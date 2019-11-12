Challenger Houston: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2. Liam Caruana sfida Ivo Karlovic (VIDEO)
Challenger Houston CH | Cemento | $162.480 – 1°-2° Turno
Match Court 1 – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [WC] Sumit Sarkar vs Daniel Nguyen
2. [WC] Brandon Holt vs Colin Sinclair
3. [1] Jonathan Erlich / Santiago Gonzalez vs [WC] Jaime Bendeck / Brandon Holt
Match Court 2 – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Liam Caruana vs [3] Ivo Karlovic 2T
2. Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves vs [8] Mitchell Krueger
Match Court 4 – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Gage Brymer vs Collin Altamirano
2. [Q] Alexis Galarneau vs Gerardo Lopez Villasenor (non prima ore: 19:00)
3. Govind Nanda vs [15] Michael Redlicki
4. Filip Cristian Jianu vs [Q] Alafia Ayeni
5. [WC] Sekou Bangoura / Govind Nanda vs [WC] Michael Redlicki / Alexander Ritschard
Match Court 6 – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Nick Chappell vs Sebastian Fanselow
2. Alexander Sarkissian vs Diego Hidalgo (non prima ore: 19:00)
3. [16] Sekou Bangoura vs Peter Heller
4. Rafael Matos vs Gonzalo Villanueva
5. [7] Darian King vs Gonzalo Escobar
3 commenti
A me risulta che il match di Liam sia previsto intorno alle 22.30
forza Ivone che c’è da conquistar il main draw di melbourne
E domani Waw. col Colonnello.