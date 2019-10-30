Challenger Eckental: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3. In campo Stefano Napolitano (VIDEO)

Stefano Napolitano classe 1995
Challenger Eckental CH | Indoor | e46.600 – 2° Turno
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [1] Kamil Majchrzak vs [Alt] Marc-Andrea Huesler
CH Eckental
Kamil Majchrzak [1]
7
6
6
Marc-Andrea Huesler
5
7
3
Vincitore: K. MAJCHRZAK
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Huesler
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 5-2
M. Huesler
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
3-1 → 3-2
M. Huesler
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
2-0 → 2-1
K. Majchrzak
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 2-0
M. Huesler
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
df
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
1-1*
1*-2
1*-3
1-4*
1-5*
ace
1*-6
2*-6
3-6*
4-6*
5*-6
6-6 → 6-7
M. Huesler
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
M. Huesler
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 3-3
K. Majchrzak
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
K. Majchrzak
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
K. Majchrzak
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Huesler
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
6-5 → 7-5
K. Majchrzak
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
M. Huesler
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
5-4 → 5-5
K. Majchrzak
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-4 → 5-4
K. Majchrzak
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
M. Huesler
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
3-2 → 3-3
M. Huesler
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
M. Huesler
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
K. Majchrzak
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
2. [14] Viktor Troicki vs Botic Van de Zandschulp (non prima ore: 11:00)
CH Eckental
Viktor Troicki [14]•
15
6
0
Botic Van de Zandschulp
0
3
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Van de Zandschulp
0-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Van de Zandschulp
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
ace
5-2 → 5-3
V. Troicki
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
4-2 → 5-2
B. Van de Zandschulp
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
V. Troicki
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-2 → 3-2
B. Van de Zandschulp
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
V. Troicki
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 2-1
B. Van de Zandschulp
1-0 → 1-1
V. Troicki
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
3. Lukas Lacko vs [8] Dennis Novak
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [12] Lukas Rosol vs John-Patrick Smith
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [4] Jonathan Erlich / Denys Molchanov vs [PR] Viktor Troicki / Nenad Zimonjic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. Cem Ilkel vs [4] Peter Gojowczyk (non prima ore: 18:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
7. Julian Lenz vs [11] Emil Ruusuvuori
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Q] Tomas Machac vs [9] Ilya Ivashka
CH Eckental
Tomas Machac
3
0
Ilya Ivashka [9]
6
6
Vincitore: I. IVASHKA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
I. Ivashka
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-5 → 0-6
T. Machac
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-4 → 0-5
I. Ivashka
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
0-3 → 0-4
T. Machac
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
I. Ivashka
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
T. Machac
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
ace
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 3-5
I. Ivashka
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
2-4 → 2-5
T. Machac
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
I. Ivashka
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
T. Machac
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
T. Machac
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
I. Ivashka
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
2. Maxime Cressy vs [2] Henri Laaksonen (non prima ore: 11:00)
CH Eckental
Maxime Cressy•
0
4
7
0
Henri Laaksonen [2]
0
6
5
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Cressy
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-5 → 6-5
H. Laaksonen
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
M. Cressy
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 5-4
H. Laaksonen
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
5-2 → 5-3
M. Cressy
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
M. Cressy
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Cressy
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-5 → 4-5
M. Cressy
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
H. Laaksonen
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
1-2 → 1-3
M. Cressy
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
M. Cressy
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
3. [3] Lloyd Harris vs Stefano Napolitano
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Hans Podlipnik-Castillo / Tristan-Samuel Weissborn vs [WC] Ruben Bemelmans / Daniel Masur
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Zdenek Kolar vs [6] Evgeny Donskoy
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. [Alt] Jamie Cerretani / Maxime Cressy vs Lloyd Harris / Luca Margaroli (non prima ore: 16:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
7. [WC] Max Wiskandt / Leopold Zima vs [2] Ken Skupski / John-Patrick Smith
Il match deve ancora iniziare
8. Andre Begemann / Florin Mergea vs [3] Romain Arneodo / Andrei Vasilevski
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3 commenti
Io ho trovato quelli che dovrebbero essere i precedenti più recenti a livello challenger:
2018 Lexington Harris b. Napolitano 6-4 / 6-3
2017 Vancouver Napolitano b. Harris 4-6 / 6-3 / 6-3
Cmq forza Napo, orso capo!
see Harris al terzo turno…buonanotte napo.
PS non che il resto dei partecipanti siano da meno. E’ proprio difficile che arrivi sin in fondo qui.
Buongiorno a tutti.
Oltre al nostro Napolitano, che affronta già un match difficile, oggi a Eckental occhi puntati sul talento ceco Tomas Machac, classe 2000.