Challenger Bendigo 2: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio delle Semifinali. In campo Travaglia e Vavassori (Video)

16/01/2020 22:47 Nessun commento
Stefano Travaglia nella foto
AUS Challenger Bendigo 2 CH | Cemento | $54.160 – Semifinali

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 01:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Ariel Behar URU / Matt Reid AUS vs Nikola Cacic SRB / Denys Molchanov UKR

CH Bendigo 2
Ariel Behar / Matt Reid
6
3
1
Nikola Cacic / Denys Molchanov
3
6
10
Vincitori: CACIC / MOLCHANOV
2. Andrea Vavassori ITA vs [4] Steve Johnson USA

CH Bendigo 2
Andrea Vavassori
0
0
Steve Johnson [4]
0
0
3. [3] Stefano Travaglia ITA vs [7] Marcos Giron USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 2 – Ora italiana: 01:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [3] Sander Arends NED / Cheng-Peng Hsieh TPE vs [2] Marcelo Arevalo ESA / Jonny O’Mara GBR

CH Bendigo 2
Sander Arends / Cheng-Peng Hsieh [3]
3
2
Marcelo Arevalo / Jonny O'Mara [2]
6
6
Vincitori: AREVALO / O'MARA
