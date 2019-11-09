Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Helsinki: Il Main Draw. Thomas Fabbiano n.5 del seeding

09/11/2019 16:57 5 commenti
Thomas Fabbiano nella foto
Thomas Fabbiano nella foto

(1) Gerasimov, Egor BLR vs Bye
Santanna, Bruno BRA vs Grenier, Hugo FRA
Dubrivnyy, Artem RUS vs (WC) Heliovaara, Harri FIN
Bye vs (16) Moriya, Hiroki JPN

(9) Garcia-Lopez, Guillermo ESP vs Bye
Muller, Alexandre FRA vs Durasovic, Viktor NOR
Smith, John-Patrick AUS vs Haerteis, Johannes GER
Bye vs (8) Ivashka, Ilya BLR

(4) Gombos, Norbert SVK vs Bye
(PR) Gomez-Herrera, Carlos ESP vs Fatic, Nerman BIH
Mansouri, Skander TUN vs Molcan, Alex SVK
Bye vs (13) Ferreira Silva, Frederico POR

(10) Ruusuvuori, Emil FIN vs Bye
Blancaneaux, Geoffrey FRA vs Kopriva, Vit CZE
(WC) Saatela, Leevi FIN vs (WC) Virtanen, Otto FIN
Bye vs (5) Fabbiano, Thomas ITA

(6) Maden, Yannick GER vs Bye
Roumane, Rayane FRA vs Ornago, Fabrizio ITA
Zverev, Mischa GER vs Vrbensky, Michael CZE
Bye vs (11) Stakhovsky, Sergiy UKR

(15) Taberner, Carlos ESP vs Bye
Kotov, Pavel RUS vs Celikbilek, Altug TUR
Marchenko, Illya UKR vs (WC) Niklas-Salminen, Patrik FIN
Bye vs (3) Dzumhur, Damir BIH

(7) Ymer, Elias SWE vs Bye
(WC) Forejtek, Jonas CZE vs Draper, Jack GBR
Qualifier vs Sijsling, Igor NED
Bye vs (12) Milojevic, Nikola SRB

(14) Safwat, Mohamed EGY vs Bye
Qualifier vs Escoffier, Antoine FRA
Yevseyev, Denis KAZ vs Karlovskiy, Evgeny RUS
Bye vs (2) Laaksonen, Henri SUI

5 commenti

Giuseppe Tarzia (Guest) 09-11-2019 18:26

@ Giuliano da Viareggio (#2470108)

Credo che sia realisticamente impossibile, almeno fino a gennaio. Buon 2020 Thomas.

 5
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Dany 09-11-2019 17:55

DZUMHUR

RUUSUVUORI

GERASIMOV
FOREJTEK

IVASHKA
GOMBOS
ZVEREV
LAAKSONEN

 4
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
sponghi 09-11-2019 17:39

GERASIMOV

YMER

RUUSUVUORI
DZHUMUR

IVASHKA
GOMBOS
STAKHOVSKY
LAAKSOONEN

 3
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Giuliano da Viareggio (Guest) 09-11-2019 17:33

Fabbiano deve fare benissimo in questo challenger per riconquistare la top 100 che merita ampiamente!

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Gianluca Naso (Guest) 09-11-2019 17:31

STAKHOVSKY

RUUSUVUORI

IVASHKA
E YMER

GERASIMOV
GOMBOS
DZUMHUR
LAAKSONEN

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!