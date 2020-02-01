Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Dallas: Il Tabellone Principale. Andreas Seppi n.2 del seeding

01/02/2020 23:33 1 commento
Andreas Seppi classe 1984
Andreas Seppi classe 1984

USA Challenger Dallas CH | Indoor | $108.320 – Parte Alta
(1/WC) Tiafoe, Frances USA vs Bye
Vukic, Aleksandar AUS vs Rubin, Noah USA
Harrison, Ryan USA vs Nakashima, Brandon USA
Bye vs (16) Tomic, Bernard AUS

(12) Krueger, Mitchell USA vs Bye
Bellucci, Thomaz BRA vs Eubanks, Christopher USA
(WC) Redlicki, Michael USA vs Qualifier
Bye vs (5) Kudla, Denis USA

(4) Schnur, Brayden CAN vs Bye
Watanuki, Yosuke JPN vs Korda, Sebastian USA
Escobedo, Ernesto USA vs Oliveira, Goncalo POR
Bye vs (15) Wolf, J.J. USA

(10) Gomez, Emilio ECU vs Bye
Cressy, Maxime USA vs Uchida, Kaichi JPN
Popko, Dmitry KAZ vs King, Kevin USA
Bye vs (7) Jung, Jason TPE

USA Challenger Dallas CH | Indoor | $108.320 – Parte Bassa
(8) McDonald, Mackenzie USA vs Bye
Kozlov, Stefan USA vs Young, Donald USA
(WC) Zhu, Evan USA vs Blanch, Ulises USA
Bye vs (11) Ofner, Sebastian AUT

(13) Istomin, Denis UZB vs Bye
Tabilo, Alejandro CHI vs Torpegaard, Mikael DEN
(SE) Galan, Daniel Elahi COL vs Bangoura, Sekou USA
Bye vs (3) Koepfer, Dominik GER

(6) O’Connell, Christopher AUS vs Bye
Menezes, Joao BRA vs (WC) Chappell, Nick USA
Qualifier vs Quiroz, Roberto ECU
Bye vs (9) Klahn, Bradley USA

(14) Polansky, Peter CAN vs Bye
Mmoh, Michael USA vs (WC) Kovacevic, Aleksandar USA
Cid Subervi, Roberto DOM vs Rodionov, Jurij AUT
Bye vs (2) Seppi, Andreas ITA

1 commento

miky85 01-02-2020 23:45

Tiafoe

Klahn

Cressy
Kozlov

Kudla
Escobedo
Koepfer
Mnoh

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!