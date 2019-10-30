Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Eckental: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3. In campo Stefano Napolitano (VIDEO)

30/10/2019 09:04 3 commenti
Stefano Napolitano classe 1995
Stefano Napolitano classe 1995

GER Challenger Eckental CH | Indoor | e46.600 – 2° Turno

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [1] Kamil Majchrzak POL vs [Alt] Marc-Andrea Huesler SUI

CH Eckental
Kamil Majchrzak [1]
7
6
6
Marc-Andrea Huesler
5
7
3
Vincitore: K. MAJCHRZAK
2. [14] Viktor Troicki SRB vs Botic Van de Zandschulp NED (non prima ore: 11:00)

CH Eckental
Viktor Troicki [14]
15
6
0
Botic Van de Zandschulp
0
3
1
3. Lukas Lacko SVK vs [8] Dennis Novak AUT

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [12] Lukas Rosol CZE vs John-Patrick Smith AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [4] Jonathan Erlich ISR / Denys Molchanov UKR vs [PR] Viktor Troicki SRB / Nenad Zimonjic SRB

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. Cem Ilkel TUR vs [4] Peter Gojowczyk GER (non prima ore: 18:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

7. Julian Lenz GER vs [11] Emil Ruusuvuori FIN

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Q] Tomas Machac CZE vs [9] Ilya Ivashka BLR

CH Eckental
Tomas Machac
3
0
Ilya Ivashka [9]
6
6
Vincitore: I. IVASHKA
2. Maxime Cressy USA vs [2] Henri Laaksonen SUI (non prima ore: 11:00)

CH Eckental
Maxime Cressy
0
4
7
0
Henri Laaksonen [2]
0
6
5
0
3. [3] Lloyd Harris RSA vs Stefano Napolitano ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Hans Podlipnik-Castillo CHI / Tristan-Samuel Weissborn AUT vs [WC] Ruben Bemelmans BEL / Daniel Masur GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Zdenek Kolar CZE vs [6] Evgeny Donskoy RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. [Alt] Jamie Cerretani USA / Maxime Cressy USA vs Lloyd Harris RSA / Luca Margaroli SUI (non prima ore: 16:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

7. [WC] Max Wiskandt GER / Leopold Zima GER vs [2] Ken Skupski GBR / John-Patrick Smith AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

8. Andre Begemann GER / Florin Mergea ROU vs [3] Romain Arneodo MON / Andrei Vasilevski BLR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3 commenti

itf expert (Guest) 30-10-2019 12:59

Io ho trovato quelli che dovrebbero essere i precedenti più recenti a livello challenger:

2018 Lexington Harris b. Napolitano 6-4 / 6-3

2017 Vancouver Napolitano b. Harris 4-6 / 6-3 / 6-3

Cmq forza Napo, orso capo!

 3
Lo smadonnatore di Taggia (Guest) 30-10-2019 11:09

see Harris al terzo turno…buonanotte napo.
PS non che il resto dei partecipanti siano da meno. E’ proprio difficile che arrivi sin in fondo qui.

 2
Bar 30-10-2019 09:41

Buongiorno a tutti.
Oltre al nostro Napolitano, che affronta già un match difficile, oggi a Eckental occhi puntati sul talento ceco Tomas Machac, classe 2000.

 1
