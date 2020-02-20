ATP Delray Beach: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 4 (Live)

ATP Delray Beach 250 | Cemento | $602.935 – 2°Turno
STADIUM – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [WC] Nicholas Monroe / Jackson Withrow vs [4] Luke Bambridge / Ben McLachlan
ATP Delray Beach
Nicholas Monroe / Jackson Withrow
2
6
Luke Bambridge / Ben McLachlan [4]
6
7
Vincitori: BAMBRIDGE / MCLACHLAN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0-2*
0*-3
0*-4
1-4*
1-5*
2*-5
df
2*-6
3-6*
6-6 → 6-7
L. Bambridge / McLachlan
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
6-5 → 6-6
N. Monroe / Withrow
5-5 → 6-5
L. Bambridge / McLachlan
5-4 → 5-5
N. Monroe / Withrow
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
L. Bambridge / McLachlan
4-3 → 4-4
N. Monroe / Withrow
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
df
4-2 → 4-3
L. Bambridge / McLachlan
4-1 → 4-2
N. Monroe / Withrow
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
L. Bambridge / McLachlan
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-1 → 3-1
N. Monroe / Withrow
1-1 → 2-1
L. Bambridge / McLachlan
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
N. Monroe / Withrow
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Bambridge / McLachlan
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
ace
30-30
df
40-30
ace
2-5 → 2-6
N. Monroe / Withrow
0-15
df
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-5 → 2-5
L. Bambridge / McLachlan
1-4 → 1-5
N. Monroe / Withrow
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
1-3 → 1-4
L. Bambridge / McLachlan
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
N. Monroe / Withrow
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
L. Bambridge / McLachlan
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
N. Monroe / Withrow
0-0 → 0-1
2. Miomir Kecmanovic vs [6] Ugo Humbert (non prima ore: 18:30)
ATP Delray Beach
Miomir Kecmanovic
15
4
Ugo Humbert [6]•
30
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
U. Humbert
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
4-2 → 4-3
M. Kecmanovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-2 → 4-2
U. Humbert
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
df
2-2 → 3-2
U. Humbert
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
U. Humbert
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
3. Tommy Paul vs Frances Tiafoe (non prima ore: 20:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [WC] Jack Sock vs Steve Johnson (non prima ore: 00:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [PR] Cedrik-Marcel Stebe vs [2] Milos Raonic (non prima ore: 02:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. Marcelo Arevalo / Jonny O’Mara vs [WC] Christian Harrison / Dennis Novikov
ATP Delray Beach
Marcelo Arevalo / Jonny O'Mara•
30
0
Christian Harrison / Dennis Novikov
15
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Harrison / Novikov
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. Taylor Fritz / Tommy Paul vs Nikola Cacic / Hugo Nys (non prima ore: 22:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
