Challenger Houston: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2. Liam Caruana sfida Ivo Karlovic (VIDEO)

12/11/2019 13:52 3 commenti
Liam Caruana nella foto
USA Challenger Houston CH | Cemento | $162.480 – 1°-2° Turno

Match Court 1 – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [WC] Sumit Sarkar USA vs Daniel Nguyen USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [WC] Brandon Holt USA vs Colin Sinclair NMI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [1] Jonathan Erlich ISR / Santiago Gonzalez MEX vs [WC] Jaime Bendeck USA / Brandon Holt USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Match Court 2 – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Liam Caruana ITA vs [3] Ivo Karlovic CRO 2T

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves BRA vs [8] Mitchell Krueger USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Match Court 4 – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Gage Brymer USA vs Collin Altamirano USA

CH Houston
Gage Brymer
0
2
4
Collin Altamirano
0
6
1
Match sospeso - Pioggia
2. [Q] Alexis Galarneau CAN vs Gerardo Lopez Villasenor MEX (non prima ore: 19:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Govind Nanda USA vs [15] Michael Redlicki USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Filip Cristian Jianu ROU vs [Q] Alafia Ayeni USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [WC] Sekou Bangoura USA / Govind Nanda USA vs [WC] Michael Redlicki USA / Alexander Ritschard USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Match Court 6 – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Nick Chappell USA vs Sebastian Fanselow GER

CH Houston
Nick Chappell
40
3
Sebastian Fanselow
A
1
Palla break Match sospeso - Pioggia
2. Alexander Sarkissian USA vs Diego Hidalgo ECU (non prima ore: 19:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [16] Sekou Bangoura USA vs Peter Heller GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Rafael Matos BRA vs Gonzalo Villanueva ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [7] Darian King BAR vs Gonzalo Escobar ECU

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3 commenti

Djokernole99 12-11-2019 15:33

A me risulta che il match di Liam sia previsto intorno alle 22.30

 3
Replica | Quota
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
mauro (Guest) 12-11-2019 14:55

forza Ivone che c’è da conquistar il main draw di melbourne

 2
Replica | Quota
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
pablito 12-11-2019 14:14

E domani Waw. col Colonnello.

 1
Replica | Quota
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!