Challenger Pune, Helsinki, Champaign e Houston: I risultati con il dettaglio delle Finali

Challenger Pune CH | Cemento | $54.160 – Finali
Center Court – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 3:00 pm)
1. [5] Jay Clarke vs [2] James Duckworth
CH Pune
Jay Clarke [5]
6
4
4
James Duckworth [2]
4
6
6
Vincitore: J. DUCKWORTH
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
J. Duckworth
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
4-4 → 4-5
J. Clarke
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 4-4
J. Duckworth
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Clarke
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 4-6
J. Clarke
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-3 → 3-3
J. Duckworth
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
J. Clarke
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Clarke
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
J. Duckworth
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-4 → 5-4
J. Clarke
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
J. Duckworth
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
3-3 → 3-4
J. Clarke
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
J. Duckworth
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
1-3 → 2-3
J. Clarke
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 1-3
J. Clarke
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
2. [1] Purav Raja / Ramkumar Ramanathan vs [3] Arjun Kadhe / Saketh Myneni (non prima ore: 12:30)
CH Pune
Purav Raja / Ramkumar Ramanathan [1]
7
6
Arjun Kadhe / Saketh Myneni [3]
6
3
Vincitori: RAJA / RAMANATHAN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
P. Raja / Ramanathan
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
5-3 → 6-3
A. Kadhe / Myneni
5-2 → 5-3
P. Raja / Ramanathan
4-2 → 5-2
A. Kadhe / Myneni
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
P. Raja / Ramanathan
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
3-1 → 4-1
A. Kadhe / Myneni
3-0 → 3-1
P. Raja / Ramanathan
2-0 → 3-0
A. Kadhe / Myneni
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
df
1-0 → 2-0
P. Raja / Ramanathan
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
1-2*
2-2*
2*-3
3*-3
4-3*
5-3*
df
6*-3
ace
6-6 → 7-6
P. Raja / Ramanathan
5-6 → 6-6
A. Kadhe / Myneni
5-5 → 5-6
P. Raja / Ramanathan
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
4-5 → 5-5
A. Kadhe / Myneni
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
4-4 → 4-5
P. Raja / Ramanathan
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
4-3 → 4-4
A. Kadhe / Myneni
3-3 → 4-3
P. Raja / Ramanathan
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-3 → 3-3
A. Kadhe / Myneni
2-2 → 2-3
P. Raja / Ramanathan
1-2 → 2-2
A. Kadhe / Myneni
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
P. Raja / Ramanathan
0-1 → 1-1
A. Kadhe / Myneni
0-0 → 0-1
Challenger Helsinki CH | Indoor | e46.600 – Finali
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 12:00)
1. [1] Frederik Nielsen / Tim Puetz vs Tomislav Draganja / Pavel Kotov
CH Helsinki
Frederik Nielsen / Tim Puetz [1]
7
6
Tomislav Draganja / Pavel Kotov
6
0
Vincitori: NIELSEN / PUETZ
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Nielsen / Puetz
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-0 → 6-0
T. Draganja / Kotov
4-0 → 5-0
F. Nielsen / Puetz
3-0 → 4-0
T. Draganja / Kotov
2-0 → 3-0
F. Nielsen / Puetz
1-0 → 2-0
T. Draganja / Kotov
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
3*-0
4*-0
5-0*
6-0*
6*-1
6*-2
6-6 → 7-6
T. Draganja / Kotov
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
6-5 → 6-6
F. Nielsen / Puetz
15-0
ace
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
5-5 → 6-5
T. Draganja / Kotov
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
F. Nielsen / Puetz
4-4 → 5-4
T. Draganja / Kotov
4-3 → 4-4
F. Nielsen / Puetz
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
T. Draganja / Kotov
3-2 → 3-3
F. Nielsen / Puetz
2-2 → 3-2
T. Draganja / Kotov
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-1 → 2-2
F. Nielsen / Puetz
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 2-1
T. Draganja / Kotov
1-0 → 1-1
F. Nielsen / Puetz
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
2. [10] Emil Ruusuvuori vs [14] Mohamed Safwat (non prima ore: 13:00)
CH Helsinki
Emil Ruusuvuori [10]
6
6
6
Mohamed Safwat [14]
3
7
2
Vincitore: E. RUUSUVUORI
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Safwat
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-2 → 6-2
E. Ruusuvuori
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
E. Ruusuvuori
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
M. Safwat
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-1 → 2-2
E. Ruusuvuori
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
0*-2
0-3*
1-3*
2*-3
2*-4
2-5*
2-6*
3*-6
4*-6
6-6 → 6-7
E. Ruusuvuori
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
5-6 → 6-6
M. Safwat
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
M. Safwat
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
4-4 → 4-5
M. Safwat
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
M. Safwat
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
M. Safwat
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Safwat
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
E. Ruusuvuori
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
M. Safwat
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
M. Safwat
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
1-2 → 2-2
E. Ruusuvuori
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Challenger Champaign CH | Indoor | $54.160 – Finali
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 18:30 (ora locale: 11:30 am)
1. [9] J.J. Wolf vs [14] Sebastian Korda
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [4] Evan Hoyt / Martin Redlicki vs Christopher Eubanks / Kevin King (non prima ore: 20:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Challenger Houston CH | Cemento | $162.480 – Finale
Match Court 1 – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [4] Marcos Giron vs [3] Ivo Karlovic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
