Challenger Dallas: Il Tabellone Principale. Andreas Seppi n.2 del seeding

Challenger Dallas CH | Indoor | $108.320 – Parte Alta

(1/WC) Tiafoe, Frances vs Bye

Vukic, Aleksandar vs Rubin, Noah

Harrison, Ryan vs Nakashima, Brandon

Bye vs (16) Tomic, Bernard

(12) Krueger, Mitchell vs Bye

Bellucci, Thomaz vs Eubanks, Christopher

(WC) Redlicki, Michael vs Qualifier

Bye vs (5) Kudla, Denis

(4) Schnur, Brayden vs Bye

Watanuki, Yosuke vs Korda, Sebastian

Escobedo, Ernesto vs Oliveira, Goncalo

Bye vs (15) Wolf, J.J.

(10) Gomez, Emilio vs Bye

Cressy, Maxime vs Uchida, Kaichi

Popko, Dmitry vs King, Kevin

Bye vs (7) Jung, Jason

Challenger Dallas CH | Indoor | $108.320 – Parte Bassa

(8) McDonald, Mackenzie vs Bye

Kozlov, Stefan vs Young, Donald

(WC) Zhu, Evan vs Blanch, Ulises

Bye vs (11) Ofner, Sebastian

(13) Istomin, Denis vs Bye

Tabilo, Alejandro vs Torpegaard, Mikael

(SE) Galan, Daniel Elahi vs Bangoura, Sekou

Bye vs (3) Koepfer, Dominik

(6) O’Connell, Christopher vs Bye

Menezes, Joao vs (WC) Chappell, Nick

Qualifier vs Quiroz, Roberto

Bye vs (9) Klahn, Bradley

(14) Polansky, Peter vs Bye

Mmoh, Michael vs (WC) Kovacevic, Aleksandar

Cid Subervi, Roberto vs Rodionov, Jurij

Bye vs (2) Seppi, Andreas