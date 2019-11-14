Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Helsinki: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 4

14/11/2019 09:25 2 commenti
Mohamed Safwat - Foto Francesco Peluso
Mohamed Safwat - Foto Francesco Peluso

FIN Challenger Helsinki CH | Indoor | e46.600 – Ottavi di Finale

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 13:00)
1. Hugo Grenier FRA vs [WC] Harri Heliovaara FIN

CH Helsinki
Hugo Grenier
30
1
3
Harri Heliovaara
30
6
2
2. [15] Carlos Taberner ESP vs [WC] Patrik Niklas-Salminen FIN

3. [10] Emil Ruusuvuori FIN vs [WC] Otto Virtanen FIN (non prima ore: 16:30)

4. Harri Heliovaara FIN / Patrik Niklas-Salminen FIN vs Antoine Escoffier FRA / Gabriel Petit FRA

Court 3 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 13:00)
1. [14] Mohamed Safwat EGY vs [Alt] Gabriel Petit FRA

CH Helsinki
Mohamed Safwat [14]
30
6
2
Gabriel Petit
30
1
2
Secondo servizio
2. [7] Elias Ymer SWE vs [12] Nikola Milojevic SRB

3. [4] Norbert Gombos SVK vs Alex Molcan SVK

4. Tomislav Draganja CRO / Pavel Kotov RUS vs Scott Clayton GBR / Skander Mansouri TUN

Court 9 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 13:00)
1. Alexandre Muller FRA vs [8] Ilya Ivashka BLR

CH Helsinki
Alexandre Muller
40
3
Ilya Ivashka [8]
40
4
2. Rayane Roumane FRA vs [11] Sergiy Stakhovsky UKR

3. [1] Frederik Nielsen DEN / Tim Puetz GER vs Viktor Durasovic NOR / David Poljak CZE

4. Guillermo Garcia-Lopez ESP / Carlos Gomez-Herrera ESP vs Artem Dubrivnyy RUS / Denis Yevseyev KAZ

2 commenti

itf expert (Guest) 14-11-2019 12:33

Finlandiauberalles

 2
Bar 14-11-2019 11:36

Bella la foto di Safwat.

Mi concentrerei, però, sul derby dei giovani finlandesi: il talento di Ruusuvuori contro i colpi a forza Otto di Virtanen.

Sempre interessante anche seguire Roumane.

 1
