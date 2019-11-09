Challenger Helsinki: Il Main Draw. Thomas Fabbiano n.5 del seeding
(1) Gerasimov, Egor vs Bye
Santanna, Bruno vs Grenier, Hugo
Dubrivnyy, Artem vs (WC) Heliovaara, Harri
Bye vs (16) Moriya, Hiroki
(9) Garcia-Lopez, Guillermo vs Bye
Muller, Alexandre vs Durasovic, Viktor
Smith, John-Patrick vs Haerteis, Johannes
Bye vs (8) Ivashka, Ilya
(4) Gombos, Norbert vs Bye
(PR) Gomez-Herrera, Carlos vs Fatic, Nerman
Mansouri, Skander vs Molcan, Alex
Bye vs (13) Ferreira Silva, Frederico
(10) Ruusuvuori, Emil vs Bye
Blancaneaux, Geoffrey vs Kopriva, Vit
(WC) Saatela, Leevi vs (WC) Virtanen, Otto
Bye vs (5) Fabbiano, Thomas
(6) Maden, Yannick vs Bye
Roumane, Rayane vs Ornago, Fabrizio
Zverev, Mischa vs Vrbensky, Michael
Bye vs (11) Stakhovsky, Sergiy
(15) Taberner, Carlos vs Bye
Kotov, Pavel vs Celikbilek, Altug
Marchenko, Illya vs (WC) Niklas-Salminen, Patrik
Bye vs (3) Dzumhur, Damir
(7) Ymer, Elias vs Bye
(WC) Forejtek, Jonas vs Draper, Jack
Qualifier vs Sijsling, Igor
Bye vs (12) Milojevic, Nikola
(14) Safwat, Mohamed vs Bye
Qualifier vs Escoffier, Antoine
Yevseyev, Denis vs Karlovskiy, Evgeny
Bye vs (2) Laaksonen, Henri
@ Giuliano da Viareggio (#2470108)
Credo che sia realisticamente impossibile, almeno fino a gennaio. Buon 2020 Thomas.
DZUMHUR
RUUSUVUORI
GERASIMOV
FOREJTEK
IVASHKA
GOMBOS
ZVEREV
LAAKSONEN
GERASIMOV
YMER
RUUSUVUORI
DZHUMUR
IVASHKA
GOMBOS
STAKHOVSKY
LAAKSOONEN
Fabbiano deve fare benissimo in questo challenger per riconquistare la top 100 che merita ampiamente!
STAKHOVSKY
RUUSUVUORI
IVASHKA
E YMER
GERASIMOV
GOMBOS
DZUMHUR
LAAKSONEN