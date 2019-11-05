Challenger Knoxville: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2. In campo Paolo Lorenzi e Andrea Vavassori (VIDEO)

Andrea Vavassori nella foto
Challenger Knoxville CH | Indoor | $54.160 – 1°-2° Turno
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Sebastian Korda vs Ryan Peniston
CH Knoxville
Sebastian Korda•
0
6
7
3
Ryan Peniston
0
7
5
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
R. Peniston
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 3-0
R. Peniston
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Peniston
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-5 → 6-5
S. Korda
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-4 → 5-5
R. Peniston
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 4-3
S. Korda
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 3-3
S. Korda
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
2-1 → 3-1
R. Peniston
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
S. Korda
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-0 → 2-0
R. Peniston
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
2*-1
2*-2
2-3*
3-3*
4*-3
5*-3
5-4*
5-5*
5*-6
6*-6
7-6*
7-7*
7*-8
6-6 → 6-7
R. Peniston
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-6 → 6-6
S. Korda
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 5-6
R. Peniston
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
S. Korda
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
df
4-4 → 5-4
S. Korda
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
R. Peniston
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
S. Korda
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
R. Peniston
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
R. Peniston
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 1-1
2. Adrian Menendez-Maceiras vs J.J. Wolf
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Ernesto Escobedo vs [15] Alexey Vatutin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Peter Polansky / Brayden Schnur vs [WC] Sekou Bangoura / Michael Mmoh (non prima ore: 20:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [7] Marcos Giron vs Liam Broady (non prima ore: 23:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. [5] Denis Kudla vs Roy Smith
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 3 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Michael Mmoh vs [12] Darian King
CH Knoxville
Michael Mmoh
6
2
6
Darian King [12]
3
6
0
Vincitore: M. MMOH
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Mmoh
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
D. King
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
M. Mmoh
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. King
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-5 → 2-6
M. Mmoh
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 2-5
M. Mmoh
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
D. King
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 2-2
M. Mmoh
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
1-1 → 1-2
D. King
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
M. Mmoh
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. King
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 6-3
D. King
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 4-3
D. King
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
M. Mmoh
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 2-2
D. King
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
M. Mmoh
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
1-0 → 2-0
2. Evan King vs [WC] Nathan Ponwith
CH Knoxville
Evan King
0
0
Nathan Ponwith•
0
0
3. Dmitry Popko vs [6] Paolo Lorenzi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Kevin King vs [8] Christopher O’Connell
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [WC] Andrew Rogers / Tennys Sandgren vs Hans Hach Verdugo / Adrian Menendez-Maceiras (non prima ore: 23:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. Bradley Klahn / Sem Verbeek vs [2] Treat Huey / Jackson Withrow
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 5 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Q] Strong Kirchheimer vs Sekou Bangoura
CH Knoxville
Strong Kirchheimer
15
2
7
2
Sekou Bangoura•
15
6
6
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
S. Kirchheimer
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
S. Kirchheimer
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
ace
0-3 → 1-3
S. Bangoura
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-2 → 0-3
S. Kirchheimer
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
df
0-1 → 0-2
S. Bangoura
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
2*-1
3*-1
3-2*
3-3*
ace
3*-4
4*-4
4-5*
4-6*
5*-6
df
6*-6
7-6*
7-7*
7*-8
ace
8*-8
9-8*
9-9*
ace
10*-9
6-6 → 7-6
S. Bangoura
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
6-5 → 6-6
S. Bangoura
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
S. Bangoura
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-4 → 4-4
S. Kirchheimer
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
S. Bangoura
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
S. Kirchheimer
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
S. Bangoura
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
S. Kirchheimer
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Bangoura
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 2-6
S. Kirchheimer
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-4 → 2-5
S. Kirchheimer
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
S. Bangoura
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
S. Kirchheimer
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
2. [Q] Andrea Vavassori vs Michael Redlicki
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Blaz Kavcic vs Edan Leshem
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Alexander Ritschard vs [10] Emilio Gomez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3 commenti
Unico provvedimento: i giudici di linea sono dotati di armatura medioevale.
Ma per Mmoh non è stato preso nessun provvedimento dopo aver scagliato la racchetta contro il giudice di linea?
Vedo che è regolarmente in campo, tra l’altro proprio contro King contro il quale stava giocando quando accadde il fattaccio.
Anche Lorenzi in campo oltre a Vavassori