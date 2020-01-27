Circuito challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Punta del Este: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1

27/01/2020 12:42 Nessun commento
Guilherme Clezar nella foto

URU Challenger Punta del Este CH | Terra | $54.160 – TDQ e 1° Turno Md

Cancha Central – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA vs [WC] Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune DEN

CH Punta del Este
Geoffrey Blancaneaux
0
0
Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune
0
0
Mostra dettagli

2. Guilherme Clezar BRA vs Pedro Cachin ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Facundo Arguello ARG vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry ARG (non prima ore: 20:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [WC] Martin Cuevas URU vs Bruno Santanna BRA (non prima ore: 23:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Gonzalo Villanueva ARG vs [WC] Juan Martin Fumeaux URU (non prima ore: 01:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Cancha 4 – Ora italiana: 14:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [1] Gilbert Klier Junior BRA vs [WC] Emiliano Troche URU

CH Punta del Este
Gilbert Klier Junior [1]
0
6
0
Emiliano Troche
0
4
0
Mostra dettagli

2. Diego Hidalgo ECU vs Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera CHI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Pedro Sakamoto BRA vs [PR] Gonzalo Lama CHI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Oscar Jose Gutierrez BRA vs [WC] Mariano Kestelboim ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Juan Manuel Cerundolo ARG vs Facundo Diaz Acosta ARG (non prima ore: 23:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Cancha 1 – Ora italiana: 14:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [2] Fabricio Neis BRA vs Sergio Galdos PER

CH Punta del Este
Fabricio Neis [2]
4
1
Sergio Galdos
6
6
Vincitore: S. GALDOS
Mostra dettagli

2. Rafael Matos BRA vs Nicolas Alvarez PER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Carlos Gomez-Herrera ESP vs Juan Pablo Ficovich ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Orlando Luz BRA vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare