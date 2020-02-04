Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Launceston: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3. In campo Lorenzo Giustino (Video)

04/02/2020 23:09 Nessun commento
Lorenzo Giustino classe 1991
AUS Challenger Launceston CH | Cemento | $54.160 – 2° Turno

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [9] Mohamed Safwat EGY vs Jason Kubler AUS

CH Launceston
Mohamed Safwat [9]
7
6
Jason Kubler
6
0
Vincitore: M. SAFWAT
2. [10] Max Purcell AUS vs Harry Bourchier AUS

CH Launceston
Max Purcell [10]
5
3
Harry Bourchier
7
6
Vincitore: H. BOURCHIER
3. [WC] Dane Sweeny AUS vs [16] Akira Santillan AUS (non prima ore: 03:00)

CH Launceston
Dane Sweeny
6
3
6
Akira Santillan [16]
2
6
4
Vincitore: D. SWEENY
4. [1] Marc Polmans AUS vs Blake Mott AUS

CH Launceston
Marc Polmans [1]
15
3
Blake Mott
15
4
Secondo servizio
5. [3] Harri Heliovaara FIN / Sem Verbeek NED vs [WC] Jake Delaney AUS / Max Purcell AUS (non prima ore: 07:00)

Court 4 – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [LL] Calum Puttergill AUS vs [12] Duckhee Lee KOR

CH Launceston
Calum Puttergill
4
1
Duckhee Lee [12]
6
6
Vincitore: D. LEE
2. [Q] Steven Diez CAN vs Borna Gojo CRO

CH Launceston
Steven Diez
5
2
Borna Gojo
7
6
Vincitore: B. GOJO
3. Tobias Simon GER vs [6] Kimmer Coppejans BEL (non prima ore: 03:00)

CH Launceston
Tobias Simon
4
7
3
Kimmer Coppejans [6]
6
6
6
Vincitore: K. COPPEJANS
4. [LL] Ryota Tanuma JPN vs [13] Liam Broady GBR

CH Launceston
Ryota Tanuma
0
0
Liam Broady [13]
0
0
Court 3 – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [4] Lorenzo Giustino ITA vs Blaz Kavcic SLO

CH Launceston
Lorenzo Giustino [4]
0
7
7
Blaz Kavcic
6
5
6
Vincitore: L. GIUSTINO
2. Michail Pervolarakis GRE vs [5] Jay Clarke GBR

CH Launceston
Michail Pervolarakis
6
4
6
Jay Clarke [5]
4
6
4
Vincitore: M. PERVOLARAKIS
3. [1] Gerard Granollers ESP / David Vega Hernandez ESP vs Daniel Altmaier GER / Julian Lenz GER (non prima ore: 03:00)

CH Launceston
Gerard Granollers / David Vega Hernandez [1]
0
3
Daniel Altmaier / Julian Lenz
30
4
4. Blaz Kavcic SLO / Mohamed Safwat EGY vs Sadio Doumbia FRA / Fabien Reboul FRA

5. [WC] Maverick Banes AUS / Blake Ellis AUS vs Evan King USA / Benjamin Lock ZIM

