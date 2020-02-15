Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Drummondville: Il Main Draw. C’è Liam Caruana

15/02/2020 23:05 6 commenti
Liam Caruana nella foto

CAN Challenger Drummondville CH | Indoor | $54.160 – Parte Alta
(1) Koepfer, Dominik GER vs Bye
Kirchheimer, Strong USA vs (WC) Peliwo, Filip CAN
(WC) Damov, Kamen CAN vs Blancaneaux, Geoffrey FRA
Bye vs (15) Watanuki, Yosuke JPN

(12) Rinderknech, Arthur FRA vs Bye
Rodriguez – Pace, Ricardo VEN vs (WC) Tiraspolsky, Ilya CAN
Guinard, Manuel FRA vs (PR) Sarmiento, Raymond USA
Bye vs (6) Mmoh, Michael USA

(3) O’Connell, Christopher AUS vs Bye
Galarneau, Alexis CAN vs Escoffier, Antoine FRA
Song, Evan USA vs Qualifier
Bye vs (13) Nam, Ji Sung KOR

(11) Korda, Sebastian USA vs Bye
Qualifier vs Simon, Tobias GER
Chappell, Nick USA vs Peniston, Ryan GBR
Bye vs (7) Purcell, Max AUS

CAN Challenger Drummondville CH | Indoor | $54.160 – Parte Bassa
(5) Harris, Andrew AUS vs Bye
Alternate vs Catarina, Lucas MON
Imai, Shintaro JPN vs Redlicki, Michael USA
Bye vs (10) Kamke, Tobias GER

(14) Cressy, Maxime USA vs Bye
(WC) Volfson, David CAN vs (WC) Baadi, Taha CAN
Caruana, Liam ITA vs Takahashi, Yusuke JPN
Bye vs (4) Schnur, Brayden CAN

(8) Cid Subervi, Roberto DOM vs Bye
Gomez, Alejandro COL vs Corwin, Felix USA
Glasspool, Lloyd GBR vs Kirkov, Vasil USA
Bye vs (9) Broady, Liam GBR

(16) Oliveira, Goncalo POR vs Bye
Haerteis, Johannes GER vs Heliovaara, Harri FIN
Uchida, Kaichi JPN vs Niklas-Salminen, Patrik FIN
Bye vs (2) Soeda, Go JPN

atomo 15-02-2020 23:58

SCHNUR

KOEPFER

O’CONNELL
SOEDA

MMOH
KORDA
KAMKE
BROADY

mmarco82 15-02-2020 23:44

Kamke

Mmoh

O’Connell
Soeda

Koepfer
Korda
Cressy
Broady

Goulta27 15-02-2020 23:26

Mmoh

Schnur

Korda
Soeda

Koepfer
O’Connell
Harris
Broady

Gianni11 15-02-2020 23:17

Koepfer

Schnur

O’Connell
Broady

Sarmiento
Korda
A.Harris
Soeda

Gianni11 15-02-2020 23:14

ATTENZIONE a Drummondville la scadenza è domani, DOMENICA alle ore 17.00

miky85 15-02-2020 23:10

Schnur

O connell

Mmoh
Broady

Koepfer
Korda
Harris
Soeda

