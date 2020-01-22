Circuito challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Rennes: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Secondo Turno. In campo Alessandro Bega (Video)

Alessandro Bega nella foto
FRA Challenger Rennes CH | Cemento | $54.160 – 2° Turno

Le Liberte – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [WC] Kyrian Jacquet FRA vs [11] Alexandre Muller FRA
2. [1] Sergiy Stakhovsky UKR vs Nino Serdarusic CRO (non prima ore: 11:30)

3. [WC] Jerzy Janowicz POL vs [10] Constant Lestienne FRA

4. Benjamin Bonzi FRA / Alexandre Muller FRA vs Lukas Klein SVK / Alexey Vatutin RUS

5. [WC] Evan Furness FRA vs [5] Maxime Janvier FRA (non prima ore: 17:00)

6. [4] Lukas Lacko SVK vs [Alt] Antoine Escoffier FRA (non prima ore: 19:15)

7. [WC] Evan Furness FRA / Valentin Royer FRA vs [PR] Jerzy Janowicz POL / Szymon Walkow POL

Saint-Gregoire – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [9] Mats Moraing GER vs Karim-Mohamed Maamoun EGY

2. [14] Pavel Kotov RUS vs James Ward GBR (non prima ore: 11:00)

3. [Q] Corentin Denolly FRA vs [2] Oscar Otte GER

4. [WC] Valentin Royer FRA vs [3] Danilo Petrovic SRB (non prima ore: 14:00)

5. [16] Lucas Miedler AUT vs [Q] Teymuraz Gabashvili RUS

6. [Alt] Alessandro Bega ITA vs [15] Cem Ilkel TUR

7. [1] Antonio Sancic CRO / Tristan-Samuel Weissborn AUT vs Uladzimir Ignatik BLR / Lucas Miedler AUT (non prima ore: 19:30)

