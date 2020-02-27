Italiani nel World Tour Copertina, Future

Italiani nel World Tour: I risultati del 27 Febbraio

27/02/2020 09:36 9 commenti
Riccardo Bonadio classe 1993

EGY M15 Sharm El Sheikh – 2nd Round,/strong>
[6] Daniele Capecchi ITA vs Simon Anthony Ivanov BUL ore 11:00

ITF Sharm El Sheikh
D. Capecchi [6]
7
6
S. Ivanov
5
1
Vincitore: D. Capecchi
Francesco Maestrelli ITA vs [5] Ryota Tanuma JPN ore 11:00

ITF Sharm El Sheikh
F. Maestrelli
4
3
R. Tanuma [5]
6
6
Vincitore: R. Tanuma
Federico Iannaccone ITA vs Nam Hoang Ly VIE Non prima delle 12:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare


POR M15 Vale Do Lobo – 2nd Round, Quarter-final
[1] Riccardo Bonadio ITA vs Benjamin Winter lopez ESP ore 11:30

ITF Vale Do Lobo
R. Bonadio [1]
0
6
B. Winter Lopez
0
5
TUR M25 Antalya – 2nd Round, Quarter-final
Gianluigi Quinzi ITA vs Pedro Cachin ARG 2 incontro dalle 11:00

ITF Antalya
G. Quinzi
4
6
P. Cachin
6
7
Vincitore: P. Cachin
ITA M25 Trento – 2nd Round
Luca Potenza ITA vs [3] Julian Ocleppo ITA ore 12:00

ITF Trento
L. Potenza
15
2
J. Ocleppo [3]
15
5
[4] Andrea Pellegrino ITA vs Elmar Ejupovic GER 2 incontro dalle 12:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

[7] Alessandro Bega ITA vs Mick Veldheer NED Non prima delle 16:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Artem Dubrivnyy RUS vs Francesco Forti ITA 2 incontro dalle 16:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

[9] Raul Brancaccio ITA vs Riccardo Balzerani ITA ore 12:00

ITF Trento
R. Brancaccio [9]
0
3
R. Balzerani
0
4
Intenditore 27-02-2020 12:03

Era dura ok, ma ormai neanche a livello Future fa più la voce grossa…

 9
erminio (Guest) 27-02-2020 11:28

Qualcuno potrebbe dirmi con chi “lavora” Musetti?
merci!

 8
Pisquik 27-02-2020 11:16

Male male gian…

 7
Valentina97 (Guest) 27-02-2020 11:13

Poverino Quinzi. Ci prova e riprova. Manca proprio il motore lì…

 6
Bettervsbetter (Guest) 27-02-2020 10:43

Con cachin ci ha già perso 2 su 2 ma oggi sono fiducioso

 5
Conquinzi (Guest) 27-02-2020 10:37

Pensare che è solo un future anche cachin che ci sta a fare?

 4
luca14 (Guest) 27-02-2020 10:31

Purtroppo Quinzone appena trovo un avversario con un tennis che vale il 2-300 del ranking va in difficoltà. Amaramente dobbiamo accettare che quello è il suo livello, a meno che non riesca a comprare su amazon un dritto di livello accettabile.

 3
Malisse (Guest) 27-02-2020 09:53

@ Malisse (#2528047)

Secondo me*

 2
Malisse (Guest) 27-02-2020 09:53

Oggi è dura per quinzi secondo 45 per cento lui 55 l’avversario

 1
