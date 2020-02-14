ATP New York 250 | Indoor | $719.320 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
ATP New York: I risultati con il dettaglio dei Quarti di Finale. In campo nella notte Andreas Seppi (Live)
14/02/2020 18:47 Nessun commento
ATP New York 250 | Indoor | $719.320 – Quarti di Finale
STADIUM COURT – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [6] Miomir Kecmanovic vs [4] Ugo Humbert
ATP New York
Miomir Kecmanovic [6]
0
3
5
Ugo Humbert [4]•
0
6
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
U. Humbert
5-2
M. Kecmanovic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
4-2 → 5-2
U. Humbert
15-0
30-0
40-0
4-1 → 4-2
M. Kecmanovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-1 → 4-1
U. Humbert
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
M. Kecmanovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 2-1
U. Humbert
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
1-0 → 1-1
M. Kecmanovic
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
3-6
U. Humbert
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
3-5 → 3-6
M. Kecmanovic
15-0
30-0
40-0
2-5 → 3-5
U. Humbert
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
M. Kecmanovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
U. Humbert
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
1-3 → 1-4
M. Kecmanovic
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 1-3
U. Humbert
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-2 → 0-3
M. Kecmanovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
U. Humbert
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
2. [8] Kyle Edmund vs Soonwoo Kwon
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Dominic Inglot / Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi vs Roman Jebavy / Frederik Nielsen
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [3] Reilly Opelka vs [Q] Jason Jung (non prima ore: 01:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Jordan Thompson vs Andreas Seppi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
TAG: Andreas Seppi, ATP New York, ATP New York 2020
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit