Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Launceston: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio degli Ottavi di Finale. Lorenzo Giustino e Liam Caruana ai quarti di finale (Video)

06/02/2020 07:03 16 commenti
Liam Caruana nella foto
QF: (13)Liam Broady (GBR) vs (9)Mohamed Safwat (EGY)
QF: (4)Lorenzo Giustino (ITA) vs (6)Kimmer Coppejans (BEL) [2-2]
QF: Borna Gojo (CRO) vs Daniel Altmaier (GER)
QF: Liam Caruana (USA) vs (2)Alex Bolt (AUS) [0-1]

AUS Challenger Launceston CH | Cemento | $54.160 – Ottavi di Finale

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Blake Mott AUS vs [13] Liam Broady GBR

CH Launceston
Blake Mott
3
6
Liam Broady [13]
6
7
Vincitore: L. BROADY
2. Harry Bourchier AUS vs [6] Kimmer Coppejans BEL

CH Launceston
Harry Bourchier
2
5
Kimmer Coppejans [6]
6
7
Vincitore: K. COPPEJANS
3. Benjamin Lock ZIM vs [2] Alex Bolt AUS (non prima ore: 03:00)

CH Launceston
Benjamin Lock
1
1
Alex Bolt [2]
6
6
Vincitore: A. BOLT
4. [4] Lorenzo Giustino ITA vs [WC] Dane Sweeny AUS

CH Launceston
Lorenzo Giustino [4]
6
6
Dane Sweeny
2
3
Vincitore: L. GIUSTINO
5. [WC] Harry Bourchier AUS / Akira Santillan AUS vs Kimmer Coppejans BEL / Sergio Martos Gornes ESP (non prima ore: 07:00)

CH Launceston
Harry Bourchier / Akira Santillan
6
6
5
Kimmer Coppejans / Sergio Martos Gornes
4
7
10
Vincitori: COPPEJANS / MARTOS GORNES
Court 4 – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Borna Gojo CRO vs [12] Duckhee Lee KOR

CH Launceston
Borna Gojo
6
6
7
Duckhee Lee [12]
7
2
5
Vincitore: B. GOJO
2. Daniel Altmaier GER vs Matias Franco Descotte ARG

CH Launceston
Daniel Altmaier
7
6
Matias Franco Descotte
5
1
Vincitore: D. ALTMAIER
3. Liam Broady GBR / Filip Peliwo CAN vs [4] Nathan Pasha USA / Max Schnur USA (non prima ore: 05:00)

CH Launceston
Liam Broady / Filip Peliwo
3
3
Nathan Pasha / Max Schnur [4]
6
6
Vincitori: PASHA / SCHNUR
4. [3] Harri Heliovaara FIN / Sem Verbeek NED vs Evan King USA / Benjamin Lock ZIM

CH Launceston
Harri Heliovaara / Sem Verbeek [3]
4
5
Evan King / Benjamin Lock
6
7
Vincitori: KING / LOCK
Court 3 – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Liam Caruana ITA vs [11] Tung-Lin Wu TPE

CH Launceston
Liam Caruana
5
6
6
Tung-Lin Wu [11]
7
4
4
Vincitore: L. CARUANA
2. [9] Mohamed Safwat EGY vs Michail Pervolarakis GRE

CH Launceston
Mohamed Safwat [9]
6
6
Michail Pervolarakis
4
4
Vincitore: M. SAFWAT
3. Daniel Altmaier GER / Julian Lenz GER vs [Alt] Jacob Grills AUS / Calum Puttergill AUS (non prima ore: 05:30)

CH Launceston
Daniel Altmaier / Julian Lenz
6
2
Jacob Grills / Calum Puttergill
7
6
Vincitori: GRILLS / PUTTERGILL
ilpallettaro (Guest) 06-02-2020 10:17

per comprendere le dinamiche del tennis pro, guardate il video di caruana: un campetto che neanche al mio circolo, non è possibile assistere alla partita se non dal campo limitrofo perché la recinzione lambisce un parcheggio e dei container.
ed è un challenger, non un itf.

Andreas Seppi 06-02-2020 10:04

Bravissimo Giustino! Già al secondo anno che si cimenta nei challenger australiani post slam.
Lo scorso anno fece una finale e un altro buon piazzamento, quest’anno meno bene (in attesa di questo ultimo torneo), ma in compenso è entrato come LL in tabellone principale a Melbourne.
Secondo me dovrebbe giocare qualche torneo in più sul cemento outdoor.
Bravissimo pure Liam, buona trasferta per lui, sperando sia il suo anno

ilpallettaro (Guest) 06-02-2020 10:02

Scritto da Becuzzi_style
A livello challenger arrivano sempre ottime soddisfazioni!
Mi fa piacere di vedere la prossima settimana Travaglia iscritto, con umiltà, nel ricco challenger di Bengalore…li ci stanno punti pesanti(e sicuramente più facili) da conquistare!
Un Gaio , esempio, per proseguire il sogno della top 100 avrebbe potuto scegliere anche lui il challenger indiano.
a Buonos Aires è pieno di specialisti, e già solo per qualificarsi ci vuorrebbe un capolavoro.

la terra sudamericana è durissima. se non sei uno specialista, conviene sicuramente migrare per i challenger sparsi sul globo

ilpallettaro (Guest) 06-02-2020 10:00

la crisi di caruana negli ultimi due anni è per me un mistero.

pablito 06-02-2020 09:36

Troverà Bolt,
che per chi sa di inglese,
ha sconfitto Lock.
(questioni… meccaniche.. ben serrate…)

Mithra 06-02-2020 09:19

Bravissimo Caruana, buonissimo torneo x lui.
Purtroppo domani con Bolt sembra un’impresa ai limiti dell’impossibile.

Becuzzi_style (Guest) 06-02-2020 09:14

A livello challenger arrivano sempre ottime soddisfazioni!
Mi fa piacere di vedere la prossima settimana Travaglia iscritto, con umiltà, nel ricco challenger di Bengalore…li ci stanno punti pesanti(e sicuramente più facili) da conquistare!

Un Gaio , esempio, per proseguire il sogno della top 100 avrebbe potuto scegliere anche lui il challenger indiano.
a Buonos Aires è pieno di specialisti, e già solo per qualificarsi ci vuorrebbe un capolavoro.

Antonio (Guest) 06-02-2020 09:04

@ frankie (#2511432)

Si ha fatto anche semifinale in un challenger a soli 18 anni

Simo00 06-02-2020 08:49

Scritto da frankie
ha mai vinto 3 partite nello stesso torneo ?
comunque ottimo inizio di stagione
cominciamo a scalera la classifica

S

Scritto da frankie
ha mai vinto 3 partite nello stesso torneo ?
comunque ottimo inizio di stagione
cominciamo a scalera la classifica

A livello challenger è la seconda volta. La prima risale a Giugno 2017 quando raggiunse sulla terra le semifinali del Challenger di Todi.

frankie (Guest) 06-02-2020 08:43

ha mai vinto 3 partite nello stesso torneo ?
comunque ottimo inizio di stagione
cominciamo a scalera la classifica

Nino88 (Guest) 06-02-2020 08:12

Bravi Caruana e Giustino

Sottile 06-02-2020 07:12

@ Pikario Furioso (#2511398)

Era quello del Monte Bianco quindi ce ne ha messo di tempo per uscirne…

ASHTONEATON 06-02-2020 06:00

Bravissimi Lorenzo e Liam!!!

Pikario Furioso 06-02-2020 02:30

Grandissimo Caruana – finalmente uscito dal tunnel.

pablito 06-02-2020 02:28

Bravo Liam !
Ma migliorare la seconda…
Troppo attaccabile.
E questo Wu non è niente male..
Ora sotto col prossimo, che credo Bolt.

Djokernole99 06-02-2020 02:25

Grande, grandissimo Liam! Sta tornando ai livelli di Auckland 2018.. Forza ragazzo, spesso sfortunato per i tanti problemi fisici che lo hanno limitato

