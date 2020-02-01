Challenger Dallas: Il Tabellone Principale. Andreas Seppi n.2 del seeding
Challenger Dallas CH | Indoor | $108.320 – Parte Alta
(1/WC) Tiafoe, Frances vs Bye
Vukic, Aleksandar vs Rubin, Noah
Harrison, Ryan vs Nakashima, Brandon
Bye vs (16) Tomic, Bernard
(12) Krueger, Mitchell vs Bye
Bellucci, Thomaz vs Eubanks, Christopher
(WC) Redlicki, Michael vs Qualifier
Bye vs (5) Kudla, Denis
(4) Schnur, Brayden vs Bye
Watanuki, Yosuke vs Korda, Sebastian
Escobedo, Ernesto vs Oliveira, Goncalo
Bye vs (15) Wolf, J.J.
(10) Gomez, Emilio vs Bye
Cressy, Maxime vs Uchida, Kaichi
Popko, Dmitry vs King, Kevin
Bye vs (7) Jung, Jason
Challenger Dallas CH | Indoor | $108.320 – Parte Bassa
(8) McDonald, Mackenzie vs Bye
Kozlov, Stefan vs Young, Donald
(WC) Zhu, Evan vs Blanch, Ulises
Bye vs (11) Ofner, Sebastian
(13) Istomin, Denis vs Bye
Tabilo, Alejandro vs Torpegaard, Mikael
(SE) Galan, Daniel Elahi vs Bangoura, Sekou
Bye vs (3) Koepfer, Dominik
(6) O’Connell, Christopher vs Bye
Menezes, Joao vs (WC) Chappell, Nick
Qualifier vs Quiroz, Roberto
Bye vs (9) Klahn, Bradley
(14) Polansky, Peter vs Bye
Mmoh, Michael vs (WC) Kovacevic, Aleksandar
Cid Subervi, Roberto vs Rodionov, Jurij
Bye vs (2) Seppi, Andreas
Tiafoe
Klahn
Cressy
Kozlov
Kudla
Escobedo
Koepfer
Mnoh