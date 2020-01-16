Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

ATP Auckland: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio delle Semifinali

16/01/2020 22:30 Nessun commento
John Isner nella foto
John Isner nella foto

NZL ATP Auckland 250 | Cemento | $532.695 – Semifinali

Stadium – Ora italiana: 02:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. Sander Gille BEL / Joran Vliegen BEL vs Luke Bambridge GBR / Ben McLachlan JPN

ATP Auckland
Sander Gille / Joran Vliegen
0
0
Luke Bambridge / Ben McLachlan
30
0
Mostra dettagli

2. [4] Austin Krajicek USA / Franko Skugor CRO vs Marcus Daniell NZL / Philipp Oswald AUT

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [4] John Isner USA vs Ugo Humbert FRA (non prima ore: 05:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [6] Hubert Hurkacz POL vs [5] Benoit Paire FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG: ,