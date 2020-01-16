Challenger Bangkok: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio dei Quarti di Finale. Moroni batte Arnaboldi ed è in semifinale (Video)

Circuito challenger Challenger, Copertina

16/01/2020 09:55 9 commenti
Gian Marco Moroni nella foto - Foto Marta Magni
Gian Marco Moroni nella foto - Foto Marta Magni

THA Challenger Bangkok 1 CH | Cemento | $54.160 – Semifinali

Aslan Karatsev (RUS) vs (9)Gian Marco Moroni (ITA) [1-0]
(6)Roman Safiullin (RUS) vs (2)Attila Balazs (HUN)

THA Challenger Bangkok 1 CH | Cemento | $54.160 – Quarti di Finale

Center Court – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [6] Roman Safiullin RUS vs [15] Borna Gojo CRO

CH Bangkok 1
Roman Safiullin [6]
6
6
Borna Gojo [15]
4
4
Vincitore: R. SAFIULLIN
2. [8] Evgeny Karlovskiy RUS vs [2] Attila Balazs HUN

CH Bangkok 1
Evgeny Karlovskiy [8]
1
5
Attila Balazs [2]
6
7
Vincitore: A. BALAZS
3. Andrea Arnaboldi ITA vs [9] Gian Marco Moroni ITA (non prima ore: 07:00)

CH Bangkok 1
Andrea Arnaboldi
2
4
Gian Marco Moroni [9]
6
6
Vincitore: G. MORONI
4. Sanchai Ratiwatana THA / Christopher Rungkat INA vs [2] Romain Arneodo MON / Andre Begemann GER

CH Bangkok 1
Sanchai Ratiwatana / Christopher Rungkat
6
6
10
Romain Arneodo / Andre Begemann [2]
4
7
8
Vincitori: RATIWATANA / RUNGKAT
Court 4 – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [1] Gonzalo Escobar ECU / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela MEX vs Treat Huey PHI / Nathaniel Lammons USA

CH Bangkok 1
Gonzalo Escobar / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela [1]
6
6
Treat Huey / Nathaniel Lammons
4
4
Vincitori: ESCOBAR / REYES-VARELA
2. Evan King USA / Hunter Reese USA vs [WC] Andrey Golubev KAZ / Aleksandr Nedovyesov KAZ

CH Bangkok 1
Evan King / Hunter Reese
5
1
Andrey Golubev / Aleksandr Nedovyesov
7
6
Vincitori: GOLUBEV / NEDOVYESOV
3. Aslan Karatsev RUS vs Di Wu CHN (non prima ore: 07:00)

CH Bangkok 1
Aslan Karatsev
6
6
Di Wu
2
2
Vincitore: A. KARATSEV
4. N.Sriram Balaji IND / Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan IND vs JC Aragone USA / Luis David Martinez VEN

CH Bangkok 1
N.Sriram Balaji / Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan
7
6
JC Aragone / Luis David Martinez
6
1
Vincitori: BALAJI / NEDUNCHEZHIYAN
9 commenti. Lasciane uno!

tomax (Guest) 16-01-2020 11:45

bella vittoria….speriamo che prosegua bene anche su terra a febbraio,per me può entrare nei 100 questanno

 9
Cri72 (Guest) 16-01-2020 10:32

@ Brisbane (#2495253)

La preparazione ad Alicante anche cecchinato la fece la prima dell anno di grazia 2018

 8
Becuzzi_style (Guest) 16-01-2020 10:12

COntento per Jimbo che inizia bene la stagione

 7
Djokernole99 16-01-2020 09:39

Grande Jimbo

 6
MrX (Guest) 16-01-2020 09:36

Alè Jimbo!

 5
Brisbane (Guest) 16-01-2020 09:03

Ho visto un Moroni in forma. Palla molto lunga e pesante, sia di dritto che di rovescio, aggressività superiore agli anni scorsi e mobilità ottima. Speriamo sia il suo anno

 4
Fabio da Latina (Guest) 16-01-2020 08:47

Ottimo Moroni.

 3
andre92 (Guest) 16-01-2020 01:46

@ Sottile (#2495139)

non credo, forza arna che sta giocando bene

 2
Sottile 15-01-2020 23:43

Vincerá Moroni ma dopo aver lottato

 1
