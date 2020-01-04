ATP Cup: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2

Questo il programma della seconda giornata dell’ATP Cup
Sede – Sydney
Argentina vs Polonia
Austria vs Croazia
Sede – Perth
Giappone vs Uruguay
Spagna vs Georgia
Sede – Brisbane
Francia vs Cile
Serbia vs Sud Africa
Ken Rosewall Arena – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Guido Pella vs Kamil Majchrzak
ATP ATP Cup
Guido Pella
6
2
6
Kamil Majchrzak
2
6
2
Vincitore: G. PELLA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
K. Majchrzak
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-2 → 6-2
K. Majchrzak
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
G. Pella
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
2-2 → 3-2
K. Majchrzak
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
G. Pella
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. Majchrzak
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-5 → 2-6
G. Pella
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
2-4 → 2-5
K. Majchrzak
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
G. Pella
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
G. Pella
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
K. Majchrzak
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Majchrzak
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-2 → 6-2
G. Pella
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
3-1 → 3-2
K. Majchrzak
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
G. Pella
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
K. Majchrzak
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
G. Pella
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
2. Diego Schwartzman vs Hubert Hurkacz
ATP ATP Cup
Diego Schwartzman•
0
4
Hubert Hurkacz
0
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Schwartzman
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
H. Hurkacz
15-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
3-1 → 3-2
D. Schwartzman
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
H. Hurkacz
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
H. Hurkacz
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
3. Maximo Gonzalez / Andres Molteni vs Hubert Hurkacz / Lukasz Kubot
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Dennis Novak vs Marin Cilic (non prima ore: 09:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Dominic Thiem vs Borna Coric (non prima ore: 10:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. Oliver Marach / Jurgen Melzer vs Ivan Dodig / Nikola Mektic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
RAC Arena – Ora italiana: 03:00 (ora locale: 01:00 am)
1. Go Soeda vs Martin Cuevas
ATP ATP Cup
Go Soeda•
30
0
Martin Cuevas
15
0
2. Yoshihito Nishioka vs Pablo Cuevas
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Toshihide Matsui / Ben McLachlan vs Martin Cuevas / Pablo Cuevas
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Roberto Bautista Agut vs Aleksandre Metreveli (non prima ore: 09:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Rafael Nadal vs Nikoloz Basilashvili (non prima ore: 10:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. Pablo Carreno Busta / Rafael Nadal vs Aleksandre Bakshi / George Tsivadze
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Pat Rafter Arena – Ora italiana: 01:30 (ora locale: 11:30 am)
1. Benoit Paire
vs Nicolas Jarry
ATP ATP Cup
Benoit Paire•
15
6
6
4
Nicolas Jarry
0
7
3
3
Secondo servizio
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
B. Paire
15-0
ace
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
N. Jarry
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
B. Paire
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
N. Jarry
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Paire
0-15
df
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
N. Jarry
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
B. Paire
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
N. Jarry
0-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
B. Paire
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
ace
0*-2
1-2*
1-3*
2*-3
3*-3
3-4*
df
3-5*
3*-6
ace
6-6 → 6-7
B. Paire
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
N. Jarry
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
B. Paire
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
4-5 → 5-5
N. Jarry
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
N. Jarry
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
3-3 → 3-4
B. Paire
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
2-3 → 3-3
N. Jarry
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
N. Jarry
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
B. Paire
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
df
1-0 → 1-1
2. Gael Monfils vs Cristian Garin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Nicolas Mahut / Edouard Roger-Vasselin vs Cristian Garin / Nicolas Jarry
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Dusan Lajovic vs Lloyd Harris (non prima ore: 09:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Novak Djokovic vs Kevin Anderson (non prima ore: 10:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. Novak Djokovic / Viktor Troicki vs Raven Klaasen / Ruan Roelofse
Il match deve ancora iniziare
