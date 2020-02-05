Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

ATP Pune: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3. In campo Caruso e Travaglia

05/02/2020 10:00 15 commenti
Salvatore Caruso nella foto

IND ATP Pune 250 | Cemento | $546.355 – 2° Turno

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 3:30 pm)
1. [PR] Cedrik-Marcel Stebe GER vs [2] Ricardas Berankis LTU

ATP Pune
Cedrik-Marcel Stebe
0*
6
Ricardas Berankis [2]
2
6
2. Taro Daniel JPN vs [WC] Sasikumar Mukund IND 1T

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Ilya Ivashka BLR vs [3] Stefano Travaglia ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Antoine Hoang FRA / Benoit Paire FRA vs [WC] Rohan Bopanna IND / Arjun Kadhe IND

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 3:30 pm)
1. [7] Salvatore Caruso ITA vs Jiri Vesely CZE

ATP Pune
Salvatore Caruso [7]
15
6
0
Jiri Vesely
0
7
0
2. [5] Yuichi Sugita JPN vs [Q] Viktor Troicki SRB

ATP Pune
Yuichi Sugita [5]
0
0
Viktor Troicki
0
0
Vincitore: Y. SUGITA per walkover
3. Purav Raja IND / Ramkumar Ramanathan IND vs [Alt] Egor Gerasimov BLR / Sumit Nagal IND

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 2 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 3:30 pm)
1. [1] Robin Haase NED / Robert Lindstedt SWE vs Sander Arends NED / David Pel NED

ATP Pune
Robin Haase / Robert Lindstedt [1]
15
6
2
Sander Arends / David Pel
30
7
2
Doppio fallo LIN - n.4
2. James Duckworth AUS / Matt Reid AUS vs [3] Jonathan Erlich ISR / Andrei Vasilevski BLR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Nicholas Monroe USA / Jackson Withrow USA vs Romain Arneodo MON / Andre Begemann GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [4] Cheng-Peng Hsieh TPE / Denys Molchanov UKR vs Andre Goransson SWE / Christopher Rungkat INA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Taurus65 (Guest) 05-02-2020 12:15

Un po’ rincuora noi scarsoni vedere che anche i top 100 fanno errori da giocatore di circolo… vedi Caruso che sul 5 pari del tie-break e servizio (dopo essere stato 5/4 con mini-break a favore) fa doppio fallo con una seconda fuori di un metro e perde il tie-break al punto successivo!

 15
Davide66 05-02-2020 12:14

Primo set buttato via al tie-break.
Speriamo nella rimonta.

 14
Max (Guest) 05-02-2020 11:43

Scritto da Givaldo Barbosa
Non c’entra molto col torneo, ma mi sembra una statistica importante.
I tennisti nati dal 1990 in poi non hanno ancora vinto uno slam.
Neanche uno. E dire che un tennista nato nel 90 oggi ha 30 anni.
Fa pensare,no? Non era mai accaduto,mai successo che una generazione intera fallisse così. Mi si dirà che ci sono stati e ci sono quei tre,vero. Ma prima? Non c’erano cannibali come i Sampras i Lendl i McEnroe i Borg e i Connors?

Statistica molto indicativa….E` chiaro che quelli sono 3 fenomeni, ma e` chiaro anche che la generazione successiva non ha avuto finora neanche un grandissimo giocatore.

 13
Givaldo Barbosa (Guest) 05-02-2020 11:27

Non c’entra molto col torneo, ma mi sembra una statistica importante.
I tennisti nati dal 1990 in poi non hanno ancora vinto uno slam.
Neanche uno. E dire che un tennista nato nel 90 oggi ha 30 anni.

Fa pensare,no? Non era mai accaduto,mai successo che una generazione intera fallisse così. Mi si dirà che ci sono stati e ci sono quei tre,vero. Ma prima? Non c’erano cannibali come i Sampras i Lendl i McEnroe i Borg e i Connors?

 12
Francesco (Guest) 05-02-2020 11:25

Non è facile con Vesely, per nulla… Non inganni l’attuale classifica del ceco… Soprattutto su questa superficie, per Salvo è uno scoglio davvero duro!!

 11
Abc (Guest) 05-02-2020 11:10

Vince Vesely

 10
Pierre Herme’ the Picasso of pastry (Guest) 05-02-2020 11:02

Io vedo Travaglia legg favorito e Caruso legg sfavorito.
2 match giocabili. Forza!

 9
Lo smadonnatore di Taggia (Guest) 05-02-2020 10:56

5€ su Caruso vincente.

 8
Henry (Guest) 05-02-2020 10:52

Caruso 2.30 e Travaglia 2.10 uhm…

 7
GianlucaPozziPerSempre (Guest) 05-02-2020 10:50

Con discrete percentuali al servizio credo se la possa giocare. Forza Salvatore !!!

 6
Paolo (Guest) 05-02-2020 10:41

Forza Salvo

 5
Becuzzi_style (Guest) 05-02-2020 10:31

2 match durissimi (in particolare per CAruso) per i nostri alfieri…forza! Ma non farei drammi in caso di 0 su 2…

 4
Markux (Guest) 05-02-2020 10:24

Salvo se la gioca x i quarti… Lo vedo in gran forma…

 3
Davide66 05-02-2020 10:23

Fozza Sabbo!!!

 2
manuel (Guest) 05-02-2020 10:16

forza sabbo.. difficile ma ce la puoi fare

 1
