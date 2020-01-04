ATP Cup: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2

Questo il programma della seconda giornata dell’ATP Cup

Sede – Sydney

Argentina vs Polonia

Austria vs Croazia

Sede – Perth

Giappone vs Uruguay

Spagna vs Georgia

Sede – Brisbane

Francia vs Cile

Serbia vs Sud Africa

Ken Rosewall Arena – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)

1. Guido Pella vs Kamil Majchrzak



ATP ATP Cup Guido Pella Guido Pella 6 2 6 Kamil Majchrzak Kamil Majchrzak 2 6 2 Vincitore: G. PELLA Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-2 K. Majchrzak 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 5-2 → 6-2 G. Pella 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 4-2 → 5-2 K. Majchrzak 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 3-2 → 4-2 G. Pella 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 K. Majchrzak 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 G. Pella 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 K. Majchrzak 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 G. Pella 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 K. Majchrzak 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-5 → 2-6 G. Pella 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 2-4 → 2-5 K. Majchrzak 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 G. Pella 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-2 → 2-3 K. Majchrzak 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 ace 2-1 → 2-2 G. Pella 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 K. Majchrzak 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 G. Pella 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 K. Majchrzak 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 5-2 → 6-2 G. Pella 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 5-2 K. Majchrzak 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 3-2 → 4-2 G. Pella 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 30-40 3-1 → 3-2 K. Majchrzak 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-1 → 3-1 G. Pella 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 1-1 → 2-1 K. Majchrzak 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 1-0 → 1-1 G. Pella 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

2. Diego Schwartzman vs Hubert Hurkacz



ATP ATP Cup Diego Schwartzman • Diego Schwartzman 0 4 Hubert Hurkacz Hubert Hurkacz 0 3 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 D. Schwartzman 4-3 H. Hurkacz 15-0 30-0 30-15 4-2 → 4-3 D. Schwartzman 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-2 → 4-2 H. Hurkacz 15-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 3-1 → 3-2 D. Schwartzman 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 3-1 H. Hurkacz 30-0 ace 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 2-1 D. Schwartzman 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 2-0 H. Hurkacz 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0

3. Maximo Gonzalez / Andres Molteni vs Hubert Hurkacz / Lukasz Kubot



Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Dennis Novak vs Marin Cilic (non prima ore: 09:00)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Dominic Thiem vs Borna Coric (non prima ore: 10:30)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. Oliver Marach / Jurgen Melzer vs Ivan Dodig / Nikola Mektic



Il match deve ancora iniziare

RAC Arena – Ora italiana: 03:00 (ora locale: 01:00 am)

1. Go Soeda vs Martin Cuevas



ATP ATP Cup Go Soeda • Go Soeda 30 0 Martin Cuevas Martin Cuevas 15 0 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 G. Soeda 0-15 15-15 30-15 0-0

2. Yoshihito Nishioka vs Pablo Cuevas



Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Toshihide Matsui / Ben McLachlan vs Martin Cuevas / Pablo Cuevas



Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Roberto Bautista Agut vs Aleksandre Metreveli (non prima ore: 09:00)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Rafael Nadal vs Nikoloz Basilashvili (non prima ore: 10:30)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. Pablo Carreno Busta / Rafael Nadal vs Aleksandre Bakshi / George Tsivadze



Il match deve ancora iniziare

ATP ATP Cup Benoit Paire • Benoit Paire 15 6 6 4 Nicolas Jarry Nicolas Jarry 0 7 3 3 Secondo servizio Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 B. Paire 15-0 4-3 N. Jarry 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 4-2 → 4-3 B. Paire 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 N. Jarry 15-0 40-0 3-1 → 3-2 B. Paire 15-0 ace 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 3-1 N. Jarry 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-1 → 2-1 B. Paire 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 N. Jarry 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 ace 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 B. Paire 0-15 df 15-15 ace 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-3 → 6-3 N. Jarry 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 5-2 → 5-3 B. Paire 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-2 → 5-2 N. Jarry 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-2 → 4-2 B. Paire 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 2-2 → 3-2 N. Jarry 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 15-40 1-2 → 2-2 B. Paire 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-1 → 1-2 N. Jarry 0-15 30-15 ace 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 B. Paire 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0-0* 0*-1 ace 0*-2 1-2* 1-3* 2*-3 3*-3 3-4* df 3-5* 3*-6 ace 6-6 → 6-7 B. Paire 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 5-6 → 6-6 N. Jarry 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 5-6 B. Paire 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 ace 40-40 A-40 ace 4-5 → 5-5 N. Jarry 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 4-5 B. Paire 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 4-4 N. Jarry 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 ace ace 3-3 → 3-4 B. Paire 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 2-3 → 3-3 N. Jarry 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 B. Paire 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 N. Jarry 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 B. Paire 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A df 40-40 ace A-40 40-40 40-A df df 1-0 → 1-1 N. Jarry 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 1-0

1. Benoit Pairevs Nicolas Jarry

2. Gael Monfils vs Cristian Garin



Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Nicolas Mahut / Edouard Roger-Vasselin vs Cristian Garin / Nicolas Jarry



Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Dusan Lajovic vs Lloyd Harris (non prima ore: 09:00)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Novak Djokovic vs Kevin Anderson (non prima ore: 10:30)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. Novak Djokovic / Viktor Troicki vs Raven Klaasen / Ruan Roelofse



Il match deve ancora iniziare