteiro
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
3-2 → 3-3
T. Monteiro
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
3-0*
4-0*
4*-1
4*-2
4-3*
5-3*
6*-3
6-6 → 7-6
J. Millman
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
5-6 → 6-6
T. Monteiro
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
T. Monteiro
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
4-4 → 4-5
T. Monteiro
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
3-3 → 3-4
J. Millman
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-2 → 2-2
J. Millman
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
0-1 → 1-1
T. Monteiro
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
ace
1*-3
2-3*
2-4*
3*-4
3*-5
4-5*
ace
5-5*
5*-6
6*-6
6-7*
6-6 → 6-7
J. Millman
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
T. Monteiro
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-4 → 4-4
J. Millman
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
3-3 → 3-4
J. Millman
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-2 → 3-2
T. Monteiro
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
2-1 → 2-2
T. Monteiro
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
J. Millman
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Thompson v Seyboth Wild
Il match deve ancora iniziare
🇯🇵 Japan v Ecuador 🇪🇨
Go Soeda v Emilio Gomez
ITF Qualifiers
G. Soeda
5
6
E. Gomez
7
7
Vincitore: E. Gomez
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0-2*
0*-3
1*-3
1-4*
1-5*
1*-6
2*-6
3-6*
ace
6-6 → 6-7
E. Gomez
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 6-6
G. Soeda
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
E. Gomez
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-3 → 4-4
G. Soeda
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
E. Gomez
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
1-2 → 2-2
E. Gomez
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Gomez
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
5-6 → 5-7
E. Gomez
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
G. Soeda
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
G. Soeda
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
E. Gomez
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
G. Soeda
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
E. Gomez
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
df
40-15
0-1 → 0-2
G. Soeda
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Yasutaka Uchiyama v Roberto Quiroz
ITF Qualifiers
Y. Uchiyama
6
6
6
R. Quiroz
7
2
7
Vincitore: R. Quiroz
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
3-0*
3-1*
3*-2
3*-3
4-3*
4-4*
ace
4*-5
5*-5
6-5*
6-6*
7*-6
7*-7
8-7*
8-8*
8*-9
6-6 → 6-7
Y. Uchiyama
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
R. Quiroz
0-15
df
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
Y. Uchiyama
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
Y. Uchiyama
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
R. Quiroz
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
R. Quiroz
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Uchiyama
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-2 → 6-2
R. Quiroz
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-2 → 5-2
R. Quiroz
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
Y. Uchiyama
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
ace
2-1 → 3-1
R. Quiroz
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
R. Quiroz
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0-2*
ace
0*-3
1*-3
2-3*
2-4*
ace
2*-5
3*-5
4-5*
4-6*
6-6 → 6-7
R. Quiroz
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 6-6
Y. Uchiyama
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
R. Quiroz
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-2 → 3-3
R. Quiroz
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
Y. Uchiyama
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
Ben McLachlan/Yasutaka Uchiyama v Gonzalo Escobar/Diego Hidalgo
ITF Qualifiers
B. Mclachlan / Y. Uchiyama
6
3
G. Escobar / D. Hidalgo
7
6
Vincitore: G. Escobar / D. Hidalgo
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Escobar / D. Hidalgo
3-5 → 3-6
B. Mclachlan / Y. Uchiyama
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
2-5 → 3-5
G. Escobar / D. Hidalgo
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
2-4 → 2-5
B. Mclachlan / Y. Uchiyama
1-4 → 2-4
G. Escobar / D. Hidalgo
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
B. Mclachlan / Y. Uchiyama
0-3 → 1-3
G. Escobar / D. Hidalgo
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
B. Mclachlan / Y. Uchiyama
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
G. Escobar / D. Hidalgo
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
2*-2
2-3*
df
2-4*
2*-5
2*-6
3-6*
ace
6-6 → 6-7
G. Escobar / D. Hidalgo
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
6-5 → 6-6
B. Mclachlan / Y. Uchiyama
5-5 → 6-5
G. Escobar / D. Hidalgo
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
B. Mclachlan / Y. Uchiyama
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-4 → 5-4
G. Escobar / D. Hidalgo
4-3 → 4-4
B. Mclachlan / Y. Uchiyama
3-3 → 4-3
G. Escobar / D. Hidalgo
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
B. Mclachlan / Y. Uchiyama
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
2-2 → 3-2
G. Escobar / D. Hidalgo
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-1 → 2-2
B. Mclachlan / Y. Uchiyama
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
G. Escobar / D. Hidalgo
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
B. Mclachlan / Y. Uchiyama
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Uchiyama v Gomez
Soeda v Quiroz
🇭🇺 Hungary vs Belgium 🇧🇪
Attila Balazs vs Ruben Bemelmans
ITF Qualifiers
A. Balazs
7
6
4
R. Bemelmans
5
7
6
Vincitore: R. Bemelmans
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
R. Bemelmans
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
A. Balazs
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
R. Bemelmans
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0-2*
0*-3
1*-3
2-3*
2-4*
2*-5
3*-5
ace
3-6*
4-6*
6-6 → 6-7
A. Balazs
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
R. Bemelmans
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
5-4 → 5-5
R. Bemelmans
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
4-3 → 4-4
R. Bemelmans
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
A. Balazs
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
R. Bemelmans
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-0 → 1-1
A. Balazs
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Bemelmans
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
6-5 → 7-5
A. Balazs
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
R. Bemelmans
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
R. Bemelmans
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
A. Balazs
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
R. Bemelmans
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
A. Balazs
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
1-1 → 2-1
A. Balazs
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Marton Fucsovics vs Kimmer Coppejans
ITF Qualifiers
M. Fucsovics
6
5
6
K. Coppejans
2
7
4
Vincitore: M. Fucsovics
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Fucsovics
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
4-4 → 5-4
K. Coppejans
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
M. Fucsovics
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
K. Coppejans
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
M. Fucsovics
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
K. Coppejans
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
M. Fucsovics
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
K. Coppejans
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
M. Fucsovics
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. Coppejans
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 5-5
M. Fucsovics
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
K. Coppejans
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
M. Fucsovics
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
K. Coppejans
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Coppejans
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-2 → 6-2
K. Coppejans
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
M. Fucsovics
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
K. Coppejans
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
M. Fucsovics
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
K. Coppejans
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 1-1
Attila Balazs/Marton Fucsovics vs Sander Gille/Joran Vliegen
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Attila Balazs vs Kimmer Coppejans
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Marton Fucsovics vs Ruben Bemelmans
Il match deve ancora iniziare
🇦🇹 Austria vs Uruguay 🇺🇾
Dennis Novak vs Martin Cuevas
ITF Qualifiers
D. Novak
6
6
M. Cuevas
2
4
Vincitore: D. Novak
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Novak
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
M. Cuevas
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
5-3 → 5-4
D. Novak
15-0
15-15
15-30
40-30
ace
ace
4-3 → 5-3
M. Cuevas
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
D. Novak
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-2 → 4-2
M. Cuevas
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
D. Novak
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
M. Cuevas
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
M. Cuevas
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Novak
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 5-1
M. Cuevas
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-0 → 4-1
D. Novak
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-0 → 4-0
M. Cuevas
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 3-0
M. Cuevas
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
0-0 → 1-0
Jurij Rodionov vs Pablo Cuevas
ITF Qualifiers
J. Rodionov
7
3
6
P. Cuevas
6
6
7
Vincitore: P. Cuevas
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
1-1*
1*-2
1*-3
2-3*
2-4*
2*-5
2*-6
3-6*
4-6*
5*-6
6-6 → 6-7
P. Cuevas
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
J. Rodionov
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
J. Rodionov
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
4-4 → 5-4
J. Rodionov
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
J. Rodionov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
P. Cuevas
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
ace
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
J. Rodionov
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 3-5
P. Cuevas
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
2*-1
3*-1
ace
3-2*
4-2*
4*-3
4*-4
5-4*
6-4*
6*-5
6*-6
7-6*
7-7*
ace
8*-7
6-6 → 7-6
P. Cuevas
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
6-5 → 6-6
J. Rodionov
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
ace
5-5 → 6-5
P. Cuevas
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
J. Rodionov
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
J. Rodionov
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
J. Rodionov
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
P. Cuevas
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
1-0 → 1-1
J. Rodionov
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Oliver Marach/Jurgen Melzer vs Ariel Behar/Pablo Cuevas
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Dennis Novak vs Pablo Cuevas
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Jurij Rodionov vs Martin Cuevas
Il match deve ancora iniziare
🇩🇪 Germany vs Belarus 🇧🇾
Jan-Lennard Struff vs Ilya Ivashka
ITF Qualifiers
J. Struff
6
6
I. Ivashka
4
4
Vincitore: J. Struff
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
I. Ivashka
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
5-3 → 5-4
J. Struff
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
4-3 → 5-3
J. Struff
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
ace
3-2 → 4-2
I. Ivashka
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
J. Struff
0-15
df
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Struff
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-3 → 5-3
I. Ivashka
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 4-3
J. Struff
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
I. Ivashka
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-2 → 2-3
J. Struff
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
J. Struff
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
ace
40-15
0-1 → 1-1
I. Ivashka
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Philipp Kohlschreiber vs Egor Gerasimov
ITF Qualifiers
P. Kohlschreiber
6
5
6
E. Gerasimov
4
7
7
Vincitore: E. Gerasimov
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
1-2*
1-3*
2*-3
2*-4
3-4*
3-5*
3*-6
6-6 → 6-7
P. Kohlschreiber
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
P. Kohlschreiber
4-5 → 5-5
E. Gerasimov
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
4-4 → 4-5
P. Kohlschreiber
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
E. Gerasimov
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
3-3 → 3-4
P. Kohlschreiber
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
2-3 → 3-3
E. Gerasimov
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
2-2 → 2-3
P. Kohlschreiber
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
E. Gerasimov
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
P. Kohlschreiber
0-1 → 1-1
E. Gerasimov
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
P. Kohlschreiber
5-6 → 5-7
E. Gerasimov
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
ace
5-5 → 5-6
P. Kohlschreiber
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
E. Gerasimov
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
4-4 → 4-5
P. Kohlschreiber
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
E. Gerasimov
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
3-3 → 3-4
P. Kohlschreiber
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
E. Gerasimov
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-2 → 2-3
P. Kohlschreiber
1-2 → 2-2
P. Kohlschreiber
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Kohlschreiber
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
E. Gerasimov
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
5-3 → 5-4
P. Kohlschreiber
4-3 → 5-3
E. Gerasimov
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
ace
4-2 → 4-3
P. Kohlschreiber
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
E. Gerasimov
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
P. Kohlschreiber
2-1 → 3-1
E. Gerasimov
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
P. Kohlschreiber
1-0 → 2-0
E. Gerasimov
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Kevin Krawietz/Andreas Mies vs Egor Gerasimov/Andrei Vasilevski
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Jan-Lennard Struff vs Egor Gerasimov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Philipp Kohlschreiber vs Ilya Ivashka
Il match deve ancora iniziare
ITALIA -COREA DEL SUD
Fabio FOGNINI vs Duckhee LEE
ITF Qualifiers
F. Fognini
6
6
D. Lee
0
3
Vincitore: F. Fognini
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Lee
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 6-3
D. Lee
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
F. Fognini
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 2-2
D. Lee
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Fognini
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-0 → 6-0
D. Lee
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-0 → 5-0
F. Fognini
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-0 → 4-0
D. Lee
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
2-0 → 3-0
D. Lee
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Gianluca MAGER vs Ji Sung NAM
ITF Qualifiers
G. Mager
6
7
J. Nam
3
5
Vincitore: G. Mager
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Nam
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
6-5 → 7-5
G. Mager
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
G. Mager
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
J. Nam
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 4-4
G. Mager
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
J. Nam
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
J. Nam
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
G. Mager
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
J. Nam
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
G. Mager
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Nam
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-3 → 6-3
G. Mager
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
G. Mager
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
J. Nam
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
G. Mager
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
ace
40-15
0-1 → 1-1
SONEGO/TRAVAGLIA vs NAM/SONG
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Fabio FOGNINI vs Ji Sung NAM
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Gianluca MAGER vs Duckhee LEE
Il match deve ancora iniziare
🇨🇴 Colombia vs Argentina 🇦🇷
Daniel Elahi Galan vs Leonardo Mayer
ITF Qualifiers
D. Galan Riveros
6
6
L. Mayer
1
4
Vincitore: D. Galan Riveros
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Galan Riveros
5-4 → 6-4
L. Mayer
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
D. Galan Riveros
4-3 → 5-3
D. Galan Riveros
4-1 → 4-2
L. Mayer
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
3-1 → 4-1
D. Galan Riveros
3-0 → 3-1
D. Galan Riveros
1-0 → 2-0
L. Mayer
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Galan Riveros
5-1 → 6-1
L. Mayer
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-1 → 5-1
D. Galan Riveros
3-1 → 4-1
L. Mayer
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
D. Galan Riveros
1-1 → 2-1
D. Galan Riveros
0-0 → 1-0
Santiago Giraldo vs Juan Ignacio Londero
ITF Qualifiers
S. Giraldo
7
3
2
J. Londero
6
6
6
Vincitore: J. Londero
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
S. Giraldo
15-0
15-30
30-30
0-15
0-40
0-30
15-40
30-40
2-5 → 2-6
J. Londero
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
S. Giraldo
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Giraldo
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-5 → 3-6
J. Londero
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
S. Giraldo
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
df
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
3*-2
4*-2
4-3*
5-3*
df
5*-4
6-5*
7*-6
6-6 → 7-6
S. Giraldo
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
J. Londero
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-5 → 4-5
S. Giraldo
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 3-5
J. Londero
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
df
2-4 → 3-4
J. Londero
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
J. Londero
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Cabal/Farah vs Zeballos/M. Gonzalez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Daniel Elahi Galan vs Juan Ignacio Londero
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Santiago Giraldo vs Leonardo Mayer
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Slovakia vs Czech Republic
Jozef KOVALIK vs Jiri VESELY
ITF Qualifiers
J. Kovalik
3
5
J. Vesely
6
7
Vincitore: J. Vesely
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Vesely
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-5 → 5-6
J. Kovalik
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
4-5 → 5-5
J. Vesely
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
J. Kovalik
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
J. Kovalik
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
J. Vesely
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
J. Kovalik
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
1-2 → 2-2
J. Kovalik
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Kovalik
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-5 → 3-6
J. Vesely
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
3-4 → 3-5
J. Kovalik
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
J. Kovalik
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
J. Kovalik
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
J. Vesely
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
Andrej MARTIN vs Lukas ROSOL
ITF Qualifiers
A. Martin
4
4
L. Rosol
6
6
Vincitore: L. Rosol
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Rosol
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
A. Martin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
L. Rosol
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
3-3 → 3-4
A. Martin
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
3-2 → 3-3
A. Martin
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-1 → 3-1
L. Rosol
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
A. Martin
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
L. Rosol
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Martin
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-5 → 4-6
L. Rosol
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
L. Rosol
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
3-3 → 3-4
L. Rosol
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
2-2 → 2-3
L. Rosol
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
A. Martin
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
L. Rosol
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
POLASEK/ZELENAY vs FOREJTEK/KOLAR
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Andrej MARTIN vs Jiri VESELY
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Jozef KOVALIK vs Lukas ROSOL
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Sweden vs Chile
Mikael YMER vs Marcelo Tomas BARRIOS VERA
ITF Qualifiers
M. Ymer
6
6
M. Barrios Vera
2
3
Vincitore: M. Ymer
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Ymer
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
M. Barrios Vera
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
5-2 → 5-3
M. Barrios Vera
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 3-1
M. Ymer
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 3-0
M. Barrios Vera
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
M. Ymer
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Ymer
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
4-2 → 5-2
M. Ymer
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
M. Ymer
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
M. Barrios Vera
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
M. Ymer
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Elias YMER vs Alejandro TABILO
ITF Qualifiers
E. Ymer
4
3
A. Tabilo
6
6
Vincitore: A. Tabilo
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Tabilo
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
E. Ymer
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
3-4 → 3-5
A. Tabilo
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
E. Ymer
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
2-3 → 3-3
E. Ymer
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
1-2 → 2-2
A. Tabilo
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Tabilo
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
4-4 → 4-5
A. Tabilo
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-3 → 3-4
E. Ymer
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
A. Tabilo
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
E. Ymer
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
A. Tabilo
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
ace
1-1 → 1-2
A. Tabilo
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
ERIKSSON/LINDSTEDT vs BARRIOS VERA/TABILO
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Mikael YMER vs Alejandro TABILO
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Elias YMER vs Marcelo Tomas BARRIOS VERA
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Croatia vs India
Borna GOJO vs Prajnesh GUNNESWARAN
ITF Qualifiers
B. Gojo
3
6
6
P. Gunneswaran
6
4
2
Vincitore: B. Gojo
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
B. Gojo
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
5-2 → 6-2
P. Gunneswaran
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 5-2
B. Gojo
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-1 → 4-2
P. Gunneswaran
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
3-1 → 4-1
P. Gunneswaran
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
B. Gojo
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Gojo
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-3 → 5-3
B. Gojo
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
P. Gunneswaran
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Gojo
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-5 → 3-6
B. Gojo
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 3-4
P. Gunneswaran
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
3-2 → 3-3
B. Gojo
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
B. Gojo
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
B. Gojo
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Marin CILIC vs Ramkumar RAMANATHAN
ITF Qualifiers
M. Cilic
7
7
R. Ramanathan
6
6
Vincitore: M. Cilic
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
0*-2
1-2*
ace
2-2*
2*-3
3*-3
4-3*
ace
4-4*
5*-4
5*-5
6-5*
ace
6-6*
6*-7
7*-7
8-7*
ace
8-8*
9*-8
6-6 → 7-6
M. Cilic
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
df
ace
5-6 → 6-6
R. Ramanathan
0-15
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
R. Ramanathan
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
3-3 → 3-4
M. Cilic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
R. Ramanathan
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
M. Cilic
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
2*-2
3-2*
ace
3-3*
3*-4
4*-4
4-5*
5-5*
5*-6
6*-6
7-6*
7-7*
8*-7
8*-8
9-8*
6-6 → 7-6
R. Ramanathan
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
M. Cilic
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
4-4 → 5-4
R. Ramanathan
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
R. Ramanathan
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
2-1 → 2-2
M. Cilic
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 2-1
R. Ramanathan
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
PAVIC/SKUGOR vs BOPANNA/PAES
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Marin CILIC vs Prajnesh GUNNESWARAN
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Borna GOJO vs Ramkumar RAMANATHAN
Il match deve ancora iniziare
USA vs UZBEKISTAN
Reilly OPELKA vs Denis ISTOMIN
ITF Qualifiers
R. Opelka
6
7
D. Istomin
2
5
Vincitore: R. Opelka
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Opelka
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
6-5 → 7-5
D. Istomin
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-5 → 6-5
D. Istomin
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
D. Istomin
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
D. Istomin
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
R. Opelka
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Opelka
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
5-2 → 6-2
D. Istomin
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
R. Opelka
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
1-2 → 2-2
D. Istomin
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Taylor FRITZ vs Sanjar FAYZIEV
ITF Qualifiers
T. Fritz
6
6
S. Fayziev
1
2
Vincitore: T. Fritz
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Fritz
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
5-2 → 6-2
S. Fayziev
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-2 → 5-2
T. Fritz
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
S. Fayziev
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
S. Fayziev
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-1 → 1-2
T. Fritz
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Fritz
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
5-1 → 6-1
S. Fayziev
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-0 → 5-1
T. Fritz
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
4-0 → 5-0
S. Fayziev
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
3-0 → 4-0
S. Fayziev
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
1-0 → 2-0
T. Fritz
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
ace
0-0 → 1-0
BRYAN/BRYAN vs FAYZIEV/ISTOMIN
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Taylor FRITZ vs Denis ISTOMIN
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Reilly OPELKA vs Sanjar FAYZIEV
Il match deve ancora iniziare
