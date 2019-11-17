Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Pune, Helsinki, Champaign e Houston: I risultati con il dettaglio delle Finali

17/11/2019 16:45 Nessun commento
Ivo Karlovic nella foto
Challenger Pune CH | Cemento | $54.160 – Finali

Center Court – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 3:00 pm)
1. [5] Jay Clarke GBR vs [2] James Duckworth AUS

CH Pune
Jay Clarke [5]
6
4
4
James Duckworth [2]
4
6
6
Vincitore: J. DUCKWORTH
2. [1] Purav Raja IND / Ramkumar Ramanathan IND vs [3] Arjun Kadhe IND / Saketh Myneni IND (non prima ore: 12:30)

CH Pune
Purav Raja / Ramkumar Ramanathan [1]
7
6
Arjun Kadhe / Saketh Myneni [3]
6
3
Vincitori: RAJA / RAMANATHAN
FIN Challenger Helsinki CH | Indoor | e46.600 – Finali

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 12:00)
1. [1] Frederik Nielsen DEN / Tim Puetz GER vs Tomislav Draganja CRO / Pavel Kotov RUS

CH Helsinki
Frederik Nielsen / Tim Puetz [1]
7
6
Tomislav Draganja / Pavel Kotov
6
0
Vincitori: NIELSEN / PUETZ
2. [10] Emil Ruusuvuori FIN vs [14] Mohamed Safwat EGY (non prima ore: 13:00)

CH Helsinki
Emil Ruusuvuori [10]
6
6
6
Mohamed Safwat [14]
3
7
2
Vincitore: E. RUUSUVUORI
USA Challenger Champaign CH | Indoor | $54.160 – Finali

Court 1 – Ora italiana: 18:30 (ora locale: 11:30 am)
1. [9] J.J. Wolf USA vs [14] Sebastian Korda USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [4] Evan Hoyt GBR / Martin Redlicki USA vs Christopher Eubanks USA / Kevin King USA (non prima ore: 20:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


USA Challenger Houston CH | Cemento | $162.480 – Finale

Match Court 1 – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [4] Marcos Giron USA vs [3] Ivo Karlovic CRO

Il match deve ancora iniziare