Challenger Bangkok: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio dei Quarti di Finale. Moroni batte Arnaboldi ed è in semifinale (Video)

Gian Marco Moroni nella foto - Foto Marta Magni
Challenger Bangkok 1 CH | Cemento | $54.160 – Semifinali
Aslan Karatsev (RUS) vs (9)Gian Marco Moroni (ITA) [1-0]
(6)Roman Safiullin (RUS) vs (2)Attila Balazs (HUN)
Challenger Bangkok 1 CH | Cemento | $54.160 – Quarti di Finale
Center Court – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [6] Roman Safiullin vs [15] Borna Gojo
CH Bangkok 1
Roman Safiullin [6]
6
6
Borna Gojo [15]
4
4
Vincitore: R. SAFIULLIN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Gojo
15-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
5-3 → 5-4
R. Safiullin
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
4-3 → 5-3
B. Gojo
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
R. Safiullin
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Safiullin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
R. Safiullin
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
B. Gojo
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
R. Safiullin
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
2. [8] Evgeny Karlovskiy vs [2] Attila Balazs
CH Bangkok 1
Evgeny Karlovskiy [8]
1
5
Attila Balazs [2]
6
7
Vincitore: A. BALAZS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Balazs
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
5-4 → 5-5
E. Karlovskiy
0-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
5-3 → 5-4
A. Balazs
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
E. Karlovskiy
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
A. Balazs
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
A. Balazs
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
0-1 → 1-1
E. Karlovskiy
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Balazs
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-5 → 1-6
E. Karlovskiy
0-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-5 → 1-5
E. Karlovskiy
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
df
0-3 → 0-4
E. Karlovskiy
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
A. Balazs
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
3. Andrea Arnaboldi vs [9] Gian Marco Moroni (non prima ore: 07:00)
CH Bangkok 1
Andrea Arnaboldi
2
4
Gian Marco Moroni [9]
6
6
Vincitore: G. MORONI
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Arnaboldi
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
A. Arnaboldi
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-4 → 2-5
G. Marco Moroni
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
G. Marco Moroni
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
1-2 → 1-3
A. Arnaboldi
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
G. Marco Moroni
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Marco Moroni
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
2-5 → 2-6
A. Arnaboldi
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-5 → 2-5
G. Marco Moroni
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
4. Sanchai Ratiwatana / Christopher Rungkat vs [2] Romain Arneodo / Andre Begemann
CH Bangkok 1
Sanchai Ratiwatana / Christopher Rungkat
6
6
10
Romain Arneodo / Andre Begemann [2]
4
7
8
Vincitori: RATIWATANA / RUNGKAT
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
R. Arneodo / Begemann
0-1
1-1
2-1
3-1
3-2
3-3
4-3
4-4
4-5
5-5
6-5
6-6
6-7
6-8
7-8
7-9
8-9
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
1-2*
2-2*
3*-2
3*-3
3-4*
df
4-4*
df
4*-5
5*-5
5-6*
6-6*
7*-6
7*-7
7-8*
8-8*
df
8*-9
6-6 → 6-7
S. Ratiwatana / Rungkat
5-6 → 6-6
R. Arneodo / Begemann
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
5-5 → 5-6
S. Ratiwatana / Rungkat
4-5 → 5-5
R. Arneodo / Begemann
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
S. Ratiwatana / Rungkat
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
3-4 → 4-4
R. Arneodo / Begemann
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
3-3 → 3-4
S. Ratiwatana / Rungkat
2-3 → 3-3
R. Arneodo / Begemann
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
S. Ratiwatana / Rungkat
1-2 → 2-2
R. Arneodo / Begemann
1-1 → 1-2
S. Ratiwatana / Rungkat
0-1 → 1-1
R. Arneodo / Begemann
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Ratiwatana / Rungkat
5-4 → 6-4
R. Arneodo / Begemann
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
5-3 → 5-4
S. Ratiwatana / Rungkat
4-3 → 5-3
R. Arneodo / Begemann
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
4-2 → 4-3
S. Ratiwatana / Rungkat
3-2 → 4-2
R. Arneodo / Begemann
3-1 → 3-2
S. Ratiwatana / Rungkat
2-1 → 3-1
R. Arneodo / Begemann
2-0 → 2-1
S. Ratiwatana / Rungkat
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
1-0 → 2-0
R. Arneodo / Begemann
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
df
df
0-0 → 1-0
Court 4 – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [1] Gonzalo Escobar / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela vs Treat Huey / Nathaniel Lammons
CH Bangkok 1
Gonzalo Escobar / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela [1]
6
6
Treat Huey / Nathaniel Lammons
4
4
Vincitori: ESCOBAR / REYES-VARELA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Escobar / Angel Reyes-Varela
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
T. Huey / Lammons
5-3 → 5-4
G. Escobar / Angel Reyes-Varela
4-3 → 5-3
T. Huey / Lammons
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
4-2 → 4-3
G. Escobar / Angel Reyes-Varela
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
T. Huey / Lammons
2-2 → 3-2
G. Escobar / Angel Reyes-Varela
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
1-2 → 2-2
T. Huey / Lammons
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
G. Escobar / Angel Reyes-Varela
0-1 → 1-1
T. Huey / Lammons
0-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Escobar / Angel Reyes-Varela
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
T. Huey / Lammons
5-3 → 5-4
G. Escobar / Angel Reyes-Varela
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
4-3 → 5-3
T. Huey / Lammons
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
4-2 → 4-3
G. Escobar / Angel Reyes-Varela
3-2 → 4-2
T. Huey / Lammons
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
2-2 → 3-2
G. Escobar / Angel Reyes-Varela
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-1 → 2-2
T. Huey / Lammons
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
2-0 → 2-1
G. Escobar / Angel Reyes-Varela
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
1-0 → 2-0
T. Huey / Lammons
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
2. Evan King / Hunter Reese vs [WC] Andrey Golubev / Aleksandr Nedovyesov
CH Bangkok 1
Evan King / Hunter Reese
5
1
Andrey Golubev / Aleksandr Nedovyesov
7
6
Vincitori: GOLUBEV / NEDOVYESOV
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. King / Reese
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
1-5 → 1-6
A. Golubev / Nedovyesov
1-4 → 1-5
E. King / Reese
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-4 → 1-4
A. Golubev / Nedovyesov
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-3 → 0-4
E. King / Reese
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-2 → 0-3
A. Golubev / Nedovyesov
0-1 → 0-2
E. King / Reese
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Golubev / Nedovyesov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 5-7
E. King / Reese
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
5-5 → 5-6
A. Golubev / Nedovyesov
5-4 → 5-5
A. Golubev / Nedovyesov
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
4-3 → 4-4
E. King / Reese
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
4-2 → 4-3
A. Golubev / Nedovyesov
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
df
3-2 → 4-2
A. Golubev / Nedovyesov
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
2-1 → 2-2
E. King / Reese
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
A. Golubev / Nedovyesov
1-0 → 1-1
3. Aslan Karatsev vs Di Wu (non prima ore: 07:00)
CH Bangkok 1
Aslan Karatsev
6
6
Di Wu
2
2
Vincitore: A. KARATSEV
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Karatsev
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
5-2 → 6-2
D. Wu
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 5-2
A. Karatsev
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
4-1 → 4-2
A. Karatsev
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-1 → 3-1
D. Wu
0-15
0-30
15-30
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
A. Karatsev
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
df
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Wu
0-15
df
15-15
40-15
40-30
5-1 → 5-2
D. Wu
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
ace
4-0 → 4-1
A. Karatsev
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
3-0 → 4-0
D. Wu
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-0 → 3-0
A. Karatsev
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-0 → 2-0
D. Wu
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
4. N.Sriram Balaji / Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan vs JC Aragone / Luis David Martinez
CH Bangkok 1
N.Sriram Balaji / Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan
7
6
JC Aragone / Luis David Martinez
6
1
Vincitori: BALAJI / NEDUNCHEZHIYAN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
N. Balaji / Nedunchezhiyan
5-1 → 6-1
J. Aragone / David Martinez
4-1 → 5-1
N. Balaji / Nedunchezhiyan
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
3-1 → 4-1
J. Aragone / David Martinez
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
N. Balaji / Nedunchezhiyan
1-1 → 2-1
J. Aragone / David Martinez
0-1 → 1-1
N. Balaji / Nedunchezhiyan
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
3-0*
4-0*
4*-1
5*-1
6-1*
6-2*
6*-3
6-6 → 7-6
N. Balaji / Nedunchezhiyan
5-6 → 6-6
J. Aragone / David Martinez
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
5-5 → 5-6
N. Balaji / Nedunchezhiyan
4-5 → 5-5
J. Aragone / David Martinez
0-15
df
0-30
30-30
30-40
df
3-5 → 4-5
N. Balaji / Nedunchezhiyan
2-5 → 3-5
J. Aragone / David Martinez
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
N. Balaji / Nedunchezhiyan
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-40
40-40
1-4 → 2-4
J. Aragone / David Martinez
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-3 → 1-4
N. Balaji / Nedunchezhiyan
1-2 → 1-3
J. Aragone / David Martinez
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
N. Balaji / Nedunchezhiyan
0-1 → 1-1
J. Aragone / David Martinez
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
bella vittoria….speriamo che prosegua bene anche su terra a febbraio,per me può entrare nei 100 questanno
@ Brisbane (#2495253)
La preparazione ad Alicante anche cecchinato la fece la prima dell anno di grazia 2018
COntento per Jimbo che inizia bene la stagione
Grande Jimbo
Alè Jimbo!
Ho visto un Moroni in forma. Palla molto lunga e pesante, sia di dritto che di rovescio, aggressività superiore agli anni scorsi e mobilità ottima. Speriamo sia il suo anno
Ottimo Moroni.
@ Sottile (#2495139)
non credo, forza arna che sta giocando bene
Vincerá Moroni ma dopo aver lottato