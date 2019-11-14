Challenger Helsinki: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 4

Mohamed Safwat - Foto Francesco Peluso
Challenger Helsinki CH | Indoor | e46.600 – Ottavi di Finale
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 13:00)
1. Hugo Grenier vs [WC] Harri Heliovaara
CH Helsinki
Hugo Grenier
30
1
3
Harri Heliovaara•
30
6
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
H. Heliovaara
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
H. Grenier
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
2-2 → 3-2
H. Heliovaara
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
H. Grenier
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
1-4 → 1-5
H. Heliovaara
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
1-3 → 1-4
H. Grenier
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 1-3
H. Grenier
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
2. [15] Carlos Taberner vs [WC] Patrik Niklas-Salminen
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [10] Emil Ruusuvuori vs [WC] Otto Virtanen (non prima ore: 16:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Harri Heliovaara / Patrik Niklas-Salminen vs Antoine Escoffier / Gabriel Petit
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 3 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 13:00)
1. [14] Mohamed Safwat vs [Alt] Gabriel Petit
CH Helsinki
Mohamed Safwat [14]
30
6
2
Gabriel Petit•
30
1
2
Secondo servizio
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Safwat
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
1-2 → 2-2
G. Petit
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
G. Petit
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Petit
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-1 → 5-1
M. Safwat
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
M. Safwat
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 3-0
G. Petit
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
1-0 → 2-0
M. Safwat
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
2. [7] Elias Ymer vs [12] Nikola Milojevic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [4] Norbert Gombos vs Alex Molcan
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Tomislav Draganja / Pavel Kotov vs Scott Clayton / Skander Mansouri
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 9 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 13:00)
1. Alexandre Muller vs [8] Ilya Ivashka
CH Helsinki
Alexandre Muller
40
3
Ilya Ivashka [8]•
40
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
I. Ivashka
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A. Muller
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
I. Ivashka
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
2-3 → 3-3
A. Muller
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
A. Muller
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
I. Ivashka
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 1-1
2. Rayane Roumane vs [11] Sergiy Stakhovsky
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [1] Frederik Nielsen / Tim Puetz vs Viktor Durasovic / David Poljak
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Guillermo Garcia-Lopez / Carlos Gomez-Herrera vs Artem Dubrivnyy / Denis Yevseyev
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2 commenti
Finlandiauberalles
Bella la foto di Safwat.
Mi concentrerei, però, sul derby dei giovani finlandesi: il talento di Ruusuvuori contro i colpi a forza Otto di Virtanen.
Sempre interessante anche seguire Roumane.