Challenger Bangkok: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2. Si fa male Moroni. Ok Gaio. Fuori Lorenzi (Video)

21/01/2020 14:10 8 commenti
Paolo Lorenzi classe 1981
Paolo Lorenzi classe 1981

THA Challenger Bangkok 2 CH | Cemento | $54.160 – 1°-2° Turno

Center Court – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [WC] Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul THA vs Gian Marco Moroni ITA

CH Bangkok 2
Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul
40
5
7
1
Gian Marco Moroni
40
7
6
0
Vincitore: W. TRONGCHAROENCHAIK per ritiro
2. [12] Denis Istomin UZB vs Santiago Giraldo COL

CH Bangkok 2
Denis Istomin [12]
6
7
Santiago Giraldo
3
6
Vincitore: D. ISTOMIN
3. [Alt] Alex Molcan SVK vs [2] Go Soeda JPN

CH Bangkok 2
Alex Molcan
6
6
2
Go Soeda [2]
0
7
6
Vincitore: G. SOEDA
4. [3] Paolo Lorenzi ITA vs Sasikumar Mukund IND

CH Bangkok 2
Paolo Lorenzi [3]
3
2
Sasikumar Mukund
6
6
Vincitore: S. MUKUND
5. Daniel Altmaier GER vs [7] Martin Klizan SVK

CH Bangkok 2
Daniel Altmaier
6
6
Martin Klizan [7]
3
3
Vincitore: D. ALTMAIER
Court 4 – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. Viktor Galovic CRO vs Shuichi Sekiguchi JPN

CH Bangkok 2
Viktor Galovic
30
3
0
Shuichi Sekiguchi
40
6
3
Vincitore: S. SEKIGUCHI per ritiro
2. [Alt] Kaichi Uchida JPN vs [8] Federico Gaio ITA

CH Bangkok 2
Kaichi Uchida
6
6
5
Federico Gaio [8]
3
7
7
Vincitore: F. GAIO
3. [9] Sebastian Ofner AUT vs Evgeny Karlovskiy RUS

CH Bangkok 2
Sebastian Ofner [9]
3
2
Evgeny Karlovskiy
6
6
Vincitore: E. KARLOVSKIY
4. [1] Robin Haase NED / David Pel NED vs [WC] Palaphoom Kovapitukted THA / Kasidit Samrej THA

CH Bangkok 2
Robin Haase / David Pel [1]
6
6
Palaphoom Kovapitukted / Kasidit Samrej
4
4
Vincitori: HAASE / PEL
5. Mao-Xin Gong CHN / Ze Zhang CHN vs Malek Jaziri TUN / Luis David Martinez VEN

CH Bangkok 2
Mao-Xin Gong / Ze Zhang
6
5
10
Malek Jaziri / Luis David Martinez
4
7
7
Vincitori: GONG / ZHANG
Court 5 – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [Q] Mirza Basic BIH vs Renzo Olivo ARG

CH Bangkok 2
Mirza Basic
3
1
Renzo Olivo
6
6
Vincitore: R. OLIVO
2. Nicola Kuhn ESP vs [Q] Aslan Karatsev RUS

CH Bangkok 2
Nicola Kuhn
0
7
1
Aslan Karatsev
6
6
6
Vincitore: A. KARATSEV
3. [15] Ramkumar Ramanathan IND vs JC Aragone USA

CH Bangkok 2
Ramkumar Ramanathan [15]
0
7
1
JC Aragone
0
6
0
Vincitore: R. RAMANATHAN per ritiro
4. [3] Romain Arneodo MON / Andre Begemann GER vs Treat Huey PHI / Nathaniel Lammons USA

CH Bangkok 2
Romain Arneodo / Andre Begemann [3]
3
3
Treat Huey / Nathaniel Lammons
6
6
Vincitori: HUEY / LAMMONS
5. Sadio Doumbia FRA / Fabien Reboul FRA vs N.Sriram Balaji IND / Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan IND

CH Bangkok 2
Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul
4
5
N.Sriram Balaji / Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan
6
7
Vincitori: BALAJI / NEDUNCHEZHIYAN
8 commenti

Tommaso11 (Guest) 21-01-2020 12:41

Mamma mia Paolo…

 8
pablito 21-01-2020 12:29

Ahi Paolino, dai, con Mukund..no !

 7
Ermy (Guest) 21-01-2020 12:15

Scritto da Fulvio
@ Becuzzi_style (#2497985)
Fisico troppo possente, ppco adatto al tennis

Be allora Wawrinka non avrebbe dovuto nemmeno cominciare.

 6
Sottile 21-01-2020 12:15

Scritto da gigiomaradona

Scritto da Sottile
L’arbitro oggi avrà avuto un bel da fare a pronunciare ogni volta il nome dell’avversario di Moroni

dicono che Moroni si sia addormentato profondamente quando l’arbitro pronunciava il nome dell’avvesario dopo che aveva vinto il primo game del terzo set

Comunque il nome dell’avversario di Moroni finisce con…chai-kul. E così è stato…. 😆

 5
gigiomaradona (Guest) 21-01-2020 09:29

Scritto da Sottile
L’arbitro oggi avrà avuto un bel da fare a pronunciare ogni volta il nome dell’avversario di Moroni

dicono che Moroni si sia addormentato profondamente quando l’arbitro pronunciava il nome dell’avvesario dopo che aveva vinto il primo game del terzo set

 4
Fulvio (Guest) 21-01-2020 09:00

@ Becuzzi_style (#2497985)

Fisico troppo possente, ppco adatto al tennis

 3
Sottile 21-01-2020 07:47

L’arbitro oggi avrà avuto un bel da fare a pronunciare ogni volta il nome dell’avversario di Moroni 😆

 2
Becuzzi_style (Guest) 21-01-2020 06:40

Ancora problemi fisici per jimbo? Non ne riesce a venire proprio a capo

 1
