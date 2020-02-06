Challenger Launceston: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio degli Ottavi di Finale. Lorenzo Giustino e Liam Caruana ai quarti di finale (Video)

QF: (13)Liam Broady (GBR) vs (9)Mohamed Safwat (EGY)
QF: (4)Lorenzo Giustino (ITA) vs (6)Kimmer Coppejans (BEL) [2-2]
QF: Borna Gojo (CRO) vs Daniel Altmaier (GER)
QF: Liam Caruana (USA) vs (2)Alex Bolt (AUS) [0-1]
Challenger Launceston CH | Cemento | $54.160 – Ottavi di Finale
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
per comprendere le dinamiche del tennis pro, guardate il video di caruana: un campetto che neanche al mio circolo, non è possibile assistere alla partita se non dal campo limitrofo perché la recinzione lambisce un parcheggio e dei container.
ed è un challenger, non un itf.
Bravissimo Giustino! Già al secondo anno che si cimenta nei challenger australiani post slam.
Lo scorso anno fece una finale e un altro buon piazzamento, quest’anno meno bene (in attesa di questo ultimo torneo), ma in compenso è entrato come LL in tabellone principale a Melbourne.
Secondo me dovrebbe giocare qualche torneo in più sul cemento outdoor.
Bravissimo pure Liam, buona trasferta per lui, sperando sia il suo anno
la terra sudamericana è durissima. se non sei uno specialista, conviene sicuramente migrare per i challenger sparsi sul globo
la crisi di caruana negli ultimi due anni è per me un mistero.
Troverà Bolt,
che per chi sa di inglese,
ha sconfitto Lock.
(questioni… meccaniche.. ben serrate…)
Bravissimo Caruana, buonissimo torneo x lui.
Purtroppo domani con Bolt sembra un’impresa ai limiti dell’impossibile.
A livello challenger arrivano sempre ottime soddisfazioni!
Mi fa piacere di vedere la prossima settimana Travaglia iscritto, con umiltà, nel ricco challenger di Bengalore…li ci stanno punti pesanti(e sicuramente più facili) da conquistare!
Un Gaio , esempio, per proseguire il sogno della top 100 avrebbe potuto scegliere anche lui il challenger indiano.
a Buonos Aires è pieno di specialisti, e già solo per qualificarsi ci vuorrebbe un capolavoro.
@ frankie (#2511432)
Si ha fatto anche semifinale in un challenger a soli 18 anni
S
A livello challenger è la seconda volta. La prima risale a Giugno 2017 quando raggiunse sulla terra le semifinali del Challenger di Todi.
ha mai vinto 3 partite nello stesso torneo ?
comunque ottimo inizio di stagione
cominciamo a scalera la classifica
Bravi Caruana e Giustino
@ Pikario Furioso (#2511398)
Era quello del Monte Bianco quindi ce ne ha messo di tempo per uscirne…
Bravissimi Lorenzo e Liam!!!
Grandissimo Caruana – finalmente uscito dal tunnel.
Bravo Liam !
Ma migliorare la seconda…
Troppo attaccabile.
E questo Wu non è niente male..
Ora sotto col prossimo, che credo Bolt.
Grande, grandissimo Liam! Sta tornando ai livelli di Auckland 2018.. Forza ragazzo, spesso sfortunato per i tanti problemi fisici che lo hanno limitato