Challenger Pune: Il Tabellone Principale
(1) Gunneswaran, Prajnesh vs Bye
(WC) Mulye, Dhruva vs Sood, Chandril
Qualifier vs Anand, Kunal
Bye vs (14) Van Rijthoven, Tim
(11) Sekiguchi, Shuichi vs Bye
(WC) Sood, Lakshit vs Blokhin, Roman
Khabibulin, Timur vs Chandrasekar, Anirudh
Bye vs (7) Ortega-Olmedo, Roberto
(4) Diez, Steven vs Bye
Vishwakarma, Siddharth vs Takahashi, Yusuke
Rawat, Sidharth vs Kadhe, Arjun
Bye vs (15) Klein, Brydan
(9) Lee, Duckhee vs Bye
Dougaz, Aziz vs Kalyanpur, Adil
Bobrov, Bogdan vs Hemery , Calvin
Bye vs (5) Clarke, Jay
(6) Ramanathan, Ramkumar vs Bye
Kalovelonis, Markos vs Prashanth, N Vijay Sundar
Qualifier vs Alternate
Bye vs (12) Ilkel, Cem
(13) Nedelko, Ivan vs Bye
(WC) Sunish, Dhruv vs Sumizawa, Daisuke
Simon, Tobias vs (WC) Goveas, Aryan
Bye vs (3) Nagal, Sumit
(8) Mukund, Sasikumar vs Bye
Patael, Ben vs Matsui, Toshihide
Kirkin, Ergi vs Pichler, David
Bye vs (10) Myneni, Saketh
(16) Noguchi, Rio vs Bye
Sureshkumar, Manish vs (WC) Bendre, Anvit
Kaliyanda Poonacha, Niki vs Kalenichenko, Danylo
Bye vs (2) Duckworth, James
