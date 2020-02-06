Challenger Launceston: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio degli Ottavi di Finale. Lorenzo Giustino e Liam Caruana ai quarti di finale (Video)

QF: (13)Liam Broady (GBR) vs (9)Mohamed Safwat (EGY)

Challenger Launceston CH | Cemento | $54.160 – Ottavi di Finale

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)

1. Blake Mott vs [13] Liam Broady



CH Launceston Blake Mott Blake Mott 3 6 Liam Broady [13] Liam Broady [13] 6 7 Vincitore: L. BROADY Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0-0* 0*-1 0*-2 1-2* 1-3* 1*-4 2*-4 ace 3-4* 3-5* 3*-6 4*-6 6-6 → 6-7 B. Mott 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-6 → 6-6 L. Broady 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 5-5 → 5-6 B. Mott 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 4-5 → 5-5 L. Broady 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 4-5 B. Mott 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 L. Broady 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 B. Mott 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 L. Broady 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 B. Mott 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 L. Broady 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 B. Mott 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 L. Broady 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 df A-40 ace 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 B. Mott 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-5 → 3-6 L. Broady 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-4 → 3-5 B. Mott 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-4 → 3-4 L. Broady 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 2-4 B. Mott 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 2-3 L. Broady 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 B. Mott 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-2 → 1-2 L. Broady 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 0-2 B. Mott 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1

2. Harry Bourchier vs [6] Kimmer Coppejans



CH Launceston Harry Bourchier Harry Bourchier 2 5 Kimmer Coppejans [6] Kimmer Coppejans [6] 6 7 Vincitore: K. COPPEJANS Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 5-7 K. Coppejans 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-6 → 5-7 H. Bourchier 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 ace 40-40 A-40 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 40-A 5-5 → 5-6 K. Coppejans 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 5-4 → 5-5 H. Bourchier 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 5-3 → 5-4 K. Coppejans 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-2 → 5-3 H. Bourchier 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-2 → 5-2 K. Coppejans 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-1 → 4-2 H. Bourchier 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 4-1 K. Coppejans 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-0 → 3-1 H. Bourchier 15-0 30-15 ace 40-15 2-0 → 3-0 K. Coppejans 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 ace 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 H. Bourchier 0-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6 K. Coppejans 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-5 → 2-6 H. Bourchier 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 2-4 → 2-5 K. Coppejans 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 H. Bourchier 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 2-3 K. Coppejans 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-2 → 1-3 H. Bourchier 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-1 → 1-2 K. Coppejans 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 1-0 → 1-1 H. Bourchier 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 df 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

3. Benjamin Lock vs [2] Alex Bolt (non prima ore: 03:00)



CH Launceston Benjamin Lock Benjamin Lock 1 1 Alex Bolt [2] Alex Bolt [2] 6 6 Vincitore: A. BOLT Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 1-6 B. Lock 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 ace 30-40 1-5 → 1-6 A. Bolt 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 1-4 → 1-5 B. Lock 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-3 → 1-4 A. Bolt 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 1-3 B. Lock 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 1-1 → 1-2 A. Bolt 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 B. Lock 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 1-6 A. Bolt 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-5 → 1-6 B. Lock 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-4 → 1-5 A. Bolt 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 1-3 → 1-4 B. Lock 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 ace 30-40 1-2 → 1-3 A. Bolt 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 B. Lock 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 A. Bolt 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 0-0 → 0-1

4. [4] Lorenzo Giustino vs [WC] Dane Sweeny



CH Launceston Lorenzo Giustino [4] Lorenzo Giustino [4] 6 6 Dane Sweeny Dane Sweeny 2 3 Vincitore: L. GIUSTINO Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 L. Giustino 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-3 → 6-3 D. Sweeny 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-2 → 5-3 L. Giustino 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-2 → 5-2 D. Sweeny 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-2 → 4-2 L. Giustino 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-1 → 3-2 D. Sweeny 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-1 → 3-1 L. Giustino 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 1-1 → 2-1 D. Sweeny 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 L. Giustino 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 D. Sweeny 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 5-2 → 6-2 L. Giustino 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 30-30 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 5-2 D. Sweeny 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 40-30 4-1 → 4-2 L. Giustino 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 3-1 → 4-1 D. Sweeny 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 15-40 df 2-1 → 3-1 L. Giustino 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 1-1 → 2-1 D. Sweeny 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 L. Giustino 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

5. [WC] Harry Bourchier / Akira Santillan vs Kimmer Coppejans / Sergio Martos Gornes (non prima ore: 07:00)



CH Launceston Harry Bourchier / Akira Santillan Harry Bourchier / Akira Santillan 6 6 5 Kimmer Coppejans / Sergio Martos Gornes Kimmer Coppejans / Sergio Martos Gornes 4 7 10 Vincitori: COPPEJANS / MARTOS GORNES Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 5-10 K. Coppejans / Martos Gornes 0-1 H. Bourchier / Santillan 0-1 1-1 2-1 3-1 3-2 3-3 4-3 4-4 4-5 4-6 4-7 df 5-7 df 5-8 5-9 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0*-0 0-1* 1-1* 2*-1 3*-1 3-2* 4-2* 4*-3 4*-4 5-4* 6-4* 6*-5 6*-6 6-7* 7-7* 7*-8 6-6 → 6-7 K. Coppejans / Martos Gornes 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 6-5 → 6-6 H. Bourchier / Santillan 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 K. Coppejans / Martos Gornes 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 H. Bourchier / Santillan 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 4-4 → 5-4 K. Coppejans / Martos Gornes 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 3-4 → 4-4 H. Bourchier / Santillan 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 3-4 K. Coppejans / Martos Gornes 0-15 15-15 ace 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 H. Bourchier / Santillan 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 1-3 → 2-3 K. Coppejans / Martos Gornes 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 H. Bourchier / Santillan 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-2 → 1-2 K. Coppejans / Martos Gornes 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-1 → 0-2 H. Bourchier / Santillan 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 15-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 K. Coppejans / Martos Gornes 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 5-4 → 6-4 H. Bourchier / Santillan 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 5-4 K. Coppejans / Martos Gornes 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 H. Bourchier / Santillan 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 ace 3-3 → 4-3 K. Coppejans / Martos Gornes 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 3-2 → 3-3 H. Bourchier / Santillan 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-1 → 3-2 K. Coppejans / Martos Gornes 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-0 → 3-1

Court 4 – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)

1. Borna Gojo vs [12] Duckhee Lee



CH Launceston Borna Gojo Borna Gojo 6 6 7 Duckhee Lee [12] Duckhee Lee [12] 7 2 5 Vincitore: B. GOJO Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 7-5 B. Gojo 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 6-5 → 7-5 D. Lee 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A df 5-5 → 6-5 B. Gojo 0-15 0-30 15-30 ace 15-40 30-40 ace 5-4 → 5-5 D. Lee 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 15-40 4-4 → 5-4 B. Gojo 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 ace ace 3-4 → 4-4 D. Lee 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 3-4 B. Gojo 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-2 → 3-3 D. Lee 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 2-2 → 3-2 B. Gojo 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 ace 1-2 → 2-2 D. Lee 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 B. Gojo 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 ace 0-1 → 1-1 D. Lee 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 B. Gojo 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 40-30 5-2 → 6-2 D. Lee 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A df 40-40 40-A 4-2 → 5-2 B. Gojo 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 3-2 → 4-2 D. Lee 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 3-1 → 3-2 B. Gojo 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 3-1 D. Lee 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 2-0 → 2-1 B. Gojo 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 2-0 D. Lee 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0*-0 0-1* df 0-2* 0*-3 1*-3 ace 2-3* 3-3* 3*-4 3*-5 df 4-5* 4-6* 6-6 → 6-7 D. Lee 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 6-5 → 6-6 B. Gojo 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 6-5 D. Lee 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 B. Gojo 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 5-4 D. Lee 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 B. Gojo 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 3-3 → 4-3 D. Lee 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 B. Gojo 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 2-2 → 3-2 D. Lee 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 B. Gojo 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 D. Lee 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 B. Gojo 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

2. Daniel Altmaier vs Matias Franco Descotte



CH Launceston Daniel Altmaier Daniel Altmaier 7 6 Matias Franco Descotte Matias Franco Descotte 5 1 Vincitore: D. ALTMAIER Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-1 D. Altmaier 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-1 → 6-1 M. Franco Descotte 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A df 40-40 40-A df 40-40 A-40 5-0 → 5-1 D. Altmaier 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-0 → 5-0 M. Franco Descotte 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-0 → 4-0 D. Altmaier 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-0 → 3-0 M. Franco Descotte 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-0 → 2-0 D. Altmaier 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-5 M. Franco Descotte 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 6-5 → 7-5 D. Altmaier 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 5-5 → 6-5 M. Franco Descotte 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 D. Altmaier 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 M. Franco Descotte 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 D. Altmaier 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 M. Franco Descotte 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 3-2 → 3-3 D. Altmaier 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 ace 2-2 → 3-2 M. Franco Descotte 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 D. Altmaier 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 ace 1-1 → 2-1 M. Franco Descotte 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 D. Altmaier 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

3. Liam Broady / Filip Peliwo vs [4] Nathan Pasha / Max Schnur (non prima ore: 05:00)



CH Launceston Liam Broady / Filip Peliwo Liam Broady / Filip Peliwo 3 3 Nathan Pasha / Max Schnur [4] Nathan Pasha / Max Schnur [4] 6 6 Vincitori: PASHA / SCHNUR Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 L. Broady / Peliwo 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-5 → 3-6 N. Pasha / Schnur 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 3-4 → 3-5 L. Broady / Peliwo 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 3-3 → 3-4 N. Pasha / Schnur 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 L. Broady / Peliwo 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 N. Pasha / Schnur 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 L. Broady / Peliwo 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 N. Pasha / Schnur 15-0 30-0 1-0 → 1-1 L. Broady / Peliwo 15-0 ace 30-0 ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 N. Pasha / Schnur 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-5 → 3-6 L. Broady / Peliwo 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-5 → 3-5 N. Pasha / Schnur 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-4 → 2-5 L. Broady / Peliwo 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 2-3 → 2-4 N. Pasha / Schnur 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 L. Broady / Peliwo 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 1-2 → 2-2 N. Pasha / Schnur 0-15 15-15 30-15 1-1 → 1-2 L. Broady / Peliwo 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 1-0 → 1-1 N. Pasha / Schnur 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 0-0 → 1-0

4. [3] Harri Heliovaara / Sem Verbeek vs Evan King / Benjamin Lock



CH Launceston Harri Heliovaara / Sem Verbeek [3] Harri Heliovaara / Sem Verbeek [3] 4 5 Evan King / Benjamin Lock Evan King / Benjamin Lock 6 7 Vincitori: KING / LOCK Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 5-7 E. King / Lock 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-6 → 5-7 H. Heliovaara / Verbeek 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 5-5 → 5-6 E. King / Lock 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-4 → 5-5 H. Heliovaara / Verbeek 0-15 15-15 ace 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 4-4 → 5-4 E. King / Lock 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 H. Heliovaara / Verbeek 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 E. King / Lock 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 2-3 → 3-3 H. Heliovaara / Verbeek 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-3 → 2-3 E. King / Lock 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 1-3 H. Heliovaara / Verbeek 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-1 → 1-2 E. King / Lock 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 H. Heliovaara / Verbeek 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 E. King / Lock 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 4-5 → 4-6 H. Heliovaara / Verbeek 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 3-5 → 4-5 E. King / Lock 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 3-4 → 3-5 H. Heliovaara / Verbeek 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 2-4 → 3-4 E. King / Lock 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 1-4 → 2-4 H. Heliovaara / Verbeek 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 1-3 → 1-4 E. King / Lock 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 H. Heliovaara / Verbeek 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 df 1-1 → 1-2 E. King / Lock 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 H. Heliovaara / Verbeek 15-0 40-0 ace 0-0 → 1-0

Court 3 – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)

1. Liam Caruana vs [11] Tung-Lin Wu



CH Launceston Liam Caruana Liam Caruana 5 6 6 Tung-Lin Wu [11] Tung-Lin Wu [11] 7 4 4 Vincitore: L. CARUANA Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-4 T. Wu 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 5-4 → 6-4 L. Caruana 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 T. Wu 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 L. Caruana 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 T. Wu 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 L. Caruana 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 T. Wu 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 2-2 L. Caruana 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 1-1 → 1-2 T. Wu 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 L. Caruana 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 T. Wu 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 5-4 → 6-4 L. Caruana 15-0 ace 15-15 df 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 5-4 T. Wu 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-4 → 4-4 L. Caruana 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 3-4 T. Wu 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 2-3 → 2-4 L. Caruana 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 1-3 → 2-3 T. Wu 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-2 → 1-3 L. Caruana 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-1 → 1-2 T. Wu 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 L. Caruana 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 5-7 T. Wu 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 5-6 → 5-7 L. Caruana 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 5-5 → 5-6 T. Wu 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 40-30 ace 5-4 → 5-5 L. Caruana 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 4-4 → 5-4 T. Wu 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 4-4 L. Caruana 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 T. Wu 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 L. Caruana 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 ace 2-2 → 3-2 T. Wu 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-2 → 2-2 L. Caruana 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 1-2 T. Wu 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 0-1 → 0-2 L. Caruana 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-0 → 0-1

2. [9] Mohamed Safwat vs Michail Pervolarakis



CH Launceston Mohamed Safwat [9] Mohamed Safwat [9] 6 6 Michail Pervolarakis Michail Pervolarakis 4 4 Vincitore: M. SAFWAT Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 M. Safwat 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-4 → 6-4 M. Pervolarakis 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 4-4 → 5-4 M. Safwat 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 M. Pervolarakis 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 M. Safwat 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 M. Pervolarakis 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 M. Safwat 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 M. Pervolarakis 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 M. Safwat 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 M. Pervolarakis 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 M. Safwat 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 6-4 M. Pervolarakis 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 ace 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 4-4 → 5-4 M. Safwat 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 4-4 M. Pervolarakis 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 3-4 M. Safwat 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 M. Pervolarakis 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 2-2 → 2-3 M. Safwat 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 M. Pervolarakis 0-15 0-30 15-30 ace 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 M. Safwat 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 M. Pervolarakis 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

3. Daniel Altmaier / Julian Lenz vs [Alt] Jacob Grills / Calum Puttergill (non prima ore: 05:30)

