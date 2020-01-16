ATP Adelaide 250 | Cemento | $532.695 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Challenger Bendigo 2: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio delle Semifinali. In campo Travaglia e Vavassori (Video)
16/01/2020 22:47 Nessun commento
Challenger Bendigo 2 CH | Cemento | $54.160 – Semifinali
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 01:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Ariel Behar / Matt Reid vs Nikola Cacic / Denys Molchanov
CH Bendigo 2
Ariel Behar / Matt Reid
6
3
1
Nikola Cacic / Denys Molchanov
3
6
10
Vincitori: CACIC / MOLCHANOV
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Risultato
1-10
N. Cacic / Molchanov
0-1
N. Cacic / Molchanov
1-0
2-0
3-0
4-0
5-0
6-0
7-0
7-1
8-1
9-1
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
3-6
N. Cacic / Molchanov
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
3-5 → 3-6
A. Behar / Reid
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
2-5 → 3-5
N. Cacic / Molchanov
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
A. Behar / Reid
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
2-3 → 2-4
N. Cacic / Molchanov
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-2 → 2-3
A. Behar / Reid
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-2 → 2-2
N. Cacic / Molchanov
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
A. Behar / Reid
15-0
30-0
40-0
0-1 → 1-1
N. Cacic / Molchanov
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
6-3
A. Behar / Reid
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
5-3 → 6-3
N. Cacic / Molchanov
15-0
30-0
40-0
5-2 → 5-3
A. Behar / Reid
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
N. Cacic / Molchanov
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
4-1 → 4-2
A. Behar / Reid
30-0
30-15
40-15
3-1 → 4-1
N. Cacic / Molchanov
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-1 → 3-1
A. Behar / Reid
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
N. Cacic / Molchanov
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
A. Behar / Reid
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
2. Andrea Vavassori vs [4] Steve Johnson
CH Bendigo 2
Andrea Vavassori
0
0
Steve Johnson [4]•
0
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Johnson
0-0
3. [3] Stefano Travaglia vs [7] Marcos Giron
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 01:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [3] Sander Arends / Cheng-Peng Hsieh vs [2] Marcelo Arevalo / Jonny O’Mara
CH Bendigo 2
Sander Arends / Cheng-Peng Hsieh [3]
3
2
Marcelo Arevalo / Jonny O'Mara [2]
6
6
Vincitori: AREVALO / O'MARA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
2-6
M. Arevalo / O'Mara
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
2-5 → 2-6
S. Arends / Hsieh
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-4 → 2-5
M. Arevalo / O'Mara
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-3 → 2-4
S. Arends / Hsieh
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-3 → 2-3
M. Arevalo / O'Mara
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
1-2 → 1-3
S. Arends / Hsieh
15-0
30-0
40-0
0-2 → 1-2
M. Arevalo / O'Mara
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
0-1 → 0-2
S. Arends / Hsieh
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
3-6
M. Arevalo / O'Mara
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
S. Arends / Hsieh
30-0
40-0
2-5 → 3-5
M. Arevalo / O'Mara
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
2-4 → 2-5
S. Arends / Hsieh
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
2-3 → 2-4
M. Arevalo / O'Mara
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-2 → 2-3
S. Arends / Hsieh
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-2 → 2-2
M. Arevalo / O'Mara
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
S. Arends / Hsieh
15-0
30-0
40-0
0-1 → 1-1
M. Arevalo / O'Mara
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
