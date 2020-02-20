Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

ATP Delray Beach: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 4 (Live)

20/02/2020 17:16 Nessun commento
Jack Sock nella foto

USA ATP Delray Beach 250 | Cemento | $602.935 – 2°Turno

STADIUM – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [WC] Nicholas Monroe USA / Jackson Withrow USA vs [4] Luke Bambridge GBR / Ben McLachlan JPN

Nicholas Monroe / Jackson Withrow
2
6
Luke Bambridge / Ben McLachlan [4]
6
7
Vincitori: BAMBRIDGE / MCLACHLAN
2. Miomir Kecmanovic SRB vs [6] Ugo Humbert FRA (non prima ore: 18:30)

Miomir Kecmanovic
15
4
Ugo Humbert [6]
30
4
3. Tommy Paul USA vs Frances Tiafoe USA (non prima ore: 20:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [WC] Jack Sock USA vs Steve Johnson USA (non prima ore: 00:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [PR] Cedrik-Marcel Stebe GER vs [2] Milos Raonic CAN (non prima ore: 02:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. Marcelo Arevalo ESA / Jonny O’Mara GBR vs [WC] Christian Harrison USA / Dennis Novikov USA

Marcelo Arevalo / Jonny O'Mara
30
0
Christian Harrison / Dennis Novikov
15
1
2. Taylor Fritz USA / Tommy Paul USA vs Nikola Cacic SRB / Hugo Nys MON (non prima ore: 22:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare