ATP Pune: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3. In campo Caruso e Travaglia

Salvatore Caruso nella foto
ATP Pune 250 | Cemento | $546.355 – 2° Turno
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 3:30 pm)
1. [PR] Cedrik-Marcel Stebe vs [2] Ricardas Berankis
ATP Pune
Cedrik-Marcel Stebe
0*
6
Ricardas Berankis [2]
2
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Berankis
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
C. Stebe
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 5-5
R. Berankis
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 5-4
C. Stebe
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
R. Berankis
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
C. Stebe
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
R. Berankis
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
C. Stebe
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 2-2
C. Stebe
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 2-0
R. Berankis
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
2. Taro Daniel vs [WC] Sasikumar Mukund 1T
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Ilya Ivashka vs [3] Stefano Travaglia
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Antoine Hoang / Benoit Paire vs [WC] Rohan Bopanna / Arjun Kadhe
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 3:30 pm)
1. [7] Salvatore Caruso vs Jiri Vesely
ATP Pune
Salvatore Caruso [7]•
15
6
0
Jiri Vesely
0
7
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
1-2*
2-2*
df
3*-2
3*-3
4-3*
4-4*
5*-4
5*-5
5-6*
df
6-6 → 6-7
S. Caruso
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
S. Caruso
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
J. Vesely
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
4-4 → 4-5
J. Vesely
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
2-4 → 3-4
S. Caruso
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
2-3 → 2-4
J. Vesely
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-2 → 2-3
S. Caruso
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-2 → 2-2
S. Caruso
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
2. [5] Yuichi Sugita vs [Q] Viktor Troicki
ATP Pune
Yuichi Sugita [5]
0
0
Viktor Troicki•
0
0
Vincitore: Y. SUGITA per walkover
3. Purav Raja / Ramkumar Ramanathan vs [Alt] Egor Gerasimov / Sumit Nagal
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 3:30 pm)
1. [1] Robin Haase / Robert Lindstedt vs Sander Arends / David Pel
ATP Pune
Robin Haase / Robert Lindstedt [1]•
15
6
2
Sander Arends / David Pel
30
7
2
Doppio fallo LIN - n.4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Haase / Lindstedt
1-1 → 2-1
S. Arends / Pel
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-0 → 1-1
R. Haase / Lindstedt
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
2*-3
3*-3
4-3*
4-4*
4*-5
4*-6
5-6*
6-6 → 6-7
R. Haase / Lindstedt
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
S. Arends / Pel
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
R. Haase / Lindstedt
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-5 → 5-5
R. Haase / Lindstedt
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
R. Haase / Lindstedt
2-3 → 3-3
R. Haase / Lindstedt
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
S. Arends / Pel
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
R. Haase / Lindstedt
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
S. Arends / Pel
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
0-0 → 0-1
2. James Duckworth / Matt Reid vs [3] Jonathan Erlich / Andrei Vasilevski
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Nicholas Monroe / Jackson Withrow vs Romain Arneodo / Andre Begemann
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [4] Cheng-Peng Hsieh / Denys Molchanov vs Andre Goransson / Christopher Rungkat
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Un po’ rincuora noi scarsoni vedere che anche i top 100 fanno errori da giocatore di circolo… vedi Caruso che sul 5 pari del tie-break e servizio (dopo essere stato 5/4 con mini-break a favore) fa doppio fallo con una seconda fuori di un metro e perde il tie-break al punto successivo!
Primo set buttato via al tie-break.
Speriamo nella rimonta.
Statistica molto indicativa….E` chiaro che quelli sono 3 fenomeni, ma e` chiaro anche che la generazione successiva non ha avuto finora neanche un grandissimo giocatore.
Non c’entra molto col torneo, ma mi sembra una statistica importante.
I tennisti nati dal 1990 in poi non hanno ancora vinto uno slam.
Neanche uno. E dire che un tennista nato nel 90 oggi ha 30 anni.
Fa pensare,no? Non era mai accaduto,mai successo che una generazione intera fallisse così. Mi si dirà che ci sono stati e ci sono quei tre,vero. Ma prima? Non c’erano cannibali come i Sampras i Lendl i McEnroe i Borg e i Connors?
Non è facile con Vesely, per nulla… Non inganni l’attuale classifica del ceco… Soprattutto su questa superficie, per Salvo è uno scoglio davvero duro!!
Vince Vesely
Io vedo Travaglia legg favorito e Caruso legg sfavorito.
2 match giocabili. Forza!
5€ su Caruso vincente.
Caruso 2.30 e Travaglia 2.10 uhm…
Con discrete percentuali al servizio credo se la possa giocare. Forza Salvatore !!!
Forza Salvo
2 match durissimi (in particolare per CAruso) per i nostri alfieri…forza! Ma non farei drammi in caso di 0 su 2…
Salvo se la gioca x i quarti… Lo vedo in gran forma…
Fozza Sabbo!!!
forza sabbo.. difficile ma ce la puoi fare