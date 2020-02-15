Challenger Drummondville: Il Main Draw. C’è Liam Caruana
Challenger Drummondville CH | Indoor | $54.160 – Parte Alta
(1) Koepfer, Dominik vs Bye
Kirchheimer, Strong vs (WC) Peliwo, Filip
(WC) Damov, Kamen vs Blancaneaux, Geoffrey
Bye vs (15) Watanuki, Yosuke
(12) Rinderknech, Arthur vs Bye
Rodriguez – Pace, Ricardo vs (WC) Tiraspolsky, Ilya
Guinard, Manuel vs (PR) Sarmiento, Raymond
Bye vs (6) Mmoh, Michael
(3) O’Connell, Christopher vs Bye
Galarneau, Alexis vs Escoffier, Antoine
Song, Evan vs Qualifier
Bye vs (13) Nam, Ji Sung
(11) Korda, Sebastian vs Bye
Qualifier vs Simon, Tobias
Chappell, Nick vs Peniston, Ryan
Bye vs (7) Purcell, Max
Challenger Drummondville CH | Indoor | $54.160 – Parte Bassa
(5) Harris, Andrew vs Bye
Alternate vs Catarina, Lucas
Imai, Shintaro vs Redlicki, Michael
Bye vs (10) Kamke, Tobias
(14) Cressy, Maxime vs Bye
(WC) Volfson, David vs (WC) Baadi, Taha
Caruana, Liam vs Takahashi, Yusuke
Bye vs (4) Schnur, Brayden
(8) Cid Subervi, Roberto vs Bye
Gomez, Alejandro vs Corwin, Felix
Glasspool, Lloyd vs Kirkov, Vasil
Bye vs (9) Broady, Liam
(16) Oliveira, Goncalo vs Bye
Haerteis, Johannes vs Heliovaara, Harri
Uchida, Kaichi vs Niklas-Salminen, Patrik
Bye vs (2) Soeda, Go
6 commenti
SCHNUR
KOEPFER
O’CONNELL
SOEDA
MMOH
KORDA
KAMKE
BROADY
Kamke
Mmoh
O’Connell
Soeda
Koepfer
Korda
Cressy
Broady
Mmoh
Schnur
Korda
Soeda
Koepfer
O’Connell
Harris
Broady
Koepfer
Schnur
O’Connell
Broady
Sarmiento
Korda
A.Harris
Soeda
ATTENZIONE a Drummondville la scadenza è domani, DOMENICA alle ore 17.00
Schnur
O connell
Mmoh
Broady
Koepfer
Korda
Harris
Soeda