Challenger Knoxville: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2. In campo Paolo Lorenzi e Andrea Vavassori (VIDEO)

05/11/2019 14:21 3 commenti
Andrea Vavassori nella foto
USA Challenger Knoxville CH | Indoor | $54.160 – 1°-2° Turno

Court 2 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Sebastian Korda USA vs Ryan Peniston GBR

CH Knoxville
Sebastian Korda
0
6
7
3
Ryan Peniston
0
7
5
0
Mostra dettagli

2. Adrian Menendez-Maceiras ESP vs J.J. Wolf USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Ernesto Escobedo USA vs [15] Alexey Vatutin RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Peter Polansky CAN / Brayden Schnur CAN vs [WC] Sekou Bangoura USA / Michael Mmoh USA (non prima ore: 20:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [7] Marcos Giron USA vs Liam Broady GBR (non prima ore: 23:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. [5] Denis Kudla USA vs Roy Smith USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 3 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Michael Mmoh USA vs [12] Darian King BAR

CH Knoxville
Michael Mmoh
6
2
6
Darian King [12]
3
6
0
Vincitore: M. MMOH
Mostra dettagli

2. Evan King USA vs [WC] Nathan Ponwith USA

CH Knoxville
Evan King
0
0
Nathan Ponwith
0
0
Mostra dettagli

3. Dmitry Popko KAZ vs [6] Paolo Lorenzi ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Kevin King USA vs [8] Christopher O’Connell AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [WC] Andrew Rogers USA / Tennys Sandgren USA vs Hans Hach Verdugo MEX / Adrian Menendez-Maceiras ESP (non prima ore: 23:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. Bradley Klahn USA / Sem Verbeek NED vs [2] Treat Huey PHI / Jackson Withrow USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 5 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Q] Strong Kirchheimer USA vs Sekou Bangoura USA

CH Knoxville
Strong Kirchheimer
15
2
7
2
Sekou Bangoura
15
6
6
4
Mostra dettagli

2. [Q] Andrea Vavassori ITA vs Michael Redlicki USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Blaz Kavcic SLO vs Edan Leshem ISR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Alexander Ritschard USA vs [10] Emilio Gomez ECU

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3 commenti

Lo Scriba 05-11-2019 16:56

Scritto da keope77
Ma per Mmoh non è stato preso nessun provvedimento dopo aver scagliato la racchetta contro il giudice di linea?
Vedo che è regolarmente in campo, tra l’altro proprio contro King contro il quale stava giocando quando accadde il fattaccio.

Unico provvedimento: i giudici di linea sono dotati di armatura medioevale.

keope77 (Guest) 05-11-2019 16:20

Ma per Mmoh non è stato preso nessun provvedimento dopo aver scagliato la racchetta contro il giudice di linea?
Vedo che è regolarmente in campo, tra l’altro proprio contro King contro il quale stava giocando quando accadde il fattaccio.

keope77 (Guest) 05-11-2019 14:25

Anche Lorenzi in campo oltre a Vavassori

