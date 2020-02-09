Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

ATP Pune, Montpellier e Cordoba: I risultati con il dettaglio delle Finali. Successi di Vesely e Monfils

09/02/2020 23:50 12 commenti
Gael Monfils nella foto

IND ATP Pune 250 | Cemento | $546.355 – Finali

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 3:00 pm)
1. Andre Goransson SWE / Christopher Rungkat INA vs [3] Jonathan Erlich ISR / Andrei Vasilevski BLR

ATP Pune
Andre Goransson / Christopher Rungkat
6
3
10
Jonathan Erlich / Andrei Vasilevski [3]
2
6
8
Vincitori: GORANSSON / RUNGKAT
2. [8] Egor Gerasimov BLR vs Jiri Vesely CZE (non prima ore: 12:30)

ATP Pune
Egor Gerasimov [8]
6
7
3
Jiri Vesely
7
5
6
Vincitore: J. VESELY
FRA ATP Montpellier 250 | Indoor | e542.695 – Finali

Court Patrice Dominguez – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Nikola Cacic SRB / Mate Pavic CRO vs Dominic Inglot GBR / Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi PAK

ATP Montpellier
Nikola Cacic / Mate Pavic
6
6
10
Dominic Inglot / Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi
4
7
4
Vincitori: CACIC / PAVIC
2. [1/WC] Gael Monfils FRA vs [PR] Vasek Pospisil CAN (non prima ore: 14:30)

ATP Montpellier
Gael Monfils [1]
7
6
Vasek Pospisil
5
3
Vincitore: G. MONFILS
ARG ATP Cordoba 250 | Terra | $546.355 – Finali

Cancha Central – Ora italiana: 21:00 (ora locale: 5:00 pm)
1. [4] Leonardo Mayer ARG / Andres Molteni ARG vs [3] Marcelo Demoliner BRA / Matwe Middelkoop NED

ATP Cordoba
Leonardo Mayer / Andres Molteni [4]
3
6
Marcelo Demoliner / Matwe Middelkoop [3]
6
7
Vincitori: DEMOLINER / MIDDELKOOP
2. [1] Diego Schwartzman ARG vs [3/WC] Cristian Garin CHI (non prima ore: 23:00)

ATP Cordoba
Diego Schwartzman [1]
40
6
2
Cristian Garin [3]
A
2
4
Game Point
Non_chiamatemi_Yannick_Noah (Guest) 09-02-2020 17:05

Scritto da Lo smadonnatore di Taggia
Vesely è l'angelino alfano ceco.

ahahaha 😀 😀

 12
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Loris (Guest) 09-02-2020 16:44

@ DYLAN1998 (#2513190)

Confermo… E se schwartzman vince supera Fognini

 11
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: DYLAN1998
AvolaBedda (Guest) 09-02-2020 16:06

Quindi essere stati eliminati (Sabbo Caruso) da Vesely ha avuto un suo perché…

 10
Replica | Quota | -1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
-1: Sisifo
sonia609 09-02-2020 15:55

@ DYLAN1998 (#2513190)

Si, Monfils ha perso al quarto turno da Thiem. Poi la settimana prossima difende i 500 punti di Rotterdam

 9
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: DYLAN1998
Lo smadonnatore di Taggia (Guest) 09-02-2020 15:24

Scritto da me-cir te no
Se Monfils vince, ha gli stessi punti di Berrettini… Sapete chi é davanti?

non va da nessuna parte perché la settimana prossima gli scadono 500 punti di Rotterdam.

 8
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
benny (Guest) 09-02-2020 13:30

@ Lo smadonnatore di Taggia (#2513196)

Bell uomo veramente

 7
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Lo smadonnatore di Taggia (Guest) 09-02-2020 12:46

Vesely è l'angelino alfano ceco.

 6
Replica | Quota | 2
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: sonia609, Sisifo
SlamdogMillionaire (Guest) 09-02-2020 12:38

Forza Egor!!!

 5
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
DYLAN1998 09-02-2020 12:32

Scritto da me-cir te no
Se Monfils vince, ha gli stessi punti di Berrettini… Sapete chi é davanti?

Chi ha più punti "Slam", credo. Nel solo 2020, mi sa. Quindi in teoria Monfils (?).

 4
Replica | Quota | 4
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: me-cir te no, MarcoP, sonia609, gene61
WIMBLEDON (Guest) 09-02-2020 11:44

Scritto da me-cir te no
Il monegasco

 3
Replica | Quota | 2
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: me-cir te no, gene61
Lo smadonnatore di Taggia (Guest) 09-02-2020 11:31

Monfils e Garin.
A pune spero in Gerasimov ma penso Vesely.

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
me-cir te no 09-02-2020 11:16

Se Monfils vince, ha gli stessi punti di Berrettini… Sapete chi é davanti?

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!