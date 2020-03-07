Davis Cup 2020 Copertina, Davis/FedCup

Davis Cup 2020: I risultati completi del Day 2 per la Qualificazione alle Finals di Madrid (Live)

Risultati dalla Davis Cup
Queste le partite in programma da oggi fino a sabato per l’accesso alle fasi finali della Davis Cup 2020 in programma nel prossimo mese di Novembre a Madrid.

(1) Croazia HRV c. India IND 2-0
Ungheria HUN c. (2) Belgio BEL 1-1
Colombia COL c. (3) Argentina ARG 1-1
(4) Stati Uniti USA c. Uzbekistan UZB 2-0
(5) Australia AUS c. Brasile BRA 3-1
(6) Italia ITA c. Corea KOR 2-0
(7) Germania DEU c. Bielorussia BLR 1-1
(8) Kazakhstan KAZ c. Olanda NED 2-1
Slovacchia SVK c. (9) Repubblica Ceca CZE 0-2
(10) Austria AUT c. Uruguay URU 1-1
(11) Giappone JPN c. Ecuador ECU 0-3
(12) Svezia SWE c. Cile CHL 1-1

Davis Cup – Turno di Qualificazione – Day 1

🇰🇿 Kazakhstan v Netherlands 🇳🇱
Mikhail Kukushkin v Robin Haase

ITF Qualifiers
M. Kukushkin
4
7
3
R. Haase
6
6
6
Vincitore: R. Haase
Mostra dettagli

Alexander Bublik v Tallon Griekspoor

ITF Qualifiers
A. Bublik
7
7
T. Griekspoor
6
6
Vincitore: A. Bublik
Mostra dettagli

Andrey Golubev/Alexander Nedovyesov v Wesley Koolhof/Jean-Julien Rojer

Davis Cup
Golubev / Nedovyesov
6
6
Haase / Rojer
3
3
Vincitori: Golubev-Nedovyesov
Bublik v Haase

Bublik v Haase

ITF Qualifiers
A. Bublik
30
7
1
R. Haase
15
6
0
Kukushkin v Griekspoor

Kukushkin v Griekspoor

Il match deve ancora iniziare


🇦🇺 Australia v Brazil 🇧🇷
Jordan Thompson v Thiago Monteiro

ITF Qualifiers
J. Thompson
6
6
T. Monteiro
3
4
Vincitore: J. Thompson
Mostra dettagli

John Millman v Thiago Seyboth Wild

ITF Qualifiers
J. Millman
4
7
6
T. Seyboth Wild
6
6
2
Vincitore: J. Millman
Mostra dettagli

James Duckworth/John Peers v Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves/Marcelo Demoliner

ITF Qualifiers
J. Duckworth / J. Peers
7
5
6
M. Demoliner / F. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves
5
7
7
Vincitore: M. Demoliner / F. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves
Millman v Monteiro

Millman v Monteiro

ITF Qualifiers
J. Millman
6
7
7
T. Monteiro
7
6
6
Vincitore: J. Millman
Mostra dettagli

Thompson v Seyboth Wild

Il match deve ancora iniziare


🇯🇵 Japan v Ecuador 🇪🇨
Go Soeda v Emilio Gomez

ITF Qualifiers
G. Soeda
5
6
E. Gomez
7
7
Vincitore: E. Gomez
Mostra dettagli

Yasutaka Uchiyama v Roberto Quiroz

ITF Qualifiers
Y. Uchiyama
6
6
6
R. Quiroz
7
2
7
Vincitore: R. Quiroz
Mostra dettagli

Ben McLachlan/Yasutaka Uchiyama v Gonzalo Escobar/Diego Hidalgo

ITF Qualifiers
B. Mclachlan / Y. Uchiyama
6
3
G. Escobar / D. Hidalgo
7
6
Vincitore: G. Escobar / D. Hidalgo
Mostra dettagli

Uchiyama v Gomez
Soeda v Quiroz


🇭🇺 Hungary vs Belgium 🇧🇪
Attila Balazs vs Ruben Bemelmans

ITF Qualifiers
A. Balazs
7
6
4
R. Bemelmans
5
7
6
Vincitore: R. Bemelmans
Mostra dettagli

Marton Fucsovics vs Kimmer Coppejans

ITF Qualifiers
M. Fucsovics
6
5
6
K. Coppejans
2
7
4
Vincitore: M. Fucsovics
Mostra dettagli

Attila Balazs/Marton Fucsovics vs Sander Gille/Joran Vliegen

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Attila Balazs vs Kimmer Coppejans

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Marton Fucsovics vs Ruben Bemelmans

Il match deve ancora iniziare


🇦🇹 Austria vs Uruguay 🇺🇾
Dennis Novak vs Martin Cuevas

ITF Qualifiers
D. Novak
6
6
M. Cuevas
2
4
Vincitore: D. Novak
Mostra dettagli

Jurij Rodionov vs Pablo Cuevas

ITF Qualifiers
J. Rodionov
7
3
6
P. Cuevas
6
6
7
Vincitore: P. Cuevas
Mostra dettagli

Oliver Marach/Jurgen Melzer vs Ariel Behar/Pablo Cuevas

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Dennis Novak vs Pablo Cuevas

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jurij Rodionov vs Martin Cuevas

Il match deve ancora iniziare


🇩🇪 Germany vs Belarus 🇧🇾
Jan-Lennard Struff vs Ilya Ivashka

ITF Qualifiers
J. Struff
6
6
I. Ivashka
4
4
Vincitore: J. Struff
Mostra dettagli

Philipp Kohlschreiber vs Egor Gerasimov

ITF Qualifiers
P. Kohlschreiber
6
5
6
E. Gerasimov
4
7
7
Vincitore: E. Gerasimov
Mostra dettagli

Kevin Krawietz/Andreas Mies vs Egor Gerasimov/Andrei Vasilevski

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jan-Lennard Struff vs Egor Gerasimov

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Philipp Kohlschreiber vs Ilya Ivashka

Il match deve ancora iniziare


ITALIA ITA -COREA DEL SUD KOR
Fabio FOGNINI vs Duckhee LEE

ITF Qualifiers
F. Fognini
6
6
D. Lee
0
3
Vincitore: F. Fognini
Mostra dettagli

Gianluca MAGER vs Ji Sung NAM

ITF Qualifiers
G. Mager
6
7
J. Nam
3
5
Vincitore: G. Mager
Mostra dettagli

SONEGO/TRAVAGLIA vs NAM/SONG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Fabio FOGNINI vs Ji Sung NAM

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Gianluca MAGER vs Duckhee LEE

Il match deve ancora iniziare



🇨🇴 Colombia vs Argentina 🇦🇷
Daniel Elahi Galan vs Leonardo Mayer
ITF Qualifiers
D. Galan Riveros
6
6
L. Mayer
1
4
Vincitore: D. Galan Riveros
Mostra dettagli

Santiago Giraldo vs Juan Ignacio Londero

ITF Qualifiers
S. Giraldo
7
3
2
J. Londero
6
6
6
Vincitore: J. Londero
Mostra dettagli

Cabal/Farah vs Zeballos/M. Gonzalez

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Daniel Elahi Galan vs Juan Ignacio Londero

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Santiago Giraldo vs Leonardo Mayer

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Slovakia SVK vs Czech Republic CZE
Jozef KOVALIK vs Jiri VESELY

ITF Qualifiers
J. Kovalik
3
5
J. Vesely
6
7
Vincitore: J. Vesely
Mostra dettagli

Andrej MARTIN vs Lukas ROSOL

ITF Qualifiers
A. Martin
4
4
L. Rosol
6
6
Vincitore: L. Rosol
Mostra dettagli

POLASEK/ZELENAY vs FOREJTEK/KOLAR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Andrej MARTIN vs Jiri VESELY

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jozef KOVALIK vs Lukas ROSOL

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Sweden SWE vs Chile CHL
Mikael YMER vs Marcelo Tomas BARRIOS VERA

ITF Qualifiers
M. Ymer
6
6
M. Barrios Vera
2
3
Vincitore: M. Ymer
Mostra dettagli

Elias YMER vs Alejandro TABILO

ITF Qualifiers
E. Ymer
4
3
A. Tabilo
6
6
Vincitore: A. Tabilo
Mostra dettagli

ERIKSSON/LINDSTEDT vs BARRIOS VERA/TABILO

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Mikael YMER vs Alejandro TABILO

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Elias YMER vs Marcelo Tomas BARRIOS VERA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Croatia HRV vs India IND
Borna GOJO vs Prajnesh GUNNESWARAN

ITF Qualifiers
B. Gojo
3
6
6
P. Gunneswaran
6
4
2
Vincitore: B. Gojo
Mostra dettagli

Marin CILIC vs Ramkumar RAMANATHAN

ITF Qualifiers
M. Cilic
7
7
R. Ramanathan
6
6
Vincitore: M. Cilic
Mostra dettagli

PAVIC/SKUGOR vs BOPANNA/PAES

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Marin CILIC vs Prajnesh GUNNESWARAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Borna GOJO vs Ramkumar RAMANATHAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare


USA USA vs UZBEKISTAN UZB
Reilly OPELKA vs Denis ISTOMIN

ITF Qualifiers
R. Opelka
6
7
D. Istomin
2
5
Vincitore: R. Opelka
Mostra dettagli

Taylor FRITZ vs Sanjar FAYZIEV

ITF Qualifiers
T. Fritz
6
6
S. Fayziev
1
2
Vincitore: T. Fritz
Mostra dettagli

BRYAN/BRYAN vs FAYZIEV/ISTOMIN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Taylor FRITZ vs Denis ISTOMIN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Reilly OPELKA vs Sanjar FAYZIEV

Il match deve ancora iniziare

