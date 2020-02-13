Italiani in Campo Copertina

Italiani in Campo (ATP-WTA-Challenger): 14 Febbraio 2020

13/02/2020 22:26 Nessun commento
Jannik Sinner classe 2001
NED ATP 500 Rotterdam – Indoor
QF Carreno Busta ESP – Sinner ITA (0-0) ore 13:00

IND Challenger Bengaluru – Hard
QF Ivashka BLR – Ocleppo ITA (0-0) ore 08:00
QF Duckworth AUS – Fabbiano ITA (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 08:00
QF Rola SLO – Travaglia ITA (0-0) 3 incontro dalle ore 08:00

FRA Challenger Cherbourg – Indoor
QF Kolar CZE – Marcora ITA (0-0) ore 13:00

