Challenger Pune: Il Tabellone Principale

09/11/2019 15:29 Nessun commento
Nagal nella foto
(1) Gunneswaran, Prajnesh IND vs Bye
(WC) Mulye, Dhruva USA vs Sood, Chandril IND
Qualifier vs Anand, Kunal IND
Bye vs (14) Van Rijthoven, Tim NED

(11) Sekiguchi, Shuichi JPN vs Bye
(WC) Sood, Lakshit IND vs Blokhin, Roman RUS
Khabibulin, Timur KAZ vs Chandrasekar, Anirudh IND
Bye vs (7) Ortega-Olmedo, Roberto ESP

(4) Diez, Steven CAN vs Bye
Vishwakarma, Siddharth IND vs Takahashi, Yusuke JPN
Rawat, Sidharth IND vs Kadhe, Arjun IND
Bye vs (15) Klein, Brydan GBR

(9) Lee, Duckhee KOR vs Bye
Dougaz, Aziz TUN vs Kalyanpur, Adil IND
Bobrov, Bogdan RUS vs Hemery , Calvin FRA
Bye vs (5) Clarke, Jay GBR

(6) Ramanathan, Ramkumar IND vs Bye
Kalovelonis, Markos GRE vs Prashanth, N Vijay Sundar IND
Qualifier vs Alternate
Bye vs (12) Ilkel, Cem TUR

(13) Nedelko, Ivan RUS vs Bye
(WC) Sunish, Dhruv IND vs Sumizawa, Daisuke JPN
Simon, Tobias GER vs (WC) Goveas, Aryan IND
Bye vs (3) Nagal, Sumit IND

(8) Mukund, Sasikumar IND vs Bye
Patael, Ben ISR vs Matsui, Toshihide JPN
Kirkin, Ergi TUR vs Pichler, David AUT
Bye vs (10) Myneni, Saketh IND

(16) Noguchi, Rio JPN vs Bye
Sureshkumar, Manish IND vs (WC) Bendre, Anvit IND
Kaliyanda Poonacha, Niki IND vs Kalenichenko, Danylo UKR
Bye vs (2) Duckworth, James AUS