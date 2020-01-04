ATP Cup 2020 ATP, Copertina

ATP Cup: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2

04/01/2020 00:07 Nessun commento
Live dall'ATP Cup
Questo il programma della seconda giornata dell’ATP Cup

Sede – Sydney
Argentina ARG vs Polonia POL
Austria AUT vs Croazia HRV

Sede – Perth
Giappone JPN vs Uruguay URU
Spagna ESP vs Georgia GEO

Sede – Brisbane
Francia FRA vs Cile CHL
Serbia SRB vs Sud Africa ZAF

Ken Rosewall Arena – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Guido Pella ARG vs Kamil Majchrzak POL

ATP ATP Cup
Guido Pella
6
2
6
Kamil Majchrzak
2
6
2
Vincitore: G. PELLA
2. Diego Schwartzman ARG vs Hubert Hurkacz POL

ATP ATP Cup
Diego Schwartzman
0
4
Hubert Hurkacz
0
3
3. Maximo Gonzalez ARG / Andres Molteni ARG vs Hubert Hurkacz POL / Lukasz Kubot POL

4. Dennis Novak AUT vs Marin Cilic CRO (non prima ore: 09:00)

5. Dominic Thiem AUT vs Borna Coric CRO (non prima ore: 10:30)

6. Oliver Marach AUT / Jurgen Melzer AUT vs Ivan Dodig CRO / Nikola Mektic CRO

RAC Arena – Ora italiana: 03:00 (ora locale: 01:00 am)
1. Go Soeda JPN vs Martin Cuevas URU

ATP ATP Cup
Go Soeda
30
0
Martin Cuevas
15
0
2. Yoshihito Nishioka JPN vs Pablo Cuevas URU

3. Toshihide Matsui JPN / Ben McLachlan JPN vs Martin Cuevas URU / Pablo Cuevas URU

4. Roberto Bautista Agut ESP vs Aleksandre Metreveli GEO (non prima ore: 09:00)

5. Rafael Nadal ESP vs Nikoloz Basilashvili GEO (non prima ore: 10:30)

6. Pablo Carreno Busta ESP / Rafael Nadal ESP vs Aleksandre Bakshi GEO / George Tsivadze GEO

Pat Rafter Arena – Ora italiana: 01:30 (ora locale: 11:30 am)
1. Benoit Paire FRA vs Nicolas Jarry CHI
ATP ATP Cup
Benoit Paire
15
6
6
4
Nicolas Jarry
0
7
3
3
Secondo servizio
2. Gael Monfils FRA vs Cristian Garin CHI

3. Nicolas Mahut FRA / Edouard Roger-Vasselin FRA vs Cristian Garin CHI / Nicolas Jarry CHI

4. Dusan Lajovic SRB vs Lloyd Harris RSA (non prima ore: 09:00)

5. Novak Djokovic SRB vs Kevin Anderson RSA (non prima ore: 10:30)

6. Novak Djokovic SRB / Viktor Troicki SRB vs Raven Klaasen RSA / Ruan Roelofse RSA

