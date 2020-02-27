Italiani nel World Tour: I risultati del 27 Febbraio

Riccardo Bonadio classe 1993
M15 Sharm El Sheikh – 2nd Round,/strong>
[6] Daniele Capecchi vs Simon Anthony Ivanov ore 11:00
ITF Sharm El Sheikh
D. Capecchi [6]
7
6
S. Ivanov
5
1
Vincitore: D. Capecchi
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Capecchi
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
5-1 → 6-1
S. Ivanov
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
ace
4-1 → 5-1
D. Capecchi
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
3-1 → 4-1
S. Ivanov
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
3-0 → 3-1
D. Capecchi
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
2-0 → 3-0
S. Ivanov
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
ace
df
1-0 → 2-0
D. Capecchi
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Ivanov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
6-5 → 7-5
D. Capecchi
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
5-5 → 6-5
S. Ivanov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
S. Ivanov
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 4-4
D. Capecchi
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
2-4 → 3-4
S. Ivanov
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
D. Capecchi
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-3 → 2-3
D. Capecchi
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
S. Ivanov
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
D. Capecchi
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Francesco Maestrelli vs [5] Ryota Tanuma ore 11:00
ITF Sharm El Sheikh
F. Maestrelli
4
3
R. Tanuma [5]
6
6
Vincitore: R. Tanuma
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Maestrelli
0-15
df
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-5 → 3-6
F. Maestrelli
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
R. Tanuma
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Maestrelli
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
R. Tanuma
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
F. Maestrelli
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
R. Tanuma
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
R. Tanuma
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Federico Iannaccone vs Nam Hoang Ly Non prima delle 12:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M15 Vale Do Lobo – 2nd Round, Quarter-final
[1] Riccardo Bonadio vs Benjamin Winter lopez ore 11:30
ITF Vale Do Lobo
R. Bonadio [1]
0
6
B. Winter Lopez•
0
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Bonadio
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
ace
5-5 → 6-5
B. Winter Lopez
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
R. Bonadio
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 3-4
B. Winter Lopez
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-3 → 3-3
B. Winter Lopez
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-1 → 0-2
R. Bonadio
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
0-0 → 0-1
M25 Antalya – 2nd Round, Quarter-final
Gianluigi Quinzi vs Pedro Cachin 2 incontro dalle 11:00
ITF Antalya
G. Quinzi
4
6
P. Cachin
6
7
Vincitore: P. Cachin
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
2*-3
3*-3
4-3*
4-4*
4*-5
4*-6
5-6*
6-6 → 6-7
P. Cachin
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
P. Cachin
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
4-4 → 4-5
P. Cachin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
G. Quinzi
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
P. Cachin
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
2-2 → 2-3
G. Quinzi
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
P. Cachin
15-0
ace
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Quinzi
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
P. Cachin
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
P. Cachin
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
G. Quinzi
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
M25 Trento – 2nd Round
Luca Potenza vs [3] Julian Ocleppo ore 12:00
ITF Trento
L. Potenza•
15
2
J. Ocleppo [3]
15
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Ocleppo
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
L. Potenza
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
J. Ocleppo
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-2 → 2-3
J. Ocleppo
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
L. Potenza
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
J. Ocleppo
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
[4] Andrea Pellegrino vs Elmar Ejupovic 2 incontro dalle 12:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
[7] Alessandro Bega vs Mick Veldheer Non prima delle 16:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Artem Dubrivnyy vs Francesco Forti 2 incontro dalle 16:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
[9] Raul Brancaccio vs Riccardo Balzerani ore 12:00
ITF Trento
R. Brancaccio [9]•
0
3
R. Balzerani
0
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Balzerani
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
3-3 → 3-4
R. Brancaccio
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
2-3 → 3-3
R. Balzerani
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
R. Balzerani
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 1-2
Era dura ok, ma ormai neanche a livello Future fa più la voce grossa…
Qualcuno potrebbe dirmi con chi “lavora” Musetti?
merci!
Male male gian…
Poverino Quinzi. Ci prova e riprova. Manca proprio il motore lì…
Con cachin ci ha già perso 2 su 2 ma oggi sono fiducioso
Pensare che è solo un future anche cachin che ci sta a fare?
Purtroppo Quinzone appena trovo un avversario con un tennis che vale il 2-300 del ranking va in difficoltà. Amaramente dobbiamo accettare che quello è il suo livello, a meno che non riesca a comprare su amazon un dritto di livello accettabile.
@ Malisse (#2528047)
Secondo me*
Oggi è dura per quinzi secondo 45 per cento lui 55 l’avversario