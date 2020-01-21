Challenger Bangkok: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2. Si fa male Moroni. Ok Gaio. Fuori Lorenzi (Video)

Paolo Lorenzi classe 1981
Challenger Bangkok 2 CH | Cemento | $54.160 – 1°-2° Turno
Center Court – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [WC] Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul vs Gian Marco Moroni
CH Bangkok 2
Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul
40
5
7
1
Gian Marco Moroni•
40
7
6
0
Vincitore: W. TRONGCHAROENCHAIK per ritiro
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
G. Marco Moroni
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
W. Trongcharoenchaikul
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Marco Moroni
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
df
0-2 → 1-2
W. Trongcharoenchaikul
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
W. Trongcharoenchaikul
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
5-6 → 5-7
G. Marco Moroni
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
W. Trongcharoenchaikul
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
G. Marco Moroni
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
4-4 → 4-5
W. Trongcharoenchaikul
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
W. Trongcharoenchaikul
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
2-3 → 3-3
W. Trongcharoenchaikul
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
G. Marco Moroni
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
W. Trongcharoenchaikul
0-1 → 1-1
2. [12] Denis Istomin vs Santiago Giraldo
CH Bangkok 2
Denis Istomin [12]
6
7
Santiago Giraldo
3
6
Vincitore: D. ISTOMIN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
3-0*
3-1*
3*-2
4*-2
5-2*
6-2*
6*-3
6*-4
6-5*
df
6-6*
6*-7
7*-7
8-7*
ace
6-6 → 7-6
S. Giraldo
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
5-5 → 6-5
D. Istomin
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
S. Giraldo
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
S. Giraldo
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Istomin
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
5-3 → 6-3
S. Giraldo
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
5-2 → 5-3
D. Istomin
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
4-2 → 5-2
D. Istomin
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
3-1 → 4-1
D. Istomin
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 3-0
S. Giraldo
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
D. Istomin
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
3. [Alt] Alex Molcan vs [2] Go Soeda
CH Bangkok 2
Alex Molcan
6
6
2
Go Soeda [2]
0
7
6
Vincitore: G. SOEDA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
G. Soeda
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 2-6
A. Molcan
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
2-4 → 2-5
G. Soeda
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
3-1*
3*-2
3*-3
4-3*
4-4*
4*-5
4*-6
6-6 → 6-7
A. Molcan
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 5-5
G. Soeda
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 5-4
G. Soeda
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
A. Molcan
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 3-1
G. Soeda
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
1-1 → 2-1
A. Molcan
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
G. Soeda
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Molcan
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-0 → 6-0
G. Soeda
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
4-0 → 5-0
G. Soeda
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
df
2-0 → 3-0
G. Soeda
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
4. [3] Paolo Lorenzi vs Sasikumar Mukund
CH Bangkok 2
Paolo Lorenzi [3]
3
2
Sasikumar Mukund
6
6
Vincitore: S. MUKUND
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Mukund
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 2-6
P. Lorenzi
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 2-5
P. Lorenzi
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
S. Mukund
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
P. Lorenzi
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
S. Mukund
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
ace
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Lorenzi
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
ace
3-4 → 3-5
S. Mukund
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
P. Lorenzi
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
S. Mukund
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
P. Lorenzi
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
0-1 → 1-1
5. Daniel Altmaier vs [7] Martin Klizan
CH Bangkok 2
Daniel Altmaier
6
6
Martin Klizan [7]
3
3
Vincitore: D. ALTMAIER
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Klizan
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
5-3 → 6-3
D. Altmaier
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
4-3 → 5-3
M. Klizan
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 4-3
D. Altmaier
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
ace
2-3 → 3-3
M. Klizan
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
M. Klizan
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-1 → 1-2
D. Altmaier
15-0
ace
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
0-1 → 1-1
M. Klizan
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Altmaier
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
ace
5-3 → 6-3
M. Klizan
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
df
15-40
4-3 → 5-3
D. Altmaier
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
3-3 → 4-3
D. Altmaier
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
df
2-2 → 3-2
M. Klizan
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
2-1 → 2-2
D. Altmaier
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 2-1
Court 4 – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. Viktor Galovic vs Shuichi Sekiguchi
CH Bangkok 2
Viktor Galovic•
30
3
0
Shuichi Sekiguchi
40
6
3
Vincitore: S. SEKIGUCHI per ritiro
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
V. Galovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
S. Sekiguchi
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
V. Galovic
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
0-1 → 0-2
S. Sekiguchi
15-0
ace
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
V. Galovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
3-5 → 3-6
S. Sekiguchi
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
S. Sekiguchi
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
V. Galovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
2. [Alt] Kaichi Uchida vs [8] Federico Gaio
CH Bangkok 2
Kaichi Uchida
6
6
5
Federico Gaio [8]
3
7
7
Vincitore: F. GAIO
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
F. Gaio
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-4 → 3-5
K. Uchida
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
F. Gaio
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
2-3 → 3-3
F. Gaio
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
ace
1-2 → 1-3
F. Gaio
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
0-1 → 0-2
K. Uchida
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
1-2*
2-2*
2*-3
3*-3
4-3*
4-4*
4*-5
5*-5
5-6*
6-6 → 6-7
K. Uchida
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Uchida
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
3. [9] Sebastian Ofner vs Evgeny Karlovskiy
CH Bangkok 2
Sebastian Ofner [9]
3
2
Evgeny Karlovskiy
6
6
Vincitore: E. KARLOVSKIY
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Ofner
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
2-5 → 2-6
S. Ofner
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
df
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Ofner
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-5 → 3-6
E. Karlovskiy
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
S. Ofner
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
3-3 → 3-4
S. Ofner
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
df
3-1 → 3-2
E. Karlovskiy
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
S. Ofner
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
4. [1] Robin Haase / David Pel vs [WC] Palaphoom Kovapitukted / Kasidit Samrej
CH Bangkok 2
Robin Haase / David Pel [1]
6
6
Palaphoom Kovapitukted / Kasidit Samrej
4
4
Vincitori: HAASE / PEL
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Haase / Pel
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
P. Kovapitukted / Samrej
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
5-3 → 5-4
P. Kovapitukted / Samrej
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
4-2 → 4-3
P. Kovapitukted / Samrej
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
R. Haase / Pel
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
2-1 → 3-1
P. Kovapitukted / Samrej
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
P. Kovapitukted / Samrej
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Kovapitukted / Samrej
5-3 → 5-4
P. Kovapitukted / Samrej
0-15
0-30
15-40
30-40
ace
3-3 → 4-3
P. Kovapitukted / Samrej
2-2 → 2-3
R. Haase / Pel
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-2 → 2-2
P. Kovapitukted / Samrej
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
R. Haase / Pel
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
P. Kovapitukted / Samrej
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
5. Mao-Xin Gong / Ze Zhang vs Malek Jaziri / Luis David Martinez
CH Bangkok 2
Mao-Xin Gong / Ze Zhang
6
5
10
Malek Jaziri / Luis David Martinez
4
7
7
Vincitori: GONG / ZHANG
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Jaziri / David Martinez
M. Jaziri / David Martinez
0-1
0-2
1-2
1-3
2-3
2-4
3-4
4-4
5-4
5-5
6-5
6-6
6-7
6-8
6-9
7-9
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Gong / Zhang
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-6 → 5-7
M. Jaziri / David Martinez
5-5 → 5-6
M. Gong / Zhang
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
5-4 → 5-5
M. Jaziri / David Martinez
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
M. Jaziri / David Martinez
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
M. Gong / Zhang
0-15
df
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
4-1 → 4-2
M. Jaziri / David Martinez
4-0 → 4-1
M. Jaziri / David Martinez
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-0 → 3-0
M. Gong / Zhang
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
1-0 → 2-0
M. Jaziri / David Martinez
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Jaziri / David Martinez
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
M. Gong / Zhang
15-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
4-3 → 5-3
M. Jaziri / David Martinez
4-2 → 4-3
M. Jaziri / David Martinez
3-1 → 3-2
M. Jaziri / David Martinez
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
M. Jaziri / David Martinez
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Court 5 – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [Q] Mirza Basic vs Renzo Olivo
CH Bangkok 2
Mirza Basic
3
1
Renzo Olivo
6
6
Vincitore: R. OLIVO
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Basic
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-5 → 1-6
M. Basic
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-3 → 1-4
R. Olivo
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
R. Olivo
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-1 → 0-2
M. Basic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Basic
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
R. Olivo
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-4 → 2-5
M. Basic
15-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
R. Olivo
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
M. Basic
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
M. Basic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
2. Nicola Kuhn vs [Q] Aslan Karatsev
CH Bangkok 2
Nicola Kuhn
0
7
1
Aslan Karatsev
6
6
6
Vincitore: A. KARATSEV
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
N. Kuhn
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-5 → 1-6
A. Karatsev
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 1-5
N. Kuhn
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-4 → 1-4
N. Kuhn
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
1*-1
2-1*
ace
3-1*
3*-2
4*-2
5-2*
5-3*
5*-4
6*-4
6-6 → 7-6
A. Karatsev
0-15
df
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-5 → 6-5
A. Karatsev
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
4-4 → 4-5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
3. [15] Ramkumar Ramanathan vs JC Aragone
CH Bangkok 2
Ramkumar Ramanathan [15]•
0
7
1
JC Aragone
0
6
0
Vincitore: R. RAMANATHAN per ritiro
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Aragone
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
2*-2
3-2*
ace
4-2*
5*-2
6*-2
6-3*
df
6-4*
6*-5
6-6 → 7-6
J. Aragone
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-6 → 6-6
R. Ramanathan
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 5-6
J. Aragone
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
R. Ramanathan
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-1 → 2-1
R. Ramanathan
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
4. [3] Romain Arneodo / Andre Begemann vs Treat Huey / Nathaniel Lammons
CH Bangkok 2
Romain Arneodo / Andre Begemann [3]
3
3
Treat Huey / Nathaniel Lammons
6
6
Vincitori: HUEY / LAMMONS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Arneodo / Begemann
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
df
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
3-5 → 3-6
T. Huey / Lammons
3-4 → 3-5
R. Arneodo / Begemann
2-4 → 3-4
T. Huey / Lammons
2-3 → 2-4
R. Arneodo / Begemann
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-3 → 2-3
T. Huey / Lammons
1-2 → 1-3
R. Arneodo / Begemann
0-2 → 1-2
T. Huey / Lammons
0-1 → 0-2
R. Arneodo / Begemann
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Huey / Lammons
3-5 → 3-6
R. Arneodo / Begemann
2-5 → 3-5
T. Huey / Lammons
2-4 → 2-5
R. Arneodo / Begemann
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
2-3 → 2-4
T. Huey / Lammons
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-2 → 2-3
R. Arneodo / Begemann
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-2 → 2-2
T. Huey / Lammons
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
R. Arneodo / Begemann
0-1 → 1-1
T. Huey / Lammons
0-0 → 0-1
5. Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul vs N.Sriram Balaji / Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan
CH Bangkok 2
Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul
4
5
N.Sriram Balaji / Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan
6
7
Vincitori: BALAJI / NEDUNCHEZHIYAN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Doumbia / Reboul
5-6 → 5-7
N. Balaji / Nedunchezhiyan
5-5 → 5-6
S. Doumbia / Reboul
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
N. Balaji / Nedunchezhiyan
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
4-4 → 4-5
S. Doumbia / Reboul
3-4 → 4-4
N. Balaji / Nedunchezhiyan
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
S. Doumbia / Reboul
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-3 → 3-3
N. Balaji / Nedunchezhiyan
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
S. Doumbia / Reboul
1-2 → 2-2
N. Balaji / Nedunchezhiyan
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
S. Doumbia / Reboul
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
0-1 → 1-1
N. Balaji / Nedunchezhiyan
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Doumbia / Reboul
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
4-5 → 4-6
N. Balaji / Nedunchezhiyan
4-4 → 4-5
S. Doumbia / Reboul
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
4-3 → 4-4
N. Balaji / Nedunchezhiyan
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-2 → 4-3
S. Doumbia / Reboul
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
3-2 → 4-2
N. Balaji / Nedunchezhiyan
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
2-2 → 3-2
S. Doumbia / Reboul
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
2-1 → 2-2
N. Balaji / Nedunchezhiyan
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
S. Doumbia / Reboul
0-1 → 1-1
N. Balaji / Nedunchezhiyan
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
8 commenti
Mamma mia Paolo…
Ahi Paolino, dai, con Mukund..no !
Be allora Wawrinka non avrebbe dovuto nemmeno cominciare.
Comunque il nome dell’avversario di Moroni finisce con…chai-kul. E così è stato…. 😆
dicono che Moroni si sia addormentato profondamente quando l’arbitro pronunciava il nome dell’avvesario dopo che aveva vinto il primo game del terzo set
@ Becuzzi_style (#2497985)
Fisico troppo possente, ppco adatto al tennis
L’arbitro oggi avrà avuto un bel da fare a pronunciare ogni volta il nome dell’avversario di Moroni 😆
Ancora problemi fisici per jimbo? Non ne riesce a venire proprio a capo