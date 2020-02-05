Challenger Launceston: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3. Lorenzo Giustino agli ottavi di finale dopo una dura battaglia (Video)

R3: (9)Mohamed Safwat (EGY) vs Michail Pervolarakis (CYP)

R3: (4)Lorenzo Giustino (ITA) vs (WC)Dane Sweeny (AUS)

R3: Harry Bourchier (AUS) vs (6)Kimmer Coppejans (BEL) [0-1]

R3: Borna Gojo (CRO) vs (12)Duck Hee Lee (KOR)

R3: Daniel Altmaier (GER) vs Matias Franco Descotte (ARG)

R3: Liam Caruana (USA) vs (11)Tung Lin Wu (TPE)

R3: Benjamin Lock (ZIM) vs (2)Alex Bolt (AUS)

Challenger Launceston CH | Cemento | $54.160 – 2° Turno

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)

1. [9] Mohamed Safwat vs Jason Kubler



CH Launceston Mohamed Safwat [9] Mohamed Safwat [9] 7 6 Jason Kubler Jason Kubler 6 0 Vincitore: M. SAFWAT Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-0 M. Safwat 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 5-0 → 6-0 J. Kubler 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 4-0 → 5-0 M. Safwat 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-0 → 4-0 J. Kubler 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-0 → 3-0 M. Safwat 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 2-0 J. Kubler 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* ace 2-0* 3*-0 4*-0 ace 4-1* 5-1* 6*-1 6-6 → 7-6 J. Kubler 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 6-5 → 6-6 M. Safwat 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 J. Kubler 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 M. Safwat 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 5-4 J. Kubler 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 M. Safwat 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 J. Kubler 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 M. Safwat 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 J. Kubler 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 M. Safwat 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 J. Kubler 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 1-0 → 1-1 M. Safwat 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 0-0 → 1-0

2. [10] Max Purcell vs Harry Bourchier



CH Launceston Max Purcell [10] Max Purcell [10] 5 3 Harry Bourchier Harry Bourchier 7 6 Vincitore: H. BOURCHIER Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 H. Bourchier 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 3-6 M. Purcell 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 2-5 → 3-5 H. Bourchier 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 ace 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 2-5 M. Purcell 15-0 40-0 40-15 1-4 → 2-4 H. Bourchier 15-0 ace 30-0 ace 40-15 ace 40-30 1-3 → 1-4 M. Purcell 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-2 → 1-3 H. Bourchier 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 1-1 → 1-2 M. Purcell 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 1-0 → 1-1 H. Bourchier 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 5-7 M. Purcell 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 5-6 → 5-7 H. Bourchier 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 5-5 → 5-6 M. Purcell 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 5-5 H. Bourchier 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 4-5 M. Purcell 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 ace 3-4 → 4-4 H. Bourchier 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 3-4 M. Purcell 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 H. Bourchier 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 M. Purcell 30-0 40-0 ace 1-2 → 2-2 H. Bourchier 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 M. Purcell 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 H. Bourchier 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

3. [WC] Dane Sweeny vs [16] Akira Santillan (non prima ore: 03:00)



CH Launceston Dane Sweeny Dane Sweeny 6 3 6 Akira Santillan [16] Akira Santillan [16] 2 6 4 Vincitore: D. SWEENY Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-4 A. Santillan 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 5-4 → 6-4 D. Sweeny 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 5-4 A. Santillan 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 df 4-3 → 4-4 D. Sweeny 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 A. Santillan 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-3 → 3-3 D. Sweeny 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 ace 1-3 → 2-3 A. Santillan 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 0-3 → 1-3 D. Sweeny 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-2 → 0-3 A. Santillan 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-1 → 0-2 D. Sweeny 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 A. Santillan 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 3-6 D. Sweeny 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-4 → 3-5 A. Santillan 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 3-3 → 3-4 D. Sweeny 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 A. Santillan 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 D. Sweeny 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 15-40 2-1 → 2-2 A. Santillan 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-1 → 2-1 D. Sweeny 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 A. Santillan 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 D. Sweeny 30-0 40-0 5-2 → 6-2 A. Santillan 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-1 → 5-2 D. Sweeny 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 4-1 → 5-1 A. Santillan 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-0 → 4-1 D. Sweeny 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-0 → 4-0 A. Santillan 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 df 2-0 → 3-0 D. Sweeny 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 A. Santillan 0-15 0-30 15-30 ace 15-40 0-0 → 1-0

4. [1] Marc Polmans vs Blake Mott



CH Launceston Marc Polmans [1] Marc Polmans [1] 3 4 Blake Mott Blake Mott 6 6 Vincitore: B. MOTT Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 B. Mott 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-5 → 4-6 M. Polmans 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 df ace 3-5 → 4-5 B. Mott 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 M. Polmans 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-3 → 3-4 B. Mott 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 M. Polmans 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 B. Mott 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 M. Polmans 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-1 → 2-1 B. Mott 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 M. Polmans 0-15 15-15 ace 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 ace A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 B. Mott 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 3-5 → 3-6 M. Polmans 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 3-4 → 3-5 B. Mott 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 3-3 → 3-4 M. Polmans 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 2-3 → 3-3 B. Mott 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 M. Polmans 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 B. Mott 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 M. Polmans 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 B. Mott 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

5. [3] Harri Heliovaara / Sem Verbeek vs [WC] Jake Delaney / Max Purcell (non prima ore: 07:00)



CH Launceston Harri Heliovaara / Sem Verbeek [3] Harri Heliovaara / Sem Verbeek [3] 6 4 10 Jake Delaney / Max Purcell Jake Delaney / Max Purcell 3 6 6 Vincitori: HELIOVAARA / VERBEEK Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 10-6 H. Heliovaara / Verbeek 1-0 1-1 2-1 3-1 4-1 4-2 ace 4-3 4-4 5-4 5-5 6-5 7-5 8-5 9-5 9-6 0-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 J. Delaney / Purcell 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 4-5 → 4-6 H. Heliovaara / Verbeek 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 ace 3-5 → 4-5 J. Delaney / Purcell 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 H. Heliovaara / Verbeek 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-3 → 3-4 J. Delaney / Purcell 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 3-2 → 3-3 H. Heliovaara / Verbeek 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 2-2 → 3-2 J. Delaney / Purcell 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 2-1 → 2-2 H. Heliovaara / Verbeek 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 J. Delaney / Purcell 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 1-0 → 1-1 H. Heliovaara / Verbeek 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 ace 40-15 40-30 40-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 J. Delaney / Purcell 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 5-3 → 6-3 H. Heliovaara / Verbeek 15-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 5-3 J. Delaney / Purcell 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 4-2 → 4-3 H. Heliovaara / Verbeek 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 3-2 → 4-2 J. Delaney / Purcell 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 3-2 H. Heliovaara / Verbeek 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-1 → 3-1 J. Delaney / Purcell 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 2-0 → 2-1 H. Heliovaara / Verbeek 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 ace 1-0 → 2-0 J. Delaney / Purcell 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0

Court 4 – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)

1. [LL] Calum Puttergill vs [12] Duckhee Lee



CH Launceston Calum Puttergill Calum Puttergill 4 1 Duckhee Lee [12] Duckhee Lee [12] 6 6 Vincitore: D. LEE Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 1-6 D. Lee 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-5 → 1-6 C. Puttergill 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-4 → 1-5 D. Lee 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-4 → 1-4 C. Puttergill 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-3 → 0-4 D. Lee 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 0-3 C. Puttergill 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 0-2 D. Lee 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 C. Puttergill 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 4-5 → 4-6 D. Lee 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 C. Puttergill 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 40-40 40-A 4-3 → 4-4 D. Lee 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-3 → 4-3 C. Puttergill 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-2 → 3-3 D. Lee 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 2-2 → 3-2 C. Puttergill 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 2-1 → 2-2 D. Lee 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A df 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 2-1 C. Puttergill 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 2-0 D. Lee 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 1-0

2. [Q] Steven Diez vs Borna Gojo



CH Launceston Steven Diez Steven Diez 5 2 Borna Gojo Borna Gojo 7 6 Vincitore: B. GOJO Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 S. Diez 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-5 → 2-6 B. Gojo 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 2-5 S. Diez 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 1-4 → 2-4 B. Gojo 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-3 → 1-4 S. Diez 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 1-3 B. Gojo 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 1-1 → 1-2 S. Diez 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 B. Gojo 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 5-7 S. Diez 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 40-40 40-A df 5-6 → 5-7 B. Gojo 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 5-6 S. Diez 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 5-5 B. Gojo 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 S. Diez 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 B. Gojo 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 3-4 S. Diez 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 3-2 → 3-3 B. Gojo 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 3-2 S. Diez 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 3-1 B. Gojo 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 2-1 S. Diez 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 B. Gojo 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

3. Tobias Simon vs [6] Kimmer Coppejans (non prima ore: 03:00)



CH Launceston Tobias Simon Tobias Simon 4 7 3 Kimmer Coppejans [6] Kimmer Coppejans [6] 6 6 6 Vincitore: K. COPPEJANS Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 3-6 K. Coppejans 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-5 → 3-6 T. Simon 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 df ace 2-5 → 3-5 K. Coppejans 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 2-4 → 2-5 T. Simon 0-15 0-30 15-30 ace 15-40 30-40 ace 2-3 → 2-4 K. Coppejans 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 T. Simon 15-0 ace 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 1-2 → 2-2 K. Coppejans 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 T. Simon 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 K. Coppejans 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* 1-1* 1*-2 2*-2 3-2* ace 3-3* 4*-3 5*-3 6-3* 6-4* 6-6 → 7-6 K. Coppejans 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 6-5 → 6-6 T. Simon 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 ace 15-40 30-40 ace 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 6-5 K. Coppejans 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 5-4 → 5-5 T. Simon 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace ace 4-4 → 5-4 K. Coppejans 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 4-4 T. Simon 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 ace A-40 3-3 → 4-3 K. Coppejans 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 A-40 40-40 df A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 T. Simon 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 K. Coppejans 0-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 T. Simon 0-15 0-30 15-30 ace 30-30 40-30 ace ace 1-1 → 2-1 K. Coppejans 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 T. Simon 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 K. Coppejans 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 40-30 4-5 → 4-6 T. Simon 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 40-30 3-5 → 4-5 K. Coppejans 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 T. Simon 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 40-15 ace 2-4 → 3-4 K. Coppejans 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 T. Simon 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-2 → 2-3 K. Coppejans 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 T. Simon 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 1-1 → 2-1 K. Coppejans 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 T. Simon 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

4. [LL] Ryota Tanuma vs [13] Liam Broady



CH Launceston Ryota Tanuma Ryota Tanuma 3 2 Liam Broady [13] Liam Broady [13] 6 6 Vincitore: L. BROADY Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 L. Broady 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-5 → 2-6 R. Tanuma 15-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-5 → 2-5 L. Broady 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 1-4 → 1-5 R. Tanuma 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-3 → 1-4 L. Broady 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 ace 1-2 → 1-3 R. Tanuma 0-15 15-15 ace 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 1-1 → 1-2 L. Broady 30-0 ace 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 R. Tanuma 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 L. Broady 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 3-6 R. Tanuma 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-5 → 3-5 L. Broady 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-4 → 2-5 R. Tanuma 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-4 → 2-4 L. Broady 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-3 → 1-4 R. Tanuma 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-3 → 1-3 L. Broady 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-2 → 0-3 R. Tanuma 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 0-2 L. Broady 15-0 30-0 0-0 → 0-1

Court 3 – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)

1. [4] Lorenzo Giustino vs Blaz Kavcic



CH Launceston Lorenzo Giustino [4] Lorenzo Giustino [4] 0 7 7 Blaz Kavcic Blaz Kavcic 6 5 6 Vincitore: L. GIUSTINO Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* ace 2-0* 2*-1 2*-2 3-2* 4-2* 4*-3 5*-3 5-4* 6-4* 6*-5 6*-6 6-7* 7-7* 8*-7 6-6 → 7-6 B. Kavcic 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 6-5 → 6-6 L. Giustino 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 B. Kavcic 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 5-4 → 5-5 L. Giustino 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 B. Kavcic 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 4-4 L. Giustino 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 15-40 4-2 → 4-3 B. Kavcic 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 3-2 → 4-2 L. Giustino 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 B. Kavcic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 L. Giustino 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 B. Kavcic 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 L. Giustino 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-5 B. Kavcic 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 6-5 → 7-5 L. Giustino 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 6-5 B. Kavcic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 5-4 → 5-5 L. Giustino 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 5-4 B. Kavcic 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 L. Giustino 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 3-3 → 4-3 B. Kavcic 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-3 → 3-3 L. Giustino 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-3 → 2-3 B. Kavcic 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-3 → 1-3 L. Giustino 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-2 → 0-3 B. Kavcic 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 L. Giustino 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 0-6 B. Kavcic 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-5 → 0-6 L. Giustino 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 40-A 0-4 → 0-5 B. Kavcic 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 ace 0-3 → 0-4 L. Giustino 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 ace 0-2 → 0-3 B. Kavcic 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 L. Giustino 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1

2. Michail Pervolarakis vs [5] Jay Clarke



CH Launceston Michail Pervolarakis Michail Pervolarakis 6 4 6 Jay Clarke [5] Jay Clarke [5] 4 6 4 Vincitore: M. PERVOLARAKIS Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-4 J. Clarke 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 5-4 → 6-4 M. Pervolarakis 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 4-4 → 5-4 J. Clarke 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 3-4 → 4-4 M. Pervolarakis 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 2-4 → 3-4 J. Clarke 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 M. Pervolarakis 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 2-3 J. Clarke 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 M. Pervolarakis 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-2 → 1-2 J. Clarke 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 0-2 M. Pervolarakis 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 J. Clarke 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 M. Pervolarakis 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 4-4 → 4-5 J. Clarke 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 ace 4-3 → 4-4 M. Pervolarakis 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 J. Clarke 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 3-2 → 3-3 M. Pervolarakis 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 J. Clarke 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 M. Pervolarakis 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 J. Clarke 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 M. Pervolarakis 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 J. Clarke 0-30 0-40 5-4 → 6-4 M. Pervolarakis 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 4-4 → 5-4 J. Clarke 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 M. Pervolarakis 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 J. Clarke 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 3-2 → 3-3 M. Pervolarakis 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 J. Clarke 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 M. Pervolarakis 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 J. Clarke 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 M. Pervolarakis 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

3. [1] Gerard Granollers / David Vega Hernandez vs Daniel Altmaier / Julian Lenz (non prima ore: 03:00)



CH Launceston Gerard Granollers / David Vega Hernandez [1] Gerard Granollers / David Vega Hernandez [1] 4 2 Daniel Altmaier / Julian Lenz Daniel Altmaier / Julian Lenz 6 6 Vincitori: ALTMAIER / LENZ Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 D. Altmaier / Lenz 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 40-30 40-40 2-5 → 2-6 G. Granollers / Vega Hernandez 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-5 → 2-5 D. Altmaier / Lenz 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-4 → 1-5 G. Granollers / Vega Hernandez 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-3 → 1-4 D. Altmaier / Lenz 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-2 → 1-3 G. Granollers / Vega Hernandez 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 df 1-1 → 1-2 D. Altmaier / Lenz 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 G. Granollers / Vega Hernandez 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 D. Altmaier / Lenz 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 G. Granollers / Vega Hernandez 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 3-5 → 4-5 D. Altmaier / Lenz 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 df 3-4 → 3-5 G. Granollers / Vega Hernandez 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 2-4 → 3-4 D. Altmaier / Lenz 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 ace 2-3 → 2-4 G. Granollers / Vega Hernandez 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 1-3 → 2-3 D. Altmaier / Lenz 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 1-3 G. Granollers / Vega Hernandez 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 1-1 → 1-2 D. Altmaier / Lenz 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 G. Granollers / Vega Hernandez 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

4. Blaz Kavcic / Mohamed Safwat vs Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul



CH Launceston Blaz Kavcic / Mohamed Safwat Blaz Kavcic / Mohamed Safwat 4 4 Jacob Grills / Calum Puttergill Jacob Grills / Calum Puttergill 6 6 Vincitori: GRILLS / PUTTERGILL Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 B. Kavcic / Safwat 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 4-5 → 4-6 J. Grills / Puttergill 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 4-5 B. Kavcic / Safwat 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 4-4 J. Grills / Puttergill 0-15 0-30 15-30 ace 15-40 2-4 → 3-4 B. Kavcic / Safwat 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-4 → 2-4 J. Grills / Puttergill 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 1-4 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6

5. [WC] Maverick Banes / Blake Ellis vs Evan King / Benjamin Lock

