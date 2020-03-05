Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Indian Wells: I risultati con il dettaglio del Secondo Turno. Roberto Marcora agli ottavi di finale (Video)

05/03/2020 07:40 134 commenti
Roberto Marcora nella foto
Roberto Marcora nella foto - Foto Antonio Milesi

R3: (PR)Jack Sock (USA) vs (13)Evgeny Donskoy (RUS)
R3: (11)Denis Kudla (USA) vs (6)Jannik Sinner (ITA)
R3: Roberto Marcora (ITA) vs (14)Marcos Giron (USA)
R3: (10)Salvatore Caruso (ITA) vs Brandon Nakashima (USA)
R3: (8)Francis Tiafoe (USA) vs (9)Gregoire Barrere (FRA) [1-0]
R3: Sebastian Korda (USA) vs Mitchell Krueger (USA) [0-1]
R3: (5)Steve Johnson (USA) vs (12)Taro Daniel (JPN)
R3: (PR)Raymond Sarmiento (USA) vs Noah Rubin (USA) [1-0]

USA Challenger Indian Wells CH | Cemento | $162.480 – 2° Turno

Stadium 5 – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [5] Steve Johnson USA vs Marc Polmans AUS

CH Indian Wells
Steve Johnson [5]
6
3
6
Marc Polmans
1
6
2
Vincitore: S. JOHNSON
2. Mischa Zverev GER vs [9] Gregoire Barrere FRA

CH Indian Wells
Mischa Zverev
3
6
5
Gregoire Barrere [9]
6
3
7
Vincitore: G. BARRERE
3. [Alt] Romain Arneodo MON vs Roberto Marcora ITA

CH Indian Wells
Romain Arneodo
6
1
6
Roberto Marcora
4
6
7
Vincitore: R. MARCORA
4. [3] Alexander Zverev GER / Mischa Zverev GER vs [WC] Sebastian Korda USA / Mitchell Krueger USA

CH Indian Wells
Alexander Zverev / Mischa Zverev [3]
6
4
9
Sebastian Korda / Mitchell Krueger
4
6
11
Vincitori: KORDA / KRUEGER
Court 15 – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Q] Sem Verbeek NED vs [6] Jannik Sinner ITA

CH Indian Wells
Sem Verbeek
0
1
Jannik Sinner [6]
6
6
Vincitore: J. SINNER
2. [16] Peter Gojowczyk GER vs [PR] Raymond Sarmiento USA

CH Indian Wells
Peter Gojowczyk [16]
6
3
2
Raymond Sarmiento
4
6
6
Vincitore: R. SARMIENTO
3. Brandon Nakashima USA vs [7] Yuichi Sugita JPN

CH Indian Wells
Brandon Nakashima
6
6
Yuichi Sugita [7]
3
2
Vincitore: B. NAKASHIMA
4. Radu Albot MDA / Marius Copil ROU vs [4] Luke Bambridge GBR / Lloyd Glasspool GBR

CH Indian Wells
Radu Albot / Marius Copil
1
5
Luke Bambridge / Lloyd Glasspool [4]
6
7
Vincitori: BAMBRIDGE / GLASSPOOL
Court 17 – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Ryan Peniston GBR vs [14] Marcos Giron USA

CH Indian Wells
Ryan Peniston
2
6
Marcos Giron [14]
6
7
Vincitore: M. GIRON
2. [PR] Michael Mmoh USA / Jack Sock USA vs [WC] Denis Kudla USA / Thai-Son Kwiatkowski USA

CH Indian Wells
Michael Mmoh / Jack Sock
3
2
Denis Kudla / Thai-Son Kwiatkowski
6
6
Vincitori: KUDLA / KWIATKOWSKI
3. Jannik Sinner ITA / Frances Tiafoe USA vs [2] Marc Polmans AUS / Matt Reid AUS

CH Indian Wells
Jannik Sinner / Frances Tiafoe
7
3
10
Marc Polmans / Matt Reid [2]
5
6
5
Vincitori: SINNER / TIAFOE
Court 19 – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [WC] JC Aragone USA / Marcos Giron USA vs Mao-Xin Gong CHN / Hunter Reese USA

CH Indian Wells
JC Aragone / Marcos Giron
2
6
5
Mao-Xin Gong / Hunter Reese
6
3
10
Vincitori: GONG / REESE
Court 20 – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [1] Nicholas Monroe USA / Jackson Withrow USA vs Taro Daniel JPN / Evgeny Donskoy RUS

CH Indian Wells
Nicholas Monroe / Jackson Withrow [1]
3
7
8
Taro Daniel / Evgeny Donskoy
6
6
10
Vincitori: DANIEL / DONSKOY
2. [PR] Treat Huey PHI / Sem Verbeek NED vs [PR] Bradley Klahn USA / Mackenzie McDonald USA

CH Indian Wells
Treat Huey / Sem Verbeek
7
6
Bradley Klahn / Mackenzie McDonald
6
3
Vincitori: HUEY / VERBEEK
134 commenti.

« Commenti più vecchi (100 precedenti)
ibson 05-03-2020 09:16

Scritto da Marco
@ Nevskij (#2531610)
L’americano ha un gioco simile a Sinner, come potenza sicuramente.
Ha lasciato 5 game al numero 78 del mondo, occhio che arriva in fretta pure lui.
E per fortuna, con Wild, alcaraz e Mochizuki cominciano a intravedersi i competitor di Sinner

Non ci assomiglia proprio per niente.

 134
me-cir te no 05-03-2020 08:30

Ha rischiato di perdere con un Carneado

 133
pablito 05-03-2020 03:51

@ Redazione

4 incontri con italiani al CH di IW.
4 incontri con italiani al CH di Monterrey.

Farete la pagina riassuntiva “Italiani in campo” ?
Grazie.

 132
Gianluca (Guest) 05-03-2020 01:59

Due match point annullati, di cui il secondo su servizio dell’avversario

 131
francesco.nicolaci 05-03-2020 01:32

ARNEODO MITICO… MARCORA INGUARDABILE!!!

 130
Paky 71 (Guest) 05-03-2020 01:32

Roby che fatica…ultimi punti in apnea, con matchpoints contro, ma vittoria importante.

 129
pablito 05-03-2020 01:30

Felice per Roberto !
Ma si può faticare tanto per battere un… Arneodo rischiando così ?

 128
Marco (Guest) 05-03-2020 01:29

Marcora ha provato in tutti i modi a perderla ma il monegasco con lo smash sbagliato sull’8-8 si è superato

 127
Gianni (Guest) 05-03-2020 00:45

Scritto da matl
Ma ora Roberto deve mangiarlo!

… lo sta facendo!!!

 126
pablito 05-03-2020 00:35

Derby Sinner-Caruso in doppio !

 125
pablito 05-03-2020 00:30

E ora vincono anche il doppio.
Al TB micidiale Tiafoe sottorete !

 124
Djokernole99 05-03-2020 00:28

Grandi anche in doppio!

 123
Fabio adora Maria Kirilenko (Guest) 05-03-2020 00:25

vi invito a guardare il punto finale del game sul 3-0 Marcora secondo set..roba da vedere e rivedere..spettacolo.anche Arneodo ci ha saputo fare

 122
Givaldo Barbosa (Guest) 05-03-2020 00:20

@ pablito (#2531560)

Sì. Anche.

 121
matl 05-03-2020 00:18

Ma ora Roberto deve mangiarlo!

 120
Marco (Guest) 05-03-2020 00:13

@ Nevskij (#2531610)

L’americano ha un gioco simile a Sinner, come potenza sicuramente.
Ha lasciato 5 game al numero 78 del mondo, occhio che arriva in fretta pure lui.
E per fortuna, con Wild, alcaraz e Mochizuki cominciano a intravedersi i competitor di Sinner

 119
Tifoso degli italiani (Guest) 04-03-2020 23:56

Scritto da Antonello
Prima del torneo ATP 250 in cui ha raggiunto i quarti, non avevo mai visto giocare Marcora. Quello che mi colpisce di questo tennista sono la fluidità e la naturalezza dei movimenti. È davvero piacevole vedere un tennis così bello. Gli auguro di fare davvero tanta strada, se lo merita.

Io mi sono collegato solo ora… com’è possibile che sia un set sotto? Forse un calo di concentrazione nell’affrontare un giocatore senza classifica al posto di un top 60?

 118
Roma0312 04-03-2020 23:47

bellissime risposte di Jannik per la conquista dei due break.

 117
Bjorn borg (Guest) 04-03-2020 23:42

Scritto da Bjorn borg
Signore ti prego,
allontana Vivinaaso dalla tastiera
Amen

Anche mandrake…

 116
grandeomar (Guest) 04-03-2020 23:42

Forza Roby!

 115
Nevskij (Guest) 04-03-2020 23:39

Ma davvero c’è Caruso-Nakashima?? Almeno il buon siciliano potrà raccontare ai nipotini che una volta ci ha giocato contro!

 114
Antonello 04-03-2020 23:34

Prima del torneo ATP 250 in cui ha raggiunto i quarti, non avevo mai visto giocare Marcora. Quello che mi colpisce di questo tennista sono la fluidità e la naturalezza dei movimenti. È davvero piacevole vedere un tennis così bello. Gli auguro di fare davvero tanta strada, se lo merita.

 113
RE ROGER (Guest) 04-03-2020 23:29

@ Camillo (#2531513)

Ha gia’ preso 10 punti

 112
pablito 04-03-2020 23:27

Scritto da Pierre Herme’ the Picasso of pastry
Non si vede Marcora?

Si.
Perchè no ?

 111
pablito 04-03-2020 23:26

Okkio a Brandon.
Liquidato Sugita in maniera irrisoria.

 110
Albcors84 (Guest) 04-03-2020 23:10

FORZA BOBBY

 109
Pierre Herme’ the Picasso of pastry (Guest) 04-03-2020 23:05

Non si vede Marcora?

 108
pablito 04-03-2020 21:58

Scritto da Givaldo Barbosa
Ora,c’è da dire che Sinner necessita ancora di migliorie nell’ambito della concentrazione. Quel game perso in dirittura d’arrivo sta lì a testimoniare quanto io sostengo,ovvero che nel tennis contemporaneo non ci si può distrarre neanche un attimo.
Mai cercare l’altrove con la testa, neanche quando il punteggio ci è favorevole. È questo il punto, è qui che il suo staff deve insistere. Certe curvature o le raddrizzi in gioventù o non le riprendi più. A tal proposito, ho visto come una liberazione l’addio al tennis della Sharapova, pericolosa tentatrice delle giovani italiche leve in quel di Bordighera. E,si sa,a Bordighera non che ci sia molto da fare nel tempo libero, è un attimo che ti ritrovi a fare promiscui pigiama party e doppi misti a volontà. Io stesso,dovendomi recare a Ventimiglia per ragioni di lavoro,li ho incontrati mano nella mano a passeggio sul lungomare,invece di stare sul campo a fare cesti o a studiare le gesta dei padri della patria.
In conclusione,rimango dell’idea -così come ho più volte ricordato su questo Rispettabile sito- che questi ragazzi debbano venir su in appositi centri di raccolta chiusi ai curiosi e,soprattutto,alle donne. Ed è a tal proposito che inviterei lo staff del ragazzo a trasferirsi in un centro di fiducia concordato con la curia locale,previo accordo con le massime autorità militari del gruppo sportivo del Regio Esercito Padano.
Un vecchio avamposto del Bellunese potrebbe fare al caso loro. Non ne rivelo il nome, tanto meno la località precisa, ma posso assicurare che lì troveranno pace solitudine e raccoglimento,lontano dai rolex e dalle littizzette. Troveranno,invece, volumi edificanti su cui ho avuto il privilegio di formarmi, come “I mattoni della patria” e “Lo slice autoctono padano”.

Un Camaldoli stile… “Nome della Rosa” ?

 107
Marcus91 04-03-2020 21:43

Scritto da Mandrake

Scritto da Marcus91
Mentre ci sono personaggi che imputano troppe WC a Jannik, lui se ne strafrega e pialla il povero Verbeek

Per me sono troppe quando sono molte di più degli altri. Magari tu hai un’idea diversa di “troppe”.. e certamente Sinner fa il tennista sul campo.. mica deve fare il commentatore sui siti di tennis, o sì?

Ma meno male, sa se leggesse tutte le cazzate che scrivi si potrebbe destabilizzare ahahahaha

 106
Lo Scriba 04-03-2020 21:43

Scritto da ska
lo lasci vincere un game por favor ?

È evidente che Sinner durante i cambi campo legge i nostri commenti.

 105
deuce 04-03-2020 21:41

Scritto da Mandrake
Sinner vince 6-0 6-1.
C’era un commento di ieri che recitava ” Verbeek … non è da sottovalutare”.

non è che era il tuo….sembrerebbe che Indian sia a 27 sopra il livello del mare bassina eh?

 104
Espertodipallacorda (Guest) 04-03-2020 21:19

Scritto da Dany
Partita tirata ma bravo Jannik a spuntarla!!!

In effetti una sudata insolita… comunque oggi non sono tanto i demeriti di Verbeek, che certo non ha giocato bene, ad aver fatto la differenza, quanto i meriti di Sinner, concentrato, pimpante e preciso… questo esordio (anche se certo non finisce qui, non deve finire qui) dimostra come le WC nei tornei indoor d’Europa hanno dato i loro frutti… tante battaglie, alcune sconfitte cocenti, ma anche tanta esperienza e benzina accumulate nel serbotoio.
(ps. Dany caro, dovresti cambiare nickname perché da queste parti c’è già un Dany, il mio caro amico (anche se mi odia) dottor Dany, unico e inimitabile …!)

 103
Quattro79 04-03-2020 21:10

Scritto da Tifoso degli italiani

Scritto da Rea

Scritto da Rea
Capisco Che é solo il primo turno per Jannik a questo challenger e che l’avversario non è dei più ostici. Ma è già 6:0 senza quasi sudare. Ma secondo voi ha senso che Jannik giochi ancora i challengers?

Ho guardato il tabellone e mi sono risposto da solo. Ci sono almeno 4-5 giocatori forti con cui Jannik ai dovrà dare da fare per batterli.

Sì e considera anche che è un ottimo allenamento per il master1000 della prossima settimana, oltre a dare punti interessanti per chi arriva in fondo.
Da domani si farà sul serio.
Forza Roberto adesso: un po’ di fortuna non guasta per aiutare la tua bella scalata!

Tra l’altro apparte il fatto che giocano sui campi 5 e 15( mi sembra),la superficie se la ritroverà nel 1000 e così per le palline.
Insomma arriverà bello rodato la settimana prossima

 102
Pierre Herme’ the Picasso of pastry (Guest) 04-03-2020 21:05

Scritto da Roma0312

Scritto da Tifoso degli italiani
Marcora incontra un LL senza classifica… direi che questo secondo turno sta filando via liscio liscio…

Possiamo pensare ad una terza sfida tra Jannik e Marcora in semifinale ,dopo Bergamo e Ortisei.

Esagerato.
Arneodo non e’ stato ancora battuto poi ci sarebbe Giron ed un 1/4 a cui e’ prematuro pensare ora.

 101
« Commenti più vecchi (100 precedenti)