Challenger Punta del Este: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1

Guilherme Clezar nella foto
Challenger Punta del Este CH | Terra | $54.160 – TDQ e 1° Turno Md
Cancha Central – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Geoffrey Blancaneaux vs [WC] Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune
CH Punta del Este
Geoffrey Blancaneaux
0
0
Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune•
0
0
2. Guilherme Clezar vs Pedro Cachin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Facundo Arguello vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry (non prima ore: 20:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [WC] Martin Cuevas vs Bruno Santanna (non prima ore: 23:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Gonzalo Villanueva vs [WC] Juan Martin Fumeaux (non prima ore: 01:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cancha 4 – Ora italiana: 14:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [1] Gilbert Klier Junior vs [WC] Emiliano Troche
CH Punta del Este
Gilbert Klier Junior [1]
0
6
0
Emiliano Troche•
0
4
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Klier Junior
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
E. Troche
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 5-4
G. Klier Junior
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
5-2 → 5-3
E. Troche
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-2 → 5-2
G. Klier Junior
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
df
3-2 → 4-2
E. Troche
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
2-2 → 3-2
2. Diego Hidalgo vs Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Pedro Sakamoto vs [PR] Gonzalo Lama
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Oscar Jose Gutierrez vs [WC] Mariano Kestelboim
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs Facundo Diaz Acosta (non prima ore: 23:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cancha 1 – Ora italiana: 14:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [2] Fabricio Neis vs Sergio Galdos
CH Punta del Este
Fabricio Neis [2]
4
1
Sergio Galdos
6
6
Vincitore: S. GALDOS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Galdos
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-4 → 1-5
S. Galdos
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
F. Neis
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
1-1 → 1-2
S. Galdos
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
0-1 → 1-1
F. Neis
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Galdos
0-15
30-15
ace
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
F. Neis
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
F. Neis
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
F. Neis
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
1-1 → 1-2
F. Neis
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
2. Rafael Matos vs Nicolas Alvarez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Carlos Gomez-Herrera vs Juan Pablo Ficovich
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Orlando Luz vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit