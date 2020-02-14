Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

ATP New York: I risultati con il dettaglio dei Quarti di Finale. In campo nella notte Andreas Seppi (Live)

Andreas Seppi nella foto
USA ATP New York 250 | Indoor | $719.320 – Quarti di Finale

STADIUM COURT – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [6] Miomir Kecmanovic SRB vs [4] Ugo Humbert FRA

Miomir Kecmanovic [6]
0
3
5
Ugo Humbert [4]
0
6
2
2. [8] Kyle Edmund GBR vs Soonwoo Kwon KOR

3. Dominic Inglot GBR / Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi PAK vs Roman Jebavy CZE / Frederik Nielsen DEN

4. [3] Reilly Opelka USA vs [Q] Jason Jung TPE (non prima ore: 01:30)

5. Jordan Thompson AUS vs Andreas Seppi ITA

