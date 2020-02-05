Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Launceston: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3. Lorenzo Giustino agli ottavi di finale dopo una dura battaglia (Video)

05/02/2020 07:10 6 commenti
Lorenzo Giustino classe 1991
Lorenzo Giustino classe 1991

R3: (9)Mohamed Safwat (EGY) vs Michail Pervolarakis (CYP)
R3: (4)Lorenzo Giustino (ITA) vs (WC)Dane Sweeny (AUS)
R3: Harry Bourchier (AUS) vs (6)Kimmer Coppejans (BEL) [0-1]
R3: Borna Gojo (CRO) vs (12)Duck Hee Lee (KOR)
R3: Daniel Altmaier (GER) vs Matias Franco Descotte (ARG)
R3: Liam Caruana (USA) vs (11)Tung Lin Wu (TPE)
R3: Benjamin Lock (ZIM) vs (2)Alex Bolt (AUS)

AUS Challenger Launceston CH | Cemento | $54.160 – 2° Turno

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [9] Mohamed Safwat EGY vs Jason Kubler AUS

CH Launceston
Mohamed Safwat [9]
7
6
Jason Kubler
6
0
Vincitore: M. SAFWAT
Mostra dettagli

2. [10] Max Purcell AUS vs Harry Bourchier AUS

CH Launceston
Max Purcell [10]
5
3
Harry Bourchier
7
6
Vincitore: H. BOURCHIER
Mostra dettagli

3. [WC] Dane Sweeny AUS vs [16] Akira Santillan AUS (non prima ore: 03:00)

CH Launceston
Dane Sweeny
6
3
6
Akira Santillan [16]
2
6
4
Vincitore: D. SWEENY
Mostra dettagli

4. [1] Marc Polmans AUS vs Blake Mott AUS

CH Launceston
Marc Polmans [1]
3
4
Blake Mott
6
6
Vincitore: B. MOTT
Mostra dettagli

5. [3] Harri Heliovaara FIN / Sem Verbeek NED vs [WC] Jake Delaney AUS / Max Purcell AUS (non prima ore: 07:00)

CH Launceston
Harri Heliovaara / Sem Verbeek [3]
6
4
10
Jake Delaney / Max Purcell
3
6
6
Vincitori: HELIOVAARA / VERBEEK
Mostra dettagli


Court 4 – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [LL] Calum Puttergill AUS vs [12] Duckhee Lee KOR

CH Launceston
Calum Puttergill
4
1
Duckhee Lee [12]
6
6
Vincitore: D. LEE
Mostra dettagli

2. [Q] Steven Diez CAN vs Borna Gojo CRO

CH Launceston
Steven Diez
5
2
Borna Gojo
7
6
Vincitore: B. GOJO
Mostra dettagli

3. Tobias Simon GER vs [6] Kimmer Coppejans BEL (non prima ore: 03:00)

CH Launceston
Tobias Simon
4
7
3
Kimmer Coppejans [6]
6
6
6
Vincitore: K. COPPEJANS
Mostra dettagli

4. [LL] Ryota Tanuma JPN vs [13] Liam Broady GBR

CH Launceston
Ryota Tanuma
3
2
Liam Broady [13]
6
6
Vincitore: L. BROADY
Mostra dettagli


Court 3 – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [4] Lorenzo Giustino ITA vs Blaz Kavcic SLO

CH Launceston
Lorenzo Giustino [4]
0
7
7
Blaz Kavcic
6
5
6
Vincitore: L. GIUSTINO
Mostra dettagli

2. Michail Pervolarakis GRE vs [5] Jay Clarke GBR

CH Launceston
Michail Pervolarakis
6
4
6
Jay Clarke [5]
4
6
4
Vincitore: M. PERVOLARAKIS
Mostra dettagli

3. [1] Gerard Granollers ESP / David Vega Hernandez ESP vs Daniel Altmaier GER / Julian Lenz GER (non prima ore: 03:00)

CH Launceston
Gerard Granollers / David Vega Hernandez [1]
4
2
Daniel Altmaier / Julian Lenz
6
6
Vincitori: ALTMAIER / LENZ
Mostra dettagli

4. Blaz Kavcic SLO / Mohamed Safwat EGY vs Sadio Doumbia FRA / Fabien Reboul FRA

CH Launceston
Blaz Kavcic / Mohamed Safwat
4
4
Jacob Grills / Calum Puttergill
6
6
Vincitori: GRILLS / PUTTERGILL
Mostra dettagli

5. [WC] Maverick Banes AUS / Blake Ellis AUS vs Evan King USA / Benjamin Lock ZIM

CH Launceston
Maverick Banes / Blake Ellis
6
6
5
Evan King / Benjamin Lock
3
7
10
Vincitori: KING / LOCK
Mostra dettagli

6 commenti

Betafasan 05-02-2020 09:57

Grande festa e Testa per LORENZO!! CECK DEVE IMPSRARE DA LUI!!!

 6
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Mansdorf (Guest) 05-02-2020 09:40

Bravissimo! L’avevo data per persa sul 0-6 0-3 0-40…mentre lasciavo un Cecchinato sconfitto. Bravo Giustino!

 5
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Nino88 (Guest) 05-02-2020 07:40

Bravissimo Giustino

 4
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Becuzzi_style (Guest) 05-02-2020 07:10

Bella vittoria..il sorteggio era stato pessimo, ma con caparbietà si è portato a casa un match prevedibilmente molto comlicato

 3
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: il capitano
ProgRock (Guest) 05-02-2020 07:02

Ma che impresa ha fatto Giustino? 0-6, 0-3; risorge e va a vincere!
Sarà un impresa che ricorderà tutta la vita.
Soprattutto Kavcic: da oggi finirà sul lettino dello psicologo!

 2
Replica | Quota | 2
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: il capitano, Bar
Simo00 05-02-2020 03:11

Che vittoria di cuore Giustino, mamma mia. Da ammirare l’abnegazione di questo giocatore, sotto 0-6 / 0-3 e servizio Kavcic (che nel quarto game del secondo era avanti 30-0) ma non ha mollato continuando a lottare in un match che sembrava palesemente concluso. Bravo ancora una volta a non darsi vinto nemmeno nel Tie-Break finale dove sul 6-5 perde due mini-break fallendo un match point e portando ad un punto dal match lo sloveno, vincendo i successivi 3 punti ed aggiudicandosi il TB col punteggio di 9-7. Speriamo prosegua parecchio in questo tabellone, oggi le 3 ore in campo oggi lo hanno sicuramente provato.

 1
Replica | Quota | 4
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Simo00, il capitano, Massimo Giletti, Bar