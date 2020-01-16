ATP Adelaide 250 | Cemento | $532.695 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
ATP Auckland: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio delle Semifinali
16/01/2020 22:30 Nessun commento
ATP Auckland 250 | Cemento | $532.695 – Semifinali
Stadium – Ora italiana: 02:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. Sander Gille / Joran Vliegen vs Luke Bambridge / Ben McLachlan
ATP Auckland
Sander Gille / Joran Vliegen
0
0
Luke Bambridge / Ben McLachlan•
30
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Bambridge / McLachlan
15-0
30-0
0-0
2. [4] Austin Krajicek / Franko Skugor vs Marcus Daniell / Philipp Oswald
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [4] John Isner vs Ugo Humbert (non prima ore: 05:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [6] Hubert Hurkacz vs [5] Benoit Paire
Il match deve ancora iniziare
TAG: ATP Auckland, ATP Auckland 2020
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit